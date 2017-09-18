Justin Gillis Strikes One Last Time

Guest Opinion by Kip Hansen
In a paroxysm of over-the-top alarmism, Justin Gillis, at the New York Times, fires off another advocacy editorial — disguised as a climate news story.
This salvo’s title is “The Real Unknown of Climate Change: Our Behavior” — but that’s not what he is writing about. The article’s URL reveals his real agenda:
I have written about Gillis’ work before — he seldom disappoints — regularly churning out articles filled with the worst kind of climate alarm speculation. Here’s the short list from this piece — all direct quotes:
1. “Because of atmospheric emissions from human activity, the ocean waters from which Harvey drew its final burst of strength were much warmer than they ought to have been, most likely contributing to the intensity of the deluge.”
2. “the most savage heat waves that we experience today will likely become routine in a matter of decades.”
3. “The coastal inundation that has already begun will grow worse and worse, forcing millions of people to flee.”
4. “The immense wave of refugees that we already see moving across continents may be just the beginning.”
5. “We all see the giant storms, more threatening than any in our lifetimes — and while scientists are not entirely comfortable yet drawing links between the power of these hurricanes and climate change, many people are coming to their own common-sense conclusions.”
6. “The sea ice in the Arctic is collapsing in front of our eyes.”
7. “Huge forest die-offs are beginning, even as the remaining forests work overtime to suck up some of the carbon pollution that humans are pumping out.”
8. “We are already seeing heat waves surpassing 120 degrees Fahrenheit, sooner than many experts thought likely.”
And finally, in a last cry of desperation, he says:
9. “We might be looking at, oh, 80 or 100 feet of sea-level rise in the long haul, a direct result of the failures of this generation to get emissions under control. What kind of shape do you think Miami – or for that matter, New York – is likely to be in after 80 feet of sea-level rise?”
There is only one part of one point in all the above that is even close to being true — that is in #1 — Hurricane Harvey drew extra moisture from the Gulf’s warm waters — like every Gulf hurricane before it, and that extra moisture “most likely” contributed to the intensity of the rainfall.
The rest are the usual litany of climate alarm talking points which Gillis manages to exaggerate even further — it would be a waste of digital ink to even comment on them.
There is one piece of good news that should cheer your hearts though — it certainly cheered mine:
“A personal note: I am leaving The New York Times to write a book about the energy transition. I will reappear in these pages occasionally, and I will continue to engage in the public conversation about climate and energy. I invite you to follow me on Twitter @JustinHGillis.”
Gillis is [finally] quitting the New York Times. Good thing, it is long overdue — he has always performed the task of an Opinion Columnist, a radical climate alarm advocate, somehow (and unfortunately) mis-assigned to the climate news beat. We are fortunate that he has not followed his predecessor’s example of simply shifting to the Opinion Section (where he should have been writing all along).
Author’s Note:
I will not be following Justin on Twitter.
My previous essay’s on Mr. Gillis’ work are: here, here, here, here (in which JG is commended), and here. Honestly, I got tired of writing about his poor journalistic standards and his editorializing.
Harvey’s rainfall totals were caused by two blocking highs to the northwest and the northeast.
It had nothing to do with increased temperatures in the Gulf.
If the 1900 Galveston-Houston hurricane had faced the same blocking highs, there would been no Houston or Galveston today. CO2 in 1900? 296.1 ppm.
Bill ==> after the 1900 Galveston Hurricane, there was no more Galveston then….the mistake was rebuilding it.
Well, they did raise the island about 12 or more feet when they rebuilt. Chicago and Seattle also raised the cities 12-14 feet, in the 1800s. Because of flooding. Adaptation works….
Les ==> Galveston lucked out with Harvey making landfall way down the coast between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor … don’t know how they would have fared with a direct hit, even with the facelift.
. “Because of atmospheric emissions from human activity, the ocean waters from which Harvey drew its final burst of strength were much warmer than they ought to have been”
No evidence that SST is responsive to emissions
Here is the correct link
https://ssrn.com/abstract=3033001
No evidence that the water temperatures were outside the range of normal either.
The Gulf always gets warm in the summer.
