New tool in tracking climate change: bat poop

Bat Poop: A Reliable Source of Climate Change
Bat Poop: A Reliable Source of Climate Change
People have long known that bat guano – the polite term for what the flying mammals leave on the floors of caves where they live worldwide – is a valuable source of fuel and fertilizer, but now newly published research from University of South Florida geoscientists show that the refuse is also a reliable record of climate change.
In a new paper published this week in the research journal Scientific Reports, USF geochemistry Professor Bogdan Onac and PhD student Daniel Cleary report that isotopes found in bat guano over the last 1,200 years can provide scientists with information on how the climate was and is changing.
The scientists examined bat guano from a cave in northwestern Romania to produce new insight into how the climate in east-central Europe has changed since the Medieval Warm Period, about 850 AD.
Nitrogen cycling within temperate forests is very sensitive to changes in the amount of winter precipitation received each year. When nitrogen isotopes change in response to variation in winter precipitation over the past 2,000 years, this signature is transferred from the soil to plant leaves to insect to bat and ultimately guano.
“Luckily for scientists, the statement ‘you are what you eat’ also applies to bats,” Onac said.
Scientists frequently examine chemical records in natural substances to document how the climate has changed in the past, and to lend insight into how rapidly it is changing now. Scientists drill mud cores into the sediments under the oceans, ice cores in the Arctic and Antarctica, examine tree rings, or use the chemistry found in caves (stalagmites) as climatic proxies.
Bat guano is rich with nitrogen, and scientists know that nitrogen moves through the food change and through animals, where it is returned to the environment. When bats return to the same location within a cave, guano piles beneath their roost can reach sizable dimensions. The researchers found in M?gurici Cave in Romania is a large three-meter pile of bat guano that has been accumulating for more than a thousand years.
Isotopic analysis of the guano pile in the M?gurici Cave resulted in a near annual record of winter precipitation for the region. The location of this cave in the foreland of the East Carpathian Mountains means winter precipitation is modulated by the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO), with wetter conditions influencing the availability of nitrogen within the surrounding forest system. Using historical records of precipitation, a relationship between winter precipitation and NAO phases was established. Through this work, past phases of the NAO could then be reconstructed back to 1600 AD, Cleary said.
The work represents the first study to provide a paleo-record of this large scale atmospheric circulation pattern for East-Central Europe using cave bat guano. The USF researchers collaborated with Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj, Romania, and the University of Bremen in Germany.
The study was funded with a seed grant from USF that led to a five-year grant from the Romanian Science Foundation, which supported the analytical work of D. Cleary.
From the article: “Scientists frequently examine chemical records in natural substances to document how the climate has changed in the past, and to lend insight into how rapidly it is changing now.”
They are assuming the climate is behaving differently than in the past, and is currently “changing rapidly” although there is no evidence to back up this claim.
Assuming too much. All the time.
I read that more charitably and assumed that one insight as to “how rapidly it is changing now”, could very well be “not very much”.
ok….this is what bat guano looks like….it’s working alive with worms, bugs, etc……then layers to form aerobic, anaerobic, and anoxic zones where bacteria reduce it through nitrification, denitrification, etc and on and on
…I seriously doubt they could find layers that have any meaning at all
But what the hey..it’s the U of South Florida what would you expect
A thousand years of records that is only readable from 1600 AD? A bit of a disconnect here.
Another “use the magic word and you win a prize” (remember Groucho Marx?) study. Not only will we publish your research/theory/thesis/random thoughts but we’ll make sure it gets through any significant peer review unencumbered by facts. Anyone that thinks ‘science’ is behind all these ‘more proof of AGW’ papers needs to do some serious introspection.
that nitrogen moves through the food change ”
The food change. Say what?
chain?
This research could well lead to a Nitrogen tax.
We may have the Nitrogen tax before we get the Gravity tax.
Bogdon looks to be between a rock and a hard place.
Talk about basing your entire premise on a pile of …..
And then dig it deeper and reconstruct north Atlantic weather patterns.
Who in their right minds will ever attempt to replicate their work, let alone data collection methods?
They used to use chicken’s entrails for the future, now it is Bat Poo for the past.
He has a hard hat and glasses. I should think a pith helmet would be a more comfortable hat for deflecting what’s falling on his head and maybe a face mask for fungus toxins or whatever these creatures’ droppings cause.
Did they core the bat guano pile, or how did they establish the layer they were studying was the sample that was supposed to be reflecting the age/date of the droppings? While the bat guano may accumulate in a pile, how do they know that something didn’t disturb the ‘pile’ like a flood of water, or some other animal stirring up the mess into a homogenized pile of mixed up bat shite. A sediment core, tree ring or stalagmites are going to have much more reliable surface to study, unlike a steaming pile of bat guano. I don’t know about this one either…On first glance, it sounds like students wanting to publish something and fitting the NAO to the pile of bat guano, not the other way around. Maybe I am just too skeptical.
It’s a crappy job, but somebody has to do it!
A 3 meter pile = 3000 mm.
Accumulating for 1000 years = 3mm/yr.
‘Phases of NOA established back to 1600AD’ means either the guano ‘record’ below (416yr x 3mm/yr =) 1.248 M was unusable or there was some other conflict that limited their correlation confidence to the 1600 – 2016AD interval.
I’d like to read this report…. before I reject it as having only fertilizer value!