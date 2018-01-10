Snow in the Sahara Desert and other Gorebal Warming jokes.

Guest ridicule by David Middleton

From the people who brought you, “Climate Change Is Causing the Seafloor to Sink“…

It Snowed in the Sahara and the Photos Are Breathtaking Brian Kahn

Monday 5:05pm Look, I know we cover a lot of the bad types of weather here. Wildfires, droughts, extreme cold, hurricanes. But allow me to make it up to you with some Good Weather. Snow in Sahara? Yes, please. On Sunday, snow fell in one of the most unlikely places on Earth. Ain Sefra, an Algerian town in the Sahara Desert, got a couple inches of the white stuff. It clung to the dunes for an hour and a half before melting. The Atlas Mountains that ring the town saw snow stick around a bit longer according to Zinnadine Hashas, a local photographer who captured the scenes… […] A blast of cold air associated with a low pressure system spiraling over the western Mediterranean brought rare snow the town and surrounding dunes and mountains. A similar pattern brought snow there last year, too. Before that, the only other recorded snowfall in the region occurred in February 1979, though the highest reaches of Algeria do receive snow every few years. Now, some troll on the internet will probably use this as an excuse to make a joke about global warming… […] Earther

The Earther troll’s troll is President Trump and his recent Tweets about frigid weather in parts of the U.S….

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

It was 15 °F at our home in Dallas on New Years morning. Our landscaping got hammered… again… by climate change winter weather. Much of the continental U.S. experienced record and near-record low temperatures last week.

Deadly, Bitter Cold Grips Wide Swath of US, Delivers Shock to South The temperature dropped to minus 32 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, breaking a New Year’s Day record that stood for 99 years By Tammy Webber

Published at 7:13 PM CST on Jan 1, 2018 | Bitterly cold temperatures gripped much of the nation on Tuesday, testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and delivering a shock to those accustomed to far milder weather in the South. The cold has been blamed for at least a dozen deaths, prompted officials to open warming centers in the Deep South and triggered pleas from government officials to check on neighbors, especially those who are elderly, sick or who live alone. In St. Louis, where temperatures dipped 30 degrees below normal, Mayor Lyda Krewson warned it was “dangerously cold.” […] At the same time, a heatwave swept into the country’s northernmost state: Anchorage, Alaska, tied a record high on Tuesday of 44 degrees — at the same time Jacksonville, Florida, was a mere 38 degrees. Indianapolis Public Schools canceled classes after the city tied a record low for the day — set in 1887 — of minus 12 degrees. The northwest Indiana city of Lafayette got down to minus 19, shattering the previous record set in 1979. Many local residents noticed a hum, which Duke Energy said was caused by extra power surging through utility lines to meet electricity demands. Although temperatures have been lower in Indiana — the all-time low was minus 36 in 1994 — the current frigid weather is unusual because of how long it’s lasted, experts said. “It has just been relentlessly cold since Christmas,” said Jeff Masters, meteorology director of the private Weather Underground. […] With Chicago-area wind chills expected as low as negative 35 degrees, forecasters warned of frost bite and hypothermia risks. They urged residents to take precautions, including dressing in layers, wearing a hat and gloves, covering exposed skin and bringing pets indoors. “You thought you were cold last year. You thought you were cold last month. But you weren’t cold. Now you’re cold,” said Jeanne Rivera, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, who was in Chicago on Tuesday to visit an art exhibit. “It hurts. It hurts the face.” […] In Texas, advocates for the homeless fanned out Tuesday across Houston to provide blankets and other warm gear as the National Weather Service issued a hard freeze warning until Wednesday for parts of the state. […] NBCDFW

This was “lions and tigers and bears, oh my!” territory… Or at least “frozen sharks and stunned sea turtles and snow in the Gulf of Mexico, oh my!” territory.

“It’s so cold that sharks are freezing to death”…

Fourth thresher shark found frozen off Wellfleet By Doug Fraser Posted Jan 2, 2018 WELLFLEET — A fourth frozen thresher shark was discovered New Year’s Eve in the ice pack off Wellfleet, but extreme high tides and unstable ice conditions were keeping shark researchers from getting to the carcass, said Michelle Wcisel, program director for the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. […] The newly discovered shark is similar in size to the other sharks found washed ashore last week — one in Wellfleet, one in Brewster and another in Orleans. They may be part of a group that could have become confused by the hook shape of the Cape Cod Bay shoreline and were overwhelmed by the recent cold spell. […] “The headline that it’s so cold that sharks are freezing to death has really taken off,” she said. Wcisel cautioned against trying to find this shark due to the danger of the unstable sea ice. “It’s dangerous, really dodgy,” she said. “We really don’t want people to try and go out there.” […] Cape Cod Times

Stunned sea turtles washing ashore in Pensacola…

Hundreds of sea turtles ‘cold-stunned’ by frigid temperatures in Gulf waters USA TODAY NETWORK Melissa Nelson Gabriel, Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal Published 7:44 p.m. ET Jan. 4, 2018 PENSACOLA, Fla. — Yoda the green sea turtle moved its flippers Thursday afternoon and poked its head out of a container at the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park. The movements were a good sign for veterinarian Rebecca Wells, who is tending to sea turtles traumatized by the region’s unusually cool water temperatures. Rescuers brought in Yoda on Wednesday when he was found outside of the water and not moving on an area beach. “Their temperature is whatever the water temperatures is so whenever the water starts getting colder and colder, they are at risk,” explained Wells, who is taking care of Yoda and four other juvenile green turtles affected by the cold. She expects to receive more turtles as the cold weather lingers. […] USA Today

And snow south of Port Fourchon…

Rare snowfall on Louisiana’s Gulf coast NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) – NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) – Eyewitness News viewers sent several photos and videos as freezing temperatures brought a rare snow to Louisiana’s Gulf coast Wednesday morning. Video: Snow in the Gulf of Mexico, south of Port Fourchon. Cant see the video? Click here! WWLTV

At least one of our platforms in the Gulf reported snowfall… Oh my!

So… I won’t feed the Earther troll by making any jokes about Gorebal Warming… Besides, someone else already beat me to the punchline…

Featured Image Source

