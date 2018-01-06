Goremongering and Mannhandling the reality of winter weather ‘bombs’

This happened a couple of days ago, where Gore quotes failed climate science promoter (note Dr. Mann that I didn’t say carnival barker as is your favorite slur) and while many rushed to cover it right away, because of the sheer ridiculousness of it, I wanted to wait and see what the fallout was. There’s plenty.
Al gore Tweeted this:
You can read Mann’s reasoning here.
But those darn climate
deniers doubters see right through the excrement.
One of my Facebook friends (who is a cop, trained to detect people lying) said this in a Facebook post:
“Snake oil salesman quotes Penn data molester” should be the headline.”
Then there’s this observation by Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com:
Gore’s Oscar-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth did not warn of record cold and increasing snowfalls as a consequence of man-made global warming. And as recently as 2009, Gore was hyping the lack of snow as evidence for man-made global warming. Source: “Gore Reports Snow and Ice Across the World Vanishing Quickly.”
And who can forget this famous quote from Dr. David Viner, which was recently disappeared from the newspaper online archive, but I saved a copy here.
Morano further reports:
Predictions of less snow and less severe winters were hammered into the public by global warming scientists. But once that predictions failed to come true, the opposite of what they predicted instead became—what they expected.
If “climate change” is causing record cold and snow, then it would stand to reason that Gore is suggesting that if the U.S. had ratified the UN’s Kyoto Protocol treaty on “global warming” back in the 1990’s — the winter of 2018 would have been warmer?
‘Insanity…It’s Witchcraft’ – Meteorologist Joe Bastardi on claims that cold & snow caused by ‘global warming’ – WeatherBell Meteorologist Joe Bastardi on January 4, 2018: “This is flat out insanity and deception now To tell the public that events that have occurred countless times before with no climate change attribution, is now just that, is not science, its witchcraft. NO PROOF AT ALL. Its climate ambulance chasing, nothing more.”
Bastardi added: “This has happened countless times before and it wasn’t global warming then and is not now. Solid use of past patterns predicted major early cold from OCTOBER! I have tweeted that dozens of times showing the analog years I used, No co2 then.”
Climatologist Dr. Roger Pielke Sr. also weighed in, explaining:
“For those who claim USA/Canada nor’easter is stronger because of ‘global warming’, they apparently do not realize that it’s so strong because of especially strong horizontal temperature gradient in troposphere. It ‘bombed’ because of usually cold air!”
Even Dr. Kenneth Trenberth panned the Gore/Mann stupidity alliance:
Global Warming Is Not Causing Harsh Winter Weather – Daily Caller – Excerpts:
Kevin Trenberth, a scientist with the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said “winter storms are a manifestation of winter, not climate change.”
…
“Such claims make no sense and are inconsistent with observations and the best science,” University of Washington climatologist Cliff Mass said of claims made by Mann and others. “The frequency of cold waves have decreased during the past fifty years, not increased. That alone shows that such claims are baseless.” “And on a personal note, it is very disappointing that members of my profession are making such obviously bogus claims,” Mass said. “It hurts the science, it hurts the credibility of climate scientists, and weakens our ability to be taken seriously by society.” …
Every winter seems to reignite the global warming debate. Things got intense in 2014 when former White House science czar John Holdren put out a video where he claimed that year’s “polar vortex” was actually a sign of global warming. Holdren’s video was largely based on research by Rutgers University scientist Jennifer Francis, which claims that warming in the Arctic is making the jet stream more wobbly, making cold snaps and nor’easter storms more frequent. Holdren later admitted that his video was based on his “personal opinion” of the science, but the argument is still used every time cold Arctic air pours down through the lower 48 states.
Mann wrote that global warming may be “causing the jet stream to meander in a particular pattern” that causes cold spells in the eastern U.S. Mann suggested this pattern was being driven by “the dramatic loss of sea ice in the Arctic.” Yet, scientists aren’t sold on this theory. Mass noted how theoretical research shows the opposite happening, future warming would drive less undulation in the jet stream and heat up the area responsible for cold spells in the U.S. “Research documented in peer-reviewed journals has demonstrated that there is no evidence for their claims of increasing frequency of ‘lazy jet streams’ and blocking over time,” Mass said. “If you substantially warm the source region of cold air, cold waves will decline,” Mass said. A 2014 study led by Colorado State University climate scientist Elizabeth Barnes found no evidence to back up the theory that a lazy or wobbling jet stream was becoming more frequent. “There is much disagreement on whether we have already witnessed substantial impacts,” Barnes wrote in a Thursday blog post for the Climate Variability and Predictability program. …
Climatologist Judith Curry said the “bomb cyclone” currently hammering North America is nothing new. Those extra-tropical storms have undergone “bombogenesis,” or rapid intensification. “The term ‘bomb’ for such storms was coined almost 40 years ago by MIT’s Fred Sanders,” Curry told TheDCNF, “who spent much of his career studying such storms back when global warming most definitely was not a factor.” …
Curry said that while “warmer oceans can cause greater snowfall,” storm intensity is also influenced ” by the patterns of sea surface temperature not so much the average temperatures.” But Mann’s arguments are more based on expectations of what could happen with more warming, and have little to do with current trends in “bomb cyclones.” Weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue, an expert on cyclones, pointed out there are between 50 and 60 “bomb cyclones” every year in the Northern Hemisphere, many of which we don’t notice because they are too far out at sea. But Maue’s research on “bomb cyclones” also don’t show any discernible trends from 1979 to 2010.
