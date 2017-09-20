Hilarious: Identity Fiddling Ex-EPA Chief Demands More Transparency

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t John, Daily Caller – Lisa Jackson, who may have broken federal law by using a fake email alias during her tenure as EPA chief, has demanded more EPA transparency.

Apple’s Lisa Jackson says the EPA hasn’t changed, leadership has changed

Apple’s Vice President Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson has a lot to say about the Environmental Protection Agency. She served as the administrator of the EPA during Obama’s first term, and she now thinks Donald Trump’s administration is causing a great threat to the agency.

“The Environmental Protection Agency is, to me, an extension of the Department of Defense,” she said. “It protects something really important in this country, which is a huge competitive advantage. We have clean air to breathe, water to drink and land to develop and build on.”

“And I just have to say the EPA hasn’t changed. There’s a leadership change, which is beyond politics in my mind. The EPA has been run by Democrats, by Republicans, but has never, in its history that is 40+ years old, been run by someone who seems to be determined to do the one thing that could destroy its credibility, which is not making it transparent.”

