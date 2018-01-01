Almost half of the contiguous USA still covered in snow

From NOAA’s National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center comes this snow map today showing that nearly half of the mainland is covered by snow accompanying the Arctic Cold Blast leading into the new year. While we start 2018 down slightly from the peak last week, it’s still a large area of snow cover.

On December 25, 2017 the total contiguous USA Area Covered By Snow was 49.0% making a “White Christmas” for almost half of the USA (excluding Alaska and Hawaii, though both have snow).

Today:

Most the the loss occurred in the Southern States where temperatures are warmer, but the northern states and Canada remained locked in the white grip, suggesting that cold air incursions into the USA will continue for awhile. January 1, 2018 Area Covered By Snow: 41.9%

In the past 24 hours, as much as 14″ of news snow has fallen. Here are the top ten snowfall reports.

Station ID Name Elevation

(feet) Snowfall

(in) Duration

(hours) Report Date / Time(UTC) 41.5909_081.0473 MONTVILLE (CLE1322) 1243 8.000 12.000 2017-12-31 12:00 MI-GT-25 TRAVERSE CITY 4.7 ESE, MI 804 14.200 24.000 2017-12-31 12:00 LAPI3 LAPORTE 817 13.600 24.000 2018-01-01 06:00 41.3769_081.6684 SEVEN HILLS NWS EMPLOYEE (CLE1173) 1040 6.800 12.000 2017-12-31 08:30 42.4441_079.3461 1 WNW FREDONIA COCORAHS (X4240793) 692 12.000 23.000 2017-12-31 10:00 CHKP1 CHALKHILL 1995 12.000 24.000 2017-12-31 12:00 TCMM4 TRAVERSE CITY MUNSON 630 11.600 24.000 2017-12-31 12:30 41.4077_081.5012 BEDFORD HTS SNOW SPOTTER (CLE1175) 1086 5.600 12.000 2017-12-31 14:21 PA-SM-1 HIDDEN VALLEY 0.3 ENE, PA 2759 11.000 24.000 2017-12-31 10:00 NY-OS-15 MINETTO 0.1 SE, NY 335 10.600 24.000 2017-12-31 12:30

Source: https://www.nohrsc.noaa.gov/nsa/index.html

