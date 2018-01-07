The Horror! Global Warming to Bring Milder Winters, Longer Growing Seasons to Minnesota

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Lakeshore Weekly News has listed the terrifying consequences of global warming for icy Minnesota – milder winters, wetter, hotter summers, longer growing seasons.
With climate change, Minnesota will not be as we know it
By Hannah Jones hjones@swpub.com
The Freshwater Society and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol track ice-out dates for Lake Minnetonka. In some places, such as Prior Lake, people watch for ice-in dates, too.
But this annual Minnesota tradition is gradually going to change as Minnesota feels the effects of climate change. Sam Potter, a Minnesota native with a doctorate in atmospheric and oceanic sciences from Princeton University, can tell you just how much it has changed already.
“This is a lot of what global warming is. It’s moving toward a new state,” he said.
Potter said over the last 30 years, the average Minnesota temperature has warmed nearly 2 degrees.
That may not seem like much, and in reality, climate change’s effect on Minnesota life isn’t as cut and dried as the word “warming” would imply. For instance, from 1951 to 1980, in a given month, temperatures could fluctuate from 13 degrees below average to 15 above. For the last 30 years, that trend has shifted. The range is now from 12 below to more than 21 above.
“This is the big fingerprint of global warming — extremes,” he said.
That means a number of things. It means there will be more “tropical” nights when the temperature doesn’t drop below 68 degrees. It means growing seasons will be longer but peppered with more extreme storms. It means winters will be milder. Summers will be hotter. More rain, less snow.
…
Read more: http://www.swnewsmedia.com/lakeshore_weekly/news/local/with-climate-change-minnesota-will-not-be-as-we-know/article_63f5f19a-f196-5c33-a073-1d9839414a59.html
Living on the edge of the tropics, I feel qualified to describe life in a warmer climate. The temperature in my hometown hasn’t dropped below 68F for at least two months. Our only relief from this unrelenting 24 hour heat is to drink beer, hold lots of late night outdoor BBQs, to avoid the heatstroke risks of indoor cooking, and when all else fails, to cool off splashing about in our large swimming pools.
Only by acting now can Minnesotans avoid this same awful fate.
The following is a cautionary video prepared by Minnesotans for Global Warming, detailing the consequences of allowing global warming to continue in their state.
29 thoughts on “The Horror! Global Warming to Bring Milder Winters, Longer Growing Seasons to Minnesota”
Oh! The Horror! Any more Global Warming and Minnesota might become comfortably habitable year-round.
Worse still, the Global Warming might overcome the 2-degree drop in average temperature in Minnesota over the last 30 years.
Unfortunately, the vast majority of climate “scientists” know absolutely nothing of history. For example, there were major droughts in the 9th and 13th centuries (perhaps the Inkas manufactured automobile and burned fossil fuels???), In the California High Sierras there was a 200 year mega-drought that lasted from the 9th to 12th centuries, but I guess that because it doesn’t fit the desired model, we won’t talk about it. You can also read material by searching for: Long-term aridity changes in the western United States/Science E.R. Cook, C. Woodhouse, C.M. Meek et al; and D.M. Meko, C.W. Stockton and W.R. Boggess. The tree-ring record of severe sustained drought./Water Resources Bulletin/31. Search also for “Dendrochronology (or tree-ring dating)” for additional facts. And of course, few people know about the year without summer (1832), where a mini-ice age gripped the North American continent. The bottom-line: there is not such a thing as global warming, which can be blamed on man.
I wonder how Lake Wobegone will handle warmer temperatures? ;)
Eric,
The “post card” has the same palm tree inserted into the view THREE times,
but how did they get the three to properly reflect in the water? Is this the
same Photoshop program that gave us a polar bear marooned on a tiny
ice burg?
Here in northern Ohio, our weather lags Minnesota’s by about two days…
should we put in our orders for palms or bamboo starts?
Four Palm trees, mate. The one on the left is a reverse of the others
Trust me. You do not want bamboo. It grows like kudzu.
