Major Bank to Governments: Go on, Give us your Carbon Tax Money…

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Banks have become remarkably coy about demanding carbon tax cash, in return for support for climate “investment”, but at least one major bank wanted to make sure readers got the hint.
Banking on climate change
19 Sep 2017
Andrew Cornell
Leaving aside that the energy debate in Australia is almost entirely a political one, there is another front, beyond politics and the economics of risk, for would-be financiers.
Global regulators of and investors in the financial services sector, the first port of call for funding or organising the funding of energy generation and distribution, have very clear views on the carbon economy.
…
Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England and chairman of the Financial Stability Board has been one of the most prominent figures warning banks to be aware of their role in and vulnerability to a more carbon constrained world.
In a recent presentation at a forum organised by the BIS, OMFIF, the Deutsche Bundesbank and the World Bank Group, Green finance: can it help combat climate change?, Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva outlined key elements of how regulators were thinking.
“Any good policy to combat climate change requires a ‘price’ to act as an incentive to reduce a negative externality such as greenhouse gases (GHGs), in line with basic welfare economics,” he said.
While couching his discussion in the even-handedness of official economists, da Silva argued a “shadow price”, incorporating the social cost of carbon (SCC), would be enough to reduce emissions in a perfect world.
“In particular, in the cost-benefit analysis of investment projects, (we should) to take into account these negative externalities (eg congestion, pollution, toxic emissions),” he said.
…
Read more: https://bluenotes.anz.com/posts/2017/09/banking-on-climate-change
The letter the author refers is an effort by a group called ShareAction. I haven’t found a copy of the actual letter, but based on their other material there is a lot of talk about assets under risk, but very little talk about carbon taxes.
My thought – if low carbon investments are such a good idea, why do banks need “incentives”?
5 thoughts on “Major Bank to Governments: Go on, Give us your Carbon Tax Money…”
Basic self-dealing and rent seeking. The bankers are afraid that their investments in subsidy mines, er, “renewable energy” might yield a loss when the peasants get out their pitchforks.
Lindsey Graham Joins Dems In Calling For A Carbon Tax: http://dailycaller.com/2017/09/19/lindsey-graham-joins-dems-in-calling-for-a-carbon-tax/
Lindsey Graham also is the biggest amnesty sh__l among the GOP other than Ryan. And oddly he’s the name on the latest healthcare attempt. For all we know Graham has traded healthcare for Trump’s amnesty or Trump’s agreement to the Paris Accord.
Trump Admin on the Paris climate deal. We’re out. We’re in! No, we’re out! Maybe https://hotair.com/archives/2017/09/17/paris-climate-deal-no-maybe/
Banks are the major beneficiary of money created from air. When the pedal on real estate inflation is pressed to the floor, the only other source of “free” money is the printer.
No this is NOT capitalism. It can be found in communist texts. How to fiddle the banking system. When nothing real guides the moral compasses of our central bankers they are only lead by self interest.
I’m not a professional economist, but when I read “While couching his discussion in the even-handedness of official economists, da Silva argued a “shadow price”, incorporating the social cost of carbon (SCC), would be enough to reduce emissions in a perfect world” – – – the only way I could make sense of the statement was to convert the term “shadow price” to “protection money” and the term “social cost of carbon” to “the highest extortion we can get without risking revolt” …