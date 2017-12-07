Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Techly, an online publication aimed at Millennials, has advised its audience to save the world by peeing while taking a shower.
Worried about climate change? Do something about it and start peeing in the shower
According to science, you could actively help to save the planet by peeing in the shower. And we have Colbert to back us up.
It’s all about reducing the times you flush. The average flush of a modern toilet takes about six litres of water, and the average adult pees about seven times every day. I suspect that number rises during Oktoberfest, but you get the general idea.
The point is, you’re using 42 litres of water every single day just to flush your pee. Multiply that by however many adults on the planet use a toilet every day and you get a very worrying scenario.
…
Read more: https://www.techly.com.au/2017/12/06/worried-climate-change-something-start-peeing-shower/
The Techly article includes a Brazilian Government video which provides the same advice;
I can’t fault their logic. If you think wasting water is damaging the planet, not flushing up to 15,000 litres every year is a substantial saving.
Skeptics might be concerned that any water saving would be mitigated by confused parents furiously cleansing suddenly very smelly shower cubicles, but it seems unlikely most Millennials would take this possibility into consideration.
64 thoughts on “Claim: Peeing in the Shower will Help Save the Climate”
Just live by the rule ….
If it’s brown flush it down.
If it’s yellow let it mellow.
Sorted.
Yellow let it mellow…
My wife followed this advice until the toilet developed lazy flush due to, yes, some very dull yellow precipitate blocking up important tubing of the throne.
After I used muriatic acid to solve the problem she started to flush again. (Acid=*scary* when you know nothing about chemistry)
But we do live in a desert. So I’m for conserving water. Just not that *quite stinky* way.
Is muriatic acid stronger than that horrible acidic sea water which is rapidly destroying Australia’s Great Barrier Reef?
Much stronger. It’s a concentration of hydrochloric acid. One can say it’s part of the acidic seas.
From Wikipedia:
Hydrochloric acid is produced in solutions up to 38% HCl (concentrated grade). Higher concentrations up to just over 40% are chemically possible, but the evaporation rate is then so high that storage and handling require extra precautions, such as pressurization and cooling. Bulk industrial-grade is therefore 30% to 35%, optimized to balance transport efficiency and product loss through evaporation. In the United States, solutions of between 20% and 32% are sold as muriatic acid. Solutions for household purposes in the US, mostly cleaning, are typically 10% to 12%, with strong recommendations to dilute before use. In the United Kingdom, where it is sold as “Spirits of Salt” for domestic cleaning, the potency is the same as the US industrial grade.[13]
@toorightmate
Muriatic acid is another name for hydrochloric acid (HCl). It is a strong acid (it completely dissociates in water). So yes much stronger acid than seawater.
Reading further of issues with low flush volume commodes. Mine is ~30 y.o. Ifö European with jet eductors that have never failed, and I am a BIG guy.
HCl disassociates completely to H and Cl components of water H2O and salt NaCl. It’s what is used by the gallon to adjust spa pH down.
Now they are literally taking the piss. ; )
Oh, and they should have made it clear for climate alarmist devotees (and Millennials) that you only do it when you are taking a shower!
I live on a 2K USgal holding tank so we’re well practiced with yellow/brown. I also live on an Island of karst fractured limestone, in a town that insists on flushing septic septage to Lake Michigan.
That’s advice taken by someone who has never had to clean a toilet.
“It’s a dirty job but someone’s got to do it.” T-shirt motto at the shipyard where I worked my career on submarines, which holding tanks must be cleaned annually. It’s nothing compared to cleaning radioactive waste holding tanks.
Peeing in someone’s shower is a great way to not get invited back.
“The average flush of a modern toilet takes about six litres of water”. Mine only uses 4.5 for full flush. 3.0 for small flush. And generally follow the suggestion of Toneb.
lee
We got rid of our replica Victorian, close coupled toilet a few years ago during a bathroom refurb. It had a tank with 6+ litres of water and when it was flushed, nothing remained. It was barely ever necessary to use the toilet brush it was so efficient at its task. In 20 years it never backed up.
We replaced it with a modern toilet with a 4 litre capacity and variable flush, short and long. Great for urinating, quick short flush and it’s gone. The problem comes when one has a more substantial task; it has on more than one occasion (dozens) backed up because it can’t flush waste and toilet paper down at the same time. The solution is obvious, flush before cleansing (4 litres) flush after cleansing (4 litres) then finally, flush after using the toilet brush, every single time (2 litres).
Not very environmental, using 10 litres instead of 6 although I guess the savings made on a short flush might make up for the extra used less frequently. However, a simple short flush arrangement on the old Victorian toilet would have saved more water than our modern one can.
