Irma ‘Nuclear hurricane’ headline clearly demonstrates L A Times climate alarmist propaganda agenda

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

On September 8, 2017 the L A Times published a story on the approach of Hurricane Irma toward the U.S. with a front page headline which invents a new climate alarmist propaganda category of hurricane the contrived and dreaded ‘Nuclear hurricane’.

This L A Times front page headline clearly demonstrates a purely climate alarmist propaganda reporting agenda and establishes that the paper is devoid of any ability to address or understand scientific data which clearly shows that Hurricane Irma is representative of major hurricane events reflected over the last 125+ years of recorded Atlantic hurricane history.

The Times fails to address scientific data which displays the Hurricane Irma major hurricane occurrence in context with many other Atlantic major hurricane events in U.S. recorded history.

Irma’s death toll while tragic and unfortunate will not place it high among the deadliest hurricanes that have occurred in U.S. history.

While the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is not over there are many prior seasons which are at the top of the list of crating major Atlantic hurricane events.

Additionally the Times ignores and hides from its readers extensive scientific data clearly showing that neither the frequency or magnitude of global Atlantic or Pacific hurricanes is increasing over time as falsely claimed by climate alarmism propagandists.

The Times failed to address the scientific data reality that increasing global CO2 emissions simply show no connection to increasing Atlantic hurricane energy levels.

Nor do increasing global CO2 emissions show any connection to driving the occurrence of US landfalls of Atlantic hurricanes.

The Times ignored the fact that multiple times in the past three and even four Atlantic hurricanes have existed in the same time period so the recent occurrence of three Atlantic hurricanes in the same time period is not unique.

The L A Times has a clearly established track record of climate alarmism propaganda reporting while concealing from its readers extensive scientific data which undermines its flawed alarmists claims.

The occurrence of naturally occurring major Atlantic hurricanes during this years peak hurricane season period appears to have the Times in climate alarmist propaganda overdrive.

