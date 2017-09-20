Major Bank to Governments: Go on, Give us your Carbon Tax Money…

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Banks have become remarkably coy about demanding carbon tax cash, in return for support for climate “investment”, but at least one major bank wanted to make sure readers got the hint.

Banking on climate change

19 Sep 2017

Andrew Cornell

Leaving aside that the energy debate in Australia is almost entirely a political one, there is another front, beyond politics and the economics of risk, for would-be financiers.

Global regulators of and investors in the financial services sector, the first port of call for funding or organising the funding of energy generation and distribution, have very clear views on the carbon economy.

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England and chairman of the Financial Stability Board has been one of the most prominent figures warning banks to be aware of their role in and vulnerability to a more carbon constrained world.

In a recent presentation at a forum organised by the BIS, OMFIF, the Deutsche Bundesbank and the World Bank Group, Green finance: can it help combat climate change?, Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva outlined key elements of how regulators were thinking.

“Any good policy to combat climate change requires a ‘price’ to act as an incentive to reduce a negative externality such as greenhouse gases (GHGs), in line with basic welfare economics,” he said.

While couching his discussion in the even-handedness of official economists, da Silva argued a “shadow price”, incorporating the social cost of carbon (SCC), would be enough to reduce emissions in a perfect world.

“In particular, in the cost-benefit analysis of investment projects, (we should) to take into account these negative externalities (eg congestion, pollution, toxic emissions),” he said.

