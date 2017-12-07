From the INSTITUTE OF ATMOSPHERIC PHYSICS, CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES and the “obvious science” department comes this stunning revelation.
Arctic influences Eurasian weather and climate
Over the past decades the Arctic has lost 65% of its sea ice volume. The atmosphere above the Arctic has been rapidly warming and moistening at the same time.
What does this mean for the weather and climate of the densely populated Northern mid-latitudes? Dr. Tido Semmler started to perform idealized climate model experiments to answer this question when a record low Arctic sea ice extent occurred in 2007. At this stage he was working as a meteorologist at the Irish Weather Service Met Eireann in Dublin, Ireland.
Especially in winter the weather and climate of the Arctic influences the weather and climate of the Northern mid-latitudes, but not everywhere to the same extent. In a recently published study in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences , Semmler, now working at Alfred Wegener Institute at Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research in Germany, and his colleagues find the sea areas and the western coasts of the continents are relatively little affected. The strongest influence occurs over the continental regions, more over Eurasia than over North America. This means that even though the Arctic might be perceived as a remote and sparsely populated area, the changes there may be of relevance to the society in denser populated areas.
“Better Arctic observing systems can lead to better weather forecasts over the continental mid-latitude areas, especially in winter. ” says Semmler.
###
16 thoughts on “Shock news: The Arctic Eurasian weather and climate”
OK. Don’t worry about its.
How did New Zealand and Australia come to be in the Arctic; or at least the mid northern latitudes??
Some fancy plate tectonics.
G
“Arctic influences Eurasian weather and climate,” gosh that is a stunning revelation. (What was that book? ‘Everything I need to know I learned in Kindergarten’ or something like that.)
You were born knowing everything. Life’s journey consists of unlearning stuff you knew for a fact
G
“climate model experiments”
Is a contradiction in terms. If it is running a model it is making calculations. Experiments involve measuring things in the real world.
In the post-truth world, models are reality and data is a mere inconvenience. This is one of the things in science which desperately needs fixing.
“Adjusted” data is less of an inconvenience. This is another thing in climate science that needs fixing.
“Over the past decades the Arctic has lost 65% of its sea ice volume. The atmosphere above the Arctic has been rapidly warming and moistening at the same time.”
The loss of Arctic ice has more to do with warmer ocean water entering the Arctic and melting the sea ice from below, than the atmospheric warming melting the ice from above. More open water in the Arctic leads to a warmer atmosphere, but also to more annual heat loss to the sky. It is part of a longer term ocean cycle that is part of the Earth’s thermoregulation.
“Arctic influences the weather and climate of the Northern mid-latitudes,”..since they didn’t say…I’ll assume it’s colder
Weather is not affected by ice volume. It is by ice extent. And the Arctic has not lost any of its winter sea ice extent, nevermind 65%. Pure GIGO. A collage of confusions.
I noticed that too. Any suggestion of 65% has to be summer lows (Late August, early September), but the article sais the arctic influences Eurasia primarily in the winter. Seems like more junk ‘science’ to me.
The problem is probably an artifact of good data (from satellites) becoming available at a recent peak in ice coverage. The inadequate records from the 1930’s seem to indicate fairly low ice coverage, but the records are inadequate to make any hard conclusions.
The Arctic has lost 65% of it’s ice?
Got any documentation to back up that whopper?
Perhaps if your time line starts in winter and ends in summer.
Strange coincidence: on the very day and almost to the hour that the map above is issued on WUWT , showing no or negligible arctic influence on the British Isles winter weather, an arctic gale is bringing snow and subzero temperatures to Scotland and northern England to an extent not seen this early in winter for many years. Perhaps the science is not quite settled yet.
The Arctic Ocean ice (old, new, volume) did suffer a loss in 2007.**
Winds and active ocean surface caused ice to flow south and melt in warmer water.
Accumulation has occurred since then. To what extent, I’ll leave to others.
**Documentation was provided here at WUWT: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/04/13/watching-the-2007-historic-low-sea-ice-flow-out-of-the-arctic-sea/LINK April 13, 2009
Sorry. Going to my room now.