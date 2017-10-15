Over 100,000 People in Green Energy South Australia Now Receive Food Donations

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Power prices in the Australian Renewable Energy Paradise of South Australia have driven 102,000 South Australians to beg for help from food charities, according to a major South Australian Newspaper.
More than 102,000 South Australians seeking food donations, forced to skip meals to pay bills
Liz Walsh, Sheradyn Holderhead, The Advertiser
October 15, 2017 11:31pm
MORE than 102,000 South Australians seek help from food charity Foodbank every month, as parents skip meals for days on end so children can eat and utility bills can be paid, astonishing figures show.
About one quarter — or 26,877 — of those seeking food assistance are children.
The alarming figures have been released today in Foodbank’s 2017 Hunger Report, which also shows that demand from South Australians needing food has increased 21 per cent over the past 12 months, up from 84,847 last year and 56,000 the year before.
Foodbank SA chief executive Greg Pattinson said the high number of those needing assistance was staggering, but not surprising, because more and more SA families were being forced to make the heartbreaking decision to either “heat or eat”.
“We’ve heard it from so many people; the power bills come in and they have to decide: ‘Do we feed the kids today or do we not?’” he said.
…
“One lady told me that she earned $1000 a month and had just received an electricity bill and simply couldn’t afford to eat for this month — and that’s only 10km south of the CBD.
“Anecdotally, we regularly see that kids are sent off to school and they are OK, but mum and dad don’t eat … one woman told me that she had only Vegemite sandwiches for the week.”
…
Read more: http://www.adelaidenow.com.au/news/south-australia/more-than-102000-south-australians-seeking-food-donations-forced-to-skip-meals-to-pay-bills/news-story/e187ab1b7681cc6ea3680b6318336c7c
The full Foodbank report is available here.
This Aussie energy price madness is very quickly becoming a major political issue. Pauline Hansen, the upstart leader of the One Nation Party, has refused to endorse any national policy which leads to higher energy bills.
Pauline Hanson’s Sunrise climate clash with Sarah Hanson-Young
CONTROVERSIAL One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has clashed with a Greens senator on Sunrise about the origins of climate change.
ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson has had a fiery exchange with a Greens senator on Sunrise, where she claimed climate change is not caused by humans.
Senator Hanson told Senator Sarah Hanson-Young on the breakfast TV show that she was wary of claims made about climate change and its links with pollution. She was also adamant that it does not come from human existence.
“I’m very sceptical of this (climate change) because the science isn’t there, and that’s been proven,” Ms Hanson said on Sunrise.
“Climate is changing, but it’s not from humans Sarah — get this through your head.”
…
She argued that Australians were sick of high power bills. She also confirmed to Kochie that One Nation would not support the Coalition’s proposed clean energy target.
“People can’t afford it, it’s putting so much pressure on families and businesses,” she said.
‘How can a fish and chip shop afford $14,000 a quarter in electricity? How can these pubs in outback Longreach afford $20,000 electricity a quarter? Wake up.
…
Read more: http://www.news.com.au/entertainment/tv/morning-shows/pauline-hansons-sunrise-climate-clash-with-sarah-hansonyoung/news-story/390950259fe41a2ab5b7f898e34262fd
My prediction – renewable energy is finished in Australia. Some green pork will continue, for now, but it would be political suicide to allow energy prices to rise any further. People struggling to feed their kids must be wondering how this avoidable catastrophe could ever have been allowed to occur. Despite the usual Australian media subservience to the greens, politicians like Pauline Hanson and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott are getting the message out to voters, about who is responsible for their misery.
Mainstream politicians who put the green religion ahead of constituents struggling to feed their families, like the green leaning socialists currently presiding over South Australia’s misery, will have an increasingly difficult time winning elections in Australia.
15 thoughts on “Over 100,000 People in Green Energy South Australia Now Receive Food Donations”
So reality strikes. Hopefully there will be a revolt against Green politics in Australia that is successful. They need it.
