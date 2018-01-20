The Guardian: AI and Climate Change in Davos

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
As I predicted in 2017, the growing AI scare is looking increasingly likely to be the globalist replacement for the faltering climate scare.
Climate change, AI and harassment – the hottest topics at this year’s Davos
Richard Partington
Sun 21 Jan 2018
The World Economic Forum focuses on the ‘fractured world’ this year: but the biggest star at the gala will be Donald Trump
Donald Trump will loom large at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos this week, as the self-styled anti-globalist joins the annual gathering of billionaires, business executives and politicians.
The meeting at the luxury ski resort in the Swiss Alps at the start of each year is set to be dominated by the US president, who is due to give a special address to the conference on Friday.
The official theme of this year’s forum is “creating a shared future in a fractured world”, which could have taken its cue from Trump alone. However, it does leave enough wiggle room to take in Brexit and the growing risks from technological advances, climate change and rising inequality.
The rise of the robots
The increasing use of artificial intelligence, robotics and the automation of jobs has been a repeating theme at Davos, and this year is no different. The impact of AI will be one of the forum’s major events, with a one-to-one interview to be held between Schwab and the chief executive of Google, Sundar Pichai.
The “fourth industrial revolution” will be a key theme once more, with a focus on how the loss of millions of jobs could undermine social cohesion. The way states respond to governing and taxing technologies and borderless business will be high on the agenda.
Climate-change risks to the fore
Trump moved quickly to pull the US out of the Paris climate accords in one of his first acts as president last year. At Davos, where the environment is always among the most important issues up for debate, this won’t have gone down well.
The former US vice-president Al Gore is attending and will speak on several panels, including one about how extreme weather events are proving more devastating and expensive.
The WEF’s global risks perception survey, released last week, cited climate change-related issues as the top problems facing the world, while it also issued a thinly veiled warning to the US president that “nation-state unilateralism” will make it harder to combat change and ecological damage.
Climate with its failed predictions and repeated gross exaggerations simply doesn’t have the grant pulling power it once had. Climate disasters like melting ice sheets, once predicted to just be a decade away, have mostly been pushed out to the end of the century, well after most of us will be dead.
Compared to the tired climate myth, the scary AI narrative has real potential. We have all seen movies where a malevolent AI does great harm.
When will AI controlled robots steal all our jobs? What will contact with AI do to our children? Will militarised robots run amok and kill us all? Will AI help social justice warriors enslave us all, in a web of lies created by an intelligence we are helpless to resist? Do we have to regulate Facebook, Elon Musk and Google? Will AI deliver the stars, freedom, power and liberty beyond our ability to imagine?
Will AI solve deep medical mysteries and deliver the secret of medical immortality?
The national security implications – what if your nation’s enemies get there first? How many senior politicians or bureaucrats would reject a credible offer of an extra 50 years of healthy life, with more to come if they remain loyal to their new masters? Or a cure for a lethal illness, which only the advanced AI medical technology of your nation’s enemies can cure?
The new arms race – advanced AI is the only defence against advanced AI in the hands of ruthless enemies.
The most terrifying aspect of the AI scare – unlike increasingly distant climate threats, the AI revolution which upends all of our lives might happen tomorrow, before we can prepare.
This might be one of the last Davos meetings which even pretends to take the climate scare seriously. The AI scare is in – coming soon to your community.
I thought CAGW WAS just the first iteration of AI.
There is little other rational explanation other than proto-SIRI just made a complete mess of it or someone pressed ‘her’ “Start” button a bit early like in Hawaii the other day. The only other alternative is that an alarming number of people attracted to ‘climate science’ are morons or aliens trying to take over the world.
With the Algore there, watch for a snowmageddon event.
Heavy snow for next Friday in Davos is indeed in the AccuWeather forecast.
AI is a much larger issue, just because of the employment implications. CAGW has been sucking up all the oxygen, preventing more focus on automation and the inevitable economic impact.
Isn’t it too bad, too [b]dâhmned[/b] bad, that the AGW-advocacy community can’t own up to its prevarications, its mendacity, its duplicitous [i]“you’re bad because you don’t believe (and tithe! Bigly!)”[/i]. Isn’t it frustrating?
I’m unamused. Going on 60 years young, and it all just seems like [i]“same ol’, same ol’.”[/i] Like it’ll never change. No matter what.
Fertilize the sterile oceans, fellow earthlings.
Use excess solar, wind, nuclear to desalinate water.
Use power wisely, be a skinflint in heating things. You’d be surprised how little energy you REALLY need.
And stop with the stupid car trips.
GET SMART – like my mom and pop in the 1960s. Only 1 car.
Mom almost never [i]“got”[/i] it.
