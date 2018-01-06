Dad, Why Are You A Global Warming Denier?: A Short Story That’s Right for the Times

Dad, Why Are You A Global Warming Denier? by Bob Tisdale is only available, and will only be available, from Amazon in Kindle reader format.

Its introduction begins:

I penned the following short-story, set in the year 2017, as a series of conversations between a twentysomething daughter and her mid-50s father. The father is a heretic of the church of catastrophic human-induced global warming/climate change. The daughter, Anna, is a believer. This work includes quotes from the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) and a well-respected politician. It also includes 22 illustrations, most of which are in color. And there are hyperlinks for those of you using Kindle readers where hyperlinks will work.

To put that in perspective, the hyperlinks worked on my Kindle Paperwhite, all but the links to .pdf documents, which were not supported.

Dad, Why Are You A Global Warming Denier? is more than 26,000-words long—way too long for a blog post.

The work also includes a very basic, but extremely important aspect of El Niño events that I don’t believe I’ve ever presented before in a blog post or in my free ebook on ENSO. But I do recall mentioning that aspect in a few passing blog comments over the years.

I’ve also included numerous quotes from Margaret Thatcher’s memoire Statecraft, all from the heading of Hot Air and Global Warming, many of which I have not been able to find readily online, but they are definitely worth reading.

As I wrote in the closing comments of the short story, I also have to thank the very dear friend who edited this short story. She made it much, much easier to read. As in the past, she has asked to remain anonymous due to the political nature of the global warming debate. Any remaining typos and grammatical errors are mine, not hers.

I had a lot of fun writing Dad, Why Are You A Global Warming Denier? I hope you learn something, many things, from it while having fun reading it.

