Modeling human behavior in response to climate alarmism yields a ‘rational basis for hope’

From the NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR MATHEMATICAL AND BIOLOGICAL SYNTHESIS (NIMBIOS) and the “herding cats is easier” department comes this inane suggestion demonstrating the “importance of factoring human behavior into models of climate change”. Amazingly, their humanized climate model predicts a temperature 3.4 to 6.2°C by 2100, which renders the Paris Climate Accord limit of 2°C completely moot while simultaneously saying “there is indeed some rational basis for hope.”
I wonder if they modeling the effects on humans if they took away CNN, WaPo, NYT, and other media outlets pushing “weather is now climate” news stories? Hmmm, I’ll bet that would have an impact on human behavior.
Curbing climate change
Study finds strong rationale for the human factor
KNOXVILLE — Humans may be the dominant cause of global temperature rise, but they may also be a crucial factor in helping to reduce it, according to a new study that for the first time builds a novel model to measure the effects of behavior on climate.
Drawing from both social psychology and climate science, the new model investigates how human behavioral changes evolve in response to extreme climate events and affect global temperature change.
The model accounts for the dynamic feedbacks that occur naturally in the Earth’s climate system–temperature projections determine the likelihood of extreme weather events, which in turn influence human behavior. Human behavioral changes, such as installing solar panels or investing in public transportation, alter greenhouse gas emissions, which change the global temperature and thus the frequency of extreme events, leading to new behaviors, and the cycle continues.
Combining climate projections and social processes, the model predicts global temperature change ranging from 3.4 to 6.2°C by 2100, compared to 4.9°C from the climate model alone.
Due to the complexity of physical processes, climate models have uncertainties in global temperature prediction. The new model found that temperature uncertainty associated with the social component was of a similar magnitude to that of the physical processes, which implies that a better understanding of the human social component is important but often overlooked.
The model found that long-term, less easily reversed behavioral changes, such as insulating homes or purchasing hybrid cars, had by far the most impact in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions and thus reducing climate change, versus more short-term adjustments, such as adjusting thermostats or driving fewer miles.
The results, published today in the journal Nature Climate Change, demonstrate the importance of factoring human behavior into models of climate change.
“A better understanding of the human perception of risk from climate change and the behavioral responses are key to curbing future climate change,” said lead author Brian Beckage, a professor of plant biology and computer science at the University of Vermont.
The paper was a result of combined efforts of the joint Working Group on Human Risk Perception and Climate Change at the National Institute for Mathematical and Biological Synthesis (NIMBioS) at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and the National Socio-Environmental Synthesis Center (SESYNC) at the University of Maryland. Both institutes are supported by the National Science Foundation. The Working Group of about a dozen scientists from a variety of disciplines, including biology, psychology, geography, and mathematics, has been researching the questions surrounding human risk perception and climate change since 2013. More information about the Working Group can be found at http://www.nimbios.org/workinggroups/WG_risk.
“It is easy to lose confidence in the capacity for societies to make sufficient changes to reduce future temperatures. When we started this project, we simply wanted to address the question as to whether there was any rational basis for ‘hope’–that is a rational basis to expect that human behavioral changes can sufficiently impact climate to significantly reduce future global temperatures,” said NIMBioS Director Louis J. Gross, who co-authored the paper and co-organized the Working Group.
“Climate models can easily make assumptions about reductions in future greenhouse gas emissions and project the implications, but they do this with no rational basis for human responses,” Gross said. “The key result from this paper is that there is indeed some rational basis for hope.”
That basis for hope can be the foundation which communities can build on in adopting policies to reduce emissions, said co-author Katherine Lacasse, an assistant professor of psychology at Rhode Island College.
“We may notice more hurricanes and heat waves than usual and become concerned about climate change, but we don’t always know the best ways to reduce our emissions,” Lacasse said. “Programs or policies that help reduce the cost and difficulty of making long-term changes or that bring in whole communities to make long-term changes together can help support people to take big steps that have a meaningful impact on the climate.”
Citation: Beckage B. et al. 2017. Linking models of human behavior and climate alters projected climate change. Nature Climate Change. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-017-0031-7
You just have to love doublespeak like this:
Modeling humans and climate- double plus good uncertainty.
Here’s his video to go with the press release.
23 thoughts on “Modeling human behavior in response to climate alarmism yields a ‘rational basis for hope’”
“builds a novel model to measure the effects of behavior on climate.” Translation—this is all nonsense, worthy only of being the plot of a scifi film.
I developed a severe headache shortly thereafter and had to give up. All this double-speak and word salad will make any rational person’s head hurt. They’re destroying science, once horrible study/model at a time.
