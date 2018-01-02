Study predicts a significantly drier (or wetter) world at 2ºC (Warning: ‘robust’ model output)

From the University of East Anglia, home of Climategate, comes this press release claiming a good portion of the world will become drier due to global warming. Just a little over a year ago, at the other climate alarmist outfit in Australia, the UNSW ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate System Science, they said a good portion of the world would get wetter:
Global warming will increase rainfall in some of the world’s driest areas over land, with not only the wet getting wetter but the dry getting wetter as well.
This part made me laugh:
“With precipitation climate models and observations don’t always tell the same story regarding regional changes, but we were very surprised to find that our results turned out to be highly robust across both,” said Dr Donat.
Climate Science, robustly telling two different stories from climate models. Below is UEA’s press release today.
Study predicts a significantly drier world at 2ºC
Over a quarter of the world’s land could become significantly drier if global warming reaches 2C – according to new research from an international team including the University of East Anglia.
The change would cause an increased threat of drought and wildfires.
But limiting global warming to under 1.5C would dramatically reduce the fraction of the Earth’s surface that undergoes such changes.
The findings, published today in Nature Climate Change, are the result of an international collaboration led by the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in Shenzhen China and UEA.
Aridity is a measure of the dryness of the land surface, obtained from combining precipitation and evaporation. The research team studied projections from 27 global climate models to identify the areas of the world where aridity will substantially change when compared to the year-to-year variations they experience now, as global warming reaches 1.5C and 2C above pre-industrial levels.
Dr Chang-Eui Park from SusTech, one of the authors of the study, said: “Aridification is a serious threat because it can critically impact areas such as agriculture, water quality, and biodiversity. It can also lead to more droughts and wildfires – similar to those seen raging across California.
“Another way of thinking of the emergence of aridification is a shift to continuous moderate drought conditions, on top of which future year-to-year variability can cause more severe drought. For instance, in such a scenario 15 per cent of semi-arid regions would actually experience conditions similar to ‘arid’ climates today.”
Dr Manoj Joshi from UEA’s School of Environmental Sciences said: “Our research predicts that aridification would emerge over about 20-30 per cent of the world’s land surface by the time the global mean temperature change reaches 2C. But two thirds of the affected regions could avoid significant aridification if warming is limited to 1.5C.”
Dr Su-Jong Jeong from SusTech said: “The world has already warmed by 1C. But by reducing greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere in order to keep global warming under 1.5C or 2C could reduce the likelihood of significant aridification emerging in many parts of the world.”
Drought severity has been increasing across the Mediterranean, southern Africa, and the eastern coast of Australia over the course of the 20th Century, while semi-arid areas of Mexico, Brazil, southern Africa and Australia have encountered desertification for some time as the world has warmed.
Prof Tim Osborn from UEA said: “The areas of the world which would most benefit from keeping warming below 1.5C are parts of South East Asia, Southern Europe, Southern Africa, Central America and Southern Australia – where more than 20 per cent of the world’s population live today.”
This work forms part of a partnership between between the University of East Anglia (UEA) and The Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech).
‘Keeping global warming within 1.5C constrains emergence of aridification’ is published in the journal Nature Climate Change on January 1, 2018.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-017-0034-4
BONUS! MORE ROBUST UNCERTAINTY:
NASA asks: Will the Wet Get Wetter and the Dry Drier?
53 thoughts on “Study predicts a significantly drier (or wetter) world at 2ºC (Warning: ‘robust’ model output)”
Honest…this is getting sad
$trillions..and their very best science has gone into these “climate models”
..and not one prediction has been right
..and they keep doing it and acting like it means something
I thought the Earth was greening due to increased CO2. Are the satellite images lying? Also, higher levels of CO2 reduce plant water requirements. Am I missing something here?
Trebla
I think you are missing something here.
As far as I can gather, NASA’s evidence of global greening is the only observable manifestation of increased atmospheric CO2.
