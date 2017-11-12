Guest essay by Eric Worrall
You would think after past embarrassments climate scientists would have learned not to trust model predictions that snowfall will soon be a thing of the past.
Global warming melts hopes of a white Christmas in Ireland
A leading climatologist has some bad news for snow-lovers
By Nick Bramhill
14:31, 12 NOV 2017
The prospect of Ireland waking up to a white Christmas is becoming more and more unlikely every year, according to a leading climatologist.
Prof John Sweeney said that Ireland can expect increasingly warmer winters due to global warming, resulting in less snowfall in the traditionally coldest months of the year.
…
He said: “The projections are for Ireland to warm by 1C by mid-Century, and we’re looking at both warmer summers and winters.
“We’ll always get snow in the uplands and mountains, but we’ll start to see less snow in the lowland areas in the coming years, and that means we’ll get fewer and fewer white Christmases. Let’s put it this way, if I were a betting man I wouldn’t be putting any money on there being snowfall on Christmas Day. It’s getting less likely each year.”
…
Read more: http://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/global-warming-melts-hopes-white-11509570
We no longer seem to have so many of the kind of special moments when scientists and advocates predict snow will end in 10 years, but even the middle of the century is drawing uncomfortably close to being falsifiable on a reasonable timescale.
Of course, climate scientists can trot out predictions that global warming will cause heavier snowfalls when the inevitable blockbuster winter hits, to demonstrate they were right all along.
11 thoughts on “New Irish End of Snow Prediction”
A snow famine ?
Not .
Not a ‘snow famine’ SOB, just an intellectual one. Same old, same old.
That-sno-famine…it’s a brainwreck
AT the other end of the same planet, on an island about the same size and with significant Irish settlement (‘forced’ or otherwise) there as also excellent snow this winter juts gone. In fact we had some excellent spring snow in mid October. Those bloody Irish! Talk about the troubles! Why can’t they just agree with ‘the concensus’?
First a potato famine, then a Snow Famine. At least they don’t need to eat the snow.
If the probability of snow on Christmas day was less than 50% in the past 50 years or so, that would be a good bet regardless of climate change. In other words, so what?
If anywhere in the world could use 3 or 4 degrees of global warming it would be Ireland!
“July is the hottest month in Dublin with an average temperature of 16°C (60°F) and the coldest is January at 5°C (41°F) with the most daily sunshine hours at 6.3 in May. The wettest month is August with an average of 80mm of rain.”
People are just laughing at this clown.
Snow is quite rare in the British isles due to the warmth of the surrounding seas. Ireland is further west and more susceptible to the mild Atlantic waters.
A place like Dublin! being on the coast, would only get a Christmas snow fall, briefly, on average every six years.
Here is an article giving the frequency of christmas snow falls which has seen the snow average bear up well in the modern era.
http://www.thejournal.ie/snow-ireland-facts-723323-Dec2012/
In England the temperature has been gently declining since the turn of the entry, although still at a relatively high level historically. I don’t know if the same is true of Ireland.
The myths of frequent snowy winters was promulgated by such as Charles dickens who lived through a particularly cold period of the intermittent little ice age.
Tonyb
Hey Ireland! I’ve got one word for you … California. 2016 … RECORD SETTING SNOWPACK … in the middle of the “never-ending Global Warming drought” … as decreed by Gov. Jerry Brown
Is there some reason that these guys have a need to set themselves up for failure like this? I’ve been trying to understand what it is that drives them to do this, but beyond a desperate need for attention, I don’t get it.
How many winters has Ireland gone without snow in the lowlands? If it’s going go do this in Ireland – deprive the locals of Christmas Day snows (which are seldom predicted correctly anywhere) – then how will that affect Wales and Cornwall? Will if have an impact on Cornish beef pasties and figgy hobbin? Will the pubs be open or closed?
He’s talking about weather, not climate. I do wish that he and his “friends” would get their category straight.
You can apparently actually bet on this sort of thing
https://www.joe.ie/news/irish-bookies-are-predicting-a-white-christmas-41225
But of course he’s “not a betting man.” He isn’t even staking his reputation. He’ll have excuses for it later.