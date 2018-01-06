Guest essay by Eric Worrall
British MPs waging a war on plastic are demanding a “latte levy”, to try to contain the growing environmental catastrophe caused by millions of latte sipping city dwellers discarding their coffee cups after a single use.
‘Latte levy’ of 25p urged by MPs in bid to cut cup waste
By Roger Harrabin
BBC environment analyst
5 January 2018
MPs are calling for a 25p “latte levy” on disposable coffee cups – and a total ban unless recycling improves.
A report by the Environmental Audit Committee says the tax should be used to improve the UK’s recycling and reprocessing facilities.
The MPs say throwaway cups should be prohibited altogether by 2023 if they are not all being recycled.
In response, Starbucks said it would try out a 5p cup charge in 20 to 25 central London outlets.
“We will begin the trial in February and initially it will last for three months,” the firm said, adding that it continued to offer a 25p discount to customers who brought their own reusable cups.
The government agrees plastic waste is a problem and will seek evidence on a tax on single-use plastics.
‘Revolution’ needed
The committee’s chair, Mary Creagh MP, said: “The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year – that’s enough to circle the planet five and a half times.
“Almost none are recycled and half a million a day are littered. Coffee cup producers and distributors have not taken action to rectify this and government has sat on its hands.
“The UK’s coffee shop market is expanding rapidly, so we need to kick start a revolution in recycling.”
…
Concerns about recycling and waste disposal have risen in Europe, since China banned imports of foreign waste back in October. Waste and recycling is a sensitive issue in Britain, substantial quantities of waste which is supposed to be recycled seems to end up in landfill or incinerators.
16 thoughts on “British MPs Demand a “Latte Levy” on Disposable Coffee Cups”
I hate to be an idiot, but what does “MP” stand for in this context? — “municipal planner”, by any chance?
MP = Member of Parliament – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Member_of_parliament
Members of Parliament, equivalent to US Members of Congress, and equally nutty. Here in Michigan, we’ve had a 10 cent deposit on carbonated soda and beer bottles for a long time, and it works. You return them to the store and you gets your money back. It could work for coffee cups too. It gives homeless people a source of income to dig for them in trash cans.
“Ronald P Ginzler January 6, 2018 at 6:10 pm”
Not limited to the homeless, I used to collect refunds on bottles years ago in the UK when I was a kid to fund my candy stash!
Why is it the cups producers and distributors at fault if the end user is the one who throws it to the curb?
I suggest the MPs rethink their ire. Perhaps they should consider what the public health impact would be if new – ie clean, sterile – cups or containers were NOT used. Cholera epidemic anyone?
Who really gets the 25p and what will they really do with it?
It would be collected by the store operator and then sent to Govn’t, a bit like VAT (15%) in the UK and GST in AUS (10%) and NZ (15%). The tax is charged on an item, the consumer pays that tax. The store operator then pays the Govn’t the tax collected. So in effect, store operators become unpaid tax collectors for the Govn’t. Like all taxes, most of the revenue raised disappears in to a consolidated fund and rarely gets used for purpose.
They should burn those coffee cups for electricity. Throw them in with the wood pellets.
I was just writing about this:
Liberals, after all, spend a lifetime with people laughing behind their backs about the liberal arts degree that they hold, so they overcompensate. That is why they are so susceptible to grand quixotic ventures to “save the planet.” Only the genius of the liberal brain can understand that to save the world we must ban plastic water bottles and the production of CO2. They stew over all the styrofoam cups being discarded as they work at Starbucks as baristas.
The ones clutching the bottled water are usually the ones who make the most noise about “saving the planet”.
They need to be hydrated because they’re so hot……..
Are there no incinerators anywhere able to make the most of the potential heat available from the “mountains” of these used coffee cups? All that potential free fuel?
Maybe they could power the much needed carbon sequestration machines I keep hearing about …….. /sarcastic.
How is such an innocuous item attracting so much attention?
Surely there is a grant available to some science charlatan bent on saving the planet to figure out a means to dispose/re use these things in some way without various countries parliaments getting their knickers in such a twist.
Thinking caps on, dear respected boffins.
Join it all together dear chaps, and ladies.
Earn your keep.
Plastic coffee cups? In the US, most disposable coffee cups are paper, not plastic. Some are styrofoam. In the illustration accompanying this post, most of what I see are plastic water and soft drink bottles. So what is the issue here? A small deposit on containers which can be returned to the point of purchase for a refund works splendidly in Michigan. You don’t see plastic or glass cans and bottles littering the streets, that is if they are carbonated beverages. It should be extended to non-carbonated also. But I guess, sigh, we have to pay the carbon tax.
It’s mainly just another London-bubble issue fueled by MPs talking too much to Greenpeas and the BBC, coupled with their success at banning free plastic bags from supermarkets. I don’t see any paper cups clogging the streets where I currently live ~70 minutes from London. If refuse collection in London is inadequate, I suggest they either employ some more people to pick them up, or encourage Londoners to be more careful about disposing of their empties.
In the same vein, the Capital’s great and good have also been hard at work recently worrying about the prevalence of too many of the wrong sort of beggars in the streets of Windsor in the run-up to the Royal Wedding thing.
I have been using my own container at Starbucks every day for the last 3 to 5 years. I get a 10 cent (CDN) discount.
At least pollution (unlike the much-hyped nonsense we know as “climate change”) is a real problem; and a plastic cup tax makes infinitely more sense than a “carbon tax”. But I have to wonder if it will be merely a deterrent, or if the government (yah, right!) will actually do something appropriate and effective with their new-found money.