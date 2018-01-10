Study: Climate models underestimate cooling effect of daily cloud cycle

From PRINCETON UNIVERSITY:
Princeton University researchers have found that the climate models scientists use to project future conditions on our planet underestimate the cooling effect that clouds have on a daily — and even hourly — basis, particularly over land.
The researchers report in the journal Nature Communications Dec. 22 that models tend to factor in too much of the sun’s daily heat, which results in warmer, drier conditions than might actually occur. The researchers found that inaccuracies in accounting for the diurnal, or daily, cloud cycle did not seem to invalidate climate projections, but they did increase the margin of error for a crucial tool scientists use to understand how climate change will affect us.
“It’s important to get the right result for the right reason,” said corresponding author Amilcare Porporato, a professor of civil and environmental engineering and the Princeton Environmental Institute. “These errors can trickle down into other changes, such as projecting fewer and weaker storms. We hope that our results are useful for improving how clouds are modeled, which would improve the calibration of climate models and make the results much more reliable.”
Porporato and first author Jun Yin, a postdoctoral research associate in civil and environmental engineering, found that not accurately capturing the daily cloud cycle has the sun bombarding Earth with an extra 1-2 watts of energy per square meter. The increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere since the start of the Industrial Age is estimated to produce an extra 3.7 watts of energy per square meter. “The error here is half of that, so in that sense it becomes substantial,” Porporato said.
Yin and Porporato undertook their study after attending a seminar on cloud coverage and climate sensitivity. “The speaker talked a lot about where the clouds are, but not when,” Yin said. “We thought the timing was just as important and we were surprised to find there were fewer studies on that.”
Clouds change during the day and from day-to-day. Climate models do a good job of capturing the average cloud coverage, Yin said, but they miss important peaks in actual cloud coverage. These peaks can have a dramatic effect on daily conditions, such as in the early afternoon during the hottest part of the day.
“Climate scientists have the clouds, but they miss the timing,” Porporato said. “There’s a strong sensitivity between the daily cloud cycle and temperature. It’s like a person putting on a blanket at night or using a parasol during the day. If you miss that, it makes a huge difference.”
The researchers used satellite images from 1986-2005 to calculate the average diurnal cycles of clouds in each season worldwide. Yin analyzed the cloud coverage at three-hour intervals, looking at more than 6,000 points on the globe measuring 175 miles by 175 miles each.
Yin and Porporato compared the averages they came up with to those from nine climate models used by climate scientists. The majority of models have the thickest coverage occurring in the morning over the land rather than in the early afternoon when clouds shield the Earth from the sun’s most intense heat. “A small difference in timing can have a big radiative impact,” Yin said.
The researchers plan to explore the effect different types of clouds have on climate-model projections, as well as how cloud cycles influence the year-to-year variation of Earth’s temperature, especially in relation to extreme rainfall.
Gabriel Katul, professor of hydrology and micrometeorology at Duke University, said that “the significance is quite high” of accurately modeling the daily cloud cycle. Katul was not involved in the research but is familiar with it.
The cloud cycle can indicate deficiencies in the characterization of surface heating and atmospheric water vapor, both of which are necessary for cloud formation, he said. Both factors also govern how the lowest portion of Earth’s atmosphere — known as the atmospheric boundary layer — interacts with the planet’s surface.
“The modeling of boundary-layer growth and collapse is fraught with difficulties because it involves complex processes that must be overly simplified in climate models,” Katul said. “So, exploring the timing of cloud formation and cloud thickness is significant at the diurnal scale precisely because those timescales are the most relevant to boundary-layer dynamics and surface-atmosphere heat and water-vapor exchange.”
When it comes to clouds, climate models have typically focused on mechanisms, spatial areas and timescales — such as air pollution and microphysics, hundreds of square kilometers, and seasons, respectively — that are larger and more generalized, Katul said. “There are practical reasons why data-model comparisons were conducted in a manner that masked the diurnal variation in clouds,” he said. “Diurnal variation was somewhat masked by the fact that much of the climate-model performance was reported over longer-term and larger-scale averages.”
By capturing the timing and thickness of the daily cloud cycle on a global scale, however, Yin and Porporato have provided scientists with a tool for confirming if climate models aptly portray cloud formation and the interaction between clouds and the atmosphere.
“The global coverage and emphasis on both ‘timing’ and ‘amount’ are notable. As far as I am aware, this is the first study to explore this manifold of models in such a coherent way,” Katul said. “I am sure this type of work will offer new perspectives to improve the representation of clouds. I would not be surprised to see this paper highly cited in future IPCC [U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] reports.”
The paper, “Diurnal cloud cycle biases in climate models,” was published online Dec. 22 by Nature Communications.
26 thoughts on “Study: Climate models underestimate cooling effect of daily cloud cycle”
All they had to do was read Willis’s post here, they would have even more to think about then.
That’s exactly what I was thinking. Maybe Willis could co-author a paper with them. Oh wait it would never get published if he was a co-author!
Well, frankly, no, that’s not enough. But, Willis did raise good questions and did some research to support his thinking. In my opinion, a model that does not have a realistic cloud cover is unrealistic and can be tossed without further consideration. Why those models live, is beyond my imagination.