And Dr. Roy Spencer notes that this ‘bomb’ phenomena is nothing new:
For those wondering, the meteorological term “bomb” was coined by Fred Sanders in 1980 in a Monthly Weather Review article, it refers to “an extratropical surface cyclone with a central pressure that falls on the average at least 1 millibar per hour for 24 hours”.
It’s also not uncommon, as Dr. Ryan Maue points out:
Dr. Roy Spencer adds this – “My imagined conversation with Al Gore:”
MR. GORE: This cold wave and snowstorm are just what global warming predicted!
ME: And what if the weather had been unusually warm and snow-free?
MR. GORE: That would also be consistent with global warming theory.
ME: So warm winters, cold winters, snowy winters, and no-snow winters are all predictions of global warming?
MR. GORE: Yes, that is correct.
ME: Are you aware how foolish that sounds to many people?
MR. GORE: I am aware that there are deniers of the current climate crisis we are in, yes.
ME: Ugh.
I’ll just leave this here:
64 thoughts on “Goremongering and Mannhandling the reality of winter weather ‘bombs’”
the CAGW alarmists are getting desperate and grasping at any straw (occurance of extreme weather) to try to make their case. Unfortunately there are a lot of uncritical thinkers (sadly many of them are scientists themselves) who accept the absurd notions as truth.
There are some crazy infantile people around, and it isn’t the current POTUS but the ex vice POTUS.
Look, people, if your very profession was at stake, wouldn’t you fight tooth and nail to preserve it? Even to the point of absurdity?
No. To paraphrase Winston Churchill, it is better to remain silent and be thought an idiot than to speak and remove all doubt.
I would look for another job, but hey, everybody’s different.
No, I have professional integrity.
“I would look for another job, but hey, everybody’s different.”
It depends on what your job is. If you were a scientists, decades of failed predictions might suggest you get another job. On the other hand, these people are propagandists that can point to their success brainwashing generations of people into wasting trillions of dollars on this fr4ud. They probably think they are very successful.
the last thing they are going to say is “so much global warming would bring us the next glacial age.
” so much global warming would bring us the next glacial age”
unless there are drastic cuts in the CO2 emissions in California, the Manhattan glacier will become a major tourist attraction.
s/c
Well if the Arctic doesn’t warm and the ice doesn’t melt, where will the moisture come from to create the great northern ice sheets when our orbital changes really due usher in the end of this interglacial.
Yes but will the people get the message? I believe so. You can’t continually change your lie to suit your narrative and expect people to believe you every time. The MSM may be powerful but they can’t change facts.
No, but they certainly try.
Nicely put together.
Thanks A. W., and all the others contributing material.
On the hemispheric chart, looks as for the most of the time the pendulum is swinging between the North and the South or at standstill as is in the 93-97 period. Next time maybe green for the North with lot of land and greening of the planet, and blue for the oceans of the South.
Prof. Mass thinks climate science has a credibility problem. Quite easily the understatement of the year, and the year has just begun.
lololol🤣
I love it when Algore speaks. Most other fools eventually learn to keep their mouth shut. Not so with gore.
The next Time cover, sometime in the 2020’s, will say
“WHOOPS! BACK TO GLOBAL COOLING”
It’s déjà vu all over again.
– Yogi Berra
If my clock is correct the next Time cover on climate will be about 2035. If they are still in business.
The Climate Reality Project…does not allow comments……. :)
Climate Reality Altering Project
+97 for CRAP
We’ve seen this act before…..
Tommy Flanagan – The Pathological Lyre
Newton’s Fourth Law:
“For every climate model prediction there is an equal and opposite observation”
Though actually perhaps Gray’s Law is more apposite:
“Any sufficiently advanced incompetence is indistinguishable from malice”
(with apologies to Arthur C Clarke)
Alarmist Guardian is more circumspect in their factual Brutal and ‘bone-chilling’ cold report.
