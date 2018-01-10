‘The 97% climate consensus’ starts to crumble with 485 new papers in 2017 that question it

From Breitbart and No Tricks Zone:
A broad survey of climate change literature for 2017 reveals that the alleged “consensus” behind the dangers of anthropogenic global warming is not nearly as settled among climate scientists as people imagine.
Author Kenneth Richard found that during the course of the year 2017, at least 485 scientific papers were published that in some way questioned the supposed consensus regarding the perils of human CO2 emissions or the efficacy of climate models to predict the future.
According to Richard’s analysis, the 485 new papers underscore the “significant limitations and uncertainties inherent in our understanding of climate and climate changes,” which in turn suggests that climate science is not nearly as settled as media reports and some policymakers would have people believe.
Richard broke the skeptical positions into four main categories, with each of the individual papers expounding at least one of these positions, and sometimes more.
…
N(1) Natural mechanisms play well more than a negligible role (as claimed by the IPCC) in the net changes in the climate system, which includes temperature variations, precipitation patterns, weather events, etc., and the influence of increased CO2 concentrations on climatic changes are less pronounced than currently imagined.
N(2) The warming/sea levels/glacier and sea ice retreat/hurricane and drought intensities…experienced during the modern era are neither unprecedented or remarkable, nor do they fall outside the range of natural variability, as clearly shown in the first 150 graphs (from 2017) on this list.
N(3) The computer climate models are not reliable or consistently accurate, and projections of future climate states are little more than speculation as the uncertainty and error ranges are enormous in a non-linear climate system.
N(4) Current emissions-mitigation policies, especially related to the advocacy for renewables, are often ineffective and even harmful to the environment, whereas elevated CO2 and a warmer climate provide unheralded benefits to the biosphere (i.e., a greener planet and enhanced crop yields).
Below are the two links to the list of 485 papers as well as the guideline for the lists’ categorization.
Part 1. Natural Mechanisms Of Weather, Climate Change
- Solar Influence On Climate (121)
- ENSO, NAO, AMO, PDO Climate Influence (44)
- Modern Climate In Phase With Natural Variability (13)
- Cloud/Aerosol Climate Influence (9)
- Volcanic/Tectonic Climate Influence (6)
- The CO2 Greenhouse Effect – Climate Driver? (14)
Part 2. Unsettled Science, Failed Climate Modeling
- Climate Model Unreliability/Biases/Errors and the Pause (28)
- Failing Renewable Energy, Climate Policies (12)
- Wind Power Harming The Environment, Biosphere (8)
- Elevated CO2 Greens Planet, Produces Higher Crop Yields (13)
- Warming Beneficial, Does Not Harm Humans, Wildlife (5)
- Warming, Acidification Not Harming Oceanic Biosphere (17)
- Decreases In Extreme, Unstable Weather With Warming (3)
- Urban Heat Island: Raising Surface Temperatures Artificially (5)
- No Increasing Trends In Intense Hurricanes (4)
- No Increasing Trends In Drought/Flood Frequency, Severity (3)
- Natural CO2, Methane Sources Out-Emit Human Source (4)
- Increasing Snow Cover Since The 1950s (2)
- Miscellaneous (7)
Part 3. Natural Climate Change Observation, Reconstruction
- Lack Of Anthropogenic/CO2 Signal In Sea Level Rise (38)
- No Net Warming During 20th (21st) Century (12)
- A Warmer Past: Non-Hockey Stick Reconstructions (60)
- Abrupt, Degrees-Per-Decade Natural Global Warming (7)
- A Model-Defying Cryosphere, Polar Ice (32)
- Antarctic Ice Melting In High Geothermal Heat Flux Areas (4)
- Recent Cooling In The North Atlantic, Southern Ocean (10)
There are thousands of climate “science” papers published every year. Many of them are not an analysis of the climate per say, they are an analysis that accepts the alarmist “science” as a given, and then examines the effects on (for example) the three toed leopard frog.
Is 485 papers a substantial % of the total publsished?
Sounds like a research project. If the number 485 is less than or equal to 3% of the number of papers that find new reasons to affirm the CO2-forced-catastrophic-anthropomorphic-global-warming meme, than the oft-claimed 97% consensus is affirmed. A little arithmetic says we’re looking at a minimum universe of 16,100 (or so) papers of which some 15,615 must claim new (or restated) proofs of their theory to reach the oft-mooted 97%.
