The sad case of Dr. Sarah Myhre

Lately, we’ve watched a gang of 14 authors (including Mike Mann and Stephan Lewandowsky) gang up on on a single scientist (Dr. Susan Crockford) over her published and peer-reviewed view on polar bear research and the failure of models on sea ice loss to predict the decline of the polar bear. The bears just aren’t cooperating, and apparently doing pretty well, but these 14 bullies decided they had to teach that woman a lesson by publishing a hit piece under the guise of peer review, which is now being advised as needing retraction for the egregious errors and falsehoods it contains.

In another arena, Dr. Judith Curry is getting beat up by Dr. Sarah Myhre, and Dr. Curry will have none of it.

Sarah Myhre I am calling you out. You are one of the biggest online climate bullies out there. In case you haven't noticed, I am a 'woman in science' https://t.co/OfytGikyMV https://t.co/vztgEqADUA — Judith Curry (@curryja) December 7, 2017

This is due to this tweet from March 2017, and now a recent audio podcast clip:

Listen to this podcast: #MeToo: The Harassment of Women Scientists Online – and Off.

Here is the text that accompanies the podcast:

Jacquelyn Gill and paleoclimatologist Dr. Sarah Myhre talk about the deep misogyny facing women scientists in online communities, and often in their places of work and study. Jacquelyn and Sarah don’t hold back, delving into their own stories of harassment and sexism in science.

Find Sarah on twitter at: twitter.com/SarahEMyhre

Check out her website at: sarahmyhre.com/

Sarah’s article on The Stranger: https://www.thestranger.com/slog/2017/11/17/25572044/the-culture-of-harassing-and-demeaning-women-scientists

It seems Dr. Myhre favors slogging Dr. Curry because she has a different viewpoint on climate. It seems overtly disingenuous to me, no wonder Dr. Curry called her out as a bully. I wonder if Dr. Myhre has the same viewpoint on Dr. Crockford.

Dr. Myhre seems happy to tell her story about the struggle of women in science while at the same time disrespecting Dr. Judith Curry’s struggle:

YAAAASSSSS I can't wait for this. I am gonna wipe the floor with my story – it's gonna be spotless in that theater when I am done. https://t.co/bsCmllmz3s — Dr. Sarah Myhre 🇺🇸 (@SarahEMyhre) December 5, 2017

Hmmm, she’s got a “show” at this years AGU convention, seems less sciencey than emotional to me. Maybe a little less attitude and more empathy would go a long way.

What happens at the intersection of politics, life, & science? Hear from @SarahEMyhre as she tells her story for a FREE show w/ at #AGU17 on Thursday, 14 Dec. RSVP today! https://t.co/3jqKG4noF4 #scicomm #storytelling pic.twitter.com/FFCNLYvvuP — Sharing Science (@AGU_SciComm) December 5, 2017

UPDATE: Paul Matthews of cliscep points out that the podcast co-author Dr. Jaxquelyn Gill is openly hostile towards Dr. Susan Crockford’s plight on Twitter.

Matthews responds:

What an unpleasant, vicious, and unsensitive response.

You've also fabricated a quote. She does not say "the same as" rape. Stop it. It's quite clear from the title that she's making an analogy. — Paul Matthews (@etzpcm) December 7, 2017

Gosh. Such open-minded tolerance while preaching about the struggle of women in science on display.