So… shopping was 1 day a week, not 5 days.
And we kids took our wonderful crâhp-bikes to games.
To school, to parks, to places our parents – if they knew – would never let us go.
We didn’t have cell phones, let alone pagers.
We just came home by 6 PM … sharp … or there was a drubbing and no dinner.
And we were skinny, muscular, tough, anti-wimps.
Not bullies either. Just street wise.
(sigh) The demographics are clear. Populations around the world are spiraling into oblivion, some faster than others. In Finland, an official talking about the demographics plaintively asked “who is going to pay for the social welfare?” At the end of WW2, Japan encouraged a one child policy. A few years ago, more adult diapers were sold than infant diapers. Russia is worse and Communist China is not far behind. The only reason that the population in these United States is increasing is massive immigration of people escaping sh**holes. We have outsourced our breeding to the third world. Thank the Lord for robots. For you younger people, the millennials, your only hope is that the robots will take care of you because you will not have enough children to pay your Social Security. See “What to Expect When Nobody is Expecting”.
By the way, there is an app for the Streets of San Francisco. It is an on line map that shows the streets and sidewalks that have the highest concentration of people poop on them. https://tinyurl.com/y7hh2okg
I take no joy in what the Donks have done to California. My Great Grandfather went to California in 1849. My grandparents met at a stage stop that is now a boutique restaurant west to Cotati. My parents met at the old Santa Rosa Hotel. I went to high school in Berkeley. I found great joy when my ship passed under the Golden Gate. Now it meets the description of sh**hole. I am thankful to live in Texas.
All the people leaving Ca are moving to texas…..soon we will be a liberal state
Not exactly. Those are the people who were liberal when it matched what we thought valued and believed in. Now they’ve changed the definition to something from another universe, but we haven’t changed and we don’t know what we are.
I am only 3rd generation Californian, because of my immigrant Swedish greatgrandparents who drove their two teenage girls from Erie PA to San Diego in a Model-T in 1918. The trip was on dirt roads most of the way, but the Native Americans they encountered, only sold trinkets and no longer raped the women settlers or scalped their husbands. They eventually migrated to Piedmont in the Oakland Hills where I was born on “Pill Hill” in Peralta Hospital. Now … I am on your heels. I am outta here! Taking every dime I earned (and can now spend) to someplace better than this disgusting 3rd world nation. I am planning my own reconquista of some State other than the s#ithole Jerry’s Kids have made out of CA. The tent cities of homeless immigrants are overrunning this State. I guess those jobs that Californians just won’t do … don’t pay enough for a fleabag apartment in East LA. Surely every single Spanish speaking tent dweller can earn enough cleaning the toilets of Jerry’s kids to afford a place to live? I hear Jerry is retiring to his “family ranch” in the foothills, where he will live out his days … off the grid? I’m going totally off the grid … off the CA grid. Where I can find a State not being consumed by 3rd world interlopers and the nuclear meltdown of unfunded gold plated public pensions. Don’t worry about Jerry … he’ll just blame the … next Gov. for the economic mess he papered-over with accountancy jujitsu. And he cannot be contacted for comment … as he’s living off the grid with his “partner”, Moonflower.
Try Wisconsin. It’s got great landscapes, plenty of jobs, real seasons, and you can go hunting with a gun or a crossbow without jumping through hoops over it.
Or there’s Montana. Incredible mountains and valleys and rugged individuals.
RE: demographics
https://www.populationpyramid.net/united-states-of-america/2045/
Brings up the population pyramid for the U. S., but there are others there.
We got a new AI home system for Christmas: Alexis, please play classical music on (sic) kitchen. We got 12 very nice pieces. The next day: Alexis, please play classical music on the kitchen. We got the same 12 very nice pieces. The next day…. After 12 sessions of Pachelbel’s Cannon in D we realized that Alexis didn’t know anything else except the same 12 nice pieces. We had to reprogram her, because, as a robot, all she could do was repeat what she knew. After reprograming her, we got 12 new very nice pieces, again, and again, and again. The problem with artificial intelligence is that she never gets tired of repetition, but I do.
That’s not Artificial Intelligence, it’s artificial stupidity. That’s what most AI really is, even now. They haven’t changed it much since my degree project on the stuff 25 years ago.
Second, there have been better movie plots with scary robots that look oddly like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bilbo Baggins, never mind Lance Henriksen.
Third, those evil trucks in Maximum Overdrive quit chasing people as soon as the comet left and the Army has been testing driverless vehicles for a while now.
Fourth, Data had an evil twin and Nurse Chapel’s boyfriend had programmed an android double to take his place.
Fifth, if that bipedal mech being tested and built shows up at my door with roses and a package, I will take a golf umbrella to it.
