Clean Energy Researchers Recommend More Research Money

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Clean energy researchers have recommended more money, a more reliable supply of money, and less oversight over their work to help save the planet.
Clean energy: Experts outline how governments can successfully invest before it’s too late
Date: December 6, 2017
Source: University of Cambridge
Summary:
Researchers distil twenty years of lessons from clean energy funding into six ‘guiding principles’. They argue that governments must eschew constant reinventions and grant scientists greater influence before our ‘window of opportunity’ to avert climate change closes.
Governments need to give technical experts more autonomy and hold their nerve to provide more long-term stability when investing in clean energy, argue researchers in climate change and innovation policy in a new paper published today.
Writing in the journal Nature, the authors from UK and US institutions have set out guidelines for investment based on an analysis of the last twenty years of “what works” in clean energy research and innovation programs.
Their six simple “guiding principles” also include the need to channel innovation into the private sector through formal tech transfer programs, and to think in terms of lasting knowledge creation rather than ‘quick win’ potential when funding new projects.
The authors offer a stark warning to governments and policymakers: learn from and build on experience before time runs out, rather than constantly reinventing aims and processes for the sake of political vanity.
“As the window of opportunity to avert dangerous climate change narrows, we urgently need to take stock of policy initiatives around the world that aim to accelerate new energy technologies and stem greenhouse gas emissions,” said Laura Diaz Anadon, Professor of Climate Change Policy at the University of Cambridge.
“If we don’t build on the lessons from previous policy successes and failures to understand what works and why, we risk wasting time and money in a way that we simply can’t afford,” said Anadon, who authored the new paper with colleagues from the Harvard Kennedy School as well as the University of Minnesota’s Prof Gabriel Chan.
…
The six evidence-based guiding principles for clean energy investment are:
- Give researchers and technical experts more autonomy and influence over funding decisions.
- Build technology transfer into research organisations.
- Focus demonstration projects on learning.
- Incentivise international collaboration.
- Adopt an adaptive learning strategy.
- Keep funding stable and predicable.
…
Read more: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/12/171206132223.htm
The referenced nature paper article says more or less the same thing except they used a lot more words.
The science is settled. If we want to save the world from climate change, we need to give clean energy researchers lots of money and not press too hard for results or ask too many questions about how they intend to spend it – especially the international collaboration component of their proposal, which I suspect will require regular expenses paid mass attendance by researchers at important scientific conferences around the world in places like Paris, Rio, Bonn and Cancun.
20 thoughts on “Clean Energy Researchers Recommend More Research Money”
“Clean energy: Experts outline how governments can successfully invest before it’s too late”…..and they find that they have entirely run out of other peoples’ money!
I thought it was already “too late”. Would somebody please stop moving the goalposts? My head is starting to spin. Wait! Maybe it could be hooked up to a generator …
Precisely the opposite of what should be done. More oversight, definite goals, and a means of evaluating if those goals have actually been met, by parties without a major conflict of interest. The renewable advocates want to be judged by their intent, not their achievements.
That approach doesn’t work. Search for novelty is much more likely to succeed. Breakthroughs are needed otherwise the problems would already be solved. In such a case, objectives are almost always self-defeating.
223 PAGES!!! commie, got anything a little more concise?
Something more concise – https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/04/02/the-search-for-novelty-in-science/ .
I would argue search for novelty is not the same as ditching oversight. You should still expect to see results and manage budgets according to requirements. Giving scientists a blank cheque and autonomy on how they spend it is a perverse incentive to blow the cash.
More “give us money or you will fry ” bs ….
More research money, but no money for environmental prejudiced rhetoric, please
Getting that last little bit of REAL pollution out of coal fired power stations.
Its already pretty much the CLEANEST, most environmentally BENEFICIAL source of electricity possible,
…. but always room for improvement..
Anyone who has raised teenagers understands the mentality at work here.
1. give me my allowance.
2. don’t even threaten to reduce it or take it away
3. don’t ask me how I spend it.
Yeah, that didn’t work then. Won’t work now.
I have a good idea. Long ago nature created a big solar battery for us to use. They put lots of co2 into it. The perfect annswer for our energy hungry world. Its called coal. Michael
350 Million years ago the Earth came up with this radical new concept: Earth + coal.
Coal was of course the carbon junk created by the dominant life (trees and plants) from all that photosynthesis that also polluted the air and water with oxygen.
Today, we’re just undoing a fraction of that.
As George Carlin said: Now the new paradigm Earth has adopted with the dominant life form:
Earth + plastic.
Teenagers are a lot easier to manage these days with a currency they understand; Wi-Fi. Turn off wi-fi you can get them to do almost anything, for free usually too.
Those days weren’t so long ago. I remember setting schedules in the WiFi-router configuration firmware menus that only I or my wife could access.
I certainly knew a lot of researchers in other fields that would love the same “guiding principles.” I use to regularly do scientific and financial audits of individual PIs and their organizations that we funded. I was hated for it, called names in the newspaper, worse in public and regularly got calls from elected officials they had lobbied asking why. Funny thing no elected official ever agreed with the researchers after we explained what we were doing, why and gave examples of the “little” discrepancies we found. In one example a principle investigator had decided to take a year long sabbatical outside the country without advising us. He still planned to pull is full salary out of the project. We gave them three choices, kill the sabbatical, return the money, or fire the principle investigator. A major problem we ran into were principle investigators applying for several grants and charging each of them separately their full salary and benefits. During one audit we discovered one principle investigator with four fully funded projects and getting full salary from each. His institution threatened to take us to court when we objected and we threaten to cut off funding. When the other granting agencies found out and threatened also to cut funding the institution quietly returned 75% of his salary to each project. In our system such “little” problems meant automatically ranking such principle investigators lower during the next grants cycle.
Any PI at a US university who did that today would immediately be put on notice by the Vice Chancellor for Research before the an outside audit caught it. I can see that happening in past when grants didn’t get the firm oversight at universities.
President Eisenhower saw this coming in his warning about the scientific elite thinking they had carte blanche when they got a government research grant.
https://www.aaas.org/news/after-50-years-eisenhower-s-warnings-against-scientific-elite-still-cause-consternation
Surely something like that could never happen in climate science… /sarc
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/10/02/jagadish-shuklas-rico20-blunder-may-have-opened-the-largest-science-scandal-in-us-history/
The Shukla fiasco put all the universities on notice to not let that happen. It is too embarrassing to theclimate movement when PI’s get caught doing that.
To anyone who’s interested, I discovered the other day that the Wikipedia article on WUWT is the most bias-crammed piece of disgusting crap I’ve ever encountered in years of using it. When I went into the editor, there was a mishmash of (thankfully hidden from the casual user) sophomoric scurrilous comments and links to books by pop-science bottom-feeders. Just pathetic.
It’ll be gone by morning, so for posterity here’s my new introductory paragraph screenshotted:
https://mega.nz/#!T5sTgRKK!-kfEqk3ifM-ODpccJtCU9VhSCy4tCdCmvPH496Ixymg
Just start building molten salt nuclear reactors if you want cheap energy and low carbon. Now, that wasn’t too difficult, was it?