Australian East Coast Narrowly Avoids a Widespread Blackout – Thanks to Coal

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Australia’s policy of shuttering of dispatchable power sources in favour of unreliables finally appears to be biting into the stability of the Australian electricity grid. One of the coal plants which saved the day is scheduled to be closed in 2022.
New South Wales dodges widespread blackouts during heatwave
By Chris OKeefe • State Political Reporter
5:33pm Jan 8, 2018
New South Wales has escaped widespread blackouts as the energy network faced its first big summer test with temperatures hitting 47.3 degrees in Penrith.
There were localised blackouts yesterday as Ausgrid lost power to 4000 homes on the Central Coast, and 3000 in Sydney.
Cherrybrook, Lane Cove, Chastwood, Gladesville, Bankstown, Punchbowl and Padstow were blacked out during the hottest part of the day.
Ausgrid said the increase in homes running air conditioners was a significant issue, as well as problems with some underground cables.
Some equipment turns itself off automatically when it hits a certain load.
“Of our 1.7 million customers, 31000 experienced outages. Four outages were caused by overload on the network,” Stuart Donaldson from Ausgrid said.
…
Just before 3pm yesterday afternoon black coal was the resource providing the lion’s share of power with Snowy Hydro, gas, solar and wind also contributing to the network.
…
Read more: https://www.9news.com.au/national/2018/01/08/17/27/nsw-dodges-widespread-blackouts-during-heatwave
The NSW Opposition leader was less than impressed with the outage.
Ausgrid can’t power all NSW all the time
…
NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley on Monday took aim at the government for failing to diversify its energy base.
“This state government, alone of all Australian state and territory governments, hasn’t prepared for heatwave conditions,” Mr Foley told reporters.
“Most of the other governments have delivered new storage and new energy capacity.”
Mr Foley said it was lucky the extreme heat that Sydney experienced on Sunday, with some areas exceeding 47C, occurred on a weekend when much of industry was not using energy.
“The government’s only plan seems to be that heatwaves occur on weekends,” he said.
…
Read more: https://www.9news.com.au/national/2018/01/08/17/07/ausgrid-can-t-power-all-nsw-all-the-time
The spare coal capacity which saved the day during the heatwave will soon no longer be available.
Energy giant AGL plans to shutter its NSW based Liddell coal plant by 2022. They have so far refused federal government entreaties to keep the plant open. AGL plans to divert future investment towards government subsidised renewable projects.
The Australian Government operated Australian Energy Market Operator warned in September that 1000MW of new dispatchable power will be required to replace the Liddell coal plant, and that Australian government policy incentives are not delivering enough flexible dispatchable power to ensure the stability of the grid.
10 thoughts on “Australian East Coast Narrowly Avoids a Widespread Blackout – Thanks to Coal”
The chickens are gradually coming home to roost in all those countries (states) that are closing dispatchable power stations and embraced highly-subsidised and expensive intermittent renewables.
I wouldn’t bet on it. These gov people LOVE scarcity, it gives them leverage to rule, control, tax, and get high pay, power and consideration for coping with the problem they created in the first place etc.
So, I thought that 😂 1000 Gw super battery was going to keep the whole grid thing stable, in perpetuity. Were they still charging the thing up since it was installed?
You would think the people running AGL would get the message: More coal, less ‘investment’ in renewables.
By the time 2022 arrives they may find themselves holding the bag.
If I was the AGL CEO I would be playing hardball with the State and Federal governments. Force a few small to moderate blackouts so that the politicians can’t hide from energy realities. Once it is clear to all that dispatchable power is in a state of under-supply then it would be time to offer to build new coal or gas fired plants with very long contracts. But hold the line on closure of the Liddell plant almost indefinitely. Make them squirm.
this is exactly the kind of thinking that would prevent you to become CEO, or get fired. A company never fight a government, it caves in or play judo. And that’s exactly what AGL CEO does: you want renewable, you subsidize them with money taxed from my coal plant? fair enough, give me my share of subsidies, while I close the coal…
Why would they?? their strategy is to pull the rug from under the grid, farm subsidies and extort max returns from peaking plants. They have no interest in low cost and stability.
The people running AGL are bagmen. They will never get the message as, being bagmen, they are naturally attracted to other bagmen like Global Warmistas, Elon Musk, Wind-Turbine salesmen, CAGW spruikers and self-funding ‘scientists’. However, when the depths of the cold cycle comes, they may well be left holding the commercial bag.
Australians have also had this warning about their lack of a strategic fuel reserve. https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/australia-warned-it-risks-mad-max-world-without-strategic-fuel-reserve/
Luke Foley needs to push the NSW to built a new HELE coal fired power station.
If it weren’t for the Green, anti-science ANTI-CO2 agenda, it probably would have already been built and there wouldn’t be any issues whatsoever.