‘Why haven’t we done something already?’: California mulling ban on fossil-fuel vehicles

From The National Post
China will also likely order an end to sales of all polluting vehicles by 2030, the chairman of electric-carmaker BYD Co. said Thursday
The internal combustion engine’s days may be numbered in California, where officials are mulling whether a ban on sales of polluting autos is needed to achieve long-term targets for cleaner air.
Governor Jerry Brown has expressed an interest in barring the sale of vehicles powered by internal-combustion engines, Mary Nichols, chairman of the California Air Resources Board, said in an interview Friday at Bloomberg headquarters in New York. The earliest such a ban is at least a decade away, she said.
Brown, one of the most outspoken elected official in the U.S. about the need for policies to combat climate change, would be replicating similar moves by China, France and the U.K.
“I’ve gotten messages from the governor asking, ‘Why haven’t we done something already?’” Nichols said, referring to China’s planned phase-out of fossil-fuel vehicle sales. “The governor has certainly indicated an interest in why China can do this and not California.”
Embracing such a policy would send shockwaves through the global car industry due to the heft of California’s auto market. More than 2 million new passenger vehicles were registered in the state last year, topping France, Italy or Spain. If a ban were implemented, automakers from General Motors Co. to Toyota Motor Corp. would be under new pressure to make electric vehicles the standard for personal transportation in the most populous U.S. state, casting fresh doubts on the future of gasoline- and diesel-powered autos elsewhere.
The Association of Global Automakers said consumers must be able to afford the cleaner cars that California says are needed to meet its climate goals. The trade association represents Toyota, Honda Motor Co. and other overseas carmakers in the U.S.
“We have been working with California on intelligent, market-based approaches to emissions reductions beyond 2025, and we hope that this doesn’t signal an abandonment of that position,” Global Automakers Chief Executive Officer John Bozzella said in a statement.
California has set a goal to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 80 per cent from 1990 levels by 2050. Rising emissions from on-road transportation has undercut the state’s efforts to reduce pollution, according to Next 10, San Francisco-based non-profit.
“To reach the ambitious levels of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, we have to pretty much replace all combustion with some form of renewable energy by 2040 or 2050,” Nichols said. “We’re looking at that as a method of moving this discussion forward.”
California has the authority to write its own pollution rules, which dates back to the 1970 Clean Air Act. Those rules are underpinned by waivers granted by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Nichols said the state would likely take a different legal route to enable a possible ban rather than use an EPA waiver, since the Trump administration would be unlikely to approve one. For example, California could use vehicle registration rules or control the vehicles that can access state highways, she said.
Read the rest of the story here.
HT | Earthling2
42 thoughts on “‘Why haven’t we done something already?’: California mulling ban on fossil-fuel vehicles”
Has anyone tried to figure out how many charging stations they would need…and how long it would take to install and get them up and running
And how much power the grid would have to be able t deliver to charge all these toys?
That’s the Achilles heel. They do not begin to understand that going all electric with cars means an even more robust power grid as the cars will need charging as needed. Going with green energy means they will pursue industrial-scale batteries, which will easily quadruple the cost of wind and solar. Then, we have the already aging wind and solar that are beginning to need to be replaced. About eight years ago there were some 15000 dead turbines in the US, many more by now, and more to come.
Part of Puerto Rico’s power problems at the moment are not just that the power grid is broken, but the wind and solar installations are destroyed and will take years to repair. A few floating nuclear power plants form the Navy and some diesel generators and they will be back on line. It just takes time to ship all the heavy equipment to an island. Those who are complaining of the government response are just trouble makers taking advantage of the situation.
I just pray that some stupid nation, state or politician implements a on the ban sales of internal combustion engine vehicles by 2027.
That will give sufficient time to demonstrate the lunacy of it well before the UK’s own proposed ban due for 2040.
Maybe California needs to go through the very painful learning curve that a ban like this would mean; it might bring a touch of reality to their green fantasies ……..
Ok. But no using electricity generated from fossil fuels to make this happen. Exporting your emissions doesn’t get you any points.
Hydro-electric and nuclear are also on the do not generate electricity.
And where exactly does the electricity come from?
The same place the money comes from for all other socialist nonsense: Fantasyland
California should also ban the use of water, the mother of all greenhouse pollutants.
It will be interesting to see what CA does when it becomes more widely known that CO2 is not pollution and has no significant effect on climate.
Stick their collective fingers in their ears and shout: “WE CAN’T HEAR YOU!!! LALALALALALALALA!”