But not my imagination…
The models live because they produce the future warming signal that AGW proponents calim should be there.
Without their hypothesised catastroprophecies, their models wouldn’t suit their purpose
Indeed!
I can hypothesize that Martians will invade the World and cause the extinction of humanity but modeling such a war wouldn’t make it any more viable than what the AGW proponents claim in their modeling.
In a similar vein, another study found clouds to be cloudy and wind to be windy.
Maybe true but do you have any proof
Well, I elieve that clouds are wet. Very, very wet.
My proof: I’ve actually walked through them…
“the researchers found that inaccuracies in accounting for the diurnal, or daily, cloud cycle did not seem to invalidate climate projections, but they did increase the margin of error”
It’s telling how afraid researchers are of contradicting the orthodoxy and being labeled a denier, even when there research directly refutes the warmist doctrine.
Haha yes, there is a high barrier in saying anything contrarian. And a price must be paid by kowtowing the supposed Konsensus.
In my mind it pretty much does invalidate climate projections, in my business it would be like saying “we know price plays a role in the adoption and use of mobile data packages, but we’re pretty much going to ignore it in our market projection models.”
“The error here is half of that”…….break out the slide rule girls!
‘ The researchers found that inaccuracies in accounting for the diurnal, or daily, cloud cycle did not seem to invalidate climate projections, but they did increase the margin of error for a crucial tool scientists use to understand how climate change will affect us.‘
As a non-scientist my question is: how much inaccuracy does it take to invalidation projections? From what I gather from reading WUWT the projections are already invalid due to always being incorrect.
The models might do much better with this tweak. The problem is, there may then be no catastrophe in the making.
even if they do better….even perfect…they are still invalid…you can’t leave as much out as they do and have it any other way
From the article: “The increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere since the start of the Industrial Age is estimated to produce an extra 3.7 watts of energy per square meter.”
And how does atmospheric CO2 “produce” energy?
And 3.7 is about 1% of the extra “back” long wave energy.
Vary cloud effect by 1% and the whole 3.7 is swamped. This one paper, in a real world, would halt all the model speculation.
I’m no expert, but the C02 big lie is the foundation for totalitarian control of all humanity. So cooling clouds? What cooling clouds? Endless funds support junk science to justify psychotic elites’ control of the planet. And the continued failure to call it what it is makes their unspeakable success more likely.
Now we have an idea of how hot the models run…. anyone punched this new number into a GCM to see the effect? It might be enough to kill the ‘it’s the carbon wot did it’ from the Science Is Always Settled brigade….
CAGW advicates’ feigned ignorance of clouds’ impact on climate is their get-out-of-jail-free card.
All IPCC’s AR reports carefully mention that climate models ensembles can’t simulating cloud cover, and even express uncertainty of whether clouds have a net warming or net cooling effect on earth’s climate.. (settled science, anyone?)
When the CAGW hypothesis is finally tossed on the trash heap of failed ideas, and Congrssional and Senate Hearings are held to determine why $trillions were wasted on CAGW, former CAGW advocates will blame their “ignorance” of cloud dynamics for CAGW’s demise…
Plausible deniability is already baked in the cake..
Sigh. The simplest mechanisms.
I’ve tried to explain this sort of thing to some of my green-indoctrinated friends in just these terms – greenhouse gases are a moderating effect – they warm up a cold day, and cool off a warm day – simply by blocking the sun. (Insert Joni Mitchell lyrics).
Nice to see some of these studies catching up to the simple observations of a layman.
Dad?
Yes Son.
I’m thinking about possible career choices, have you any advice or suggestions?
Well, have you considered Cloud Modelling?
The fact that there are a plethora of different models that the IPCC supports is evidence that a lot of guess work is involved. Until th IPCC comes out and states which model is correct we can only conclude that all of the models are wrong and hence do not provide reliable results. In general the models all beg the question becaue CO2 based warming is hard coded in. The reality is that there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rational to support the idea that the climate sensivity of CO2 is zero.
“The researchers report in the journal Nature Communications Dec. 22 that models tend to factor in too much of the sun’s daily heat, which results in warmer, drier conditions than might actually occur.”
But didnt the models predict all of these colder, wetter conditions as part of global warming?? They keep telling us how accurate the models are…
“…not accurately capturing the daily cloud cycle has the sun bombarding Earth with an extra 1-2 watts of energy per square meter. The increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere since the start of the Industrial Age is estimated to produce an extra 3.7 watts of energy per square meter. “The error here is half of that, so in that sense it becomes substantial,” Porporato said.”
Ya think?? Does Trenberth know about this?? :)
List of things that CAGW priests say aren’t important enough to study because they don’t understand them and therefore can’t be studied because they can’t possibly be important enough to study to try to understand because shut up:
1) the sun
2) clouds
3) etc.
Here’s the link to the paper:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-017-02369-4
They did cite one of Ramanathan’s papers, but not his 1991 paper, and they never mentioned either Eschenbach or Lindzen. I wonder if they’d even heard of Willis’ work?
https://www.sealevel.info/feedbacks.html#tropicalsst