David Middleton assures me there is a study that demonstrates empirically that CO2 causes the planet to warm but I’m not sure one single study over 40 years, and billions of $/£ spent on the subject is terribly convincing. Nor does David’s study tell us whether warming is good or bad.
So we’re kinda stuck with one conclusion. Increased atmospheric CO2 is good so far.
But but but… If it doesn’t rain wont the sky get full?
It will probably rain upwards!
Paul
Isn’t that called evaporation?
The H2O will follow the heat and turn up in the deep oceans by that super science of ‘teleconnections’.
/sarc-off
Climate sceptics need to wake up and smell the coffee.
2017 was the second-hottest year on record according to Nasa data, and was the hottest year without the short-term warming influence of an El Niño event. In fact, 2017 was the hottest year without an El Niño by a wide margin – 0.17°C hotter than 2014, which previously held that record. Remarkably, 2017 was also hotter than 2015, which at the time was by far the hottest year on record thanks in part to a strong El Niño event that year.
https://mankindsdegradationofplanetearth.com/2018/01/02/2017-was-the-hottest-year-on-record-without-an-el-nino-thanks-to-global-warming/
That’s the funny thing about warming, it get warmer, then it gets warmer again. The interesting thing is why.
One word.
Adjustments.
Different drivers but now AGW has become the key one. WUWT will be changing their tune on this issue one day…
Or, the CAGW crowd will be begging for more CO2 in the midst of the coming cooling. We’ll see.
Yes, we know the magic CO2 molecules.
It really is fascinating how trolls can’t tell the difference between their own propaganda and reality any more.
Propoganda? More like evidence staring you in the face.
Evidence??? you may want to look up the science definition it is usually something like
You have science data and like all science data it can be interpreted a number of ways there isn’t a magic right way you are supposed to be able to argue them. Only in climate science it appears you just appeal to consensus because that is the sort of pseudoscience being practiced.
ivanski, I’m still waiting for evidence. Just screaming that all the scientists who agree with you, agree with you isn’t impressive.
Looking at Giss, it seems to be getting warmer mostly where the infilling is.
Nuff said.
Lots of left over energy from the 2014-2016 El Nino which was slowly released over 2017
due to the lack of any Bjerknes feedback. We also had El Nino conditions for about 3.5 months. All of this on top of the +AMO. If you spent any time understanding natural climate drivers you wouldn’t get your panties into such a bunch.
We are now headed into La Nina. We will see where this leads. In about 6 months if it is still warm then you may have a point.
“Climate sceptics need to wake up and smell the coffee”.
Said the Klimate Koolade-guzzling climate troll. LOL.
I believe that during the 20-year warming hiatus there were 2 el ninos, with 2015-16 being the third, and they all followed that pattern of no warming (flat), then a step increase in warming during el ninos, then flat again. Why don’t you be the first to show us CO2 ppmv following that same stair step pattern.
WMO Demolishes NOAA/NASA Claims Of “Hottest Year”
17 Jan 2015
If anybody is still in any doubt that it is UNSCIENTIFIC to make claims about hottest years, without taking into account error bars, see what the WMO had to say on the issue in their report on global temperatures for 2006:
“All temperature values have uncertainties, which arise mainly from gaps in data coverage. The size of the uncertainties is such that the global average temperature for 2006 is statistically indistinguishable from, and could be anywhere between, the first and the eighth warmest year on record.”
http://www.wmo.int/pages/publications/bulletin_en/archive/56_3_en/56_3_gcs_en.html
Met Office says 2014 was NOT the hottest year ever due to uncertainty ranges of the data
Met Office Confirms 2014 Continues Global Warming ‘Pause’
27 Jan 2015
With the release of the 2014 HadCRUT4 data by the UK Met Office, and the previous release of global temperature data by Berkeley Earth, Nasa and Noaa, the main conclusion to be drawn from the data is that 2014 was a warm year, but not statistically distinguishable from most of the years of the past decade or so meaning that the “pause” in global annual average surface temperatures continues.
