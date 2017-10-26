Another ‘adjustocene’ moment – cooling the oceans in the distant past makes the present temperatue ‘unparalleled’

From ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE FÉDÉRALE DE LAUSANNE and the “adjusting the past” department:
The oceans were colder than we thought
A team of EPFL and European researchers has discovered a flaw in the way past ocean temperatures have been estimated up to now. Their findings could mean that the current period of climate change is unparalleled over the last 100 million years.
According to the methodology widely used by the scientific community, the temperature of the ocean depths and that of the surface of the polar ocean 100 million years ago were around 15 degrees higher than current readings. This approach, however, is now being challenged: ocean temperatures may in fact have remained relatively stable throughout this period, which raises serious concerns about current levels of climate change. These are the conclusions of a study conducted by a team of French researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Sorbonne University and the University of Strasbourg, and Swiss researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) and the University of Lausanne. The study has just been published in Nature Communications.
“If we are right, our study challenges decades of paleoclimate research,” says Anders Meibom, the head of EPFL’s Laboratory for Biological Geochemistry and a professor at the University of Lausanne. Meibom is categorical: “Oceans cover 70% of our planet. They play a key role in the earth’s climate. Knowing the extent to which their temperatures have varied over geological time is crucial if we are to gain a fuller understanding of how they behave and to predict the consequences of current climate change more accurately.”
How could the existing methodology be so flawed? The study’s authors believe that the influence of certain processes was overlooked. For over 50 years, the scientific community based its estimates on what they learned from foraminifera, which are the fossils of tiny marine organisms found in sediment cores taken from the ocean floor. The foraminifera form calcareous shells called tests in which the content of oxygen-18 depends on the temperature of the water in which they live. Changes in the ocean’s temperature over time were therefore calculated on the basis of the oxygen-18 content of the fossil foraminifera tests found in the sediment. According to these measurements, the ocean’s temperature has fallen by 15 degrees over the past 100 million years.
Yet all these estimates are based on the principle that the oxygen-18 content of the foraminifera tests remained constant while the fossils were lodged in the sediment. Indeed, until now, nothing indicated otherwise: no change is visible to the naked eye or under the microscope. To test their hypothesis, the authors of this latest study exposed these tiny organisms to high temperatures in artificial sea water that contained only oxygen-18. Using a NanoSIMS (nanoscale secondary ion mass spectrometer), an instrument used to run very small-scale chemical analyses, they then observed the incorporation of oxygen-18 in the calcareous shells. The results show that the level of oxygen-18 present in the foraminifera tests can in fact change without leaving a visible trace, thereby challenging the reliability of their use as a thermometer: “What appeared to be perfectly preserved fossils are in fact not. This means that the paleotemperature estimates made up to now are incorrect,” says Sylvain Bernard, a CNRS researcher at the Paris-based Institute of Mineralogy, Materials Physics and Cosmochemistry and the study’s lead author.
For the French and Swiss team of researchers, rather than showing a gradual decline in ocean temperatures over the past 100 million years, these measurements simply reflect the change in oxygen-18 content in the fossil foraminifera tests. And this change appears to be the result of a process called re-equilibration: during sedimentation, temperatures rise by 20 to 30°C, causing the foraminifera tests to re-equilibrate with the surrounding water. Over the course of some ten million years, this process has a significant impact on paleotemperature estimates, especially those based on foraminifera that lived in cold water. Computer simulations run by the researchers suggest that paleotemperatures in the ocean depths and at the surface of the polar ocean have been overestimated.
For Meibom, the next steps are clear: “To revisit the ocean’s paleotemperatures now, we need to carefully quantify this re-equilibration, which has been overlooked for too long. For that, we have to work on other types of marine organisms so that we clearly understand what took place in the sediment over geological time.” The article’s authors are already hard at work.
This study was conducted by a consortium of researchers from the Institute of Mineralogy, Materials Physics and Cosmochemistry (IMPMC – Sorbonne University, CNRS, the French National Museum of Natural History, and the Pierre and Marie Curie University), the Laboratory of Hydrology and Geochemistry of Strasbourg (LHyGeS – School and Observatory of Earth Sciences, CNRS and the University of Strasbourg) and the Laboratory for Biological Geochemistry (LGB – EPFL and the University of Lausanne).
Bernard S., Daval D., Ackerer P., Pont S., Meibom A., “Burial-induced oxygen-isotope re-equilibration of fossil foraminifera explains ocean paleotemperature paradoxes“, Nature Communications, 26 October 2017.