Perhaps ours is a badly designed toilet; but the whole subject is a standing joke in the UK, even mocked on popular radio.
We have the newer ‘low volume’ flush toilets and have the same issue. We have to flush twice and hold the handle down to drain the tank or we get a backup (about once every two weeks or so). I’m not sure how that ‘saves’ water, but, the government mandates the new toilets in order to ‘save’ water so.
I installed a 1-liter urinal in my bathroom. I say it’s for the environment (making it an easier sell to my SO), but it’s really for the cool factor.
I remember hearing about saving water to prevent world drought while growing up just south of the Great Lakes, with nearby swamplands and artesian wells that necessitated everyone in the neighborhood having sump pumps pumping water into the sewer to keep the basements from flooding. Saving water where it is over-plentiful will not help the “world”.
Typical defective thinking…
The average American shower uses 17.2 gallons (65.1 liters) and lasts for 8.2 minutes at average flow rate of 2.1 gallons per minute (gpm) (7.9 lpm).
So assuming it takes you about a minute to pee, you actually use more water by peeing in the shower!
Some people can pee and chew gum at the same time.
I shower bath once a week, traditional Saturday night. Otherwise daily I hot tub that I am – so far – allowed to drain to the environment, and into which we do not P. I am an expert on a 2 minute five gallon shower.
As a result the waste will be much more concentrated when it enters the purification plant. This will upset the bacteria cultures breaking it down and probably lead to the production of massive quantities of ammmonia and other undesirable and damaging stuff.
Keep in mind that grout is actually porous and absorbs water, so it will absorb pee too. Not a lot, but some. That is why there needs to be a waterproof shower pan under the floor.
If you’ve ever demo’d a tile shower, the mortar bed never really dries out and is prety nasty.
If you’re going to pee in a tile shower, aim for the drain, otherwise you’ll wonder why your bathroom smells like pee.
“If you’ve ever demo’d a tile shower, the mortar bed never really dries out…”
Indeed. Modern showers have the waterproofing membrane between the bed and the tile to prevent that problem.
‘Save water bath with a friend’ used to be the official advice. I preferred those days.
http://www.todayifoundout.com/index.php/2015/06/bathing-friend-extreme-drought-1976/
Is there an app for that?
Not only were there no mobile phones but landlines were a government (GPO) monopoly (unless you lived in Hull) and it took weeks to get a phone. But you know, we were happy in those days, though we were poor.
Should one have the shower actually running when doing the deed?
I’m just asking, for a friend.
Much better to pee in the basin if you really want to follow this path. The water from washing your hands provides a flush. (Sink in USA I think but in the UK that’s in the kitchen which I wouldn’t recommend).
Thank you kindly Nigel,
These are the technicalities that often elude me. My friend I mean.
I’ll also tell him to stop wetting the bed after a heavy night out on the beer. He doesn’t think that’s very ecological anyway. His wife gets awfully irate too.
PS. Note to self….stop peeing in the kitchen sink….
I urinated in the sink the other night but I almost couldn’t because my grotty missus had left it full of dirty dishes.
I would have thought water is the ultimate in recycled products. Agreed there is no reason to use it where it isn’t necessary but the idea that not flushing the loo will save the planet is ludicrous.
I remember in the drought of 1976 on a boating holiday on the River Avon (that’s the one that flows through Stratford) remarking to the boatyard owner that I was surprised how much water there was in the river.
“Don’t worry,” he said. “As long as Coventry exists we won’t be short of water!” Well, it has to go somewhere!
This is bad for the UK. We have had 2 seperate waste water systems for decades, grey water and foul water. Mixing Foul waste with the grey waste is not a recommended idea. I’m sure a UK water expert will pop in to say exactly why, or educate me perhaps,
RS
No, there shouldn’t be ‘grey / gray’ water in the surface water sewer at all, that goes straight into the river or sea in many cases. It’s frequently done, connecting into rain water downpipes for instance, but not good practice at all. Grey water systems should be self contained and are usually used for irrigation etc. on site.
Many parts of London have old combined sewers courtesy of Sir Joseph Bazalgette (his close relative is responsible for the ‘Big Brother’ show, ironically reversing the flow) which are overwhelmed during heavy rainfall and overflow straight into the river.
http://londonwaterkeeper.org.uk/encourage-thames-water-tell-us-sewers-overflow
Many older properties in the UK have one waste water drainage system only, everything goes in it, rainwater, grey water, sewage. So, peeing in the shower is OK for some of us ;0)
You should not have any sinks, basins, showers etc. connected into the surface water sewer. If you have you may get a fine some time if you’re unlucky. You shouldn’t even, in theory, have the condensate from your condensing boiler connected to the surface water sewer although that’s an extreme viewpoint.
