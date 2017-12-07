The sad case of Dr. Sarah Myhre

Lately, we’ve watched a gang of 14 authors (including Mike Mann and Stephan Lewandowsky) gang up on on a single scientist (Dr. Susan Crockford) over her published and peer-reviewed view on polar bear research and the failure of models on sea ice loss to predict the decline of the polar bear. The bears just aren’t cooperating, and apparently doing pretty well, but these 14 bullies decided they had to teach that woman a lesson by publishing a hit piece under the guise of peer review, which is now being advised as needing retraction for the egregious errors and falsehoods it contains.
In another arena, Dr. Judith Curry is getting beat up by Dr. Sarah Myhre, and Dr. Curry will have none of it.
This is due to this tweet from March 2017, and now a recent audio podcast clip:
Listen to this podcast: #MeToo: The Harassment of Women Scientists Online – and Off.
Here is the text that accompanies the podcast:
Jacquelyn Gill and paleoclimatologist Dr. Sarah Myhre talk about the deep misogyny facing women scientists in online communities, and often in their places of work and study. Jacquelyn and Sarah don’t hold back, delving into their own stories of harassment and sexism in science.
It seems Dr. Myhre favors slogging Dr. Curry because she has a different viewpoint on climate. It seems overtly disingenuous to me, no wonder Dr. Curry called her out as a bully. I wonder if Dr. Myhre has the same viewpoint on Dr. Crockford.
Dr. Myhre seems happy to tell her story about the struggle of women in science while at the same time disrespecting Dr. Judith Curry’s struggle:
Hmmm, she’s got a “show” at this years AGU convention, seems less sciencey than emotional to me. Maybe a little less attitude and more empathy would go a long way.
UPDATE: Paul Matthews of cliscep points out that the podcast co-author Dr. Jaxquelyn Gill is openly hostile towards Dr. Susan Crockford’s plight on Twitter.
Matthews responds:
Gosh. Such open-minded tolerance while preaching about the struggle of women in science on display.
Here’s the other participant in that debate, Jacquelyn Gill, expressing her sympathy (not) for the bullying attack on female scientist Susan Crockford:
To Dr. Judith Curry: “You go girl!”
To paraphrase Thunderdome, “Two women enter, one woman leaves.”
She accuses Curry of being a “climate contrarian.”
Think about that for a moment. We’ve reached a point where a scientist thinks contrarian perspectives are invalid.
This is a religion.
In fact that should be taken as a compliment as it implies someone able to think for themselves, make lucid analyses of scientific outputs and come to valid conclusions about what is and what is not supported by evidence, all while swimming upstream against a massive flood of politically correct drivel and groupthink.
humans are basically emotional reactionaries, and the farther left you go, the more this applies, and emotionalism and religion are processed in the same part of the brain, so, yes the believers are “religious”
A “FREE” show, eh? Still too expensive.
Their science is in big trouble…..when they resort to screaming…..just prove the science and they wouldn’t have any problems
@Chip, I couldn’t agree more. This ignorant and intolerant behavior by so called “scientists” convinces me that CAGW is a religious movement now.
Simplism and dogmatism are locked in a negative output perpetual feedback loop. Energy in over energy out equals infinity.
Bear in lair,
Liar in Myhre.
Being an activist with a degree doesn’t make you a scientist. Correction: It makes you “not a scientist.”
Is this what liberals do? They bully. They rape. They intimidate. They lie.
Sounds like the classic liberal line.
You are only a true (woman, minority, whatever) if you agree with us.
Thus conservative women aren’t “true” women.
Conservative minorities aren’t “true” minorities.
Etc.
Myhre and Gill sound like trainee sociology harridans
This will be reverberating round the world of science.
Sadly Judith Curry and Susan Crockford are having to tolerate this disgusting behaviour, but it will do them, or sceptics any harm at all.
Every responsible scientist will be ashamed of these climate bullies.
Wont do.
People who sling mud can’t help but get some on themselves. They’ve stepped out of their single minded “safe space” echo chamber to do so. I suspect Dr.’s Crockford and Curry are more than up the challenge from Dr.’s Gill and Myhre. Contrarians are much more practiced at dealing with confrontation than conformists.
Wow, she’ going to AGU to tell “free stories” about earth science to a bunch of… earth scientists.
Watch out this will play out in the press. Reporters will drop into a session or two of the real science, not understand a word being said, and wander away. They’ll drop into the story telling session though and get some scare stories in language they can understand. The stories they report will say things like “it was reported at the AGU that (insert something scary)…..” It will sound to the public like science, they’ll never know is was from a “story telling” session.
science is held up as truth. the very definition of religion.
scientists themselves routinely talk about theories as though they were facts and ridicule those with different beliefs.
consider the theory of evolution. question this and you will be labelled a crackpot or worse. yet it is very likely the scientists of the future will laugh at our primitive understanding of how life developed.
why should climate science be any different? experts always like to believe there is very little left to discover. and history always proves them wrong.
when it comes to predicting the future, luck has a better track record than science.
…the fact that they have to resort to constantly conducting polls to see how many people agree with them….tells you everything you need to know
imho If one female scientist had a difference of opinion with another female scientist, I would think they would have much more in common than not.They are both suffering the pains of working in a male dominated field. Why didn’t she send a private email to Dr Curry to discuss and persuade instead of bullying openly on line?
Well, if nothing else, Dr. Myhre has done a service to other universities who might have considered hiring her. Nobody wants to hire someone that sounds like they’re one step away from filing a discrimination suit. I would like to think no Department Chair would be foolish enough to hire someone with her agenda.
“What happens at the intersection of politics, life, & science?”
science gets third billing.
it is quite evident what happens. truth flies out the window. everything we believe is good. everything you believe is bad. unless of course you believe what we believe.
we take these truths to be self evident because of course they have all been proven by science and we can point to the peer reviewed papers that make it so.