64 thoughts on “Another ‘adjustocene’ moment – cooling the oceans in the distant past makes the present temperatue ‘unparalleled’”
It looks like another case like Mann’s treemometer. Sucky proxies only prove they are sucky proxies.
Actually a hundred million years ago, the Temperatures were exactly what we thought they were; it’s just we weren’t so good at reading thermometers in those days.
They didn’t have to go so far back in time. In fact, the oceans are doing global cooling as we speak.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2017/10/26/global-ocean-cooling-in-september/
It sounds to me like they have a lot more study to do before reaching conclusions.
Right, I could absolutely believe that their initial premise is correct, that the O18 ratio in fossils can alter with time, but to jump to the completely unsubstantiated claim that ocean temperatures were stable over 100 millions completely ignores the mounds of supporting proxy data that was developed over decades.
If anything, I’ve always thought that the O18 isotopes underestimate the range of temperature change on the planet, since it’s sort of hard to believe that if the planet were just 8 degrees cooler we’d have glaciers in Nebraska.
Well actually the Global average Temperature has been between +12 deg. C and +24 deg. C for the last 650 million years, so it has never ever been 15 deg. C colder or warmer than at any other time then or now.
I think it’s fair to be skeptical of the scientific definiteness of all proxy measures of deep past temperatures and ancient atmospheric CO2 concentrations. And 100 million years, though just a tiny fraction of the Earth’s full age, is far beyond grasping by the human mind (as we perceive our life and observe changes on mere decade-long scales) for the changes to life and planet that have occurred in that immense time.
And after all, the science is not settled on climate.
Maybe I’m missing something, but this doesn’t make sense. They argue that a short-lived temperature increase during sedimentation alters the oxygen-18 content but that a period of 100 million years of (whatever) temperatures does not. Looks to me like they are trying to have it both ways – they set up an extreme experiment to show that the oxygen-18 content can be changed, and then cherry-pick the possible change that suits them.
15 degrees on which scale, K, C, or F?
Well earth’s Temperature has never been 15 K.
Might have been when it was in bits floating in interstellar space….
Late Cenomanian SSTs in the equatorial Atlantic Ocean (~33°C) were substantially warmer than today (~27-29°C) and the onset of Oceanic Anoxic Event 2 coincided with a rapid shift to an even warmer (~35-36°C) regime.
http://adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2006AGUFMPP33C..04F
The mid-Cretaceous was also remarkably equable, ie warm at the poles as well as the equator. Marine reptiles lived at high latitudes, the seas were so warm.
https://bonesharpesite.wordpress.com/2017/02/11/arctic-mosasaurs-2/
Mosasaurs are related to snakes and lizards, so were cold-blooded. Indeed they evolved rapidly from land lizards, and lived when ocean temperatures were lower than during the mid-Cretaceous.
The Arctic during the Santonian, 83.6 to 86.3 Ma, with some marine reptile fossils:
This was already known about and is adjusted for in all serious temperature reconstructions.
The oxygen-18 isotopes change through time due to diagenesis. We don’t know why it happens but it certainly happens. As the dates of the cores goes further back in time, the diagenesis becomes more and more acute. The data predicts something like +60C temperatures at 500 million years ago while this study only went back 100 million years ago.
Typically, the trend in the oxygen-18 isotopes is removed and then a pretty realistic temperature trend consistent with what we know about historical temperatures in the ancient past emerges. It is a fairly simple correction. Not all climate scientists take this into account – Hansen knows about the problem but doesn’t adjust for it in his material for example.
There is some discussion of this in Sheilds Veizer 2002 and Royer Berner 2004.
http://discovery.ucl.ac.uk/43794/1/43794_Shields%2520and%2520Veizer_2002.pdf
https://www.geosociety.org/gsatoday/archive/14/3/pdf/i1052-5173-14-3-4.pdf
If you don’t adjust for the diagenesis, you end up with a temperature line like the blue one here. +15C to +20C at 100 million years ago, but it was really more like +9.0C or +10C.
Many of the temperature reconstructions you see will be on the blue line. This is out be a factor of two for the Eocene.
Bill Illis,
Meibom is an instrumental isotope specialist. If I remember correctly, 20 years ago he was in charge of the operation of Stanford’s SQUID instrument. I don’t know how broad his geology background is. I believe he worked under Robert Coleman of Stanford.
More rigging of ‘evidence’ in favour AGW. Imagine my surprise.
So… If the oceans were no warmer than they are today 100 million years ago (Middle Cretaceous), then CO2 levels of 800-2,000 ppm are no big deal…
Link please
Link to what?
