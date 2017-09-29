New financial product aims to solve ‘valley of death’ for promising energy technologies

Public Release: 28-Sep-2017
Case Western Reserve University
With a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), researchers at Case Western Reserve University will develop a new financial product to attract a broader pool of long-term private investors to new technologies offered by energy startup companies.
The goal is to help bridge the so-called “valley of death”–the gap between a startup’s initial seed investment and later rounds of financing when the new company has already scaled up and is profitable. That gap can leave a promising startup struggling with cash-flow, as additional private investment can be difficult to secure until a new technology advances from an idea to proven success.
“There is an immense challenge in the new energy sector, with venture capitalists drifting away from clean technology investments in recent years, making it tougher for startups in this sector to prove their viability,” said Anurag Gupta, the H. Clark Ford Professor of Banking and Finance at the Weatherhead School of Management and principal investigator on the grant.
Joonki Noh, an assistant professor of banking and finance at the Weatherhead School, will serve as co-investigator.
A new financial product, tailored for a specific risk-return appetite
With the two-year, $600,000 DOE grant, the two researchers will design the new financial product with unique risk reduction strategies to pool investments from large capital providers–pension funds, insurance companies, and foundations, for instance; these investors currently shy away from this sector due to lack of suitable investment products tailored to their risk-return-payout preferences.
“We hope this facilitates billions of dollars to flow to new energy projects at the critical scale-up stage,” said Gupta. “This could help address a global problem by advancing efforts to finance sustainable energy.”
Most of these new technologies targeted for private investment aim to generate renewable energy and lower emissions of carbon and other gases that contribute to climate change, as well as reduce levels of particulate matters emitted from burning fossil fuels associated with a host of health issues–while at a lower unit cost.
“The participation of large capital providers like pension funds is critical to generating sufficient capital to finance widespread scale-up of these new technologies,” said Gupta, “since the traditional venture capital model has proved to be unsuitable for this sector.”
Commercializing a new energy technology often requires investing tens of millions of dollars–a significant risk to venture capitalists intrigued by an idea, but wary of its uncertain market performance. Energy investments also often takes much longer than the seven- to ten-year “exit” timeline that venture capitalists are known to prefer.
Grouping together steady and significant sources of long-term funds can allow for the investment in multiple energy projects at once, spreading out the inherent risk that can scare away support for individual companies.
“Right now, there is not much incentive for venture capitalists to experiment with investments in energy companies that may take 10 to 20 years to turn a profit, if ever,” said Gupta. “We are outside the venture capital world, which allows us to try out innovative new ideas.”
At the end of the two-year project, the goal is to obtain actual investments using the financing mechanism developed in this study to fund new technologies in energy.
“This is about as real as research can get,” Gupta said.
The project is one of 11 supported by $7.8 million in new DOE grants; Gupta will lead the only team from a university awarded one of the grants; the rest are investor and industry groups.
“What we’re trying to create could potentially be replicated in other sectors–such as biotech and pharmaceuticals–that share high investment risks and long periods of gestation before potential payoff,” said Gupta.
19 thoughts on “New financial product aims to solve ‘valley of death’ for promising energy technologies”
Major FAIL by Trump administration (via their D.O.E.), here.
Such companies should just have to go about marketing their product the same way everyone else has to: FINANCE IT THEMSELVES ……
and build a product
that people will buy
WITHOUT
public assistance.
If “renewables” need public assistance, they are not ready to be funded — by anyone. It is that simple.
The Trump administration is giving them the rope to hang themselves, and being able to say that they gave them the chance to succeed. It’s a win for Trump. Whatever “financial instrument” they craft HAS to have the inherent risk that they are trying to hide. Any knowledgeable investor will see it and not invest.
Having been misled about the causes of climate change, all proposed ‘solutions’ will have no effect on climate.
so they are giving these guys $1/2 million to figure out a way to make it look like less risk…so they can get pension investments money
Didn’t Enron do that already?
If the idea is economically viable, there is never a problem with finding investors.
You are correct Mark, which is the reason Madoff was able to always find investors.
Madoff found investors for the same reason wind and solar do—people WANT to believe.
You are correct Sheri, and your response proves that MarkW is wrong when he says: “an economically viable idea will find investors”……Madoff proves investors are stupid.
+100 Sheri. MS Johnson is going to find the water too deep here,but he’ll take the usual amount of time to figure that out.
It’s the slice-and-dice subprime mortgage debacle with a research grant.
WOW! SO much wrong with the whole thing, where to start!?!?
I thought Trump was going to STOP this type of thing? Hard to root out them climate swamp creatures like Gupta.
Companies seem to have astonishingly little difficulty extracting money from gullible investors, and multi-million dollar grants from the DOE.
I remember how my jaw dropped when I discovered how much money flo-design had received to develop it’s tediously stupid ducted-fan wind turbine concept. It was not even an original idea.
They eventually ploughed their way through about $100 million, and took the whole lot down the toilet.
A New Zealand pension fund took the biggest hit and wrote down it’s $55 million investment to zero, just this last year. Utterly predictable. Who is to answer for the waste and the squandering of US tax payer bucks:
“FloDesign has raised $40 million of venture capital financing in two rounds after winning the MIT Clean Energy Entrepreneurship Prize as well as the Ignite Clean Energy Competition in 2008. The company was awarded an $8.3 million grant in 2009 also, as part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s highly competitive Advanced Research Projects Agency”
http://www.alternative-energy-news.info/flodesign-wind-turbine-business/
The full story was covered here over several years. I possibly misremembered some figures- the total loss may have been in the region of $150. But the NZ pension fund loss in the region of $50 million NZ dollars.
Intelligent observers were predicting the inevitable failure right from the beginning, with a high degree of confidence. As documented by the frustration expressed in some of these windworks blogs.
http://www.wind-works.org/cms/index.php?id=665
There are a lot of bad ideas out there to choose from. http://www.biofuelsdigest.com/
Hilarious, bet their “innovation” is subprime mortgage style risk tranches, to disguise insane risks as acceptable.
http://www.investopedia.com/articles/07/subprime-overview.asp
Quote: … unique risk reduction strategies …
Reduction just isn’t the right word here. Spreading might be what they are trying to so.
But seriously? A $600k grant? Here in Australia banks like Macquarie produce financial products all the time. That way they make sure that there is just no way they can lose before putting significant amounts of their own money at risk. They are not known as the millionaire factory for nothing.
But well done that man for extracting $600k from somebody else’s pocket. It really does take special skill to get money for nothing.
“With a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE),”
Well, that’s a fail…….