Unless there were 16,167 climate science papers published in 2017, 15,682 of which actually provide confirmation of CAGW (rather than just, as you so accurately merely accept it), the 97% is certainly incorrect. John Cook, et al, fabricated the 97.1% number in this 2013 paper. They looked at 11,944 abstracts of climate papers from 1991 to 2011. They found that 66.4% of those took no position on CAGW. Assuming all of the rest did provide confirmation, that leaves a maximum of 4,252 papers for that period, or 425 per year.
I’d say this is probably much more significant than it might appear at first blush.
For settled science, that’s an enormous waste of money.
Counting papers for or against the CAGW theory is no more logical than counting opinions. The point of this list of papers is to show the enormous amount of credible scientific research that shows current climate trends are not unprecedented, or unusual, and that there is ample evidence of natural drivers to explain them. Secondly climate models are amount to unvalidated speculation and are unreliable in predicting future climate trends. There could be 200 times as many papers that either assume or claim otherwise, but if they are not based on valid scientific observation, and rely entirely or partly on the fantasy world of computer modeling then they are not a refutation of the above points.
One item to consider when addressing your questions is that studies which, for example, attempt to predict how ‘whatever’ (frogs, SLR, forest fires, drought, motor oil in tractors, etc) will survive, get worse, perform, etc., in a warming world, are not a finding on whether or not AGHG’s are causing additional GW, AGW. My gut feeling is that most studies fall into this sort of a category; at least, those are the ones that our media writes about most every week.
CO2 levels control the temperature of the earth’s atmosphere… settled science or unproven hypothesis… discuss. :) It seems like this is what it’s all about.
The models undermine themselves….they have made no correct predictions
…but then the science behind the models has made no correct predictions either
Why does this keep going on?
As others have asked how many other papers there are, Cook’s 97% study looked at 4011 papers over the period 1991-2011.
Many of these were not even climate papers, instead simply looking at things like the effects of global warming, or how to mitigate it.
Of the 4011, only 65 papers are identified as “quantifying AGW as 50%+”
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2015/10/29/cooks-97-scam-debunked/
These don’t attack let alone disprove AGW or the effects of CO2.
Most just list historical influences on climate… the fact being that the main current climate driver, in addition to all known/previous climate drivers, is human CO2
When do you think it will start doing that?
So who has read them? Anyone? I have read a lot. Griff is right. They are mostly not disputing AGW.
And it’s the authors who say so, in many cases. There was an earlier version of this list at Breitbart in June, with then 58 papers. Climate feedback actually asked some of them whether their papers were disputing the consensus. You can see thier statements quoted there. Half said no. Often theoir papers had nothing to do with AGW at all. The author just quoted a sentence or two out of context. He also has an alarming tendency to modify their graphs.
Those 29 papers still seem to be in the list.
Some of the papers may not be about AGW but if their conclusions suggest that significant natural climate change occurred in the past and is in direct contrast to the Hockey Stick Meme, then even a chimp can see how that paper is not in agreement with the IPCC consensus.
Does the atmosphere know the difference between human CO2 and natural CO2?
50% of the CO2 is absorbed/taken up by the climate system. One theory is that the natural CO2 is absorbed and the yucky man-made CO2 is spit back out to heat the planet.
“the fact being that the main current climate driver, in addition to all known/previous climate drivers, is human CO2”.
Griff says with no supporting evidence to back up this claim. There’s no evidence that CO2 is driving anything. If you have some evidence to the contrary, please provide it.
What are you saying? Are you saying that “all known/previous climate drivers” are the main driver or CO2? Your sentence there says that it is all of the above. By golly, it’s almost as if you don’t have a clue what you’re talking about. Now, just find me which of the 485 papers actually concluded that the current main driver was human CO2.
There is great satisfaction in knowing that we are all here at the turning of the tide.
Regarding Cook’s cooked consensus…
http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/8/2/024024
Cook and his merry band of SkepSciBots found 78 papers over the 20 year study period which explicitly or implicitly rejected and/or minimized AGW. They only found 64 papers that explicitly stated that more than half of the warming since 1950 was due to humans.
485 papers in 2017 that explicitly or implicitly rejected and/or minimized AGW s fracking YUGE compared to 78 papers from 1991-2011.
Based on Cook’s cooked definitions of implicitly endorsed and explicitly endorsed without quantifying almost every WUWT post I’ve written about climate change endorsed the so-called consensus.
