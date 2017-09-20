Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t John, Daily Caller – Lisa Jackson, who may have broken federal law by using a fake email alias during her tenure as EPA chief, has demanded more EPA transparency.
Apple’s Lisa Jackson says the EPA hasn’t changed, leadership has changed
Apple’s Vice President Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson has a lot to say about the Environmental Protection Agency. She served as the administrator of the EPA during Obama’s first term, and she now thinks Donald Trump’s administration is causing a great threat to the agency.
“The Environmental Protection Agency is, to me, an extension of the Department of Defense,” she said. “It protects something really important in this country, which is a huge competitive advantage. We have clean air to breathe, water to drink and land to develop and build on.”
“And I just have to say the EPA hasn’t changed. There’s a leadership change, which is beyond politics in my mind. The EPA has been run by Democrats, by Republicans, but has never, in its history that is 40+ years old, been run by someone who seems to be determined to do the one thing that could destroy its credibility, which is not making it transparent.”
…
Read more: https://techcrunch.com/2017/09/19/apples-lisa-jackson-says-the-epa-hasnt-changed-leadership-has-changed/
Lisa Jackson stepped down from her role as EPA chief in 2012, in the middle of the “Richard Windsor” scandal, when it was discovered she was using the alias Richard Windsor in some EPA email correspondence. Lisa Jackson, who now works for Apple Computers, denies that she used the alias to try to circumvent Federal record keeping laws.
8 thoughts on “Hilarious: Identity Fiddling Ex-EPA Chief Demands More Transparency”
And I just said this a few moments ago in the previous post.
Gunga Din September 20, 2017 at 7:01 pm
When she (or any others members of “The most transparent administration in history”) looks in a mirror, I wonder if she sees anything?
It was the most opaque administration in history. Its perpetrators should now be processed and punished for crimes against the Voters.
Try finding an Obama Adm. official or any Dem. in leadership that isn’t a criminal.
“Lisa Jackson, who now works for Apple Computers, denies that she used the alias to try to circumvent Federal record keeping laws.”
Riiigghhtt………….
What is really sad is that they think they are so smart and that simply them saying it ain’t so is supposed to make all the rest of us morons believe it. The hubris….the arrogance…. astounding.
Dear heavens, the insufferable gall, hubris, and arrogance of Lisa, AKA “Richard Windsor” are simply beyond belief.
For me, she is one of the few people in this whole climate farrago that should face legal action, for using an illegal secret email to conduct secret deals. Shameful.
w.
WOW!
Apple’s (Timmy Cook’s Most Celebrated Lesbian … If Timmy could have a Vagina … It Would BE Jackson’s!) Own Now, Lisa Jackson …. Demands … More Transparency! WTF OBAMA VIETCONG!
It will tat several years to “weed out” the Obama Vietcong and Sandinista’s within the DC and States bureaucracy’s.
That will take millions of dollars and Lower – Upper Court cases!
Been tired of Apple products for a while. Didn’t realize they had hired this nitwit hack — ‘the EPA is an extension of the DoD’… That seems to explain the US Democrat and especially the Obama admin’s approach to using the EPA, the CIA, FBI and NSA as weapons against their perceived enemies.
Time to start retiring my old Apple devices/toys.
Linux works just fine on a new laptop.
Old iPhone about to die, and I can cope with one of the Android-alternatives, maybe Sailfish or Plasma or Tizen.
iCloud is a waste of time.
The ideology reeks in this one.