Irma ‘Nuclear hurricane’ headline clearly demonstrates L A Times climate alarmist propaganda agenda

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
On September 8, 2017 the L A Times published a story on the approach of Hurricane Irma toward the U.S. with a front page headline which invents a new climate alarmist propaganda category of hurricane the contrived and dreaded ‘Nuclear hurricane’.
This L A Times front page headline clearly demonstrates a purely climate alarmist propaganda reporting agenda and establishes that the paper is devoid of any ability to address or understand scientific data which clearly shows that Hurricane Irma is representative of major hurricane events reflected over the last 125+ years of recorded Atlantic hurricane history.
The Times fails to address scientific data which displays the Hurricane Irma major hurricane occurrence in context with many other Atlantic major hurricane events in U.S. recorded history.
Irma’s death toll while tragic and unfortunate will not place it high among the deadliest hurricanes that have occurred in U.S. history.
While the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is not over there are many prior seasons which are at the top of the list of crating major Atlantic hurricane events.
Additionally the Times ignores and hides from its readers extensive scientific data clearly showing that neither the frequency or magnitude of global Atlantic or Pacific hurricanes is increasing over time as falsely claimed by climate alarmism propagandists.
The Times failed to address the scientific data reality that increasing global CO2 emissions simply show no connection to increasing Atlantic hurricane energy levels.
Nor do increasing global CO2 emissions show any connection to driving the occurrence of US landfalls of Atlantic hurricanes.
The Times ignored the fact that multiple times in the past three and even four Atlantic hurricanes have existed in the same time period so the recent occurrence of three Atlantic hurricanes in the same time period is not unique.
The L A Times has a clearly established track record of climate alarmism propaganda reporting while concealing from its readers extensive scientific data which undermines its flawed alarmists claims.
The occurrence of naturally occurring major Atlantic hurricanes during this years peak hurricane season period appears to have the Times in climate alarmist propaganda overdrive.
The LA article is a nonsense, even a weak tropical storms ‘releases’ more energy than a largest nuclear explosion, while any hurricane is number of orders of magnitude more potent.
For an unprecedented and never equaled bad Atlantic hurricane season, check out this one:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1780_Atlantic_hurricane_season
It featured prominently in American history.
The record doesn’t show three major hurricanes at once, but in the 18th century hurricanes which formed without hitting ships or land would have gone unnoticed. It’s unlikely that none formed in late June, all of July, the first three weeks of August and all of September.
A hurricane releases every second roughly the energy of an Hiroshima bomb, ie ~12 kilotons of TNT equivalent. That’s 86,400 Hiroshimas per day. So the 10,000 nuclear bombs would need to be thermonuclear. If a hurricane lasts ten days, then that’s a thousand such bombs per day, which means roughly one megaton each.
Now those numbers really put nuclear war into context.
Does it matter what category the hurricane is? How would the energy in a category 1 hurricane stack up in those terms against a category 5?
The thought also occurs to me that there were three hurricanes in the Atlantic at the same time, and an earthquake in Mexico.
What’s the nuclear bomb equivalent of an earthquake? The mind boggles.
How many nuclear weapons are there in the world? Including N. Korea’s single contribution.
An image of the physical paper’s front page would make this stronger.
Here’s a couple scary editorials from today’s L.A. Times.
—————————–
Harvey and Irma say this is the right time to discuss global warming
As Hurricane Irma was bearing down on Florida on Friday, Scott Pruitt, who runs the federal EPA, told a television interviewer that the moment was inappropriate for discussing climate change because, well, there were other things to discuss.
http://www.latimes.com/opinion/editorials/la-ed-pruitt-harvey-irma-20170911-story.html
Climate deuiers play politics with looming natural disasters
When the intensifying effect of climate change was brought into the news coverage of Hurricane Harvey, some conservatives objected. They said it was horrid that the “liberal media” was politicizing a disaster that had upended so many people’s lives. Now, the same complaints will probably be raised in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
http://www.latimes.com/opinion/topoftheticket/la-na-tt-looming-disasters-20170910-story.html
To discuss global warming? The science is settled. End of discussion.
September 2, 2008 — Hurricane Gustav had just made landfall in LA, Hurricane Hanna is hitting Hispaniola before it heads towards the Carolinas, Hurricane Ike is gathering itself in the mid Atlantic before it races into the Gulf and hammers Houston, and Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the eastern Atlantic. That was a day with three big hurricanes on the map at the same time (Ike and Gustav being major hurricanes in their lifetimes), and all three would be impacting the US in a material way.
We all know there are other “unprecedented” situations like this. Climate alarmists can’t help using the term.
As Inigo Montoya would say . . . “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”
Left-wing alarmist media have been waiting SO long to roll out this hurricane horror story they’ve just gone way overboard. The Guardian must’ve run 5 articles now (including one by Michael Mann) claiming ‘climate breakdown’ Armageddon is now upon us, every single one of which has been brutally undermined by NOAA admitting ‘there’s zero human influence detected’. It’s like a teenage lad having to wait 12 months before hitting the jackpot with his girlfriend and getting a bit over-excited – and has ended up being about as messy.
http://flhurricane.com/cyclone/showflat.php?Cat=0&Number=98005&page=29&fpart=29&vc=1&nt=29
On a less flippant note this is a fine piece by Larry Hamlin. Well-sourced evidence everywhere, taking apart the LA Times deceitful narrative one lie at a time. In a court of law this would swing the case Larry’s way with a unanimous verdict. Quite brutal and exactly the antithesis of green climate propaganda.
I actually draw solace from the hysteria and hyperbole that has greeted the recent hurricanes in the media. The hysteria conceals a rising panic about their awareness that fewer and fewer people are being fooled by their rhetoric and more are asking why if “the science is settled” does it continuously need to be propped up with exaggeration misinformation and downright falsehoods
In general, a colder world is a stormier world.
https://www.csmonitor.com/Science/2013/0517/Why-do-planets-farthest-from-sun-have-highest-winds-Team-closes-in-on-answer
“Settled consensus climate science” has not been able to explain away the inconvenient truth that winds on Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune move so much more rapidly than on Earth. The outer planets have thick atmospheres, while Mars’ is thin. Yet, generally, the colder the windier.
The climate people play a long range game. Every weather event is an occasion to rise up assault the populace with propaganda and count that down the road when the political stars align they can give it to us good an hard. Like Mencken says.