And adding a charging station to a single-family residence would cost thousands of dollars, and might not be possible or even more expensive in areas with underground electric distribution. A minimum of 100 amps more service per residence, which would probably also require new mains, which if underground, would be more expense.
Adding service to apartments would be even more of a clusterobscenity, even if there were enough parking places.
“The governor has certainly indicated an interest in why China can do this and not California.”
Well, the answer to that Jerry is simply that China hasn’t done it. You can’t do it because China hasn’t. No one has. It pretty much can’t be done, but that’s an engineering problem Jerry. You need to be able to count past 20 to understand.
Personally I want fusion powered VTOL unicorns by 2030.
I’d accept a car, but I’d rather have a unicorn as long as it could keep up with a 1985 Porsche 928.
Maybe California should ban humans from the state. Then, all the damage those nasty humans did to the state will eventually be overtaken by Mother Earth and vanish…
No, because if you do, the moron infection would spread to other states.
Thankfully, California is an easier target for little Kim. Since they don’t want to be part of the US, no need to waste money on any sort of ABM system there.
Lurking,
Maybe but they all could be persuaded to go West. Like lemmings. ;)
Cheers
Roger
http://www.thedemiseofchristchurch.com
PS I think China is playing such places as California. They have no intention to ban internal combustion engines anyway. That’s why they will be rolling off their chairs when California takes this seriously.
https://www.economist.com/news/business/21728980-its-government-developing-plan-phase-out-vehicles-powered-fossil-fuels-china-moves
“if you do, the moron infection would spread to other states.”
Lurch, how do you think the infection got to California?
150 years ago California had a few natives and some Spanish settlers. If you’re confused about this, watch that Antonio Banderas movie, “The Legend of Zorro”. CA was a mostly Spanish colony before the gold rush.
It was the US Federal Government, under the direction of James Polk, who first imported (exported?) morons to California. It’s been getting worse ever since.
That’s Jerry’s plan I think. Well, not really his, his handlers. Jerry doesn’t really make these policies I think, he’s what I’d call a figurehead. He stepped into his dad’s shoes and now he’s the puppet for unknown interests who have enough money to buy him, or at least “support him in the manner to which he’s become accustomed”. You’d need to talk with his agent to find out how much it might cost to change his position on killing everyone in California. Whatever happened to Linda Ronstadt anyway? I had hope for him back then. I still like her but I think it was one of those “who gets the friends” things and I lost out in the divorce. She doesn’t invite me to parties and I don’t even have her eMail address.
It’s odd he appears to be against exporting non-citizens from CA if the overall goal is to convert the state “back” to some idealized Eden like environment occupied by no more than two people. Would there be a male and female or would we prefer male/male or female/female? Choosing a same sex pair would certainly prevent future overpopulation wouldn’t it? One can only ponder why God didn’t think of that in the first place, instead of going the “original sin” route? Or we can follow the insights of Michael Crichton’s “Malcolm” character and have faith in the idea that “life finds a way”. Not “God” mind you; life. Who needs God when you have life? Or did I just write something so essentially stupid it might be considered insightful?
But I digress.
First imagine you’re an idiot. Then imagine you’re Jerry Brown. Ah, but I repeat myself.
I was trying to remember when any country, or a state for that matter, commercialized an important product; OK, help commercialize any product.
California helped create a deregulated electricity market in the 2001, but rolling black outs and Ken Lay ended it.
Come on California politicians lets take one bridge too far.
When you remove all of the thousands of words spooken and writton about climate change you arre left with just one thing, a gas CO2. Show that unlike the Greenies belief that CO2 retains heat, thus they say the more of it, then the world will get hotter. Instead prove that CO2 is not really a Greenhouse gas as per the phublics image of a convential greenhouse, but instead only absorbs energy and re- radiates it to other gases. There is only one true Greenhouse type substaance in the atmosphere, our old friend H2O, water or rather water vapour as in humjidty.
The whole climate chabge scam is a house of cards, so lets remove the card marked CO2.
Time that Trump used the facilities of the Govt. and publised the truth about CO2, you know like we all breath it out, so how can it possibly be a pololutant.
Michael.
No one has even considered that emissions might actually be good for the environment, like volcanoes, Co2 is plant food as well as most emissions probably… A “clean” atmosphere could probably kill off all life on earth eventually.
Another shoot, ready, aim from California.
I know that CA is not Florida or Texas, etc; but consider (we should talk about this) that all cars in Florida had to be electric when Irma came to town.
