Almost half of the contiguous USA still covered in snow

From NOAA’s National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center comes this snow map today showing that nearly half of the mainland is covered by snow accompanying the Arctic Cold Blast leading into the new year. While we start 2018 down slightly from the peak last week, it’s still a large area of snow cover.
On December 25, 2017 the total contiguous USA Area Covered By Snow was 49.0% making a “White Christmas” for almost half of the USA (excluding Alaska and Hawaii, though both have snow).
Today:
Most the the loss occurred in the Southern States where temperatures are warmer, but the northern states and Canada remained locked in the white grip, suggesting that cold air incursions into the USA will continue for awhile. January 1, 2018 Area Covered By Snow: 41.9%
In the past 24 hours, as much as 14″ of news snow has fallen. Here are the top ten snowfall reports.
|Station ID
|Name
|Elevation
(feet)
|Snowfall
(in)
|Duration
(hours)
|Report Date / Time(UTC)
|41.5909_081.0473
|MONTVILLE (CLE1322)
|1243
|8.000
|12.000
|2017-12-31 12:00
|MI-GT-25
|TRAVERSE CITY 4.7 ESE, MI
|804
|14.200
|24.000
|2017-12-31 12:00
|LAPI3
|LAPORTE
|817
|13.600
|24.000
|2018-01-01 06:00
|41.3769_081.6684
|SEVEN HILLS NWS EMPLOYEE (CLE1173)
|1040
|6.800
|12.000
|2017-12-31 08:30
|42.4441_079.3461
|1 WNW FREDONIA COCORAHS (X4240793)
|692
|12.000
|23.000
|2017-12-31 10:00
|CHKP1
|CHALKHILL
|1995
|12.000
|24.000
|2017-12-31 12:00
|TCMM4
|TRAVERSE CITY MUNSON
|630
|11.600
|24.000
|2017-12-31 12:30
|41.4077_081.5012
|BEDFORD HTS SNOW SPOTTER (CLE1175)
|1086
|5.600
|12.000
|2017-12-31 14:21
|PA-SM-1
|HIDDEN VALLEY 0.3 ENE, PA
|2759
|11.000
|24.000
|2017-12-31 10:00
|NY-OS-15
|MINETTO 0.1 SE, NY
|335
|10.600
|24.000
|2017-12-31 12:30
Source: https://www.nohrsc.noaa.gov/nsa/index.html