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/news/releases/2015/2014-global-temperature
Global Satellites: 2016 not Statistically Warmer than 1998
3 Jan 2017 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
Strong December Cooling Leads to 2016 Being Statistically Indistinguishable from 1998
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for December 2016 was +0.24ºC, down substantially from the November value of +0.45ºC
http://www.drroyspencer.com/2017/01/global-satellites-2016-not-statistically-warmer-than-1998/
NOAA data demonstrates that 2016 was not the ‘hottest year ever’ in the US
19 Jan 2017
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/maps/
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cag/time-series/us/110/0/tavg/ytd/12/1996-2016?base_prd=true&firstbaseyear=1901&lastbaseyear=2000
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/cag/
That plot was done using NOAA’s own plotter, which you can replicate using the link above. Note that 2012 was warmer than 2016, when we had the last big El Niño. That was using all of the thermometers in the USA that NOAA manages and uses, both good and bad.
What happens if we select the state-of-the-art pristine US Climate Reference Network data?
Same answer – 2016 was not a record warm year in the USA, 2012 was:
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/data-access/land-based-station-data/land-based-datasets/us-climate-reference-network-uscrn
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/temp-and-precip/national-temperature-index/time-series?datasets%5B%5D=uscrn¶meter=anom-tavg&time_scale=p12&begyear=2004&endyear=2016&month=12
Conclusion:
2016 was 0.01°C warmer than 2015. Margin of error: 0.10°C.
Error bars also result from uncertainty regarding the measurements themselves.
ivankinsman
Yet another Guardian link. Man, you’re such a sucker for that left wing, scaremongering rag.
Cooler/Warmer the world isn’t going to do anything about it until it becomes a real problem and then actual real scientists and engineers will get involved.
of course it was if most of the temps were estimated around the world.
2017 was the second-hottest year on record
so? this is a combination of natural forces and human industrialization and population growth. uncertainty exists as to how much.
adaption is one solution. something humans are very good at.
the other approach is to try and reverse natural forces, industrialization and population growth. this will require increased industrialization which is bound to fail because increased industrialization is one of the causes.
ivankinsman makes a slightly Griff’y entry to wetter-drier discussion by telling there is some weather around. I’m sure some day you’ll change your tune. Until then, you’ll continue trolling.
Put your money on “hot,wet,dry,cold” and you can’t lose.
Could.
It could become drier, or it could become wetter, they just don’t know which. Maybe it could also not change at all. Or they could have some drier days and some wetter days. Or space aliens could visit and steal all the oceans. Or the earth could be hit by a massive gamma ray burst from deep space and we could all die.
Spain is considdered an arid land because of the height of the plateau So is Greece and mainland italy
it’s due to the elevation. they shuild have said “the coastal regions”
the main inland plateau is considdered as cold desertin the south or cold grass steppe since the beginning…
southern europe is thus arid thanks to the blocking Alps and Pyrenees mountain ranges.
Only the north is semi arid and northern Portugal is
It’s only when we have a heat wave that the low pressures veer south
I would expand on this if wished but that’s a long write…
Warmcooling, Wetdrying, Blowcalming.
All hail the great molecule,
I predict with a robust 50% certainty that it will be dryer or wetter. (Send more Money!)
You could get a grant based on that with a number of universities take there money.
Beyond parody. Just like ‘climate change’ set a new standard in unfalsifiability leaving poor Russell’s teapot dead in a ditch, so these guys have set the absolute benchmark for Poe’s law. I’ll wait with trembling anticipation to see if it becomes drier. Or wetter. Or stays the same. Or drier in some parts and wetter in others. Or wetter in some parts and drier in others. Or …
They don’t seem to realise that the general public have already suffered “catastrophe fatigue” and are no longer listening.
The only ones listening are the brainwashed and those “in the industry”, because that is what it is.
