More entries for ‘worse than we thought week’: climate change could accelerate by mid-century

From the UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE and the “Aliens could also descend upon us and eat our brains by mid century” department comes this science press release with “beware” right up front. Of course, AGU17 is in session, also known as ‘worse than we thought week’ where scientists compete for headlines. Of course, the headline they use, seen below, doesn’t tell you the study only covers a tiny place; the Upper Merrimack River watershed in New Hampshire, with a focus on “backyard amenities”, whatever that is.
UNH researchers find effects of climate change could accelerate by mid-century
DURHAM, N.H. – Nature lovers beware, environmental models used by researchers at the University of New Hampshire are showing that the effects of climate change could be much stronger by the middle of the 21st century, and a number of ecosystem and weather conditions could consistently decline even more in the future. If carbon dioxide emissions continue at the current rate, they report that scenarios of future conditions could not only lead to a significant decrease in snow days, but also an increase in the number of summer days over 90 degrees and a drastic decline in stream habitat with 40 percent not suitable for cold water fish.
“While this research was applied to New Hampshire, the approach can be generally applied, and a number of things that people care about will worsen due to climate change,” said Wilfred Wollheim, associate professor in the department of natural resources and the environment and one of the study’s authors. “For example, right now the average number of snow days is 60 per year, but in 20 to 30 years the models show that the number of snow days could be as low as 18 days per year.”
The research, published recently in the journal Ecology and Society, used models bench marked to field measurements to evaluate the Merrimack River watershed in New Hampshire. They found that along with a decrease in snow cover in the winter, other potential impacts could include up to 70 hot summer days per year with temperatures of 90 degrees or more by the end of century, a greater probability of flooding, a considerable loss of cold water fish habitat, and accelerated nitrogen inputs to coastal areas which could lead to eutrophication, an abnormal amount of nutrients which can pollute the water and deplete fish species. Researchers say that the biggest impact will be around urban areas, near where people live.
“Land use and population growth interacting with climate change are also important drivers,” said Wollheim. “These models can help guide efforts to make plans to adapt to the changing climate. Alterations in land use policy could reduce these impacts. In particular, prevention of sprawl and investment in storm and waste water infrastructure would further maintain more ecosystem services. Implementing policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions are essential to limit even further changes.”
The researchers say this study is the first time a model like this has been applied to New England watersheds that consistently account for climate change, land use change, forest ecosystem processes and aquatic ecosystem processes, including variability in weather that occurs within years (seasonal and storm) and across years, to assess a whole suite of changes at the same time.
The paper: https://www.ecologyandsociety.org/vol22/iss4/art18/
A coupled terrestrial and aquatic biogeophysical model of the Upper Merrimack River watershed, New Hampshire, to inform ecosystem services evaluation and management under climate and land-cover change
ABSTRACT
Accurate quantification of ecosystem services (ES) at regional scales is increasingly important for making informed decisions in the face of environmental change. We linked terrestrial and aquatic ecosystem process models to simulate the spatial and temporal distribution of hydrological and water quality characteristics related to ecosystem services. The linked model integrates two existing models (a forest ecosystem model and a river network model) to establish consistent responses to changing drivers across climate, terrestrial, and aquatic domains. The linked model is spatially distributed, accounts for terrestrial–aquatic and upstream–downstream linkages, and operates on a daily time-step, all characteristics needed to understand regional responses. The model was applied to the diverse landscapes of the Upper Merrimack River watershed, New Hampshire, USA. Potential changes in future environmental functions were evaluated using statistically downscaled global climate model simulations (both a high and low emission scenario) coupled with scenarios of changing land cover (centralized vs. dispersed land development) for the time period of 1980–2099. Projections of climate, land cover, and water quality were translated into a suite of environmental indicators that represent conditions relevant to important ecosystem services and were designed to be readily understood by the public. Model projections show that climate will have a greater influence on future aquatic ecosystem services (flooding, drinking water, fish habitat, and nitrogen export) than plausible changes in land cover. Minimal changes in aquatic environmental indicators are predicted through 2050, after which the high emissions scenarios show intensifying impacts. The spatially distributed modeling approach indicates that heavily populated portions of the watershed will show the strongest responses. Management of land cover could attenuate some of the changes associated with climate change and should be considered in future planning for the region.
52 thoughts on “More entries for ‘worse than we thought week’: climate change could accelerate by mid-century”
Naughty model department.
Wait, what? Did you just join our side?
No, lol, its just getting a bit predictable.
As is yours, Tony. While it has never been as bad as anticipated, it always remains worse than we thought.
tony mcleod
“No, lol, its just getting a bit predictable.”
That’s why the rest of us are here. The alarmists have been trotting out this crap for decades. And nothing has happened.