All it takes is one paper to destroy a theory. At least that’s the way science is supposed to work. Science makes a prediction based on methodical repeatable formula’s or other means that anyone can learn and apply. If the prediction fits we all go about our daily jobs and ignore it. If the prediction doesn’t fit reality then a major problem ensues where the theory has to either explain the failure, that caveats or limitations are put on the theory to say it doesn’t apply in such situations.
Climate science is closer to Astrology. In astrology a predictor makes 20 predictions. 19 of them are shown false and one turns out correct. The audience goes “Isn’t that amazing?” They completely ignore the 19 failures.
In the 1940s astonomers discovered that the stars around galaxies were traveling far faster than they could explain with Newton or even Einstein’s general or special theory of gravity. They tabled this but it was a serious problem. Today we call this Dark Matter. This failure of the gravity model means that we had missed about 70% of the universe’s mass.
So, 485 papers that question if CO2 really can explain the warming or that the effects are different than anticipated or that the sensitivity of the models are wrong is non-trivial nullification of the theory.
Science doesn’t run on consensus. It is not a matter of how many papers say this is what is consistent and this is what is inconsistent with the theory. Inconsistent with the theory means the theory is flawed unless someone can explain how the result is not perfect. Formula’s do not produce numbers that work 10% of the time in any real science.
Climate science seems to be the only science other than astrology where they state that it is decided by consensus what is known or what is unknown.
We got a prediction from NOAA that this winter would be warm in the east coast and dry in the southwest. We are seeing exactly the opposite of course. The MET office in Britain used to make predictions based on computer models but after years of predicting warm winters, dry summers or dry winters or whatever and the public immediately seeing the coldest winter on record, the wettest winter on record began to ridicule the MET office. Their predictions became laughing stocks. They decided to stop predicting.
After 70 years of producing an enormous amount of CO2 that has bumped the concentration in the atmosphere up nearly 50% we have a significant amount of CO2. The amount which is 110ppm increase is more than the increase during the ice ages which sees co2 go from 180-280 and back. This 100ppm in the ice ages produced 8 C temperature change. We have seen in the 70 years since 1945 when we started producing significant more co2 about a 0.35-0.6C difference depending on if you believe all the adjustments and the hype of the climate astrologers. We should see close to 8C from a 50% increase in CO2 if the ice ages are driven by co2. The computer models were inspired by this ice age calculation. It was called the paleo method of computing co2 sensitivity. However, we haven’t gotten 8C or 4C or 2C or even 1C. We have gotten maybe 0.5C. That means co2 is not the reason for the ice ages. It can’t be. Co2 doesn’t cause enough impact on temperature to account for 1/3 of the ice ages.
Just like today and co2 it is not the most important factor. During the period 1945-1975 where co2 was rising at a huge exponential rate temperatures around the Earth fell. Co2 didn’t overwhelm forcing from other factors. During 1998-2014 the temperature of the Earth seemed to flatline even though we were pumping 2ppm and more CO2 into the atmosphere every year. CO2 again doesn’t seem to be that overwhelming.
Over the last 200+ years we have seen an ocean phenomenon called AMO/PDO move temperatures up and down over a 60 year cycle about 0.23C higher and lower. During these cycles they have overwhelmed the effect of CO2 many times. CO2 doesn’t dominate even the oceans effect on the climate.
While there is a trend overall upward if we believe the adjustments the overall trend over 70 years for a 50% increase in co2 says that by 2100 (another 82 years) we will probably see more likely closer to the 0.5C we’ve gotten in the last 70 years. That is the scientific answer for what warming to expect. The models predict 3-4C or more. To get 3-4C requires that temperatures around the Earth start spiking fast. The rate of temperature acceleration has to climb and climb fast unlike we have ever seen before even during the period we have poured CO2 into the atmosphere. To get to 3-4C requires that we are rising 6 times faster than we have for the last 70 years.
This is unscientific. It is astrology. We have no precedent for such rapid rise. The predictions they did make for the last 70 years are off by 50% or more. They have predicted way too much warming than what we’ve gotten. The idea that we accept their prediction that temperatures will suddenly spike up and surge massively is simply not a scientific defensible position. We have never seen this. In fact just when they thought temperatures would be spiking the most temperatures went flat for 20 years. Clearly this theory is flawed. Flawed in science normally means failed. Unbelievable. Proven wrong. Normally. Not in climate science.