My son bought me a copy of Lucretius’s ‘The nature of Things’ for Christmas which sets out a rational explanation of the world, the universe, the Void, Atoms etc based on Epicurean ideas and his own thoughts. It is 7,000 odd lines of poetry written over 2,000 years ago and some parts of it are just the most sublime summations of a what we would call a ‘scientific’ explanation.
And then you read about this sort of insane psycho-scientific raving and wonder what the heck has happened?
Apparently it was a science fiction novel.
That is what AGW is. They model what people want to hear. Science has nothing to do with it. AGW is a Poll, not science. This article in the Guardian Proves it.
No Joke. During Record Cold Spell, The Guardian Warns of Global Warming
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/01/01/no-joke-during-record-cold-spell-the-guardian-warns-of-global-warming/
Translation: “Uses the same random number generator.”
It’s called “post-normal science”. Pick a target, any target, then model support for the target. How easy science has become!
if we were to adopt the massive changes that would be required to limit increases in CO2 production, would the climate stop changing? If not, why bother? We have no idea of what direction the climate is following due to the natural variations that are almost certainly occurring as a result of forces we can’t control. This is akin to being onboard a rudderless ship whose course we are trying to change by sticking a small oar in the water while the ship is being pushed in an unknown direction by the tides, currents and winds. It’s truly hubris in the extreme.
There may be something to this, but I reach the exact opposite conclusion.
Last year, I added insulation to the attic and had all my old windows swapped out for new/improved.
I checked NASA/GISS, and lo-and-behold, the warming had gotten even worse than they thought before.
So I have to conclude that insulation causes global warming. It’s Simple Physics!
[/sarc], as if needed
You have verified Crichtons’ “Wet streets cause rain” theory.
What a load of bo££ocks. Your tax money at work.
I notice Porky Pig in the video is still tucking into his western diet whilst the third world starves.
Nice to be able to make sweeping statements on climate analysis when living in the lap of luxury.
Material like this is indicative of the perversion of science by the virus that is “climate change.” I am not questioning directly the ability of social sciences to provide some form of value, albeit I tend to think it is limited. But when the allure of NSF funding encourages analysis like this . . . . one has to weep at where real science is headed. To think that there is anything here but made up forecasts with wide error bars to make it seem like there is anything to take away from this work is just mind boggling.
Real scientists everywhere should be criticizing this type of work as THIS is what will drive people away from believing science has not been politicized beyond utility.
Climate models already exist in a world of fantasy and self-reinforcing expectations, so why not throw in some imaginary predictions of what humans will do decades from now? This doesn’t reduce the reliability of the current crop of models one iota.
My human behavior was changed this morning. I had to put on a sweater to go outside.
I think a more appropriate name for the institution that wrote this ‘stuff’ would be the National Institute for Mathematical Ridiculousness and Other Dumb Stuff (NIMRODS) rather than the National Institute for Mathematical and Biological Synthesis (NIMBIOS).
The word “stuff” can be replaced with the ‘s’ word of your choice…
Dr. Dave ==> NIMBIOS may be the plural of NIMBY, not sure, my Latin and Greek are lacking robustness.
Reminded me of the Star Wars: A New Hope. Seriously, this is scary stuff because this kind of research leads to the suggestion, and subsequent use, of sophisticated techniques of mass psychological manipulation to obtain the desired behavior. Since the visible end is noble–saving the planet–any means are justified. The hidden end–making tons of money–is also well served.
Hope is not a plan!
Hope does not require rational thought!
Hope does not require effort!
Hope is just a superannuated wish.
As the old training sergeant used to say — “Prepare for the worse, hope for the best. ”
Never hope to be prepared —
Being Prepared take rational thought and effort.
Rational thought indicates that humans do not, and can not, control the climate.
I have a model of human behavior: when people are cold, hungry and without work they build fires; usually around public buildings.
I hate to inform the wonderful folks at NIMBIOS that “Psychohistory” is a FICTIONAL science — it cannot really be used to predict futures — it only works in novels by Asimov.
Start with a false premise, humans major cause of warming, then build from there. GIGO
I wonder when our tax dollars via the NSF will stop paying for BS.
Gee, if only economic models were that ‘good’. I predict that if you invest in the right things then in 80 years time your investments will have gained more or less than some arbitrary increase in value. And if the investments are as worthless as my models I won’t care because I’ll have had your money and have died a richer person for it. Why does ANYONE fund this type of academic manure?
Drawing from both social psychology and climate science, the new model investigates how human behavioral changes evolve in response to extreme climate events and affect global temperature change.
Merging social psychology and climate science. Throw in some phrenology and dowsing and you really might have something.