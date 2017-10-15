Over 100,000 People in Green Energy South Australia Now Receive Food Donations

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Power prices in the Australian Renewable Energy Paradise of South Australia have driven 102,000 South Australians to beg for help from food charities, according to a major South Australian Newspaper.

More than 102,000 South Australians seeking food donations, forced to skip meals to pay bills Liz Walsh, Sheradyn Holderhead, The Advertiser

October 15, 2017 11:31pm MORE than 102,000 South Australians seek help from food charity Foodbank every month, as parents skip meals for days on end so children can eat and utility bills can be paid, astonishing figures show. About one quarter — or 26,877 — of those seeking food assistance are children. The alarming figures have been released today in Foodbank’s 2017 Hunger Report, which also shows that demand from South Australians needing food has increased 21 per cent over the past 12 months, up from 84,847 last year and 56,000 the year before. Foodbank SA chief executive Greg Pattinson said the high number of those needing assistance was staggering, but not surprising, because more and more SA families were being forced to make the heartbreaking decision to either “heat or eat”. “We’ve heard it from so many people; the power bills come in and they have to decide: ‘Do we feed the kids today or do we not?’” he said. … “One lady told me that she earned $1000 a month and had just received an electricity bill and simply couldn’t afford to eat for this month — and that’s only 10km south of the CBD. “Anecdotally, we regularly see that kids are sent off to school and they are OK, but mum and dad don’t eat … one woman told me that she had only Vegemite sandwiches for the week.” …

The full Foodbank report is available here.

This Aussie energy price madness is very quickly becoming a major political issue. Pauline Hansen, the upstart leader of the One Nation Party, has refused to endorse any national policy which leads to higher energy bills.

Pauline Hanson’s Sunrise climate clash with Sarah Hanson-Young CONTROVERSIAL One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has clashed with a Greens senator on Sunrise about the origins of climate change. ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson has had a fiery exchange with a Greens senator on Sunrise, where she claimed climate change is not caused by humans. Senator Hanson told Senator Sarah Hanson-Young on the breakfast TV show that she was wary of claims made about climate change and its links with pollution. She was also adamant that it does not come from human existence. “I’m very sceptical of this (climate change) because the science isn’t there, and that’s been proven,” Ms Hanson said on Sunrise. “Climate is changing, but it’s not from humans Sarah — get this through your head.” … She argued that Australians were sick of high power bills. She also confirmed to Kochie that One Nation would not support the Coalition’s proposed clean energy target. “People can’t afford it, it’s putting so much pressure on families and businesses,” she said. ‘How can a fish and chip shop afford $14,000 a quarter in electricity? How can these pubs in outback Longreach afford $20,000 electricity a quarter? Wake up. …

My prediction – renewable energy is finished in Australia. Some green pork will continue, for now, but it would be political suicide to allow energy prices to rise any further. People struggling to feed their kids must be wondering how this avoidable catastrophe could ever have been allowed to occur. Despite the usual Australian media subservience to the greens, politicians like Pauline Hanson and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott are getting the message out to voters, about who is responsible for their misery.

Mainstream politicians who put the green religion ahead of constituents struggling to feed their families, like the green leaning socialists currently presiding over South Australia’s misery, will have an increasingly difficult time winning elections in Australia.