The HadSST does show a warming trend but you are right that it isn’t much of a warming trend
chaamjamal ==> Northern Hemisphere SST is irrelevant — Harvey fed off of local Northwestern Gulf SST. I have been unable to find a data source for trends there.
In this regard, I want to repeat a comment I have made before without the snark:
What was the impact of global warming on Harvey rainfall? Let’s crunch some numbers. First of all, according this article in Wired magazine:
.
Converting to metric, 86°F is 30°C and 87°F is 30.55°C. It takes one calorie to heat one gram of water one degree Celsius. Likewise the heat of vaporization of water is 540 calories per gram. Thus, starting at 30.55°C, it would take 69.45 calories to heat one gram of water (ignoring that it is salt water) to 100°C plus 540 calories to evaporate it for a total of 609.45 calories. 609.45 calories per gram equals 609,450,000 calories per cubic meter.
According to this article in the Washington Post, 1 trillion gallons of water fell on Harris County alone in four days from Saturday (Sep. 2) through Tuesday. According to Wikipedia, the area of Harris County is 4,602 sq. km. One trillion gallons is 3,781,998,708 cubic meters. Dividing by 4,602,000,000 sq. meters, the height of the water column that fell on Harris County would be 0.8225579713 meters or about 32.3841720984 inches.
If we take the 609,450,000 calories per cubic meter it takes to evaporate that water and multiply it by the 3,781,998,708 cubic meters that fell on Harris County, we obtain a total of 2.3070192117588E+018 calories which is the energy that Harvey used to evaporate the water that fell on Harris County. Assuming that all the water that Harvey evaporated also was condensed, then we can use this energy to calculate how much water Harvey would have dropped on Harris County if there had been no global warming (i.e. if the SST had been 86°F instead of 87°F).
Starting at 30°C, it would take 70 calories to heat one gram of water (ignoring that it is salt water) to 100°C plus 540 calories to evaporate it for a total of 610 calories per gram or 610,000,000 calories per cubic meter. Dividing 2.3070192117588E+018 calories by 610,000,000 calories per cubic meter, we obtain a new estimate of the volume of water that Harvey would have evaporated sans global warming: 3,781,998,708 cubic meters. Again, we divide by the area of Harris County and we obtain a water column of 0.8218163207 meters or about 32.3549732559 inches, which is what would have fallen on Harris County sans global warming.
Subtracting, the latter water column from the former, we obtain an estimate of how much global-warming increased rainfall during Harvey:
0.0291988425 inches or about 29/1000 of an inch!
Of course, my estimate might be wrong. If somebody spots an error, please do not hesitate to point it out. It is surprising that it would make so little difference (honestly).
redo all of that- nobody is boiling water to evaporate it
it changes state with NO change in temperature whatsoever.
The energy to change state from liquid to vapor needs to come from somewhere. Either from cooling the warming surface from which it emanates (evaporative cooling) or from the atmosphere that contacts it above.
you have that sorted even tho it’s not rocket science
equally obvious is that the oceans do not boil to make clouds.
https://sci-hub.cc/10.1002/qj.49711046626
Seems to me the only difference in water vapor taken up would be the amount evaporated until the sea surface cooled that 0.55 C it had increased.
Hurricanes transfer heat from the surface water to the upper atmosphere, right? So if the sea surface temperature (SST) was 30 C before and 30.55 C when Harvey went over, wouldn’t the only difference in water vapor uptake occur in the time it took to cool the SST right under the eye by 0.55C? After that, it would be “hurricane as usual.”
Has anyone ever measured the difference in SST before and after a hurricane passed by?
Evaporation is governed by temperature, pressure and wind. Unless I’ve missed something. Possibly things in the water.
Hurricanes are very low pressure systems.
Oh, God. An actual calculation!!! I love it!!
The wind picks up water droplets from the surface without the need for evaporation.
Kip,
Your venting on Justin Gillis is much more measured and professional than mine.
He is a classic NYTimes Progressive tripe spewing bufoon. Think Krugman, Friedman, Blow, Dowd, Egan ….. Only Ross Douthaut and Brett Stephens get away with not towing the party line as long as they bash Trump regularly,
Gillis’ successors (Coral Davenport and her ilk) will sing the same silly song on the Times front page.
