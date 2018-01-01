Laundry Warriors Seeking the Perfect Climate Mushroom

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Worried about all the strange biological additives in your laundry liquid? Its about to get a lot weirder.
Fighting Climate Change, One Laundry Load at a Time
Experts in the study of fungi are playing a bigger role in improving laundry detergents and, by extension, leading efforts to cut energy use.
By STANLEY REEDJAN. 1, 2018
COPENHAGEN — A Danish biotechnology company is trying to fight climate change — one laundry load at a time. Its secret weapon: mushrooms like those in a dormant forest outside Copenhagen.
In the quest for a more environmentally friendly detergent, two scientists at the company, Novozymes, regularly trudge through the mud, hunting for oyster mushrooms that protrude from a fallen beech or bracken fungi that feast on tough plant fibers. They are studying the enzymes in mushrooms that speed up chemical reactions or natural processes like decay.
“There is a lot going on here, if you know what to look for,” said Mikako Sasa, one of the Novozymes scientists.
Their work is helping the company develop enzymes for laundry and dishwasher detergents that would require less water, or that would work just as effectively at lower temperatures. The energy savings could be significant. Washing machines, for instance, account for over 6 percent of household electricity use in the European Union.
…
Modern detergents contain as many as eight different enzymes. In 2016, Novozymes generated about $2.2 billion in revenue and provided enzymes for detergents including Tide, Ariel and Seventh Generation.
The quantity of enzymes required in a detergent is relatively small compared with chemical alternatives, an appealing quality for customers looking for more natural ingredients. A tenth of a teaspoon of enzymes in a typical European laundry load cuts by half the amount of soap from petrochemicals or palm oil in a detergent.
Enzymes are also well suited to helping cut energy consumption. They are often found in relatively cool environments, like forests and oceans. As a result of that low natural temperature, they do not require the heat and pressure typically used in washing machines and other laundry processes.
…
In 2009, Novozymes scientists teamed up with Procter & Gamble to develop an enzyme that could be used in liquid detergents for cold-water washes. Researchers started with an enzyme from soil bacteria in Turkey, and modified it through genetic engineering to make it more closely resemble a substance found in cool seawater. When they found the right formula, they called the enzyme Everest, a reference to the scale of the task accomplished.
“We knew this was something that consumers would want,” said Phil Souter, associate director of Procter & Gamble’s research and development unit in Newcastle, England. “I think this is a very tangible and practical way people can make a difference in their everyday lives.”
…
Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/01/business/energy-environment/climate-change-enzymes-laundry.html
Water shortages are surely a reason to build more reservoirs, not to cut down on family water usage.
I’m not sold on all this laundry enzyme business. I’m sure Novozymes are conscientious in their safety research efforts, but my family always uses non-bio detergent due to past allergic skin reactions to laundry enzymes. Enzymes have their place in industry and waste disposal, but the thought of placing my allergies in contact with the residue of exotic new biologicals doesn’t exactly fill me with enthusiasm.
ditto…..sheets and bed linens get one wash…and three rinses in my house…and I will not use a low water washer…I use a super capacity with all the water it will hold
I had a persistent and variable rash problem that ‘went away’ when I changed to low/no enzyme detergents for general laundry washing. I really think the detergent manufacturers should do more screenings for allergy response before fielding their ‘new and improved’ products.
Agreed! I have to be careful, as some brands of washing detergent triggers my asthma. Environmental friendly, not so much …
” I really think the detergent manufacturers should do more screenings for allergy response”
That’s not what is taught at Harvard Business School,
They look at – Maximum turnover for minimum outlay = greatest profit
I had the rash…and the splitting sinus headache 30 mins to an hour after going to bed….stopped using Oxyclean….switched to a allergy detergent….1 wash and rinse…then do it again with no detergent = 2 more rinses…rash is slowly going away…but headaches stopped the first time I did that
BTW….I’m trying ‘All Free’ right now
When I find a detergent that doesn’t cause an allergic reaction, I stick with the brand as long as possible. If the company doesn’t go to “new and improved” too quickly, I’m okay. There are also ways to make your own detergent if all else fails (or you enjoy doing so).
Guys, searching on the internet I found someone that made a list all the “free and clear” detergents for allergies…and what they actually contain….including enzymes
http://www.pinstripesandpolkadots.com/Articles.asp?ID=263
Uh … your link LOST ME … at … If you are just starting your cloth diapering journey, I cannot emphasize enough how helpful it is to choose a really good detergent
Uh … NO … I am not the least bit interested in handling my infant grandchildren’s droppings. Been there, done that. Give me some synthetic disposable CONVENIENCE. I don’t WANT to live on some primitive prairie in some romanticized fuzzy Norman Rockwell painting. My “cloth diapering journey” ENDED the day I grabbed my first Costco-sized package of HUGGIES.
I cannot emphasize enough how helpful it is to choose a really good detergent”
Hanging them out in winter gets then really clean.
