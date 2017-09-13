Democrats Treading Cautiously on Climate Issues

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Politico reports that top Democrats are refraining from taking advantage of Hurricane Harvey and Irma, in stark contrast to their response to Hurricane Sandy.
Democrats hold their fire on climate change
They’re largely refraining from using the destruction wrought by Harvey and Irma as an occasion to lambaste President Donald Trump’s policies.
By EMILY HOLDEN and ELANA SCHOR 09/12/2017 06:09 PM EDT
Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have handed Democrats their most potent opportunity in half a decade to hammer Republicans on climate change — with the massive storms giving tens of millions of Americans an upfront glimpse of the types of devastation the world faces if the warming planet spawns a surge in extreme weather.
But instead, they’re mostly keeping quiet.
That’s a contrast from past storms like 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, when Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the disaster a sign that “climate change is a reality.” Even then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, an independent, cited the storm and climate change at the time among his reasons for endorsing Barack Obama’s reelection as president.
The wariness of appearing to seize on a disaster is “part of” the party’s calculus behind keeping the climate politics to a minimum after the hurricanes, said the top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Tom Carper of Delaware.
“When we’ve done a good deal more work in terms of cleanup and getting folks’ lives back to normal, I hope we do a deep dive into whether or not the warming in the Gulf of Mexico is really what’s causing this,” Carper added in an interview, vowing that a broader climate conversation is “coming soon.”
It’s not a good idea to try to land a “punch to the gut of climate change deniers” while first responders are still “pulling bodies out of the water,” said Jeff Schlegelmilch, deputy director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University’s Earth Institute.
But green groups haven’t hesitated to take aim at Trump online, with the Natural Resources Defense Council criticizing his recent move to rescind climate standards for federal infrastructure and the League of Conservation Voters praising Miami’s Republican mayor, Tomás Regalado, for saying it is time to talk about climate change.
Bill McKibben, founder of the outspoken climate activist group 350.org, shied away from disparaging Democrats, though.
“We’ve got a much sterner test for Democrats than will they talk about climate change — it’s will they come out for 100% renewable energy,” he said by email. “Short of that, talk is cheap.”
Read more: http://www.politico.com/story/2017/09/12/democrats-hurricanes-climate-change-242618
As noted previously, many people in regions affected by the hurricanes don’t see climate as an issue. Hillary Clinton recently admitted her greatest regret was threatening the jobs of coal miners.
I have to say, the Democrats (and Republicans) probably have a lot of other material they could sling at the President first…
Griff,
What? Like the Democrats being the founders of the Klan?
There will be no gut punch as the doomsters have nothing statistically important to say. To say 2 hurricanes are due to a president’s 8 months in office is to claim he is a God that runs the weather of the earth, and we need to beseech him to behave.
They were thinking of Obama, who caused the seas to began to subside the day he took office.
“I hope we do a deep dive into whether or not the warming in the Gulf of Mexico is really what’s causing this”
Might be a bit difficult for Irma that never really got into the Gulf and more or less collapsed the moment it started pulling moisture from Gulf waters.
Yes, that was what stood out to me , a total lack of understanding of the track and origin of Irma.
” top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Tom Carper of Delaware.”
Amazing that someone who has chosen to be on the Senate Environment committee should have such glaring ignorance of what it’s all about.
Witchfinder Central has realised the traction is going out of Climate Change.
I’ve have noticed this globally. The rhetoric is still massive, but the actual activity is generally downwards pulling subsidies out of renewable energy.
Electric cars fill the headlines, but not the streets.
In Germany, the proportion of electric vehicles on the vehicle stock (purely electric and plug-in) on January 1, 2017 is only 0.1 percent. The share of pure electric vehicles is only 0.07 percent. The share of the newly registered vehicles rose due to a subsidy in 2016, but in 2017 it is now declining again after utilization of the driving effects. This means that less than every thousandth vehicle is equipped with an electric drive. Tendency as described above is rather declining as one looks at the increase in approvals of other petrol and diesel powered vehicles. The goal of the Federal Government to have one million electric drives on the road in 2020 is therefore as far from the reality as Regulus from the earth.
Source: Kraftfahrtbundesamt
hans-georg: all disruptions start small. 350,000 EVs sold in China last year – twice the US.
John Hardy
“350,000 EVs sold in China last year – twice the US.”
With a population roughly three times that of the US.
Climate scientists with new data and new conclusions about alleged global warming and hurricane frequency/intensity should air their research when it is ready, without regard for politics, point scoring, personal preferences. Such tactics are not part of proper science. Geoff.
Come on, Geoff! Since when did anything to do wth “Climate” (as opposed to “climate”) have any connection with proper science?
As Pierre Gosselin keeps telling us paper after paper after paper arguing against the impact of CO2 and/or in favour of the effect of the sun has been published over the last couple of years, but is anybody listening?
