Collapse of Global Warming Deception Triggers Variety of Bailouts and Revisionism

Guest opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
We will see an increasing number of people changing their positions on global warming as the global warming ship sinks. It will take various forms including; articles appearing that subtly shift previously held positions; reevaluation of data; or finding new evidence that allows a change and perhaps worst of all those who say they knew the science was wrong all along but did not consider it important to speak out; dredging up a sentence or two from their writings that they claim showed they knew. The level of inventiveness will astonish as rats desert the sinking ship.
I am not well disposed to any of these people since the evidence was there all along. They chose not to see it, for a variety of reasons none of which are valid and as the old proverb says there are none so blind as those who will not see. I admit I hold some animosity to this group as I head to Vancouver for my first of two trials [although I received three lawsuits all from the same lawyer and all from members of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)] trial for speaking out against the misuse of science for a political agenda and the scientific deception and corruption this engendered. When I realize that if even a few of these people had spoken out I would likely not have suffered the lawsuits, personal attacks, death threats and career limiting denial of funding, loss of speaking opportunities, and having my wife cry now if someone knocks on my door at four on a Friday afternoon because that is the time that all three court summons were delivered. The timing was deliberate as I only had 48 hours to respond.
I am glad Mr. McCarter finally saw the light as expressed in his article “Naïve scientists awakens to the politics underlying climate change”, but it is too late, too easy and self-serving. It is precisely his ‘I don’t want to know attitude’ that the perpetrators of the global warming deception knew would happen and exploited. What he doesn’t know is that the three Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation (SLAPP) I received were not only to silence me but also to have a much wider chilling effect against anyone else who dared to speak out. It was very effective because of the silence of so many who didn’t want to know. There is safety in numbers, but a majority chose to say and do nothing. I know first-hand what Voltaire meant when he said
“It is dangerous to be right in matters where established men are wrong.”
Or for my fellow Canadian
Il est dangereux d’avoir raison dans des choses où des hommes accrédités ont tort.
Why didn’t McCarter act when the emails were leaked from the Climatic Research Unit (CRU) providing clear evidence that it was more than politics but included the abuse of science by scientists? Here is a list of the activities set out by Mosher and Fuller.
· Actively worked to evade (Steve) Mcintyre’s Freedom of Information requests, deleting emails, documents, and even climate data
· Tried to corrupt the peer-review principles that are the mainstay of modern science, reviewing each other’s’ work, sabotaging efforts of opponents trying to publish their own work, and threatening editors of journals who didn’t bow to their demands
· Changed the shape of their own data in materials shown to politicians charged with changing the shape of our world, ‘hiding the decline’ that showed their data could not be trusted.
Even if only half these charges are true, they are activities that would and should have triggered McCarter to action. It appears they did not, so the question is how much more did he need? How are things any different now that causes McCarter to respond? The apparent answer is that there are no consequences and he will be praised for his enlightenment and forgiven for his failures. Sorry, it is far too late, inadequate, and unworthy of praise. How much damage has occurred because of decisions he made to ignore the problems.
Massive amounts of damage have already occurred. People, economies, and societies have already suffered enormously. He watched as others suffered attacks, lawsuits, and bullying and did nothing. As Edmund Burke said, “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” I think that the fact they did nothing eliminates them from being called good men. McCarter apologizes for Naomi Klein as a fellow Canadian, but where was he when she was appointed to Pope Francis’ committee on global warming helping him to draft the Laudate Si Encyclical? As he admits, he knew there were problems but rationalized they were political, and as a scientist, he could ignore them. He made a conscious decision to look the other way; now he wants absolution and even praises after a perfunctory mea culpa.
It is easy now as the tide is turning because Trump had the courage to cancel the Paris Climate Agreement. It is easy to jump on “the deception shouldn’t have happened” bandwagon. I can’t tell you how many people felt they were supporting me by telling me privately they agreed with me. Presumably, this absolved their conscience, but when the opportunity to speak arose at least 95 percent of them were nowhere to be seen. I used to try and understand that people did not want to lose their jobs or their income, but I don’t anymore because it is precisely this weakness that makes them vulnerable to bullies and exploiters. McCarter, by his own admission, hasn’t learned much. “So having had doubt about climate change being a political rather than scientific problem I am now a bit wiser.” Only a bit? If he had taken even a limited quiet look at what was going on, he would be a lot wiser. If he spoke out even minimally at the start, he would have experienced the push back and learned how political and nasty the attacks. He chose not to do that, and now he wants absolution for that failure. Sorry, it is too late unless he offers more than hand waving.