In excess of an inch an hour with enough water, a rate of growth almost perceptible to the naked eye. One alleged VietCong torture method involved cutting a thick bamboo stalk close to the ground, whittling it to a sharp point, then suspending the prisoner over it. The bamboo would proceed to *grow* up into the victim’s back, a slowest-motion impalement.
Using Photoshop to produce misleading images should probably be illegal.
In France it is now illegal to Photoshop models’ bodies without disclosure. There is up to six months in jail and a 75,000 euro fine. link
We now have the technology to create movies featuring stars who have been dead for decades. link
The technology will get better and better and cheaper and cheaper. We are approaching the time when video and audio are completely unreliable, just as still images are now completely unreliable.
Serving suggestion only.
Ice fishing will be a thing of the past!
I finally went out for a walk today around a lake after almost two weeks of 10-30 F below average temperatures. Yup, people were ice fishing.
The difference between people out ice-fishing and people in jail is that the latter know they are being punished.
All of the warming has been in the winter months (yeah, I live in Minnesota). There’s been no warming at all in the summer. So the bottom line is 100% positive.
I wonder why Sam Potter forgot to mention this? Could it be he is dishonest?
OMG the children will never get to go icefishing
Living next door to Minnesota in Wisconsin, I can only say that I’m not going to hold my breath waiting for the day when I can grow coconut palm trees (like in the video picture) outdoors around here. In fact, I’ll bet the recent cold snap that found its way down to South Florida made it a bit too cold for the coconut palms down there. Naples got down to 37 degrees F one night last week.
They make it sound like we’re headed for a tropical-like climate up here. Um…..yea.
Wait we know he is wrong, the winters must also be colder,
the rain falls more intense, the droughts longer,
the muskelunge’s smaller, the insects bigger, and the lutefisk more translucent.
The mosquitos will carry malaria, Zika, West Nile, Chikungungya and dengue!
The water quality will drop, murders will rise, dormant volcanoes will spring to life, and infant mortality
will rise!
Minnesotan’s won’t sleep as well and ice fishing will be more dangerous.
It is hypothesized that blondes IQ’s will drop and blue eyes will become dominant.
Oh the travesty!
Cats and dogs living together! Total chaos!
“Potter said over the last 30 years, the average Minnesota temperature has warmed nearly 2 degrees”
Can this be verified? This rate of increase far exceeds anywhere else I know about.
Oh – I get it: fahrenheit . Gee man when will the American system come of age? :-(
In Frostbite Falls, “Minnesotans For Global Warming” parkas are a big thing again this winter. I haven’t got mine out yet because where I live, we’re still at 40 odd degrees (F) and raining, usually sideways.
Hotter summers? Not so says NOAA’s Climate at a Glance
From Tony Heller:
Tony will tell you straight away that NOAA’s Climate at a Glance is “Fake Data” but I post it anyway.
An interesting gal, that nerdy Hannah. I wonder which James Bond she likes.
Hannah Jones
Reporter
Hannah Jones is a Prior Lake American reporter who loves revealing the hidden worlds within a community, like trash collection and school board happenings. She is quiet, creative and unabashedly nerdy. She also likes to run, bake and watch James Bond.
“Our only relief from this heat is to drink beer and have bbqs”. You mean climate change will cause liver disease and poor diets based on red meat. Oh the horror of climate change knows no bounds.
Yep, we got it tough :-)
Having grown up in Minnesota and living through winters in the 60’s and 70’s when it was unusually cold, I don’t mind the different weather cycles. I remember the winter of 86-87 when we had 17″ of total snow and the average temp was in the 30’s, and then the winter of 92 when we had 38″ of snow on Halloween. It was -5 degrees Friday 1/5 and 30 degrees today with a forecast of 40 by Wednesday 1/10.
There is a huge percentage of the earth’s land mass that would benefit from global warming. Almost all of Canada and Russia, probably half of USA and China.
These cAGW folks are like atoms.
They make up everything.