Interesting quote : “It’s definitely cold and the type of bone-chilling cold that happens every few years,” said Dan Hofmann, a meteorologist with the NWS in Baltimore. He added that the last time such extreme cold occurred was in February 2015.”
Well, if a meteorologist says ‘that happens every few years’ there can’t be ‘unprecedented’ or even unusual.
Alarmist Guardian is more circumspect in their factual Brutal and ‘bone-chilling’ cold report.
Interesting quote : “It’s definitely cold and the type of bone-chilling cold that happens every few years,” said Dan Hofmann, a meteorologist with the NWS in Baltimore. He added that the last time such extreme cold occurred was in February 2015.”
Well, if a meteorologist says ‘that happens every few years’ there can’t be ‘unprecedented’ or even unusual.
but the above is unusual, my comment got posted twice.
Happens every few years…
Not an unprecedented comment then…..Arf…
I’ll get my hat.
Yep, like everything else, double posting is caused by climate change! Don’t know if it’s unprecedented, I suppose it depends if you double posted in the last few years. : )
Climate Crisis? Al Gore and Michael Mann Fail Science 101
Facts are, even if Michael Mann and Al Gore are 100% correct, they have absolutely no viable solutions to the problem. Their nonsensical solutions make society worse off, and their cure is far worse than the illness. That being said, let’s take a look at Michael Mann’s explanation as to how CO2 can cause such record cold spells.
Ignoring the facts that the current cold is a weather phenomenon, not a change in climate, the problem Michael Mann and the climate alarmists face is that the only mechanism defined by which CO2 can affect climate change is be trapping outgoing IR radiation between 13 and 18µ. That is the only defined mechanism, and the only result possible is the “thermalization” of those wavelengths resulting in atmospheric WARMING. There is no way for “thermalization” to result in cooling…none. How then, does Michael Mann address this issue?
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/01/05/climate-crisis-al-gore-and-michael-mann-fail-science-101/
Nope. In following this (AGW) debate for most of this century and reading a ton of stuff here and on other blogs and books I have yet to recall any quote of Mann’s where he predicted screaming cold Winters as being the precursor to or evidence of global warming.
“Climate ambulance chasing” a very very apt terms. These poor excuses for human beings take relish in any weather related disaster, and instantly start pushing their barrow with complete disregard to any human misery that is rolling out before their eyes. To me its a weird kind of sociopathy.
Very good point, yarpos. Climate ambulance chasing is about greed at its worst, and that’s all I see coming out of Algore and Mann.
I’m happy to see I’m not the only person using the term “data molester.” Most appropriate!
Yeah, seems they do quite a bit of molesting at Penn State…
Also remember David Vine. “Our children will not know what snow is” it is a complete travesty of honest science to change the theory to match the results.
With apologies to Gene Roddenberry and Leonard Nimoy
“It’s global warming but not as we know it.”
Or to to vary the old saying
“When you’re under six foot of snow it’s hard to remember that the objective was to convince the populace that global warming is a real and imminent threat requiring taxes and promotion of subsidised inefficient wind and solar farms”
The very last image in this post is uncalled for — rank name calling — violates WUWT policy and standards. This isn’t junior high, after all.
I’ll agree with Kip, observation of the gravity these two have in the press leads me to believe they are anything but dunces, to the point of being cold and calculating above average mentalities. They seem to mirror others in power in different sectors.
Jr High yearbook does come to mind.
Kip
It is just a joke. And I think it is funny.
Rank name calling is okay if you’re a skeptic.
henryp and Sheri ==> Different strokes for different folks.
I’d like to hold this blog to its original standards…and not let “funny” slip in where good taste and collegiality belong.
I don’t know about the very last image in this post being uncalled for? On my web page the very last image is an advert for warm coats, definitely called for in this weather!
I have just have to keep asking: if more CO2 leads to more heat, AND more CO2 leads to more cold, what exactly is LESS CO2 supposed to do?
Based on the evidence from Germany, UK, and Australia, make your electricity bills rise sharply.
Bankrupt Al Gore? Just a guess…
Not so easy to bankrupt a billionaire. Jail might work.
I have just have to keep asking: if more CO2 leads to more heat, AND more CO2 leads to more cold, what exactly is LESS CO2 supposed to do?
The same only in reverse.
Its tough for warmunists when Mother Nature does not cooperate. Except for the now cooled 2015-16 El Nino warming blip, no warming this century (except by Karlization) despite that time interval comprising ~35% of the rise in atmospheric CO2 since 1958. Sea level rise not accelerating. Polar bears thriving. Earth greening. Snow falling. Arctic ice not disappearing. No climate refugees anywhere. Hansen labelling Paris agreement a sham. South Australia suffing renewable caused blackouts. German Energiewende economically imploding.