The Cambrian through Cretaceous are drawn from Berner and Kothavala, 2001 (GEOCARB), the Tertiary is from Pagani, et al. 2006 (deep sea sediment cores), the Pleistocene is from Lüthi, et al. 2008 (EPICA C Antarctic ice core), the “Anthropocene” is from NOAA-ESRL (Mauna Loa Observatory) and the CO2 starvation is from Ward et al., 2005.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2012/12/07/a-brief-history-of-atmospheric-carbon-dioxide-record-breaking/
Berner, R.A. and Z. Kothavala, 2001. GEOCARB III: A Revised Model of Atmospheric CO2 over Phanerozoic Time, American Journal of Science, v.301, pp.182-204, February 2001.
Illis, B. 2009. Searching the PaleoClimate Record for Estimated Correlations: Temperature, CO2 and Sea Level. Watts Up With That?
Lüthi, D., M. Le Floch, B. Bereiter, T. Blunier, J.-M. Barnola, U. Siegenthaler, D. Raynaud, J. Jouzel, H. Fischer, K. Kawamura, and T.F. Stocker. 2008. High-resolution carbon dioxide concentration record 650,000-800,000 years before present. Nature, Vol. 453, pp. 379-382, 15 May 2008. doi:10.1038/nature06949
Pagani, M., J.C. Zachos, K.H. Freeman, B. Tipple, and S. Bohaty. 2005. Marked Decline in Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Concentrations During the Paleogene. Science, Vol. 309, pp. 600-603, 22 July 2005.
Ward, J.K., Harris, J.M., Cerling, T.E., Wiedenhoeft, A., Lott, M.J., Dearing, M.-D., Coltrain, J.B. and Ehleringer, J.R. 2005. Carbon starvation in glacial trees recovered from the La Brea tar pits, southern California. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, USA 102: 690-694.
David, Lance won’t even look at the links, he’s just being an ass.
We don’t rely solely on 18O as oceanic paleothermometers, but also on temperature proxies such as alkenones, foraminiferal Mg/Ca ratios and planktonic foraminiferal assemblages, ie cold-loving v heat-loving species.
The conclusion that mid-Cretaceous seas were hot, hot, hot is robust. Far from being unusually warm, today’s SSTs are colder than for most of the past 100 million years, although, as in all interglacials, warmer than for much of the past 2.6 million years, since the onset of the Pleistocene NH glaciations.
And life thrived during those boiling ocean eras, growing some of the biggest animals that ever lived on earth.
Yup, including marine reptiles which couldn’t live in the Arctic or Southern Oceans today.
I think d18O is fairly reliable over the past 3,000 years… And we’re still cold, cold, cold…
The proxy data are probably more accurate than HadCRU’s alleged instrumental record, if less precise.
Radiolarian, diatom, and coccolith assemblages have been used to cross-check the foram proxies.
The previously thought the oceans were warmer than today because they thought the oxygen-18 content didn’t change and since it was related to temperature, it gave them an accurate record of paleo-temperatures. Instead, they’ve found that the oxygen-18 content changes after sedimentation. The proper statement is that they can’t determine paleo-temperatures from the oxygen-18 concentration in these particular shells. Not that it means paleo-temperatures were higher than previously thought. They just don’t know. Instead, they follow the climate alarmist default playbook and if they can present it in a way that supports apocalyptic anthropogenic climate change, then that’s what they do.
A couple of questions come to mind. Is this a valid experiment when water only containing O18 was used, and the role of partial pressure is not considered? Why do the former calculations reflect temperatures much higher than today’s temperatures, or temperatures in the intermediate interval? It is conceivable that the tests might re-equilibrate if a substantially higher temperature prevailed recently, but this isn’t going to be an instantaneous process.
This research is a little far afield from what his interests were when I met him 20 years ago. At the time, his interests seemed to focus on ultramafic rocks and associated PGMs.
How does 16O change into 18O just by changing the Temperature 15 Deg. Rankine ??
Valid? Possibly, but applicable is another question. The experimental conditions introduce a host of new variables that mind produce the change.
Ocean temperatures have remained relatively stable in the current warming period, so I’m not sure why the possibility of past temperature stability should “raise concerns about current levels of climate change”. The OHC change measured by Argo, once translated into degrees C, is miniscule.
“If we are right, our study challenges decades of paleoclimate research,” says Anders Meibom, the head of EPFL’s Laboratory for Biological Geochemistry and a professor at the University of Lausanne. Meibom is categorical: “Oceans cover 70% of our planet…”
Well, it’s a big “if” they might be right, and it would be a huge surprise if they were since no one else has been and the estimates keep changing. The only thing consistent seems to be the direction of the change.
As far as overall oceanic coverage, well that’s also been subjected to change. That’s two strikes. One more and you’re out.
