Claim: Climate Change will Make Roads Rougher

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to a study by Arizona State University, global warming will accelerate deterioration of roads because the original asphalt won’t cope with the anticipated rapid temperature rise.
Study Says Climate Change Could Lead to Rougher Roads
By Don Jergler | September 28, 2017
…
A study by professors at Arizona State University shows that global warming could add billions of dollars to the nation’s transportation budget for pavement costs alone.
“Transportation infrastructure is built to last decades, but engineering protocols in the United States assume climate stationarity, which may result in accelerated degradation and, consequently, increased costs,” a study out from academics at ASU states.
According to the study, if the standard practice for material selection is not changed to adapt to rising average temperatures, it could add up to $21.8 billion to pavement costs by 2070 under the same moderate global warming scenarios that predict average global temperature increases of 1.8 C.
The standard practice for selecting materials to build roads is based on average temperatures from 1966 to 1995, which differs from averaged based on data studied from 1985 to 2014, according to Shane Underwood, an assistant professor of civil engineering at ASU and one of the authors of the study.
“That may not be applicable going forward,” Underwood said. “That’s largely a decision on expectations that the future will look at lot like the past. That uncertainty can lead to higher costs.”
…
Read more: http://www.insurancejournal.com/news/national/2017/09/28/465946.htm
The abstract of the study;
Increased costs to US pavement infrastructure from future temperature rise
B. Shane Underwood, Zack Guido, Padmini Gudipudi & Yarden Feinberg
Roadway design aims to maximize functionality, safety, and longevity. The materials used for construction, however, are often selected on the assumption of a stationary climate. Anthropogenic climate change may therefore result in rapid infrastructure failure and, consequently, increased maintenance costs, particularly for paved roads where temperature is a key determinant for material selection. Here, we examine the economic costs of projected temperature changes on asphalt roads across the contiguous United States using an ensemble of 19 global climate models forced with RCP 4.5 and 8.5 scenarios. Over the past 20 years, stationary assumptions have resulted in incorrect material selection for 35% of 799 observed locations. With warming temperatures, maintaining the standard practice for material selection is estimated to add approximately US$13.6, US$19.0 and US$21.8 billion to pavement costs by 2010, 2040 and 2070 under RCP4.5, respectively, increasing to US$14.5, US$26.3 and US$35.8 for RCP8.5. These costs will disproportionately affect local municipalities that have fewer resources to mitigate impacts. Failing to update engineering standards of practice in light of climate change therefore significantly threatens pavement infrastructure in the United States.
Read more (paywalled): https://www.nature.com/nclimate/journal/vaop/ncurrent/full/nclimate3390.html
I’m not questioning Professor Underwood’s expertise with civil engineering, his ability to calculate the impact on existing materials of given arbitrary temperature changes, but an assumption that materials will remain static in coming decades is highly questionable.
There is huge ongoing investment into improving the durability of road paving materials, and increasingly robotic means of laying roads. To assume these advances will not significantly reduce road maintenance costs, to assume unlikely worst case climate scenarios like RCP 8.5, in my opinion is alarmist and absurd.
19 thoughts on “Claim: Climate Change will Make Roads Rougher”
Wot happens if it gets cooler?
It’s the Maximum temperature not the average that will cause degradation of material. Besides, it’s been pointed out many times on these pages that the average temperature is largely due to an increase in the Minimum temperatures.
Quite so. The underlying article is based on a well-recognized fallacy.
“To assume these advances will not significantly reduce road maintenance costs, to assume unlikely worst case climate scenarios like RCP 8.5, in my opinion is alarmist and absurd.”
Of course, you are correct. However, there isn’t much (grant) money or prestige to be had from saying, “Bit of a problem here, but nothing we can’t address with some forward thinking, leading to mild adaptive strategies.”
If asphalt can’t stand 0.3 °C, how does it work with day/night temperatures?
Crackpot study again… “Want more money!”
RCP8.5 again? Besides, Tony Heller has gone on at great length that maximum temperatures in the US show a historic decline over the 20th Century.
So, if temperatures don’t go up – we can cut transportation maintenance budgets? Cool.
Another non-problem, simply use a different grade of asphalt or a different material next time the road is repaired – IF the climate ever gets too warm – it’s not as if a road has a significant lifespan. Different areas already do this to suit their climate.
I realised that this was propaganda when I read the line: “The materials used for construction, however, are often selected on the assumption of a stationary climate.” Yeah, sure, within the “stationary” range of the area within which it is used. In Northern Ontario that range may be -30 to 30 C and the materials must remain viable within that range. If that is what they mean by stationary…OK.
As noted by another commentator, materials are always evolving, as better solutions that increase the range are played with. I don’t thonk that will change.
By the way, I meant think and otherwise I use the Queen’s Endlish
OK fat fingers and the need to read before posting as that should be English
“thonk” — don’t be ashamed of your Northern Ontario heritage ;)
Most of the weather related damage to pavement I see is related to the freeze/thaw cycle causing potholes.
Yes, you beat me to it. But you just know that they would then find a way to claim that the freeze-thaw cycles would somehow become more damaging….
Separately, when the person you are listening to uses the phrase “going forward”, you know you are dealing with a pseud.
More mindless BS. As I’ve said all along, “global” warming is driven by the increase in temp at the North Pole ……. there are NO roads across the Arctic Ocean, and even a “warming” Canada or Siberia is not going threaten any roads.
Quick fix for that: Ban all petroleum drilling of any kind. That way there will be no asphalt. Idjits is as idjit does.
What? Wyoming roads will deteriorate even faster with a few degrees of warming? Sorry but I’m calling Barbra Streisand on that. With a normal diurnal temperature range of 30-40°F the poor things have a hard time no matter the maximum and minimums now or in the future. And to think, as noted, that material science won’t have better building materials in the futures is also ridiculous. Now whether the advanced materials will be taken advantage of is a different story; cost being the main deterrent.
Here is every paved road in north America……what do you think that’s done to UHI?