The level of deceit being promoted as science is disgraceful and damaging to science. We all are more concerned that science is being infected with politics. When it does this the support of science will fail. We must clean out all of this moralizing and astrology. We must restore an understanding of the basics of science. This means the ideas of testability, prediction and verification based on data. It means figuring out if there is bias in studies or if they are repeatable. We must build credibility to restore faith that all these studies are worth spending money on because now it appears much of this science is not worth the paper it is printed on or the bits cost to be transmitted over the internet.
Dark matter is now being questioned. That is honest science. Plate tectonics was fought by the consensus.
I have one of those to (a believing brother ) . At a quick glance there is a lot of good research in these papers .My brother was a geothermal scientist and when we meet the discussion always ends up about climate change and when I present him with some simple facts that he cannot counter he retreats to the 97% of scientists believe in global warming and its caused by man .
Try to get him to understand that when something like science is corrupted into an ideology or belief system, it is no longer valid. It is religion.
Then tell him to read up on Trofim Lysenko. Because if this doesn’t stop, that’s the direction things will take. And no, there is NO difference.
From the article: “A broad survey of climate change literature for 2017 reveals that the alleged “consensus” behind the dangers of anthropogenic global warming is not nearly as settled among climate scientists as people imagine.”
It would be even more accurate to put it like this: not nearly as settled among climate scientists as people “were led to believe”.
The list of papers here does a lot to confirm the idea that the vast majority of scientists agree that CO2
is the main current driver of climate change. Most of the papers in the list are about historical climate change which was caused by something other than CO2 and are irrelevant. The few that reject the idea that CO2
increases drive increasing temperature are published in nonsense journals. In contrast there are probably at least 10000 papers published that accept the idea that CO2 causes climate change.
“10000 papers published that accept the idea that CO2 causes climate change”. Yep you maybe right but all that is missing is the proof.
(and yet, those 10000 papers don’t mean a dern thang if they just so happen to be wrong)…
485 papers is certainly an impressive number. I’d like to know also how many total papers were published that address the notions of man’s impact on climate change (not the number of papers that deal with trying to predict the effects of warming on ecosystems and species – that number is likely in the thousands or tens of thousands each year, at least).
I don’t suggest that there is a voting process going on, and the majority “wins” .. but I’d like to know if 485 papers is a significant proportion of the total number published last year that addressed the causes and relative contributions of climate change. Is 485 papers 10% of the total? or 1%? Or 0.001%?
Scientist have never registered and voted on the validity of the AGW conjecture. There is not now nor has there ever been a consensus regarding the validity of the AGW conjecture. Even if there were, it would be meaningless because science is not a democracy. The laws of science are not some form of legislation. Scientific theories and not validated through a voting process.
The AGW conjecture is based on only partial science and is full of holes. For example, the AGW conjecture depends upon the existance of a radiant greenhouse effect caused by trace gases in the Earth’s atmosphere with LWIR absorption bands. Such a radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed in a real greenhouse, in the Earth’s climate system, or anywhere else in the solar system. The radiant greenhouse effect is science fiction. Hence the AGW conjecture is science fiction as well. There is plenty of scientific rational to support the idea that the climate sensivity of CO2 is zero. If CO2 really affected climate then the increase in CO2 over the past 30 years should have caused at least a measureable increase in the dry lapse rate in the torposphere but such has not happened.
These lists just go on and on. Here‘s one from 2009, some of which were actually skeptical. The list featured here got a run here less than three months ago (“400 scientific papers debunk climate change alarm”). I pointed out then that most of the the papers actually didn’t question the consensus at all. He seems to just pick any paper that says anything about cooling of any kind of anything, maybe thousands of years ago. I offerred a challenge to jointly pick just one paper at random, and actually read it and see what it says. No takers. In fact, I can’t see that anyone anywhere has tried to check the list to see what the papers actually say.
It isn’t just me saying this. Back in June an earlier version of this 2017 list said 58 papers were “debunking climate change alarm”. Climate feedback contacted some of the authors invoked. Half (29) said that their papers were misrepresented. In many cases it wasn’t just a matter of misinterpretation. Their papers just had absolutely nothing to do with AGW or “climate alarm”. For example
“Normunds Stivrins, Associate Professor, University of Helsinki
Our article (Stivrins et al., 2017, The Holocene) focuses on other subjects than human-induced impacts (climate change). It’s sad that the blogger did not understand what this study is about, but rather took a sentence without context. “
His paper is still in the list. So is the paper of Tejedor, who specifically asked for it to be removed, as it in no way said what Richards claimed. I drew this to his attention in the last discussion. The paper is still in the list.