….and there are still tons of people….that are well aware of all that…..and they still believe
A bunch of blue states, that went for Trump are dreaming of some warming right now. But what they really believe in is a warm home, that has a furnace that works, hot water that they can count on, and reliable transportation. All the things we depend on fossil fuels to deliver. And get us through during a difficult “life threatening” period. Someone asking us to do with less, or pay more, in the next election will not be “warmly received”.
Marty Walsh: Boston’s Idiot of the month.
https://spectator.org/boston-mayor-global-warming-responsible-for-blizzards-destruction/
“Penn data molester” – that’s a lot nicer than anything I’d say about Mr. Mann.
All I’m really interested in is accurate and reliable weather forecasting. Since neither of the Almanacs predicted a beastly and bitter cold snap for my region, I feel free to thumb my nose at both of them, as well as the Algorebullspew and the Mann prognostications, because those two mordant blowhards are also wrong, wrong, wrong. And now, they’re becoming crashing bores – both of them. If you take a jaundiced look at what these two yahoos are doing, it’s almost entirely for the sole purpose of getting attention, and maybe more money into the bargain.
If this weather cycle is similar to the 1978-1979 cycle, when Chicago had a snow load so heavy it shut down both major airports and was followed by several beastly cold winters with some snow, but not a lot, and was repeated about 18 to 20 years later, then it’s just a weather cycle.
Here’s the timeline for my area: February 2011 – major snowstorm (blizzard) shuts down traffic, nearly buries my neighborhood, requiring one of those small diggers to come out with a shovel and pile the snow in heaps for pickup. People got stuck on country roads where snow had drifted because the plows were busy on the major highways. Some people froze to death. Great Lakes freeze over and Superior doesn’t melt until July.
Next winter (2011-2012), just as bad. I measured 14 inches of new snowfall and the cold was horrendous. Lots of birds showed up at my feeding station, including a rare (for this area) white-throated sparrow.
2012-2013, not so much snow, but bitter cold. 2013-2014 mostly normal cold, dry roads, modest snowfall.
2014-2015 cold but manageable, and normal snow for the area. By mid-March, the migrating birds had returned but the snow had not melted and there were no bugs or anything else for them to eat. I fed grackles, redwings, and cowbirds, even a few starlings, until things thawed. Spring was late in coming. Bugs did not appear until end of April – too confounded COLD!
2015-2016 very cold but manageable and normal snow for the area, and my pipes froze. Had to have the plumber come thaw them and wrap them with foam. The spring weather was late again. Trees did not leaf out until mid-April. No bugs for the birds to eat. I fed them until mid-May.
2016-2017 very, very cold in December, then snow, and 15 days after the cold snap, the weather warmed up to a mild winter with modest snow here and there, BUT the snow continued to fall until April 2017.
2017-2018 – VERY cold end of December, modest snowfall. The weather is supposed to warm to 30s by Sunday. Fine by me. Snow will melt and the birds will be back.
I have not used air conditioning spring or summer since 2012. Haven’t needed it.
As far as I’m concerned, Algore the Bore and Mann the (snort!) Panhandler can go pound sand.
Thank you for taking the time to read this.
Sara
yes
the sun has a number of cycles
I have been able to find correlation with the position of the planets and with what goes on at the sun. Maybe there are a few others who found the same.
Before me there were people who also found the same patterns as me, namely the 87 year Gleissberg sine wave, measured by by looking at incoming energy.
But it seems they were forgotten?
e.g.
http://virtualacademia.com/pdf/cli267_293.pdf
note tables 2 and 3….
Thanks for reading.
Stay with wuwt and get wise.
Extending the Gore/Mann style of science a.k.a. perverted logic, it follows that every location that did NOT set an extreme cold record in the last two weeks must have been enduring even GREATER global warming when their most extreme cold temperatures were recorded… in 1968, 1950, 1911, … whenever.
global warming logic:…..if it wasn’t for global warming…it would have been hell of a lot colder
Climate change simultaneously responsible for Aussie heat!
“Emergency services in southeast Australia are warning people to stay indoors as a dangerous heatwave batters the country, with temperatures so high that the asphalt on some roads has been melting. “
Asphalt melting is not uncommon in the US. Is it in southeast Australia?
No. The formula is modified to account for the higher temperatures that are normal here. In Australia, it regularly gets higher than is predicted for this week. Canberra is predicted to reach 39C today, dropping to 30C from Monday. In the late ’80s, early ’90s it went over 40C for as much as a week at a time.
Hivemind: Thank you. I had no idea!
Even if Mann and Gore were right… how would that help?
If AGW predicts everything – but never guessing exactly when each will come – then it provides no guidance for policy making.
Climate Science is worthless, by Gore’s own admission.
Gore’s memory is shorter than his peanut.
Oh shoot, I misspelled the last word in my previous post.
Just continuing a theme…