No, I cannot accept McCarter’s pathetic apology now it is easy. He admits in this article he knew all along but decided to do nothing. If I hear of him doing more than making an apology on friendly websites like WUWT, I will maybe temper my view. If he tries to get published in the NYT, I will have some sympathy. When I hear that his grandson was made to stand in the hallway outside his Grade six class every day for most of a month because he dared to ask questions about global warming that challenged what his teacher was saying and she knew I was his grandfather.
The only thing I can do here is quote Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemoller.
First, they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
Ogden Nash wrote,
There are people who are very resourceful
At being remorseful.
And who apparently feel that the best away to make friends
Is to do something terrible then make amends.
It was a child who pointed out that the emperor had no clothes because the adults were afraid to say anything. McCarter’s story indicates that this continues and will do so until people accept the social responsibility that comes with having the privilege to practice science or do anything in society. He should read about what is happening in his Canada as the government deliberately intimidates people and moves to make alternative climate views a crime. Let him publicly fight that and earn a modicum of credibility, until then his ‘coming out’ is too little too late. For those who think his actions are sufficient as a step in the right direction I will disagree.
Yes, it is a form of penance, the “voluntary self-punishment inflicted as an outward expression of repentance for having done wrong.” However, it is completely out of proportion to the extent of the damage his failure to act created. It indicates that he still doesn’t understand.
48 thoughts on “Collapse of Global Warming Deception Triggers Variety of Bailouts and Revisionism”
Tim Ball is one of the most admirable scientists in this sordid affair. He is absolutely correct. It is shameful what the legion of climate “scientists” have brought the state of that art to.
The sc@mmers will keep up the scare and the sc@m as long as possible. They can survive one Trump term. Two, not so much. Especially if Great Goddess Gaia or Mother Nature continues spanking them.
Arctic sea ice has been growing for five years, unprecedented since 1979. At the end of a second Trump term, it will have been doing so for 12 years and the jib will be well up. And with it the charlatan catastrophists’ lucrative gigs.
They’re certainly sailing close to the wind, tacking to and fro and with luck will be ‘in irons’ soon.
I just can’t see academia and their political allies in the UN budging one inch on this…I hope I’m wrong.
The US should pull out of IPCC as we did out of UNESCO.
Sir! May you stick around long enough to see the ringleaders cringing before those they misled.
May we see them prosecuted for dishonesty and thrown in jail. Most countries have dishonesty laws. We need a big list.
If global warming stops scaring people, another boogeyman will take its place.
Good luck in court — the last bastion of smarmy liberals.
You’re articles here are consistently good, so you get the character attacks, and negative attention, from the warmunists, that less visible people do not.
Modern “modern climate science” is 99% politics, and 1% real science, IMO.
The 1% is for the government bureaucrat scientists, who do have science degrees, although they are hired only to play computer games and make scary climate forecasts with high confidence … that have been wrong for 30 years so far, so pretending to be confident is special skill !
In my opinion, after 20 years of climate change reading, adding CO2 to the air was the best thing humans have ever done to improve life (accelerate green plant growth) on our planet.
The current climate is the best it has ever been for humans and animals on our planet.
More CO2 in the air would be even better — green plants would prefer 800 to 1,200 ppm.
If there was any warming from CO2 in the second half of the 20th century, it is invisible in the data — the second half of the century had almost the same amount of warming as the first half of the century, before the “age of man made CO2”.
If nothing unusual happened in the 20th century, there is no justification for claims that 4.5 billion years of natural climate change suddenly ended in 1940, and CO2 took over as the climate controller.
Only stupid people could believe that, and liberals — I repeat myself sometimes.
The new bogeyman is already here and making its ‘fears’ known – after all, you can’t ignore 500,000 deaths annually from PM2.5. There just HAS to be a way to extract taxation to ‘cure’ this problem.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4973902/Air-pollution-kills-500-000-Europeans-year.html
The Problem with the pm2.5 studies is that they are extremely bogus.
The methodology used is the same as the studies of the premature mortality due to increases in ground level ozone.
Those studies and the pm2.5 suffer from several basic defects
1) lack of a control population
2) recording bias,
3) ignoring other correlations,
“.. adding CO2 to the air was the best thing humans have ever done to improve life (accelerate green plant growth) on our planet.”
How TRUE that is.
Human release of accidentally sequestered carbon, back into the carbon cycle WHERE IT BELONGS, has been of MASSIVE BENEFIT to all life on this CARBON-BASED planet of ours.
Richard –
“If nothing unusual happened in the 20th century, there is no justification for claims that 4.5 billion years of natural climate change suddenly ended in 1940, and CO2 took over as the climate controller.”
