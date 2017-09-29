Claim: Phoenix Water Shortage will Lead to Middle East style Resource Conflict

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Clean Technica’s Steve Hanley claims that looming water shortages in Phoenix, Arizona and large scale internal US migrations will lead to Middle East style resource conflicts. But we’ll all be OK if Phoenix embraces renewables, and if we all re-read the “3 little pigs”.
Climate Change May Make Phoenix Uninhabitable By 2050
September 29th, 2017 by Steve Hanley
Phoenix, Arizona, is America’s fifth largest city. As you fly in to Sky Harbor airport, the city stretches from horizon to horizon beneath you. It’s hot in Phoenix. Always has been. The people who live there laugh about it, calling it a “dry heat” because there is so little humidity in the air. Be that as it may, living in Phoenix without air conditioning is almost unthinkable.
Phoenix requires two things not found naturally in the area — electricity and water. Without both, the Phoenix of today would never have happened. Despite its abundant sunshine, Arizona has depended for decades on electricity generated by burning coal. Utilities companies in Arizona have been slow to transition to renewables, although lower prices are driving them to look in that direction.
Heat is not the only factor making the Phoenix area less hospitable to humans. Hondula says that lack of water could be more of a problem than rising temperatures. “As much as 20 percent of the river could dry up by 2050,” he says. The majority of the drinking water for the area comes from the Colorado River — the same source that much of southern California depends on.
It’s the long term water shortages that [Ray] Quay is concerned most about. In the 1960s when growth in the Phoenix area was exploding, the federal government had plenty of money to spend on infrastructure. “The issues that we’re going to be facing with climate change and drought, well, we’re in an era when we don’t have a lot of money anymore,” Quay says. In other words, Washington may not be there to help when the water crunch hits the Southwest.
Many experts think that most human conflict is attributable to competition for scarce natural resources — food and water. A drought in the Middle East is seen as one factor contributing to the intractable war in Syria. Hungry and thirsty people tend to go on the move in search of food and water. Climate change may be partially responsible for the refugee crisis overwhelming Europe and causing a spike in nationalism there.
Americans who might like to think such problems can’t happen in their country may be surprised when millions of their countrymen begin moving in large numbers away from low lying coastal areas subject to flooding and cities lacking an adequate supply of water. The disruption within American society could also lead to significant conflicts as the competition for scarce housing and jobs pits people against one another.
Phoenix is a cautionary tale for why rational people should begin planning now for the effects of climate change. But will they? If past history is any guide, the prospects for such appropriate decision making are dim and getting fainter by the day. The world could learn a lot from rereading The Three Little Pigs.
Even if Steve Hanley is right about the severity of the problems, which I doubt, renewables are not the solution.
Cheap energy is the safety margin which makes life in difficult environments possible. With cheap energy you can affordably purify and desalinate poor quality water, and properly air-condition homes and businesses. Cheap energy makes affordable manufacturing possible – fertiliser for farmers, inexpensive machines, enough leisure time to properly investigate solutions to problems.
Embracing useless renewables is about as far from cheap energy as you can get. Renewables are the surest path to creating energy poverty and economic hardship.
Having said that, I doubt renewable hardship would lead to actual resource conflicts, at least in countries like the USA. Republics and Democracies have other means to depose idiot politicians who mess up their lives.
Hanley is reusing a factoid that the civil war in Syria is due to some combination of climate change and resource depletion. Fascist governments encouraging vast population growth, and the fragility of ethnic based government by a minority ethnic group never seem to enter into consideration.
Other than that, Mrs Lincoln, how was the play?
“…Americans who might like to think such problems can’t happen in their country may be surprised when millions of their countrymen begin moving in large numbers away from low lying coastal areas subject to flooding and cities lacking an adequate supply of water. The disruption within American society could also lead to significant conflicts as the competition for scarce housing and jobs pits people against one another…”
How insane is this guy? Give me a year for these “significant conflicts” leading to war and mass emigration.
