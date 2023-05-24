It’s Climate Hypocrisy Wednesday Part One: Climate Activists Channel Michael Crichton

Crichton went with the crowd-pleasing condemnation of private jet-flying liberals (very popular, even among the private jet-flying Eastsiders present) and the apparent hypocrisy of people who think that global warming is a problem using any energy at all. https://en.everybodywiki.com/Speeches_by_Michael_Crichton

He also suggested that private jets be banned as they add more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere for the benefit of the few who could afford them.

Here is the joint press release with more information! https://t.co/T52WrGQ9PL



Photos and videos to be found asap here: https://t.co/M1s1WAHYdn

2/ pic.twitter.com/1qCxWdXCWi — Stay Grounded Network (@StayGroundedNet) May 23, 2023

Private jets are the most climate wrecking form of transport.



They cause approx 50x the CO2 of a train ride …and this only considers CO2. Non-CO2 effects triple aviation’s climate impact!



Most private jets flights are short-haul & could easily be made by train.

4/ pic.twitter.com/MzdQcWtz1t — Stay Grounded Network (@StayGroundedNet) May 23, 2023

Let’s put an end to the obscene level of #LuxuryEmissions and excessive flights.

Sign our petition and get engaged: https://t.co/X2Xm1voedQ

6/ pic.twitter.com/sGhRIboGQN — Stay Grounded Network (@StayGroundedNet) May 23, 2023

I don’t think this generation of climate activists would agree with Crichton’s overall perspective on the issue.

Environmentalism seems to be the religion of choice for urban atheists. Why do I say it’s a religion? Well, just look at the beliefs. If you look carefully, you see that environmentalism is in fact a perfect 21st century remapping of traditional Judeo-Christian beliefs and myths. https://www.cs.cmu.edu/~kw/crichton.html

Update: Actions have consequences. Don’t piss off the oligarchs.

🚨#BanPrivateJets UPDATE: OVER 20 HOURS DETAINED🚨



Climate Activists remain in police custody after yesterday’s peaceful protest at #EBACE2023 Europe's largest private jet fair. We are extremely concerned about their safety and demand their immediate release.



Sign and share… pic.twitter.com/Pv8yV1Q3OT — Greenpeace International (@Greenpeace) May 24, 2023

4.8 6 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...