More than 100 schools sign on to teach health risks of climate change

A growing movement in higher education responds to a shortage of health professionals and researchers trained in climate change and health
Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health
The Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education (GCCHE) today announced that, since its launch earlier this year, 125 health professions schools and programs around the world have joined and committed to ensure future health professionals are educated on the health impacts of climate change. These impacts include more deadly heat waves, flooding, and wildfires; greater spread of disease vectors like ticks and mosquitos; and growing food and drinking water insecurity.
The Consortium so far includes member schools and programs representing an estimated 90,000 students from 15 countries on 6 continents (all health professions schools around the world are invited to join). Columbia University Medical Center, including its schools of medicine, nursing, dental, and public health, is the first complete academic medical center to join the GCCHE.
Faculty members in the Climate and Health Program at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, the first academic program in climate and health in the U.S., lead the Consortium, with input from an international, multi-sectoral Advisory Council and Coordinating Committee.
“The science is unequivocal: Not only are global temperatures rising, but human health around the world is threatened by the changes to the climate system,” says Jeffrey Shaman, director of the GCCHE and the Climate and Health Program at the Mailman School. “Yet today there are far too few health professionals with the necessary training to address this growing crisis. The GCCHE exists to build this expertise.”
To enable training of health professionals on the health impacts of climate change, the GCCHE is creating a living knowledge bank of curricular content for use by health professions schools worldwide. This content is made up of a growing body of knowledge and best practices, for example, the latest techniques in drought forecasting or early warning systems for heatwaves, as well as other ways of building community resiliency and response, including medical interventions to climate-related health crises. The GCCHE also supports learning about planetary health, a new field dedicated to studying the interdependencies of human and natural systems.
“There is plenty of evidence that many climate change mitigation policies can greatly improve public health, such as by reducing air pollution or traffic injuries, or increasing physical activity,” says Carlos Dora, coordinator, Public Health and the Environment, World Health Organization and a member of the GCCHE Advisory Council. “What is missing is training for health workers to integrate this knowledge into daily practice, to enhance individuals’ and communities’ action to protect their own health while helping save the planet.”
“While climate change is a huge threat, it also presents an opportunity,” says Kim Knowlton, a Mailman School faculty member who helps lead the GCCHE. “Our goal is to foster educational programs that can accelerate the development of ways to protect health, build climate resiliency, and treat those in need of healthcare, all with special attention to the most vulnerable populations, including the elderly and people in low-income communities.”
“We see every day how violent storms, air pollution, and other environmental factors harm our health,” says Michael Myers, managing director, Rockefeller Foundation and a member of the GCCHE Advisory Council. “The rapid growth and robust action of this consortium of leading institutions shows that help is on the way.”
About the Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education
Launched in February 2017 with start-up support from the Rockefeller Foundation, the Global Consortium on Climate and Health Education (GCCHE) is an international forum for health professions schools committed to developing and instituting climate change and health curricula, in order to ensure a future cadre of highly trained health professionals who will be able to prepare and protect society from the harmful effects of climate disruption. The GCCHE serves as a living knowledge bank for its members to share training materials, news and opportunities on climate and health events, partnerships, and opportunities. Representatives of health professions schools are invited to join the GCCHE online by completing this form.
14 thoughts on “More than 100 schools sign on to teach health risks of climate change”
Life expectancy up – infant mortality down. Like the rest of the AGW narrative, this ones full of s***.
Perhaps the first thing taught should be that the world’s plant life has an absolute necessity for atmospheric CO2, and that the current level is anomalously and dangerously low, as it has been for hundreds of thousands of years. The slight rise in the last century has been absolutely beneficial.
Secondly, humans breathe out 40,000 ppm, and absolutely require CO2 in their system to survive. Life on Earth developed when CO2 levels were many times higher.
Thirdly, they could try to prove empirically that CO2 causes warming in a convectively controlled atmosphere.
All it takes is a little bit of basic education instead of mindless anti-science propaganda and the AGW farce dies a natural death . !!!
A physics research article released in Environment Pollution and Climate Change earlier this year proved that the level of atmospheric CO2 doesn’t affect surface temperature. This research entitled “New insights on the physical nature of the atmospheric greenhouse effect deduced from an empirical planetary temperature model” by Ned Nikolov and Karl Zeller of Wellington, Colorado, US examines; Venus, Earth, Moon, Mars, Titan and Triton, the six rocky bodies with atmospheres in our solar system. It found that their surface temperatures appear only dependent on their “top of atmosphere” solar irradiance and the mass of their atmospheres.
This research article also showed that Earth’s natural atmospheric greenhouse effect is around 90 deg. C. or about 2.7 times stronger than assumed by climate scientists. However it found that the composition of gases in the atmospheres of all of these rocky bodies had no effect on the greenhouse effect of their atmospheres and that natural feedback effects kept their temperatures within a small constant range.
As Lord Rutherford once said “science is about physics or tiddlewinks”. I think the climate scientist running the line about CO2 warming are actually playing tiddlewinks.
“It found that their surface temperatures appear only dependent on their “top of atmosphere” solar irradiance and the mass of their atmospheres.”
Its called the gravity-thermal effect. Not sure we are allowed to discuss it here though.
great just what we need, another crop of ‘climate experts’ with no frigging clue about physics, chemistry, biology or science.
Rockefeller Foundation money, again.
What have any of these to do with “CAGW, Climate Change” ? Reducing air pollution ? Sure, put scrubbers etc onto coal fired plants, make more efficient engines, as if they aren’t already, tell drivers to stop texting and being distracted while driving, and stop couch lizards. What have these go to do with dreaded and cataclysmic “Climate Change” ?
Just my thought. Instead, they should be talking about their own mental health.
About “increasing physical activity“, the pharmaceutical industry don’t like that part, as it is bad business …
It’s not about training health professionals, it’s about sending brain-washed agents into the community to spread the lies.
Whenever you think it can’t get any worse …
Even if you are a hardcore true believer in CAGW – all possible effects basically boil down to what you can expect if you move to a slightly warmer climate zone. Like moving from e.g. Vancouver to Portland.
No words
Shamesless money grabbing by scare-profiteers
Vancouver, BC not Vancouver, WA
But I doubt there would be any detectable differences concerning health effects.
More junk anti-science courses in unis. More jobs for unemployables.
dai
“Not only are global temperatures rising, but human health around the world is threatened by the changes to the climate system,” Higher educator teaching First Aid how to use chain saws. Just what we need.
“there are far too few health professionals with the necessary training to address this growing crisis”
You mean doctors and nurses don’t know how to address drowning? Malaria? Hunger and thirst?
Hahahahahaha! Utterly ridiculous!