We both know “the science” is a sideshow. This is all about environmental politics. Oh, and money. Lots of money!
It’s actually the Kremlin that’s behind the hurricanes in the US.
Oh dear – the Russians must have gotten their secret weather technology from the lizard people… /sarc
It’s common knowledge.
Unfortunately English lacks the fine distinction afford by other languages as to how ‘knowledge’ is acquired, whether merely by acquaintance with received wisdom, or as a result of investigating and testing hypotheses against reality.
A little gem skipped in between the frolics of brainless and mostly dressless celebreties.
yes, the Mail is more like a soft p0rn site than a news outlet
Funny, that reminds me of my aunts in the 1960’s saying the Russians were controlling our weather. Somethings never change I guess.
“They’re largely refraining from using the destruction wrought by Harvey and Irma as an occasion to lambaste President Donald Trump’s policies”
Why should they when there is such a wealth of other material they could use? You don’t take a hot dog to a banquet.
One art of Statecraft is getting opponents to feel good about working together. I see this starting to happen. Long way to go, but some first steps…..
You’re missing the point. This isn’t about a chance to bash Trump and his policies. This is specifically about the Dems fave issue and the one that is near and dear to their hearts; “Climate Change”, and which they are desperately trying to save, having gone all in on it. With Trump in the WH, and having rejected the Paris “Agreement”, they get a two-fer; obviously they like to bash Trump any chance they get, but with anything climate-related they also get to virtue-signal and wax idiotic about their pseudo-issue of “climate change”. It makes them feel and look important, and like they are doing something to help “save the planet”. Notice they are holding off for now, but only because they know how it would look. It would backfire on them. But it won’t be long before they will pile on. It’s in their nature to do so.
The one and only measure of global warming is temperature increasing globally at a rate that is (statistically) significantly higher than the natural rate of increase as we warm out of the Little Ice Age. Everything else can be dismissed as politics and hyperbole.
A couple of issues maybe at work. Hillary Clinton put the blame on herself for losing the election in large part for discussing the Dem infatuation with putting coal mining out of business. She lost PA as a result. Second, the Bush faction and special counsel may impeach Trump. Dems might just be happy to leave events run their course rather than attract unnecessary attention at this time.
“warming in the Gulf of Mexico” ?
Well early this year the seas off Galveston were noticed to be exceptionally warm and the question naturally arose as to whether this would mean a stronger tornado season in the southern states and more and stronger hurricanes in late summer – fall.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2017/03/a-sizzling-gulf-of-mexico-could-bring-more-spring-storms/
Re: hurricanes
A climate researcher responded that:
“Sea surface temperatures also factor into the formation and strengthening of hurricanes, although hurricane season doesn’t formally begin until June 1 and really doesn’t get going until late July or August. Typically, waters of about 80° or warmer support hurricanes, so even with the record warmth this winter, it’s not like the 74° waters in the Gulf are going to support tropical cyclones any time soon.
But what about later this year? Does exceptionally warm water in winter augur a harsh hurricane season? The short answer is not really, says Phil Klotzbach, an atmospheric scientist at Colorado State University who specializes in seasonal hurricane activity. “They really don’t correlate well with Atlantic hurricane activity,” he said of winter sea surface temperatures. “I think the primary issue is that Gulf sea surface temperatures are always plenty hot to support major hurricane activity during the season.”
“Rather, Klotzbach told Ars, other factors will be more dominant in determining whether hurricanes ultimately form and intensify in the Gulf this summer. Among those variables, he said, are vertical wind shear and moisture levels in the mid-atmosphere.”
Hopefully this sets everyone’s mind at rest
Talk is cheap but not the cost of nearly everything with govt. mandated 100% renewable energy.
all the hot air misses the facts. CO2 is benign, a trace gas necessary for all life .1 part in 2500 ,a very effective exstinguisher of fires and must help to modify the bad effects of oxygen in the air and in our bodies.
i like to add the above are things to note. Also one hurricane season says nothing about climate.It is just very nasty weather
Trump should introduce a infrastructure bill that is climate change neutral but saves billions in damages and puts real Americans to work. Like, underground power lines in hurricane prone areas.
Let’s see, the Democrats controlled the House of Representatives in 2008 and 2009, passed a cap and trade bill which then stalled in the senate. Dems lost the house but retained the senate. In 2012 Pres. Obama ran on an “all of the above” energy platform but quickly pivoted after his win with an assault on coal. Tom Steyer dangled $100 million in campaign contributions and the senate Democrats pulled an all nighter with speeches and they still lost seats in the Senate. The current president took one of the most strident positions against climate change alarmism and beat the biggest political machine in history (and took the senate). I’d say someone in the Democratic party platform committee has finally realized that climate change is a issue that changes peoples votes, just not the way they expected from inside the bubble.