How would that 680 mile escape from Miami to Pensacola work out, in your new electric car – without any traffic jams or weather/debris slowing down the escape?
Note – it’s roughly 164 mi from Key West to Miami. Here’s the top ten:
Kia Soul EV – 93 mile range .
Nissan Leaf – 107 mi
BMW i3 – 114 mi
Ford Focus – 115 mi
Hyundai Ioniq – 124 mi
Volkswagen e-Golf – 125 mi
Chevy Bolt EV – 238 mi
Tesla X – 295 mi ($95,000)
Tesla Model S 85D – 335 mi ($92,500)
Imagine 10 – 20,000 cars stopping in Key Largo (97 mi) needing to recharge – with the Hurricane bearing down on them.
Actually, this is quite doable if everyone has the right car: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/new-mercedes/3021121?snl=1 Batteries dead? Just pull over to the side of the road and replace them. :)
Or a big earthquake in California that takes down the power grid.
As Einstein said re certainties said we don’t know if the universe is infinite but human stupidity is infinite
We shouldn’t confuse goals and solutions. If zero or very low emissions vehicles are desirable, then clearly make that the goal. Electric vehicles are one answer but not the only one.
Didn’t Honda showcase a very low emissions gasoline engine some ten years ago?
Except in La La land, CO2 is an evil emission right up their with CO and NO2. Thus, even the super low emission gas engines sold now also traced back to CA rules, they are useless for this goal. No gasoline engine would work. Fuel Cell car, yes. That emits water. But anything at emits CO2 is not going to be acceptable. Who cares if CA imports electricity from another state burning coal or natural gas to generate the electricity.
It’ll be interesting to see how the UK and France accomplish this since they are ahead of CA on setting this type of mandate.
I think politicians are confusing mandates for invention of new technology. if they mandate it, no matter what it is, of course someone will invent it. Or, more likely, more business and peeps will leave La La land.
The Left in CA is absolutely enthralled with a totalitarian dictatorship which can do absolutely anything it wants. They desperately crave that power for themselves.
Shame they are going to need the petrochemical industry for some time yet unless all of these so called zero emission vehicles are going to have steel wheels.
From Wikipedia:
A synthetic rubber is any artificial elastomer. These are mainly polymers synthesized from petroleum byproducts. About 15 billion kilograms (5.3×1011 oz) of rubbers are produced annually, and of that amount two thirds are synthetic.[1] Global revenues generated with synthetic rubbers are likely to rise to approximately US$56 billion in 2020.[2] Synthetic rubber, like natural rubber, has uses in the automotive industry for tires, door and window profiles, hoses, belts, matting, and flooring.
So it looks like a fair bit of carbon black plus petroleum byproducts will be evenly distributed around the planet as all the tyres (tires) wear out.
Does that mean used cars too? You’ll never be able to sell your ICE car? So what happens to those millions of cars already on the road?
These people are insane.
What a great idea. Price the poor and working class out of the state and California might finally escape it’s dubious title as the state with the highest proportion of people in poverty or near poverty in the nation (almost 40%). They could gentrify the entire state.
China’s sudden surge in automobiles is choking its big cities in smog. Their move to electric vehicles in parallel with massive investments in power generation makes sense in that light because it moves the ff combustion out of the city. They also have a very aggressive program to expand nuclear power generation.
I think it is a great idea. i think California should adopt all the eco-garbage it can think of. It will be truly amusing to see them come to Washington to beg for food because their 25% unemployment rate is causing mass starvation.
Shifting the location of emission may make sense, especially in high density population centers.
BYD make EVs in China. Asking them what the future of the ICE is like asking Tesla what the future of ICE would be.
In the NE of China the temperature goes below -20 C regularly. Some places are below -40C. On occasion, I have seen trucks pulled over to the side of a road with the driver building a fire under the sump of the truck.
99% of the people, in my city of 8 million, live in apartments. Overnight parking is in no parking areas and bike lanes. Over 90% of car owners do this
There are over 700 NEW car registrations every day.
I’m not saying it is impossible that new ICEs will be banned in China. I’m just thinking of the logistical infrastructure nightmare of charging points.
I think whenever someone generates this kind of insanity (or like the iron dusting the ocean article) we ought to ask, “When did you decide to hate all humans?” Because underneath it all, that’s what they are saying.
What China SAYS it’s going to do and what it really does are two different things entirely.
Nothing works out as well as having gov’t dictate what the free market only should determine. What could go wrong? Ans: Everything.