Except of course, no one predicted that the only observable manifestation of increased atmospheric CO2 would be global greening.
“are showing that the effects of climate change could be much stronger by the middle of the 21st century, and a number of ecosystem and weather conditions could consistently decline even more in the future.”
If course, it ‘could’ also show by the middle of the 21st century that the opposite occurred. could, could could, so many weasel words in this one.
The effects of CO2 are going to be greater…..when CO2 levels get higher and have less effect
Only some wacky science like climate science would allow an entire paper consisting of nothing but wiggle words.
…and they have thrown every bit of CO2 theory out the window
“nights get warmer…not days”
Well this is the year 2017, and almost gone. For next year 2018, we can be sure of one thing.
It is either going to be warmer next year, or it is going to be less warm, next year or it is going to be the same as this year, and one thing we know for absolute certain, is that nobody knows which of those three scenarios will happen next year; But it will be one of them.
G
The one thing we can be sure of in 2018 is that it will be one year past 2017.
Climate change had better start to accelerate by mid-century if it wants to catch up to the predictions made by the climate models.
More models with no connection to the even recent past.
Yes, the growing amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is certainly a worry. It is possible that we could reach a tipping point and the world becomes a fiery hellhole. It happened during the Triassic about 250mya when carbon dioxide reached 1000ppm and all mammalian life perished in the flames.
Oh, hang on…
There was a movie out a few years back about this. Called “Inconvenient Post-truth” or some such.
In other words…
Actual evolution where species either adapt or die because of Climate Change and the growing population of humans must be stopped… Because of our tiny fraction of Carbon Dioxide added to that of nature’s massive increase of CO2 will cause it to happen years sooner and humans are bad for the environment.
These morons keep publishing papers…admiting they don’t “know” squat
And to think that all this alarmist rhetoric started by mistaking correlation with causation when the Vostok ice cores were first examined. Why is it that the alarmists can’t admit their many mistakes? Had they admitted to this one early on, the IPCC would never have gotten off the ground.
A misapprehension you have perhaps is that causation can only work in one direction.
You genuinely believe effect can precede cause?
There is no empirical proof that CO2 causes warming in a convective atmosphere.
Plenty of proof.. if fact actually physical laws, that natural warming of oceans etc will release more CO2
It should be noted that in the Vostok coes, no period of peak CO2 was it able to even maintain the peak temperature that caused that CO2 increase.
So no, NOT a misapprehension.
TM, in the real world some of us inhabit cause must precede effect with a gap minimally dictated by the speed of light. There is no two way reverse as you assert unless you pervert the definitions of cause and effect. Very poor posture in that comment.
Essay Cause and Effect serves up a heaping dose of ridicule on various efforts by your side to claim otherwise, all specific to Gore’s ice core goof. If you didn’t have a closed mind, you could learn a few things about your sides junk climate science by reading it. Lots of illustrations and footnotes. Nothing too technical.
Tony,
Yea, the so called ‘mutual feedback’ effect.
Certainly both can affect each other, but all that matters in the end is the net effect that arises from which effect is bigger. Besides, the effect CO2 has on the temperature is almost immediate relative to the sample periods in the ice cores and relatively small. The only effects with enough delay to be perceptible in the ice cores are those from biology. The measured delay is about the time it takes to establish a forest as new land becomes available or the time it takes for sustained, gradual cooling to kill off a forest.
The CO2 levels in the ice cores are really just a proxy for the size and robustness of the Earth’s biosphere. In fact, even the elevated CO2 levels arising from mankind’s emissions are a signal to anyone watching that Earthlings are harnessing energy to improve the robustness of it’s biosphere and mankind is the most important contributor to the evolutionary advancement of our biosphere.
It’s a disservice to mankind that ideologues are taking something that is exceptionally good for mankind and out biosphere and demonizing it for political purposes.
Well nothing really “causes” something else.
That implies some sort of intelligent intent.
It’s just that things do not happen, because it is impossible (at the time) for them to happen. The conditions under which it could happen are not present, so it doesn’t happen. When the necessary conditions are present, it will happen, and it will happen immediately as soon as it becomes possible. So nothing made it happen (caused it); it’s just that before it happened it was impossible for it to happen so it did not happen.
And if something (anything) happens, that implies that the conditions have now changed. If they have NOT changed, then of course NOTHING has happened. That’s the definition of something happening. The present conditions change.
Then whatever it is that is now possible under those new changed conditions, will happen; immediately.
That’s all there is to it. There is no cause and effect.
G
Well, that, and as stated by Richard Alley in his testimony before Congress: “We’ve looked at everything else, and the only thing it could be is CO2.”
He bases this in part on his GISP record…which, when used by skeptics is invalid…but when used as confirmation of his pet theory, is functional.
