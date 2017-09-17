Winton Capital Sets Up Climate Change Prediction Market

Date: 12/09/17
|Lindsay Fortado, Financial Times
One of Europe’s largest hedge funds is looking to move into the gambling industry in the UK, as it sets up a new venue where players can bet on the effects of climate change. The project is hoping to tempt climate scientists to put their money where their models are.
The new “climate prediction market” is the brainchild of Winton Capital, founded by David Harding, and is aimed at finding a market consensus on the levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and global temperature rises in the future.
The not-for-profit project, which is being funded out of Winton’s philanthropic budget, is hoping to tempt climate scientists to put their money where their models are, and to provide a clear benchmark of the academic consensus at a time of intense interest in man-made climate change.
News of the project comes as the UN General Assembly meeting in New York focuses on the theme of a sustainable planet. Climate change also continues to dominate the political agenda around the world, after President Donald Trump declared he will withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord and roll back regulations on the production of coal.
“With a prediction market, getting the information is the primary objective,” said Mark Roulston, a scientist at Winton who is overseeing the project. “There’s not necessarily a consensus on all the implications of climate change. The idea is to have a benchmark which could track any emerging consensus.”
Under the plan, scientists and experts from around the world will be able to trade contracts based on the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide and how far temperatures increase, going decades into the future. Winton will act as a market maker and subsidise trading, rather than taking a cut or skewing the odds in its favour.
Winton’s market, which will be based in the UK, will be one of only a few prediction markets and is believed to be the first dedicated to climate issues. Such markets are mostly barred in the US because of more restrictive gambling laws; one exception is at the University of Iowa, which has developed a political futures market run for research and teaching.
If the Winton market is successful, Mr Roulston envisions it being a source to show how experts believe world events — such as the US withdrawing from the climate accord — could impact climate change.
Robin Hanson, a professor of economics at George Mason University who helped pioneer the use of prediction markets, said there is little incentive for anyone to try to manipulate the market, because that will only make the potential profits bigger for those who predict CO2 concentration and temperature correctly.
HT | Roger Knights.
45 thoughts on “Winton Capital Sets Up Climate Change Prediction Market”
The green blob’s credo is “other people’s money”, so I think this betting market will be a dud.
Well, it will give them a chance to “put their money where their mouth is” and if correct, score big.
No some of the non science idiots who are true believers will feel obligated to force it to be successful. Otherwise the only thing that it will do is demonstrate to the world just how little the so called scientists actually believe in their own BS.
You do understand though it makes no difference in the outcome? If a sufficient number of people believe something, it will happen, come hell or high water.
In this dimension, consensus plays a role that can’t be denied. If you tell people to believe in something, and enough people do it, it will happen.
Traditionally we’ve called this a “self fulfilling prophecy”. It exists simply because people believe it exists.
That’s exactly why all those people died at Jonestown BTW.
Kewl!
I already have a list of people I want to bet against.
I bet that NOAA, GISS and HadCRU will continue cooking the GASTA books.
I bet that this year will not be the warmest year Evah!
I know, I can’t get any action for such sure things.
Id like to be able to bet that minimum U Arctic sea ice extent will average higher in 2017-26 than in 2007-16. Unless NOAA cooks those books, too. No bureaucrat can ever be trusted to tell the truth.
‘I bet that this year will not be the warmest year”
But you wouldn’t get much money on that bet, non-Niño years are rarely, actually never record. If I were you, bet that this year is the second highest (EVAH!) and the highest non-Niño year. Of course you would be betting with all the scientists on that, so still not much of a pay off.
Do all scientists predict that this year will be higher than 2015 in the UAH satellite data?
scientists know better than to make
predictions about 2017 vs 2015. it’s
not climatologically relevant.
Crackers,
Reallyskeptical claims that scientists predict 2017 to be warmer than 2015.
sixto – how exactly are noaa & giss
& hadcru “cooking the books?”
it’s a serious charge. you’d better have
a serious answer
You haven’t been paying attention for very long obviously.
It’s a fact. The ways are numerous. You haven’t been paying attention.
Phil Jones even admitted it. As I said, all governments lie.
Two words regarding temperature manipulation.
Goulburn
Thredbo
sixto – that’s a non answer.
wr – same to your comment.
