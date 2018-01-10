‘The 97% climate consensus’ starts to crumble with 485 new papers in 2017 that question it

From Breitbart and No Tricks Zone:

A broad survey of climate change literature for 2017 reveals that the alleged “consensus” behind the dangers of anthropogenic global warming is not nearly as settled among climate scientists as people imagine.

Author Kenneth Richard found that during the course of the year 2017, at least 485 scientific papers were published that in some way questioned the supposed consensus regarding the perils of human CO2 emissions or the efficacy of climate models to predict the future.

According to Richard’s analysis, the 485 new papers underscore the “significant limitations and uncertainties inherent in our understanding of climate and climate changes,” which in turn suggests that climate science is not nearly as settled as media reports and some policymakers would have people believe.

Richard broke the skeptical positions into four main categories, with each of the individual papers expounding at least one of these positions, and sometimes more.

N(1) Natural mechanisms play well more than a negligible role (as claimed by the IPCC) in the net changes in the climate system, which includes temperature variations, precipitation patterns, weather events, etc., and the influence of increased CO2 concentrations on climatic changes are less pronounced than currently imagined.

N(2) The warming/sea levels/glacier and sea ice retreat/hurricane and drought intensities…experienced during the modern era are neither unprecedented or remarkable, nor do they fall outside the range of natural variability, as clearly shown in the first 150 graphs (from 2017) on this list.

N(3) The computer climate models are not reliable or consistently accurate, and projections of future climate states are little more than speculation as the uncertainty and error ranges are enormous in a non-linear climate system.

N(4) Current emissions-mitigation policies, especially related to the advocacy for renewables, are often ineffective and even harmful to the environment, whereas elevated CO2 and a warmer climate provide unheralded benefits to the biosphere (i.e., a greener planet and enhanced crop yields).

Below are the two links to the list of 485 papers as well as the guideline for the lists’ categorization.

Skeptic Papers 2017 (1)

Skeptic Papers 2017 (2)

Solar Influence On Climate (121)

ENSO, NAO, AMO, PDO Climate Influence (44)

Modern Climate In Phase With Natural Variability (13)

Cloud/Aerosol Climate Influence (9)

Volcanic/Tectonic Climate Influence (6)

The CO2 Greenhouse Effect – Climate Driver? (14)

Climate Model Unreliability/Biases/Errors and the Pause (28)

Failing Renewable Energy, Climate Policies (12)

Wind Power Harming The Environment, Biosphere (8)

Elevated CO2 Greens Planet, Produces Higher Crop Yields (13)

Warming Beneficial, Does Not Harm Humans, Wildlife (5)

Warming, Acidification Not Harming Oceanic Biosphere (17)

Decreases In Extreme, Unstable Weather With Warming (3)

Urban Heat Island: Raising Surface Temperatures Artificially (5)

No Increasing Trends In Intense Hurricanes (4)

No Increasing Trends In Drought/Flood Frequency, Severity (3)

Natural CO2, Methane Sources Out-Emit Human Source (4)

Increasing Snow Cover Since The 1950s (2)

Miscellaneous (7)