Frozen solid in the morning had to let them thaw a bit before you could use them..
Child always used to complain for some reason.. ;-)
kenji…roaring laughing!!
…just use the chart….LOL
Mine is a 40 year old Simpson 144 Heavy Duty, massive capacity.
I fitted a reconditioned timer a year or so ago, so I reckon she has another 40 years left in her. :-)
PS, only the cold tap is attached, because I don’t want to pay for the water heating.
…and those things will last forever too!
When I was living out bush, it survived through 2 mice plagues. and a lot of clothe nappies. !
Some of the windings on the motor are eaten away, and I had to heats shrink some of the wires to repair them.
But she still keeps on keeping on.. I even painted her lid when I replaces the timer.
Brand new.. sort of. :-)
When you are saving the world, it doesn’t matter who you irritate along the way. It takes a lot of energy to heat water which is just dumped down the drain, so think of the huge Life Cycle energy savings you can claim with only a rash to take care of afterward. No one will care if some people have to scratch a little more as long as the planet is safe from the evils of CAGW.
So build another nuke than and enjoy clean clothes
We are more short of water, than energy
“from the evils of CAGW.”
You mean BNRW. ?
(Beneficial Natural Regional Warming)
Ah yes, the old “saving energy = saving the planet” angle. Modern-day snakeoil salesmen.
“Enzymes are also well suited to helping cut energy consumption.”
Lack of basic knowledge or a tool to fool the ignorant public! Energy is, as it is not possible to create or consume/destroy. Only transforming is possible …
I mentioned this to my electricity supplier awhile ago, as the word ‘consumed’ was used in several places on the electrical bill. Mentioned the legal implications and since that point, the word ‘consumed’ has been replaced with ‘transfered’.
Oooh! Climate-Magic Mushrooms! And what psychedelic colors!! Far out man.
I think whomever wrote this must have eaten some:
“Enzymes are also well suited to helping cut energy consumption. They are often found in relatively cool environments, like forests and oceans. As a result of that low natural temperature, they do not require the heat and pressure typically used in washing machines and other laundry processes.”
WTF?
Rashes, itching, and nonspecific dermatitis have been problems associated with enzymes in laundry detergent since they were introduced. I think it was Fab that introduced enzymes and then had to withdraw the product.
On the other hand, I think the search for a better cleaning method is preferable to the typical green solution which seems to be running around in dirty clothes using a rag instead of toilet paper. So much for the benefits of advanced civilization.
AS if we were short of energy…
Most laundry detergents on the market today have at least some enzymes in them. The amount and type used vary for different products. Gain and Tide are both made by P&G but they have different enzymes and Tide generally has more. Gain has more perfume.
“Planet-saving enzymes” has a certain ring to it ya gotta admit.
Will the products be marked as genetically engineered?
Thinking laterally Eric, I think you are onto somehing here.
Fungal infection of the brain in certain sections of the ‘science’ community would be a most compelling explanation of the CAGW alarmism phenomenon.
Spending too much time with ones head up ones rear end would be the most logical vector with too much time in a groupthink ‘ideological sauna ‘ a very close second. Spending most of your waking hours in the latter while adopting the former posture would have to be the most compelling though and there is ample evidence of this occurring, the IPCC, NYT, BBC etc.
QED?
Whatever happened to “Enzyme Activated Axion” ?
Actually, was once deeply involved in those molecular biology issues. Protein enzymes will always do what they are supposed to given evolution, but then will do much more when in unnatural places and concentrations. Definite two edged sword. We dropped all enzyme added laundry detergents in favor of a pure anionic syndet gemisch (Ironically named 7th Gen Natural because all the scents are natural essential oils ) some years ago. You need more, buy an enzyme rich prespray and use as little as posslble, then double the rinse cycles.
What about the customers who are NOT looking for a … “natural way to clean clothes” ? Me ? I am not the LEAST bit interested in beating my clothes against a rock in the local stream. Nor, do I want to put my shirts through a hand-cranked ringer. I don’t have ANY romantic notions of yesteryear when NATURE dominated MAN. No … I quite like the MAN over NATURE model. Sorry, college professors … your over-romanced version of a “simpler” life was just so much crap. I will go with the BEST enzyme to clean my clothes. I like my WHITES looking WHITE … not “mushroom-colored”
“I am not the LEAST bit interested in beating my clothes against a rock in the local stream.’
Especially when, in places that is the only option, it is highly likely that the stream contains FAR worse than you will ever find in washing powders etc.
“We knew this was something that consumers would want,” said Phil Souter, associate director of Procter & Gamble’s research and development unit in Newcastle, England.”
Really? Please show me that research as that is the statement of many, many failed entrepreneurs who haven’t done their homework.
I think with all the manufacturers pushing this green crap..it should read “something that manufacturers would want”
Whether to lower the cost of manufacture or increase prices.