Bet the over on CO2 levels and the under on temperature change.
The problem with this approach is that “climate change” supporters are terribly allergic to making actual testable predictions.
specify all the future parameters of co2, ch4, n2o, aerosols,
sun, volcanoes, and you’ll get a prediction.
by month, please
Great concept. But I see a black cloud on the horizon: what is the global mean temperature at any given time (the benchmark)? How can this be proven beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law, where I expect many challenges to occur?
no one can predict that.
or needs to
Yeah you just want to remake the world’s economy by us taking your word for it, I suppose?
climate models predict warming of about 1 C by now. The
warming by now is about 1 C.
just who are you
trying to fool?
If you haven’t seen a political forecast market, go to https://www.predictit.org/Contract/839/Will-Donald-Trump-win-the-2016-US-presidential-election#data and then click the Open Chart button. After that click the 90 Day button.
Prior to November 2016 there had been a lot of talk about how accurate futures market forecasts could be.
This is an elaborate joke…… right? A numbers game on climate change theory? No one will take part. The alarmists are all talk and no substance when it come to putting their money where the truth is. The odds will be in favor of the skeptics because odds are based on history.
future climate isn’t determined
by “history.” should be
obvious
Of course it can. Climate is cyclical. Nothing has happened in the past 30 and 300 years that hasn’t happen in the past 3000 years.
Same goes for past 30,000 years and past 300,000 years. Ditto for three and 30 million and 300 million and three billion.
“climate is cyclical?” ??
do tell. tell us what these great cycles are, and
what the cycles are of — sunshine? toad
populations? pippa’s b-days?
“that will only make the potential profits bigger for those who predict CO2 concentration”
Guess I don’t see the game in predicting CO2 concentration. Or does some one here see it going down dramatically in the near future. I wonder how precise the estimate for next years max CO2 reading needs to be?
of course, no scientists are
going to bet on their
models.
most of their models aren’t even
constructed for such
purposes.
You are correct. They are constructed to generate grant money and press releases.
Spot on.
when i see someone claim scientists are only in
it for the money, i assume *they* are only in it for the
money, and so they naturally think everyone else is too. they’re
willing to sell their opinions to the highest
bidder. image an employee like that, working for
your company, like WR, on the take
And yet we are supposed to starve humanity of energy based upon model projections for 2100, when they’ve failed miserably already?
no one wants to starve anyone of energy.
where did you ever get such an idea??
What temperature measurements will they use? Will they factor in adjustments made to make things appear warmer?
ray – adjustments lower the warming trend.
you know that, right?
Show me the climate model hindcast scores. We have them for hurricane forecasting, where are the climate model scores? Just sayin, perspective should be in the house………
what is a model “score?”
how about these?
ed hawkins comparisons to cmip5.
can’t post the link
There is a ‘bet’ that Scott Armstrong’s ten year prediction will be better than Al Gore’s. There are only a couple of months to go. link I think Armstrong is winning.
This is of course not a new idea at all, and follows John Brunner’s 1975 model of the “Delphi” project he described as harnessing the common consciousness to predict future events.
Read “The Shockwave Rider” by that author for a more complete understanding of the hypothesis.
This market should be open to all. Limiting it to the “scientists and experts” (who must be approved by someone) will produce meaning less results.
And….. any quantities on which we can bet must be independently verifiable by a trusted accounting firm (if there still are any) that does not allow its principals to bet in this market.
This rules out betting on global average temp and even makes betting on temps at any particular location tricky without excellent security at that site.
For these reasons a better alternative to measuring temps is to bet on the “ice out” dates in the spring for rural lakes of a certain minimum size (>1000 sq km) that have a long record (50+ years) of those dates. Or the average date for 10 such lakes in same geographic region. This is something object not easily tampered with. Then everyone can bet (without depending so much on accountants or climate “experts” to guard or interpret the data.
Other options for what to measure that are objectively obvious are possible. E.g. Position of the front edge of some glaciers perhaps.
Overall with this approach I think this betting market is an excellent idea.
“most of their models aren’t even constructed for such purposes”
What ever. I wonder what data the odds makers are using to figure out what odds to give bettors.
i don’t think you understand
why scientists build models. it is only
rarely for predicting the consequences
of RCPs.