As a native New Yorker who grew up aspiring to be a Times reader ( We read the Daily News and The Post where I came from) I am appalled at what they put out on a daily basis.
You added the heat needed to raise the water temperature to 100C. That would be correct if the water boiled. But water does not have to get heated at all to evaporate. The oceans don’t boil, but water evaporates from them all the time.
The oceans don’t need to boil, but each water molecule needs to absorb enough energy to reach 100C before it can phase transition and break away from the surface.
Even when ice sublimates, the surface water molecules have to absorb enough energy to break their phase bonds with the surrounding ones.
The point to remember is that phase transition is a boundary, not an event. You don’t need the whole mass to reach transition temperature, just the molecules that are breaking their phase bonds. That’s why a pot of heated water boils instead of just poofing to gas. The water molecules at the temperature boundary (the hot bottom of the pan) transition to a gas and escape up through the water as bubbles, but loose their energy to the surrounding water and the bubbles collapse. As the water in the pot raises the bubbles get larger because the gas looses less heat to the water as it passes through, until they can survive all the way through and are released into the air.
With surface evaporation, since the gaseous water molecules don’t have to raise up through the water to escape, the don’t loose any of their energy and are able to break away cleanly.
No boiling oceans needed.
“The immense wave of refugees… moving across continents may be just the beginning.”
Wouldn’t open-border globalists think this was a good thing?
Trying to strike fear in the hearts of conservatives, sort of like how they focus lots of gloom-and-doom rainfall, flooding, and hurricanes in the future on the south these days.
I bet he was pushed out. The NYT is shedding employees. link
The thing about the NYT is that it often carried the truth way on the back pages where most people wouldn’t see it. You could find the truth but you had to be dedicated. That might no longer be as important these days with the internet and its multitude of sources.
Bob,
Sometimes one searches in vain.
However, the NYT had one genuine journalist working for it in the last decade, Dexter Filkins. But he left to join the New Yorker. Whether his work was too truthful to fit NYT editors and owners or he just wanted to work in a longer format, I don’t know.
But I ran into him in both Iraq and Afghanistan and was impressed. He carried a semiauto pistol and was reasonably proficient in its use. By which I mean, it didn’t make me nervous when he handled it.
My opinion of the NYT went up because of its hiring him.
Commie ==> It wasn’t that long ago that the NY Times closed its Environmental News Desk — Revkin shipped out to ProPublica (from the Opinion Page) and now Justin Gillis moving on. You may be right about a buy-out, Gillis is no young cub reporter.
So to who are these “journalists” pandering? I believe its’ the news outlet owners.
markl ==> There is a fairly reliable story from ex-NY Times journalists that desk editors meet with the papers editors annually/regularly and decide on what the papers “narrative” will be for major topics. Reporters/journalists are then required to see that each story that touches on the topic fits the narrative or includes the narrative’s major talking points as part of the story.
Read each and every NY Times CliSci story and you will see that narrative jump off the page into your face — it is very obvious. It is not as simple as a bias towards alarmism — it is a definite story that has to be told each time the topic appears, without fail.
I am trying to get a solid confirmation that this oft-repeated story is true.
Let us get real here and scientific. The AGW conjecture is based upon a radiant greenhouse effect caused by trace gases in the Earth’s atmosphere that have LWIR absorption bands. It is well known that good absorbers are also good radiators so these trace gases, often refered to as greenhouse gases, do not trap heat any more than any other gases in the Earth’s atmosphere. The radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed in a real greenhouse, in the Earth’s atmosphere, or anywhere in the solar system. The radiant greenhouse effect is science fiction. Hence the AGW conjecture is science fiction. Based upon the paleoclimate record, and modeling results, the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate. If CO2 really affected climate then the increase in CO2 over the past 30 years should have caused at least a measureable increase in the dry lapse rate in the troposphere but such has not happened. Having hurricanes in hurricane prone areas at the hight of hurricane season is not that common. Such extreme weather is part of the Earth’s current climate as it has been for eons.