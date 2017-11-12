Spectacular Venus-Jupiter conjunction just before sunrise Monday

Set your alarm for before 45 minutes before dawn local time. On Monday morning, Nov. 13th, Venus and Jupiter will converge in the pre-dawn sky only 1/3rd of a degree apart. Look low and to the east about 30 minutes before sunrise. If you miss them on Monday, try again on Tuesday, Nov. 14th. The conjunction will be drifting apart, but still a beautiful sight.

On Monday, the two planets will be virtually on top of one another, as this star map from NASA shows:

Above: David Blanchard took this picture of Venus and Jupiter converging in the morning sky over Flagstaff, Arizona, on Nov.12th. Image courtesy NASA Spaceweather.com