In the face of such blatant bias, it’s difficult to approach his work with a truly dispassionate and open mind.
rip
Richard Alley was lying when he said ““We’ve looked at everything else, and the only thing it could be is CO2.” They looked at practically nothing other than CO2. They haven’t even scratched the surface when it comes to understanding how climate changes naturally. That is why the whole CAGW movement is a farce.
Answer: $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ (I think that is enough $’s. Wait… $$$$$$$$$$ There, that should do it!)
Mid-century. About 30 years from now.
How accurate have the models made 30 years past proven to be?
Some remember what they shouted through the megaphones 30 years ago.
Didn’t happen.
They’re loosing their grip on the megaphone.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/12/13/weubbles-gone-wild-presenting-alarming-new-projections-for-us-temperature/#comment-2692987
(I’m recycling!)
To accelerate, don’t you have to be out of neutral ??
No I do it all the time going down hill.
G
“The research, published recently in the journal Ecology and Society, used models…”
Ah, that was their first mistake. Playstation “science”.
LOL…I love that “PlayStation science” thanks for the laugh.
The US military bought around 200 Playstation 2s at one point and (re)wired them together to make a supercomputer, at a fraction of the cost of a normal one.
X-Box is better. Peter Humbug uses X-Box for his simulations.
G
Shouldn’t ‘worse that we thought week’ be ‘worse than we thought week’ ?
This is good stuff. The more nutty predictions there are, the more there will be ridicule in the future. As if there was not already an abundance today. 40% loss of trout stream habitat in just over 30 years. Ok, then there should some trout habitat loss in 10 years. Get todays upper Merrimack watershed trout stream map (like the one I for the uplands of SW Wisconsin (lower Wisconsin River watershed) put out by DNR. Then get the one for 2027. Compare. Ditto for snow reports from the basin’s ski resorts. These nutters do not realize how easy to refute their stuff will be.
Oh…if only being wrong had anything to do with one’s status as a liberal, activist, scientist. It seems to have no impact whatsoever.
” The spatially distributed modeling approach indicates that heavily populated portions of the watershed will show the strongest responses”
urban heat island effect, not CO2
I really liked this sentence: “Researchers say that the biggest impact will be around urban areas, near where people live.”
Imagine my surprise to discover that people live near urban areas. Do they also fly near airplanes and drive near cars? I am going to opening night of Star Wars in a few minutes. The theater is sold out, so imagine there will be some people near there too. (It’s in an urban area.) (/sarc off)
one f*** model more and one very bad scifi novelette more….
Beautiful graphs. Why were error bars omitted?
You want to clutter those pretty, elegant graphs with messy error bars?!
;)
You cant see the error bars for the same reason you can’t see New York while standing in Times Square. It’s just too big!
Well, gee. I live in the Upper Merrimack River Watershed. I’m even in walking distance to it and in the fall fog from it (and the Contoocook River) flood the valley. Here are two data points that show the consistency of the snowfall data they have to work with in their projections for 2100:
2007/2008: 129.5″ (An amazing snow season, one I do not expect to see again here)
2015/2016: 22.5″ (An amazing snow season, one I do not expect to see again here)
Last winter we had 81.5″, significantly above average.
One thing I’ve learned is that it takes lots and lots and lots of snow data to say anything about winter trends.
Here’s a neat table (doesn’t have last year), and way too big too display well here:
Well, not bad. The green items are the maxima, the red are the minima that are above zero, and the yellow are the #2 values. See how extreme those two seasons I mentioned were?
Lot’s more data is at http://wermenh.com/sdd/
That is why its called weather.
Maybe a little warming might do some good on Mount Washington, NH, reputed to have the worst weather in the continental United States…
Alleys problems with truth are large. In both of the GISP ice cores, because of the closure of firn, his ice core record ends before the IPCC version of AGW begins. OOPS.
Sorry formthe misthreAd was intended to be a reply to ripshin on Alley upthread.
The reality is that according to the paleoclimate record and the work done with models, the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite the hype, there is on real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of sceintific rational to support the idea that the climate sensivity of CO2 is zero. The AGW conjecture depends upon the existance of a radiant greenhouse effect caused by trace gases in the Earth’s atmosphere with LWIR absorption bands. Such a radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed anywhere in the solar system including the Earth. The radiant greenhouse effect is science fiction, hence the AGW conjeture is science fiction. This study is nothing more than sceince fiction.
moderator that last post disappeared into the eather. if this is a repeat, don’t post it
+100 . well said as usual, will
typo corrections needed though.
“there is NO real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rational to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero.
Maybe for researchers that like to make very long term predictions that are aimed at policy actions, 20% of their salary should be withheld and given back to them or their families with a bonus, if their predictions come true.
They are really getting desperate now.