Yes the “cry wolf syndrome” has kicked in and the climate activists still keep pumping out the stories :-)
For some reason, climate science has given a lot of credibility to guessing when it comes to advancing the CGW hypothesis. Maybe it’s because nobody knows what’s going to happen.
Climate Models predict a future of dry rain, so it will be wet and dry at the same time!
See what fake Nobel Prizes do for you!
I think this is a press release from the Department of Creative Writing at the University of Easy Access. Either that or they released it 4 months early.
Anthony:
The UNSW study was 16 months ago. The fact that we’ve gone from greatly increased precipitation modelling results to greatly decreased precipitation results indicates that there is an unprecedented acceleration in climate modelling instability that is much worse than previously realized. Such extreme variations are exactly what we would expect from the changing climate research environment.
Unless drastic action is taken at once, it may not be possible to keep climate modelling results to just two incompatible projections. We could face peer-reviewed outputs of three or even four incompatible projections, which would clearly be a tipping point on the path to projectaclypse.
Ha!
+1000
I don’t read horoscopes so why would I read this sort of nonsense in Nature Climate Change? I can read my own tea leaves and enjoy a warm drink at the same time.
the horoscope is more reliable.
It’s cheaper too.
Good analogy:
Global Climate Models ‘model’ two linked dynamically non-linear, chaotic systems — the Oceans and the Atmosphere. The output of GCMs is itself “chaotic” in the Chaos Theory sense, being highly sensitive to initial conditions, and bounded only by the computer code and parameters used for each model (without the built-in limits, the results would span the entire range of numerical possibilities). As it is, results are bounded between two radically different potential outcomes. If they change the initial conditions even slightly (0.0001 degrees to start, or air pressure over the Pacific 0.000001 mb higher), the results 100 years later resemble what we see above — Wetter everywhere, Drier Everywhere, Wet Places Dry/Dry Places wet, Dry places drier/Wet Places wetter.
The real error in climate modelling is the denial of the chaotic nature of the system modeled and the totally unfounded, strictly fallacious notion that they can obviate the chaos in the results by AVERAGING the chaotic output of a large number of computer runs started with slightly differing initial conditions or by AVERAGING the output of a large number of different models. This second idea is shockingly unscientific. [see this WUWT essay from RGBatDuke — Robert G Brown, a professor at Duke — who has written more than one insightful rant on this subject].
This is not some silly old skeptical talking point — it is deep mathematics and can not be explained away. Modellers claim to know that the system is chaotic, but failing to understand Chaos Theory, come away with the idea that they can average chaos away — fruit-cakery!
As a result, they regularly put out press releases from studies that are totally contradictory and think nothing of it. In any other field their would be an immediate attempt to find out what has gone wrong and studies initiated to resolve the apparent conflict. But not in CliSci….they just blather on predicting/projecting “any old thing” (as long as it is catastrophic) in total denial that their results cannot be right if they are all different.
Kip,
It has been shown that chaos is normally distributed, thus it cancels out with averaging.
/sarc
results cannot be right if they are all different.
the problem is that there is no single mathematical “right” answer for the future except in trivial situations.
for example. the average of a pair of dice is 7. this can be predicted.
but now consider a system where you add 1 more dice after each roll. what is the future average of this system?
Couldn’t we just look at dinosaur fossils since the world was warmer then ? Arid regions would have fewer fossils.
On average nothing will happen. That’s how models work isn’t it?
The ‘on record’ part is the key. So what if it’s warming even if we accept the adjusted numbers. The time frame of ‘on record’ is so pitifully short, the truth is we are still on the somewhere on the minor trend upward coming out of the little ice age. This ‘peak’ is the 6th such hump since the glaciers receded and the least peaky of the lot. Line these 6 ‘peaks’ up and we still have a descending curve as we ultimately return to glaciation events.
There is nothing I’m seeing that is outside this overall trend. I see no effect from CO2 but just a continuation of natural events.
An infinite number of climate scientists typing endlessly into government computers at unlimited expense will produce the climate of Shakespeare’s time eventually.