Vegemite sandwiches are like eating the sharp out of sharp cheese, without the cheese…
I’m pretty sure it’s the same as Marmite…never had Vegemite…
Brewer’s yeast extract, similar to Marmite, but doesn’t have that ‘burnt’ flavour of Marmite, so it’s nicer.
That’s just my `opinion.’ FWIW
I think I tried Vegemite once at a party some 35 or so years ago, and thought it was something of an acquired taste.Not, however, the sort of macho nonsense as serving Halapeno pepper based items.
Vegemite is very similar to marmite.
Getting airheaded, and in need of an edit function on what I just posted. Habanero peppers.
It’s a damn shame that innocent people have to pay because their leaders are clueless.
South Australia may be a “tipping point” for renewables. They have had nothing but trouble since the leaders took the country in the Alarmist direction. SA will give the rest of us a good idea of what *not* to do regarding energy production.
They don’t call SA “the worlds unreliables crash test dummy” for nothing – run for far too many years by J. Weatherdill!!
Hey, I like Vegemite stop dragging its name down in the Climate muck.
Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria have themselves in equally silly positions where it does not matter what they do they can not get generation costs down. The bright sparks in those State governments setup a situation where the utility companies were guaranteed a profit for expenditure on the network and now wondering why those companies spent massive amounts on a “Gold Plated network” which has lead to a massive price increase to consumers.
Now they are all ducking for cover trying to blame everyone else, and the media is so corrupt that even when they are given the facts by the ACCC it diverts blame. The ABC is the only media outlet I have seen correctly report the issue
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-07-18/australian-gold-plated-power-grid/8721566
That earnings guarantee was signed off by the State Governments, blind Freddy would have known that given an absolute guarantee of return they would over-invest .. profit with no risk.
They managed to increase power prices so much that a plastic recycling company could no longer afford to do business and closed. Strangely the report on “their” ABC doesn’t see to see the irony of indicating that SA may have to ship their empty plastic bottles overseas to be recycled.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-06-27/sa-recycling-business-power-bills-rise-causing-closure/8654638
OMG… forcing people to live on Vegemite sandwiches? Now they’ve gone too far… ;-)
The economic results of green policies should lead to their rejection, but it has not happened yet. With 100K people in energy poverty out of only 1.7 million, it should be a major scandal, but the green blob is shameless.
Tom, the result of green energy policies here in the u.s. appear to be quite good on the whole. i think we’re learning the same lessons that we learned under reagan, that energy diversification is good for prices overall. September saw an employment rate that is as low as it has been since bush took office in 2001! And yet, the inflation rate is a comfy 2.2%, so the economy still has plenty of room to grow. This in large part, one would think, due to the diversification of energy. (natural gas, as well as renewables taking pressure off the more traditional markets) It would be nice to see some technical posts on the economics involved in green energy here a wuwt. Just how green energy is actually making things worse. Because on the whole it appears that we’re much better off economically. (somebody out there let me know where i’m going wrong here as i’d really like to know, thanx)…
‘How can a fish and chip shop afford $14,000 a quarter in electricity? How can these pubs in outback Longreach afford $20,000 electricity a quarter?
Well, I can afford to visit a fish and chip shop or a pub — but rarely do.
When I was very young, my mother (& father) taught the kids to cook.
We learned to cook Oatmeal, then bread, noodles, and a concoction called Spanish rice —
a bit of ground meat, tomatoes, and rice. Yum!
Now we grow things and give about 60% away. Mostly to individuals but sometimes to the local food-bank.
Point is, that if fast-food shops/pubs depended on us, they would not exist.
I’ll guess the policies of the government are destroying the economic structure of the society, including wages, and jobs — while raising costs.
Destroying a society’s wealth is unsustainable.
Incentivize innovation and economic production and people will work and have food.
SA is good at doing the opposite.
Go figure.