Of course drought would be a problem for Phoenix. Tell me again how renewable energy would solve that problem. Another … insert man made climate change here …. article getting press and supposed credibility.
Of course, Mid-East style conflicts (whose roots go back centuries) have nothing to do with the predominant religio-politico system of that area. Riiiight.
If Phoenix gets their water from the Colorado river, how much water they get is mostly determined by how much precipitation falls in the mountains of the state of Colorado (as well as the groundwater they pump).
We need more dams and water control infrastructure, but the greens are pushing for the elimination of current dams instead of increasing it.
3 pigs?
Climate kooks are so full of shite.
“desalinate poor quality water”
Umm. Is salty water a really big problem in Az?
No. It’s water, period.
Maybe you can use your coal to remove water from the already dry air…
Several thoughts.
– California wants more of the Colorado River water allocation, irregardless of the almost century old interstate water compact that overallocates the river.
– Lake Mead water level is a political symbol easily manipulated by Lake Powell retention and releases and same for the reservoirs further up the water shed.
– Phoenix is a mostly conservative bastion that dominates the state assembly, much to Tucson and Flagstaff Democrats displeasure.
– Phoenix gets a large amount of power from nuclear, the Palo Verde nuclear generating station. Reliable, clean, no CO2 generation.
-The cheap power that the very large Navajo Coal-powered generating plant generates makes a mockery of solar economics. Obama tried desparately to kill it.
-Solar won’t run all those AC units at night that Phoenix needs at night. The same issue is with Las Vegas and its brightly lit mega-casinos, So. California’s inland empire,
Not sure where electricity is found naturally, I am sure Phoenix is not the exception. Phoenix water usage is not mostly from CAP (Colorado river). It comes from two river systems with 6 dams unrelated to the Colorado river.
AZ gets a large % of the Colorado river allocation, but uses much of it to replenish ground water reservoirs.
Many landowners receive water very cheaply through irrigation water rights associated with their property. Water is something like 15 dollars an acre foot. I do not irrigate my property because of the pool, but I have water rights to my property because the land use to be an orange grove (I have 5 trees which produce 35 gallons of OJ each year). Most people irrigate around once every 3 weeks. You will see water up to a foot in many yards on irrigation day in the neighborhood, with some water going into the street down to the sewers.
I took a hydrogeology course in Arizona in1976. We were taught that Phoenix had a looming water crisis and certainly couldn’t support more growth. Since then the city has more than doubled.
Statewide, 70% of the water is used for agriculture, and they still grow cotton in the Phoenix area. Domestic uses will gradually outbid agricultural uses, and the area will keep growing without any catastrophes..
Roosevelt dam on the Salt river is the largest dam providing watershed water to the Phoenix metro area. They raised it 75 feet to add a lot of flood control storage and regular storage.
“In 1996 a $430 million modification project was completed that raised the height of the dam to 357 feet and expanded the lake’s storage capacity by 20 percent — enough for 1 million more people. This 77-foot increase offers six Valley cities 304,729 new acre-feet of water storage to the dam and, for the first time, provides SRP with substantial amounts of flood control and Safety of Dams storage space. The dam has hydrogeneration capacity of 36,000 kW. ”
I do not think it has filled to capacity, maybe once since being upgraded. That will occur when we get a very wet year which happens every decade or two.
California take notice.
Last time I went through Page, Arizona, there was a recently refurbished coal-fired power station, not only keeping the lights and ACs on in Arizona, but also supplying ‘tainted’ energy across the border into California.
A rich society will innovate and cheap electricity is one of the best ways of moving forward.
As a first step, waterless urinals can be installed.
This seems to be a big water saver.
Such are in the restrooms at Sunrise, Mt. Rainier National Park, and many other places.
I think those at Sunrise are from this company —
Here is more information with all the sustainabilty and environmentally friendly stuff thrown in for your reading pleasure.