I am a bit confused. Does this mean I have to take a shower every time I need to pee.
A better idea is not flushing the toilet every time you pee but say once a day.
It will boost the sale of environmentally neutral air fresheners and keep visitors away.
See the first comment by Toneb, standard advice.
My cat would get mad at me if I did that.
Compare sometime the total amount of water spent on toilet flushes and compare it to the total amount of water spent on irrigation. Not even in the same ballgame. You could cut all residential water usage (flushing,bathing, cooking, and drinking) and barely make a dent in total water usage.
Non-solution to a non-problem
I used to work with a guy who kept a pee bottle underneath his desk in his office. He’d dump it out the window when necessary. I laughed thinking about the time he might forget to empty it, and the cleaning lady would find it.
How in the world did my comment end up here? lol. This was meant for the carrying around a pee bag comment somewhere.
Who honestly doesn’t pee in the shower anyway?
Who pees in the bath? Anyone going to admit to that one?
lol
What a great idea. Save on water heating costs.
It should not belong before the same group of thickheads suggests we all get around with a bag – with sufficient volume for a day.
It is VERY important to point out the fallacy here. Even Eric Worrall is falling into it.
The point is that letting potable water go down the drain is NOT ‘WASTING WATER’.!!! After that action, there is just as much water on the Earth as there was before the action. Indeed, water goes in a hydrological cycle – except for minute amounts in special cases, it is neither created nor destroyed. It can never be lost.
Now you ARE wasting something when you pour purified water away. What you are ‘wasting’ (I would say ‘using’) is the water company’s time and effort in storing the water, purifying it and delivering it to your home. This time and effort is not a scarce resource – it is the work you pay the water company for. And they are looking to profit from this.
The water company can make a profit in several ways. It can sell you more water at a fixed price, or it can put that price up and sell you the same amount for more money. Selling more water means investment in more infrastructure as a prerequisite, while upping the price involves no such investment. So they would prefer to do that.
In fact, what they would prefer to do is to sell LESS water per person, to MORE people, at a higher price. And to do that, they need to find some way of getting everyone to use less water. That way, they can expand their business without any investment at all. The water, after all, will never run out, as we have seen.
So long as people keep using the term ‘wasting water’, they are playing into the water company’s hands, and enabling them to make increasing profits while lowering the service per head that they provide…
AAND- an even MORE important point..
Most urban and suburban water drains in America lead to Wastewater treatment plants- which clean the water and in many cases send it back into the feeder streams for the regional water supply.
The only thing used is some chemicals and electricity….
So yah- you’re drinking recycled pee- no matter if you flushed or showered.
My water is supplied by the local municipality. We have had water usage restrictions for years related to the ability to wash your car in the driveway and lawn watering. The excuse for the restrictions was to avoid capital expenditures to expand the supply due to increases in population, not a lack of available sources. As the per home usage dropped, they had to raise the cost per cubic meter because the revenue dropped. Typical government, less for more.
It at least saves time.
Another waste of water is the entire population being forced to wash all its recycling.
When I was at school we marveled at the films of efficient automatic bulk waste sorting and washing – half a century later this is no longer possible!
I remember the stories my caving friends used to tell about wearing wet suits. You can guess the rest.
I never did that when I used to whitewater kayak in the winter, but I know friends did in their dry suits.
Pee on a tree and no flushing is required!
Make that a lemon tree as in The Worlds Fastest Indian.
Lewandowsky and Mann are right in their shaming of sceptics . Here we have a sensible suggestion, approved by 97% of all climate scientists, and all you deplorable deniers can do is take the p**s.
We’re on a closed loop…..well…toilet….septic
… the average adult pees about seven times every day.
I don’t have time to shower seven times a day.
I have already been doing this for years. Women hate it though, so best to be a climate warrior when alone.
#Peetoo
George Costanza was ahead of his times. But he got in big trouble when he peed in the men’s shower at the gym.
When I was plumbing, a guy called me and said, “I gotta leak in my shower!” I said, “ Go ahead… it all ends up in the same place anyway.”
Forget the shower. Just pee on the lawn, flowerbeds and gardens. Not only will you ‘save’ water you’ll be saving the energy needed to produce fertilizer and the energy needed to process wastewater. Don’t have a lawn, flowerbed or garden? Fine pee in the park. If you end up facing prosecution you can always offer this study as evidence in your defense – https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/human-urine-is-an-effective-fertilizer/
Pee is a great fertilizer. Just don’t overdo it because you can easily kill plants.
I’ve been saving the planet for 50 years…
“It’s all pipes!” George Costanza
But what does any of this have to do with CLIMATE CHANGE?