Climate Hypocrisy

It’s Climate Hypocrisy Wednesday Part One: Climate Activists Channel Michael Crichton

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Crichton went with the crowd-pleasing condemnation of private jet-flying liberals (very popular, even among the private jet-flying Eastsiders present) and the apparent hypocrisy of people who think that global warming is a problem using any energy at all.

https://en.everybodywiki.com/Speeches_by_Michael_Crichton

He also suggested that private jets be banned as they add more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere for the benefit of the few who could afford them.

I don’t think this generation of climate activists would agree with Crichton’s overall perspective on the issue.

Environmentalism seems to be the religion of choice for urban atheists. Why do I say it’s a religion? Well, just look at the beliefs. If you look carefully, you see that environmentalism is in fact a perfect 21st century remapping of traditional Judeo-Christian beliefs and myths.

https://www.cs.cmu.edu/~kw/crichton.html

Update: Actions have consequences. Don’t piss off the oligarchs.

Rick C
May 24, 2023 10:28 am

The very rich will never give up their private flying.
Politicians are mostly owned by the rich and want to fly private too.
There is no chance private jets will be banned.
Fortunately there is no evidence that CO2 from jets or any other source has a significant negative climate impact, so I say go ahead and enjoy your wealth and power, but don’t tell me to cut my carbon footprint.

terry
Reply to  Rick C
May 24, 2023 11:06 am

No you’re wrong. The uber rich go first, not last.

Scarecrow Repair
Reply to  terry
May 24, 2023 11:22 am

What does your first sentence refer to — what is he wrong about?

Your second sentence makes no sense without some context. What the heck are you talking about?

More Soylent Green!
Reply to  Rick C
May 24, 2023 11:27 am

It used to be the radicals ate the rich first. Now they’re fellow travelers.

Let’s keep pushing the private jet issue as a wedge between the rich and the everyday environmentalists.

Tom Abbott
May 24, 2023 11:14 am

None of these Climate Alarmists ever complain about what the Chicoms are doing with CO2.

The Chicoms are increasing their use of coal by leaps and bounds and have, or will, nullify any efforts on the part of Western Climate Alarmists to reduce CO2 going into the atmosphere.

Western Climate Alarmists are spnning their wheels on this matter, while at the same time ruining their economies and the well-being of the people they govern by limiting CO2 when others are increasing their output of CO2. It’s a ridiculous situation. A destructive situation for the West.

doonman
May 24, 2023 11:29 am

All jets are private jets as they are all made by private companies.