PLEASE REMEMBER that we are in a super-overeducated world now, and that in this world, there is a ‘strong hunt for meaningful thesis topics’ to wax eloquent on. I’ve recalled this before elsewhere, but one of my nieces was in the PhD program of Environmental Studies up on Anchorage. (I know, not exactly the leading leading-edge Science university in the nation, but still… husband there, taking PhD, instead of having kids.)
Her topic was on the effects of AGW on the seasonal harvest of Sitka spruce in boreal Alaska. Basically her conclusion was, since AGW is real, and since it has tangible effects, then I expect to prove that it increases logging muddiness, which increases soil loss, decreases harvest-window and increases jobsite accident rates. Well, the increased muddiness didn’t turn up statistically, and “The Industry” had worked out better muddy-hillside logging techniques anyway. The soil loss was being mitigated by better forest husbandry practices and partial-hill logging. The on-site accident rates were higher, but only in toto, as more logging was being done. Naturally, somehow it all got twisted into a big scary AGW narrative. And the Swan’s Song of needing additional grant-funding to continue the vital research.
Sadly but predictably, she’s now a fast rising junior muck-a-muck (how could one pass that pun by?) in the State of Alaska Forestry Department. Given a brand new Ford four wheel drive and everything. She spends most of her time in-office pouring over findings, writing papers, getting grants, and sitting on policy-making meetings.
Just a few of the authors who have reponded to the way their paper was characterised:
Tyler Jones, Research Associate, University of Colorado
The West Antarctica temperature plot that was pulled from my 2017 paper is very low resolution, and does not resolve the most recent few 100 yrs. We know from other studies that West Antarctica is currently warming faster than almost any other place on Earth. Furthermore, my paper has nothing to do with global warming or human activities. In fact, I only focus on time periods well before the Industrial Revolution. It is clear that global warming is caused predominantly by human activity.
Belinda Dechnik, The University of Sydney
My data does discuss sea surface temperature in the Great Barrier Reef being slightly warmer than present during the mid-Holocene in response to natural climate variability. However, I in no way deny that the current climate is warming, and that anthropogenic effects are proving very detrimental, particularly to reef systems. This article has misunderstood my findings and in no way supports my view on climate change. I am very disturbed indeed that these people have used my article in such a way to try and discredit the serious effects of man-made climate change.
Nathan Steiger, Postdoctoral Fellow, Columbia University
The blog post maliciously tampered with figures from my paper, removing lines from the figures. My paper is just not relevant to the arguments about global warming.
R. Scott Anderson, Professor, Northern Arizona University
Although the curve shown in the Breitbart article supports our research, the specific curve cited is not our work, but comes instead from nearby tree-ring research done by Greg Wiles and his co-workers (2014). This is clearly stated in the figure caption in our article, which could have been seen if the article had been actually read. My conclusion from this is that Breitbart was not careful in its compilation, and for me this calls into question their methods for collecting data on other articles. Our conclusions are much more complex, and suggest that post-Little Ice Age warming has occurred, and has affected forests at higher elevations to a greater extent than at lower elevations.
Yair Rosenthal, Professor, Rutgers University
The data were taken out of context. In fact a previous article (Rosenthal et al., 20013) made the argument that the current warming, as measured by the increase in Ocean Heat Content (OHC), is a reversal of the long-term cooling trend in the preceding centuries and the rate of heat gain is substantially higher than recorded in the past. If anything, these data support global warming as manifested by the recent increase in OHC.
Normunds Stivrins, Associate Professor, University of Helsinki
Our article (Stivrins et al., 2017, The Holocene) focuses on other subjects than human-induced impacts (climate change). It’s sad that the blogger did not understand what this study is about, but rather took a sentence without context. Our point was that geological aspects can protect glacial ice in the ground but it starts to melt when air temperature increases—in this case when temperature started to increase above today’s temperatures. Note that this is a specific case study where exceptional environmental conditions prevail 8,400-7,400 years ago in western Latvia.
Many more rebuttals to be found here (credit Nick Stokes)….
https://climatefeedback.org/evaluation/breitbart-misrepresents-research-58-scientific-papers-falsely-claim-disprove-human-caused-global-warming-james-delingpole/#authors-reply