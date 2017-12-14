Robusting the chances of a megadrought in the U.S.

From CORNELL UNIVERSITY and “Hansen’s loaded dice” department comes this “robust” investigation (they use the word three times, so it must be extra robust). It is worth mentioning that without enhanced CO2 levels we enjoy today, we’ve already had a few megadroughts in the Western USA:
Climate scientists study the odds of a US megadrought
ITHACA, N.Y. – To help untangle fact from speculation, Cornell climate scientists and their colleagues have developed a “robust null hypothesis” to assess the odds of a megadrought – one that lasts more than 30 years – occurring in the western and southwestern United States. The research was published online in the Journal of Climate.
“We’re establishing a baseline. We’re looking for the normal pulse of a megadrought. How often do they occur? Do they happen more in periods of climate change?” asks Toby Ault, assistant professor of earth and atmospheric sciences and lead researcher. “We’re examining things happening over the last 1,200 years – including the period known as the ‘Medieval Climate Anomaly’ from about 800 to 1300 A.D. – and we’re applying that understanding to see what could happen in the next 100 years.”
In the southwestern United States, water management is a top concern. If a megadrought occurs, large-scale water management decisions affecting millions of Americans must be made to protect agriculture, the ecosystem and potable water systems, said Ault. Thus, understanding the odds of a widespread megadrought becomes important for planning purposes.
To help understand the concept of a robust null hypothesis, think of tossing a coin. “It lands either heads or tails. Even though the toss is random, over several tries you can still get long runs of heads, heads, heads, heads, heads,” said Ault. If this happens, it can fool you into thinking that other forces are in play and that it is more than just the randomness of the coin toss, he said: “We needed to rule out this possibility as an explanation for megadroughts in the past.”
Using tree ring and other physical evidence, researchers determined that the American Southwest saw five megadroughts from 800 to 1300 A.D., a period almost as warm as it is today, though Ault explained that the causes were different, such as solar activity. Today, Ault and his colleagues want to know if an actively warming world can stimulate a megadrought.
“With a robust null hypothesis, we have a better understanding of how megadroughts are part of the natural variability and what drives the odds of its occurrence,” Ault said. “It’s surprising that even with this simple statistical model, we can get megadroughts that are as prolonged, as severe and as widespread as the worst droughts of the last 1,200 years in the west.”
However, the simple model does not generate clusters of megadroughts. “Like those that occurred during the medieval period, those events were likely to have been caused by something other than chance alone,” Ault said.
6 thoughts on “Robusting the chances of a megadrought in the U.S.”
“Using tree ring and other physical evidence, researchers determined that the American Southwest saw five megadroughts from 800 to 1300 A.D., a period almost as warm as it is today, though Ault explained that the causes were different, such as solar activity.”
Or warmer than today and perhaps the obvious should be asked, doesn’t this mean the current warming could be natural. But noooooooooooo. We must genuflect to the new religion and ignore the obvious.
Perhaps they could just state droughts in California occur for reasons not associated with global warm spells. Naah, that would be too easy, even if true.
If drought happens there that often regardless of cause, perhaps it is not a good place for human habitation.
800-1300 AD was around the Medieval Optimum when we had a long warm spell for much of that time frame when long term mega droughts were more common than now. Hence drought affiliation in the American south west with a naturally warmer world, just as the same has been the last 150 years of a warming trend and some significant drought happening. The Medieval Optimum must have been a lot warmer than now.
Time to think about building more water desalination and more pipeline delivery infrastructure for the American south west. A lot of it is semi arid or a desert and drought is an absolute historical reality. That is just a simple reality and isn’t going to change anytime soon. Water supplies are already maxed out so when a drought worsens or comes again, society will be better prepared. Can’t exist without water, so best to be prepared.
Notably, the two Middle Ages megadroughts were around the Medieval Warm Period. I suspect that during warmer times with the Arctic less icy (especially around the Bering Strait), the northern polar front jet stream has its decades-scale average position (or average position for time of year) farther north, especially around the North America west coast. That means warmer times on average make California drier, although warmer times seem to make the US as a whole and the world as a whole having less of a drought problem.
The “new normal” won’t be denied by facts. It takes political and media attention to achieve a fact free level of understanding.