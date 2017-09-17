Are Doomsday Scenarios Best Seen As Failed Predictions Or Political Detonators?

Date: 16/09/17 | Tor H Aase, The Geographical Journal of Nepal
The so-called ‘Theory of Himalayan Environmental Degradation’ predicted an environmental collapse by the end of last millennium, threatening the life of millions of people. Fortunately, the all-encompassing crisis did not materialize.
The article shows that the ‘Theory’ failed to take into account the vast ecological variation in Himalaya and thus generalized its contentions to the whole mountain range on the basis of deficient data. But, on the other hand, what would have happened if the prediction had not been made? A doomsday scenario like the Theory of Himalayan Degradation can, from the perspective of positivist hypothesis testing, be viewed a posteriori as a failed prediction; but from another perspective it can be seen as an alarm clock that triggered a series of policy initiatives and new knowledge.
Introduction
From time to time, doomsday scenarios enter global academic and political discourses. The gloomy future that was intimated in The Limits to Growth created great havoc in the 1970s (Meadows et al., 1972). More recently, Huntington’s notion of the Clash of Civilisations (1993) activated a heated debate over the future of multiculturalism. A hallmark of such scenarios is that they rarely come true. The 1984 passed much more pleasantly than Huxley envisaged. But should we thereby dismiss them as useless, as failed predictions that the world would have made better without? This article looks at one such prediction. The ‘Theory of Himalayan Environmental Degradation’ predicted an environmental collapse in the world’s greatest mountains by the end of last millennium, threatening the life of millions of people. Fortunately, the all-encompassing crisis did not materialize. But what would have happened if the prediction had not been made? The article asks if doomsday scenarios like the Theory of Himalayan Degradation could be regarded as an alarm clock which sets academics and politicians in motion, rather than ridiculing them on hindsight as nothing more than failed predictions.
“Fortunately, the all-encompassing crisis did not materialize.”
But it did stoke the flames of fear in the pathetic minds of the indoctrinated. Mission accomplished ….. and the beat goes on, unfortunately.
“… sets academics and politicians in motion …” And, of course, the MSM.
On a smaller scale, I’ve seen weathermen make predictions for severe storms that failed to materialize, for one reason or another. Their looks of relief at being wrong were quite visible.
The mistake was neglecting the variables present in the Himalayan ridge. There are microclimates everywhere. If that weren’t so, the Mt. St. Helens would not have a growing snow pack on one side of the caldera for several decades now, while the other side does not. It’s just those few degrees of difference, the topography, the exposure to the sun or lack of it – all of those made the difference.
“The 1984 passed much more pleasantly than Huxley envisaged”
That was Orwell.
Further more, “1984” was never intended to be a prophecy about that particular year. (it’s just a book) But it does look like it has begun to be fulfilled more and more with every passing year. (just look at the corruption in the democrat party as revealed by wiki leaks last year) Orwell was rather insightful…
“The article asks if doomsday scenarios like the Theory of Himalayan Degradation could be regarded as an alarm clock which sets academics and politicians in motion …”
The goal is permanent social turbulence created by serial shocks, to precipitate the comorbidities of learned helplessness and PTSD-induced apathy.
Since when is apocalyptacism not theology?
Since when is apocalyptacism science?
Since when is apocalyptacism not an instrument of political and social control?
Jewish apocalyptacism. Christian apocalyptacism. Secular apocalyptacisms like Bakunin’s nihilism, CAGW (catastrophic anthropogenic global warming) or peak oil. What’s the difference? Don’t we see the same missionary zeal, the same messianism manifest itself in all of these?
Indian scientists [including myself, wrote to ministry of forests & environment; and sent an article to CSE’s Down To Earth magazine, just before itis going for printing, announced Noble Prize to IPCC & Al Gore, and thus in its place another article of mine relating to Polavaram irrigation dam project was published] questioned IPCC’s conclusion on Himalayan Glaciers melt issue. R. K. Pachauri, the then Chairman of IPCC, dismissed criticism, claim it as “voodoo science”. After 2009 December Copenhagen fiasco, IPCC says the Himalayan Glaciers won’t melt by 2035 & expressed regret by saying that established standards of evidence not applied properly.
In 2014 a study of 2181 Himalayan Glaciers from 2000-2011 showed that 86.6% of the glaciers were not receding [this was also informed to members of parliament in the session by minister concerned after his return from Paris meet in December 2015].
Geological Survey of India monitoring few important glaciers in Himalayan region, Gangotri, is one of them feed the main river Ganga. Due to formation of fault zone the ice started receding and now it started recovering.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
