The Media Suggests We Label Puerto Ricans As ‘Climate Refugees’

Media outlets are already suggesting the thousands of people predicted to leave Puerto Rico over the next year could be America’s first massive wave of “climate refugees.”
Experts say hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans could flee their devastated island in the next 12 months. Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rossello warned “thousands if not millions” could leave the island without massive federal assistance.
The media was quick to suggest Puerto Ricans could be classified as “climate refugees” in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which left most of the island’s residents without power or clean water.
E&E News reported the potential migrants “might be among the nation’s newest ‘climate refugees,’ a demographic that includes former residents of southernmost Louisiana and the shrinking islands of Alaska’s Bering Strait.”
Bloomberg warned Wednesday a mass migration from Puerto Rico could “offer a preview for Americans of one of the most jarring potential consequences of global warming: the movement of large numbers of people pushed out of their homes by the effects of climate change.”
Even meteorologist Marshall Shepherd asked if Puerto Ricans could be called “climate refugees.” He said he didn’t know the answer, but then wrote a lengthy post opening on the meaning of the word “climate refugee.”
The idea isn’t new. The United Nations has been predicting a huge increase in the number of “climate refugees” do to human emissions of carbon dioxide. These are people forced from their homes by natural disasters, like hurricanes, floods or droughts.
Scientists predict global warming will exacerbate extreme weather events in the coming decades, though there’s little evidence to support claims today’s natural disasters have gotten measurably worse.
The UN Environment Programme predicted there would be 50 million climate refugees by 2010, but quietly removed a web page once that prediction didn’t come true. The UN pushed its prediction to 2020.
Bloomberg reported “climate change forced an estimated 1 million people to leave their homes in 2015” in Africa, and that “the World Bank has urged Australia and New Zealand to open their doors to residents forced off small island nations such as Tuvalu and Kiribati.”
“Even in Syria, internal migration sparked by a historic drought contributed to the civil war, which has added to the wave of people trying to enter Europe in recent years,” Bloomberg reported.
Just you wait a bit, and all those failed predictions will come true. Heard that one before a few times too many.
They’re outnumbered and preceded by the annual refugees that leave northern climes for AZ and FL.
Given how many hurricanes in the past have impacted the islands of the Caribbean, I’m surprised they are are still populated at all.
(Not meaning to sound insensitive to those effected, but it seems that referring to “Climate Change” as a plea for more cash isn’t limited to just research grants.
Well, can we do a retrospective to 1989 and blame anthropogenic CO2 emissions for causing hurricane hugo? Hugo really did a number on P. R. as well as some of the Bahamas and the Carolina coastal cities.
These unfortunate souls are ECONOMIC refugees. The current situation in PR is due to a very weak government and poor financial position. The weather disaster merely exposed the ill preparedness of the island.
What do you call refugees from volcanic eruptions, earthquakes or any other natural disaster? …unlucky :-)
Exactly.
https://www.google.com/amp/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN1BH38I
The next ‘climate refugees’ will be from a few us states.
http://www.truthinaccounting.org/news/detail/financial-state-of-the-states-2-2
We already are experiencing economic refugees between the states. What do you think the homeless are?
And if tree-huggers had their way, we would be as devoid of natural resources (that could be extracted) as Puerto Rico, and have a similarly “poor financial position.”
Money grows on trees — if you are survivors of the “B Ark.” /sarc
Take a moment and watch this:
A new and even better film is in the works.
If we could just get CO2 back down to 300ppm, no Cat 4 hurricane will ever hit Puerto Rico or Florida again. Why would anyone oppose that?
(s)
You mean, when CO2 is as low again as it was in 1932 – the last time a major hurricane made landfall in Puerto Rico?
Since when are hurricanes “climate”?
Since the invention of the decimal point?
A hurricane is 0.00000000000000000001 part of “Climate”.
If hurricanes aren’t regularly occurring phenomena for certain regions why do those same regions have a hurricane season? They may not get hit directly and may only experience tropical storm conditions, but the patterns are predictably recurring.
Climate doesn’t mean that a particular town will experience a specific event on a particular day, only that the relative likelihood of a similar occurrence is greater for that location during the time period in question.
Puerto Ricans likely love the climate there – that’s why they draw 10 million tourists a year to go there and enjoy and luxuriate in a climate they don’t enjoy in New York, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, the UK, or Germany.
Puerto Ricans are likely just refugees of a broken down economic and governmental system that left them without the kind of decent infrastructure it takes to survive the kinds of storms that Americans have weathered since 1932 – the last time a major hurricane made landfall in PR. My lasting memories of staying in San Juan in a major beachfront tourist hotel was the power going out every single afternoon and evening, without any storms whatsoever, because, I was told, “that’s how it is here – we get used to it”.
If the models predicted it, then it must have been from human caused climate change.
The atmosphere at 1 deg. C warmer can hold around 4% more moisture…….but Harvey’s flooding was from human caused climate change.
The oceans have warmed around .5 deg C and there has been no trend for hurricanes the past 20 years………. but Irma and Maria were from human caused climate change.
Models have also been predicting adverse weather for growing crops too. Expanding and more severe droughts, higher temperatures/extreme heat, more flooding.
A hurricane can’t speak to us to tell us if it was much worse because of the slight amount of global warming caused by humans…………but plants can.
Hey plants, what do you say about climate change because of humans burning fossil fuels and emitting CO2?
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth
Plants: More CO2 please, much more CO2!
Hey crops, what do you say about climate change because of humans burning fossil fuels and emitting CO2 and models predicting yield losses?
http://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/csdb/en/
Crops: “Dumb ass humans. We reward you for increasing our CO2 with bin busting yields, year after year and you still use busted models. We love this so called man made climate change!”
Wait, I think the violent tornadoes have something to say: “You SOB’s! Warming the higher latitudes and decreasing the meridional temperature gradient is killing us off. Those dang Polar Bears are doing great……..we are the ones getting the shaft!”
Maybe you should talk to the sun and try to arrange for some global cooling to help you out (-:
Over a million Canadians each go to Florida and Mexico in winter and the Carribean may have a similar number. So how does this refugee thing work,? In this case it is to seek out the hot weather in just the countries where hurricanes and floods have been bad. Someone should research this and put out an article. BTW my place near Puerto Plata- north coast of Dominican Republic, took the Irma brunt, but we are on high ground and have a concrete house so no problem.
posted, then I see yours!! timing!
I know of thousands of “Climate Refugees”….they exit Canada and head south every fall….
We have a divergence of the climate agenda. On one hand there’s the developing world’s urbanisation agenda, which is opportunistic, progressive and driven by the desperate need for upgrades in infrastructure. On the other hand we have the “green” energy agenda which is opportunistic, “progressive” and driven by the desperate need for fame and fortune.