You can either let AI run your life and be a lazy twit, or you can avoid that by not using it any more than is necessary. And there are many young people who simply do not know how to think for themselves, will go into a quagmire and drown playing Pokemon because they don’t watch where they’re going, and think Tide pods are candy. At the same time, there is an equally large population group that are not like that at all, and while they take advantage of AI, they don’t want it running their lives.
Ai has its uses, but it is as fallible as the belief system known as CAGW. Anyone who lets that nonsense take over his/her life is a nitwit.
Building my EMP generator coil now.
If an Alexa (a transgendered name for sure) … EVER … shows up in my home it will get smashed to bits with the 10lb sledge hammer that Amazon delivered to me in less than two working days.
https://youtu.be/MECcIJW67-M Alexa claims Jesus Christ was a “fictional character” … while Muhammad was a great leader of the Muslim people. Jeff Bezos should get smashed with a 10lb sledge hammer for programming LIES and HATE into his little spy robot.
I’d leave Alexa out on the front steps with birdfood and suet stuck to it. The bird droppings along would kill it off.
I won’t even discuss private matters with any such device in the room.
Yup. Firstly, it’s not ‘intelligence’ anyway, it’s just tarted up pattern recognition (what we are good at and software ain’t). It’s also not ‘smart’. I’ve made a real commitment to never having any ‘smart’ devices except actual computers which I theoretically control. Anything beyond that, if I’m forced to buy it because no ‘dumb’ version exists, will be disconnected from any network at all before I use it.
I’m flabbergasted that so few people see the dangers in the ‘internet of things’!
If I were a politician, i’d Say that I’ve seen the future … and the future is “AI Tax”
Gosh, even Elon is afraid of AI. Intelligence engineering, if you will. Similar risk profile to genetic engineering or climate engineering.
Some of us were worried about automation in the 70’s. Worked my butt off despite the automation since. If AI finally does take our jobs, we need to take our lesson from the Romans, and not from Detroit.
The average Roman Citizen arose and broke fast, then ambled to the baths for the spa experience and “scraping”. The afternoons might be political or the Coliseum. After dinner philosophizing with plenty of wine…
Everything new is dangerous. You must figure out on the fly how to manage it.
Are not washers and dryers (shirts or dishes) a form of labor replacing technology?
Then there are tractors and planters that replaced people with pointed sticks and a handful of seeds.
Now we are moving on . . to, say automobiles that are more ‘auto’ than past ones.
What’s not to like?
If something turns out to be a bad idea, well, it won’t be the first bad idea.
I totally agree, John F. I have had a career in telecomms and IT, constantly working with various forms of ‘new technology’ since the mid 1960’s, and have never been afraid, bored or unemployed. My take on ‘new technology’ is that invariably creates, directly or indirectly, more jobs that it displaces (I won’t ever say ‘destroyed’), and that due to ‘new technology’ the world is certainly a better place than it was then. This whole media frenzy about fear of robotics and AI is just BS. I wonder what the next scare story will be about – asteroids, influenza, krill, etc. etc.?
Well, you can choose what technology you do want and what you don’t want.
Is my computer a better instrument for writing novels than my IBM Selectric III? If so, then why are younger people discovering that typewriters are so cool?
If coding is so important, then why are people trying to teach themselves Pittman and Gregg shorthand now, when that was dropped from high school curricula a long time ago?
If digital photography is so superior to film, why are people returning to film and working in their own or club-owned darkrooms?
If microwave cooking was the be-all and end-all of cooking, then what is it that drives “foodies” to cook from scratch?
If digital art is so superior, why does human-made fine art and graphic art still stir people?
It’s choices, that’s all.
No one is forcing anyone like me, who spent half my life earning a living with a camera, to use a digital camera, but I enjoy both the film and digital media.
AI only repeats what is put into its holding cells (memory). It’s not likely to replace us. It doesn’t have the drive to explore and create and imagine that we do. My cat has more imagination than any robot ever will have. And she walks through walls, too.
AI alarmism will take a second chair to financial inequality. There is not yet an obvious way to coerce money from businesses and taxpayers to fight the threat of malevolent AI, while the solution to financial inequality can be fought (but never diminished) with the usual wealth redistribution schemes.
AI has never come up with an original idea. When AI comes up with one, maybe then I will worry. Until then, not so much…
First, I read the tired old mantra about, “extreme weather events are proving more devastating and expensive.” .Then I read comments about robots and repitition. Could it be that the robot revolution has begun?
‘robot revolution’ — If it includes boring people to death, possibly.
And, by the way, the Industrial Revolution began around 1790 with Watt’s invention of the steam engine. Prosperity has increased continuously ever since, probably will continue to increase!!!