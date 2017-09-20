The Value of Old Textbooks

Guest post by David Middleton

Back in my early days of “debating” climate change on the Internet, I ran across this New York Times article:

From a Rapt Audience, a Call to Cool the Hype By WILLIAM J. BROADMARCH 13, 2007 Hollywood has a thing for Al Gore and his three-alarm film on global warming, “An Inconvenient Truth,” which won an Academy Award for best documentary. So do many environmentalists, who praise him as a visionary, and many scientists, who laud him for raising public awareness of climate change. But part of his scientific audience is uneasy. In talks, articles and blog entries that have appeared since his film and accompanying book came out last year, these scientists argue that some of Mr. Gore’s central points are exaggerated and erroneous. They are alarmed, some say, at what they call his alarmism. “I don’t want to pick on Al Gore,” Don J. Easterbrook, an emeritus professor of geology at Western Washington University, told hundreds of experts at the annual meeting of the Geological Society of America. “But there are a lot of inaccuracies in the statements we are seeing, and we have to temper that with real data.” […] In October, Dr. Easterbrook made similar points at the geological society meeting in Philadelphia. He hotly disputed Mr. Gore’s claim that “our civilization has never experienced any environmental shift remotely similar to this” threatened change. Nonsense, Dr. Easterbrook told the crowded session. He flashed a slide that showed temperature trends for the past 15,000 years. It highlighted 10 large swings, including the medieval warm period. These shifts, he said, were up to “20 times greater than the warming in the past century.” Getting personal, he mocked Mr. Gore’s assertion that scientists agreed on global warming except those industry had corrupted. “I’ve never been paid a nickel by an oil company,” Dr. Easterbrook told the group. “And I’m not a Republican.” […] NY Times

Don J. Easterbrook… Where had I seen that name before? Funny thing: I remember the names of the authors of many of my college (1976-1980) textbooks.

The Oceans by Sverdrup, Johnson & Fleming

Principles of Geology by Press & Siever

Principles of Sedimentology by Friedman & Sanders

Structural Geology by Billings

Manual of Field Geology by Compton

Evolution of the Earth by Dott & Batten

Mineralogy by Berry & Mason

Petrology of Igneous and Metamorphic Rocks by Hyndman

Meteorology by Donn

Principles of Geomorphology by Don J. Easterbrook

Who could have guessed that 30+ years later, I would be “fighting” alongside Dr. Easterbrook in the Internet climate change wars?

If that isn’t cool enough, my introduction to climatology occurred in my first semester of college, when I took a course in physical geography.

One day, I was curious as to what my physical geography textbook had to say about the greenhouse effect and global warming… So I dug it out of a box in the garage and opened it to find…

The late Reid Bryson was known as the “father of scientific climatology” and a prominent AGW skeptic. This is what they had to say about the so-called greenhouse effect…

This was only 14 years before Al Gore and James Hansen “invented” Anthropogenic Gorebal Warming!

“As a planet, the Earth is not warming or cooling appreciably on average…”

The book was published in 1974, just before Earth was nearly plunged into an ice age.

The rate of warming from 1975-2010 is almost identical to the rate of warming from 1910-1945 (smack in the middle of “not warming or cooling appreciably on average” climate).

This leads to the following equation:

Green = “not warming or cooling appreciably on average”

Red = Gorebal Warming crisis.

Green ≈ Red

Therfore AGW is

QED