“If we are right, our study challenges decades of paleoclimate research”
The astonishing part is this seems to be written with such trembling excitement, as if challenging “decades” of “paleoclimate research” was some sort of rare and miraculous event…
Oh good, more “the oceans ate my global warming” nonsense. Just in time for COP23 too. How convenient.
As has been famously said ” If you change the information, you can change minds. Why, what do you do?”
Ahhhhhh another wonderfully done “climate study” full of ifs and assumptions….. seems the “formula” for all catastrophic climate studies is the same……
(Catastrophic Wild Arse Guess) + (we have no idea what the reality is) + (something that changes) = (Oh My It Is Way Worse Than We Thought)
and it is all “man’s” fault, send lots more money fast!!
Sounds like foraminiferometer is disassembling the carbon dioxide conjecture.
So if this is unprescedented, in 100 million years, what happened 16000 years ago, and if you compare that to today’s change in ocean temps..
What happened?
CO2 concentrations dropped so low during the LGM, that all the vegetation in northern China died. This caused a vast CO2 desert in the Gobi region, which spread dust clouds across the northern hemisphere – as demonstrated by both the dust flux on the Loess Plateau and on the remaining Greenland ice sheets.
This dust lowered the albedo of the Laurentide ice sheet. And when combined with the new Milankovitch maximum, this provided enough insolation and insolation absorption, to melt the entire Laurentide ice sheet. So yes, CO2 does cause global warming. But only by getting so low, that CO2 deserts are formed.
You will note that there was never a northeast Asia ice sheet, because this region had always been too dusty, from the perennial Taklamakan aridity desert.
Ralph
ralfellis October 26, 2017 at 12:33 pm: “You will note that there was never a northeast Asia ice sheet, because this region had always been too dusty, from the perennial Taklamakan aridity desert”.
WR: Interesting! I ever saw on maps that in the beginning of the glacial Northeast Siberia DID have an ice sheet. Later the ice sheat disappeared. In Eurasia only the ice sheet centered on Scandinavia remained: being subject to westerlies from the Atlantic Ocean. Without dust.
Ralph,
Geologists aren’t sure about an east Siberian ice sheet. Some reconstructions show one. But there was definitely extensive mountain glaciation:
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0277379115301827
Not to denigrate the importance of dust in the cold, dry and windy world or the LGM.
Beringia of course was largely ice free, but for mountain glaciers in northern and southern Alaska and far eastern Siberia.
Here are some competing reconstructions.
This one is probably more in line with present “consensus”:
This one might now be considered outdated:
It may we’ll be that foram isotope temperature proxies are inaccurate, or indeed can be improved upon. However, as alluded to in numerous comments above, the idea that the polar regions in particular weren’t significantly warmer in the late-Mesozoic than today is pure nonsense. Witness from Antarctica (which was broadly in the same part of the globe as it is today):
1) the paleo-botanical evidence that modern tropical type vegetation covered at least significant tracts of land; and
2) the fossils of marine reptiles which, if they existed today, would need tropical, not polar, seas to survive.
It was significantly warmer in the upper Mesozoic and no amount of “reimagining” of the available data is going to change that.
Exactly!. Using as many separate lines of evidence is almost always a good idea.
Cretaceous forest 120 Million years ago on the Antarctic Peninsula:
“Beautiful plant fossils are found preserved in abundance within sandstones and mudstones of the Antarctic Peninsula, most notably the Cretaceous (145–65 million years ago) rocks from Alexander Island and the South Shetland Islands.
The diverse assemblage of plant fossils has made it possible to reconstruct an Antarctic forest — with pine trees; and ferns and mosses in the undergrowth. Fossil ginkgoes and the Southern Hemisphere cycads are also present.
Flowering plants (the angiosperms) appear later on (~100 million years ago), and include the southern beech Nothofagus. Given that this part of Antarctica was positioned at roughly 70°S at this time, the plants present — similar to those found in New Zealand and Tasmania today — suggest that the climate was relatively warm and temperate in the Late Mesozoic.”
Source: https://www.bas.ac.uk/data/our-data/collections/geological-collections/fossils-from-the-antarctic/
Putting the plankton shells in 100% O18 hot salt water!!!! This is an idiot’s experiment. O16 on the surface of the shell is more “mobile” than O18 – it is the underlying reason for it making a thermometer. The CaCO3 shells have a miniscule solubility in water so in distilled water, you would see some dissolution of the shell and have O16 in solution as a complex ion HCO3^-, CO3^-2, etc. In pure O18 hot “sea” water, the shell will tend to give up O16 and take on O18.