Actually it is a good thing that mankind was able to take over for mother nature when mother nature could no longer handle her duties. (sarc)
Summary – he’s a coward.
Many in academe and government knew that CACA is a ho@x, but had to keep silent out of fear of ostracism, not getting tenure or losing their jobs.
Same as the chicks Weinstein was banging.
CACA rests on a climate of fear and intimidation, like f@scism and communism.
Sometimes politics comes down to the chorus of the old Mother Jones mineworkers song “which side are you on, boys, which side are you on?”
Tim. We are on your side and we pray for you.
McCarter is very much like the Hollywood crowd who knew about Harvey but were afraid to say anything about it. He must have just retired.
How does anyone go to bed at night and sleep in the full knowledge that they are disgusting craven creatures who would sell their own grandmothers into slavery to protect their cosseted lives?
“….. the government deliberately intimidates people and moves to make alternative climate views a crime.”
When science of fact based on application of reason is obscured by transformation of knowledge to a bogus belief in righteousness, darkness descends on liberty of thought.
Tim: Please celebrate your role as a Champion of Science, who will not need apologies for your own walk on the high road that is paved with integrity!
Thanks Dr.Tim, seen a few of your presentations (YouTube), you have an interesting perspective on this.
There are going to be some great possibilities for lawsuits the other way round when the SHTF full time. I would encourage all those involved, particularly students and undergraduates who are now being taught false science to keep detailed records and notes. You may be getting VERY large payouts for years of your life being “wasted” by deliberate false teachings. It is possible some Universities and other establishments will be near bankrupt when it all unwinds. Each and every one of us who has suffered any loss has a potential claim.
Keep notes, keep emails, record conversations with your teacher/lecturer, back it all up. Be particularly vigilant for any indication of known deceit. From time to time ask those awkward questions and record the result in detail, probably best kept to 2 or 3 questions a year to avoid arousing too much suspicion or being outed as a “d3nyr”. As in any profession there will be those poor at their job, including poor liars. With luck you can get a few hook, line and sinker when it comes to court. Some may be going to jail.
Of course the lawyers have a great opportunity here too. Maybe one or 2 firms are already quietly working in the background to secure a competitive advantage near the forefront of future litigation. The amount of money potentially available could be astronomical.
And I await with interest to see who is going to get the Nobel Prize for the RIGHT paper when it all “flips”.
Tastefully ironic if it was the two who flipped their names, eh?
Good on you Dr. Ball. We all owe you big time.
Lutheran Pastor Niemoller’s legacy grows with each passing year.
Niemoller wrote in the tradition of the Protestant Reformation which Quincentennial Jubilee celebration begins All Hallows’ Eve, 31 October 2017
The number of people who say “I knew catastrophic anthropogenic global warming was wrong all along” will eventually explode, just like the number of people all of a sudden condemning Harvey Weinstein, having known for decades what he was up to. They tend to be cowardly people with no principles.
Great post, Tim…
As you know, I’ve been a staunch believer that CO2 cannot affect climate since about 2000 when I first became aware that it was even a debate. Of course, I was a laser designer, an instrument designer and a weather instrument designer so I know something about gases and temperatures. I have found it preposterous that ANYONE could believe that a trace gas could actually affect, let alone CONTROL the earth’s climate, particularly since it has been dozens of time higher in the past before humans even existed.
A real head scratcher….and trillions of lost dollars.
John
Best wishes from the UK, give the bar-stewards some stick from us.
Dr. Ball you should consider moving to the USA where free speech is protected by the Constitution; at least until the Canadian government regains its common sense. I respect your efforts to maintain scientific integrity in climate science, but it has become a cult and is no longer a scientific discipline. Best wishes in litigating your lawsuits.
But no free speech in US academe.
2 Year Sea Level Pause 2015 – 2017.
“When I hear that his grandson was made to stand in the hallway outside his Grade six class every day for most of a month because he dared to ask questions about global warming that challenged what his teacher was saying and she knew I was his grandfather.”
That really makes me angry! Not only is this an example of child abuse, but in so many ways the whole AGW movement abuses children and children yet unborn. They brainwash and use children to advance their political agendas, and also the policies they espouse will reduce the opportunities and standard of living for generations to come, if they don’t collapse entire economies beforehand.
Well, you just shot us all in the foot. How many scientists do you think will now be inpired to come forward after your bitter triade Dr. Ball?
PS: I have enjoyed reading all your previous articles.
Chill out. They’ll only “come forward” when the stone they customarily hide under gets lifted be circumstances. Don’t even begin to think that these pond life will do it from ethical considerations.
