Claim: Peeing in the Shower will Help Save the Climate

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Techly, an online publication aimed at Millennials, has advised its audience to save the world by peeing while taking a shower.

Worried about climate change? Do something about it and start peeing in the shower

According to science, you could actively help to save the planet by peeing in the shower. And we have Colbert to back us up.

It’s all about reducing the times you flush. The average flush of a modern toilet takes about six litres of water, and the average adult pees about seven times every day. I suspect that number rises during Oktoberfest, but you get the general idea.

The point is, you’re using 42 litres of water every single day just to flush your pee. Multiply that by however many adults on the planet use a toilet every day and you get a very worrying scenario.

…