I just don’t see the tide of global warming turning. I don’t see any prominent AGW supporter changing his view. I don’t see the media reporting against AGW.
When funding for the sc@m dries up under the Trump administration, when subsidies for “renewables” are wiped out, then the floodgates of mind-changing will burst open.
It will be hard for former prominent CACA advocates to switch, but it won’t matter if governments quit supporting the ho@x.
Wishful US-centric thinking. This is a global phenomenon. And placing your hopes on Trump might not be such a good idea. He has changed views on issues several times already.
I’m a skeptic. I’ll believe the tide of AGW is turning when I see it happening.
Doc Tim probably has way better insights on this stuff than I do – but I’m not so sure that tides are turning. Glarbal worming is a fundamental axiom of the psychotic liberal cult and they will defend it to the death – regardless of any and all evidence. Also the fact that virtually the entirety of the political, media and academic establishment has thrown its full weight behind this trivially stupid faux hypothesis for decades means it’s pretty much impossible to reverse as far as I can see.
So obviously idiotic is it that everyone involved would be completely transparently culpable of gross crimes against humanity without a shred of defense.
If we ever get around to trialling these people it would surely have to be done at Nuremberg.
“Climate rats desert sinking doomsday ship as data fail and fashions shift.” Beautiful!
The entire ‘scientific’ premise of ‘global warming’ is based on the erroneous concept of ‘greenhouse gases’.
If CO2 in the atmosphere absorbs infrared energy from the sun and heats the atmosphere, what would happen to an atmosphere without CO2? The infrared energy would pass through the atmosphere and strike the surface, where it would be absorbed and converted into heat.
Where would this heat go? It would heat the air that is in contact with the warmed surface.
Either way, the infrared energy ends up heating the atmosphere. The presence or absence of a gas that absorbs infrared energy does not affect the total amount of energy transferred to the atmosphere. The source of all that infrared energy is the sun. The gas may, at best, provide a secondary path for some of the energy to get absorbed by the atmosphere.
If you leave your car windows rolled up while the car sits in the sun, the greenhouse effect will quickly heat the interior to lethal temperatures. If you roll your windows down, leave your sun roof open, or lower the convertible top, the heating doesn’t happen, because the warmed air rises. Obviously, this is not a problem for motorcycles. The “Greenhouse effect” needs a roof.
The atmosphere of Venus is often stood up as the paradigm of a ‘runaway greenhouse effect.’ The problem with that is the atmosphere of Venus shows no greenhouse effect at all. The elevated temperatures are due to the adiabatic lapse rate.
Anybody who has ever worked with gases or air compressors knows that when you compress a gas it heat up, and that when you allow a gas to expand it cools down, all without the gain or loss of internal heat energy. Thermodynamics calls this an adiabatic process. This is why higher altitudes are cooler and lower altitudes are warmer. The surface of Venus is so remarkably hot not because of any imaginary ‘greenhouse effect’, but because at the surface the atmosphere has been compressed under 92.1 atmospheres (over 1350 pounds per square inch). If one looks at the temperature of the atmosphere of Venus *at an altitude where the pressure is equivalent to that of Earth’s atmosphere*(!) the temperature is a comparatively mild 65° C. Given the proximity of Venus to the sun, this is about what we might expect.
My thoughts are with you and your family Dr. Ball.
My daughter suffered persecution from the head teacher at a prominent British grammar school because I encouraged her to question everything she was told. It went on for about a year. The head teacher and a complicit member of her staff no longer work there.
Thankfully, despite that and a serious undiagnosed medical condition, she achieved a 2:1 in Zoology and is currently embarking on a Masters degree in the subject.
I trust, as she did, your grandson has learned of the tyranny of petty minded, bureaucratic establishments.
Wish more parents encouraged their kids to question everything,
I hope your daughter does well.
1saveenergy
Thanks mate. The trouble is, she questions me as well…….!!!! :)
This is exactly how wicked endeavours can flourish. Martin Luther King had another quote, We shall have to repent in this generation, not so much for the evil deeds of the wicked people but for the appalling silence of the righteous people.
Don’t get lax because it looks like truth has won. The philosophy behind “global warming” is the same as that of communism and other we-know-better, anti-liberty, anti-truth totalitarian elitism. The philosophy will never die; it will only change its spots.
So, those of you who have copies of original data sets, please make more copies and store them in safe, separate places.
Dr. Ball is obviously very bitter – he has a right to be! Hopefully more people like him will finally have the courage (Gonads) to stand up and let the truth be heard. From a fellow Canadian.