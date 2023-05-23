Another Day, Another Priceless Artifact Wrecked by Climate Fanatics

Essay by Eric Worrall

If they break enough stuff, we have to listen, right?

Climate activists dump charcoal in Rome’s Trevi Fountain By Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN Updated 11:59 AM EDT, Mon May 22, 2023 RomeCNN — Climate change activists turned the blue water of the Trevi Fountain in central Rome black with diluted charcoal on Sunday. Around 10 activists from the climate group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) entered the 18th century late-Baroque fountain holding a banner that said, “Let’s not pay for fossil campaigns considering what is happening in Emilia Romagna,” referring to the deadly flooding in northern Italy, which some experts have linked to the climate crisis. “Our country is dying,” other banners stated. All activists were arrested and face vandalism charges, Rome police said. … Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/charcoal-trevi-fountain-rome-climate-intl/index.html

What should we do about these outrages?

Obviously punishing the miscreants would be a good step, but courts frequently go soft on eco-vandals.

The obvious retaliation is to wreck all their solar panels and wind turbines.

Not the way they do it – not by physical vandalism. WUWT does not advocate breaking the law. Direct action over an issue as ridiculous as the fake climate crisis is for losers.

The wrecking ball we’re looking for is the election of fiscally conservative federal politicians who shut down all the green subsidies and market distorting renewable quotas, and punish states which defy the subsidy shutdown by penalising their federal grants.

Without subsidies and market distortions, the renewable energy industry will die.

I’m looking forward to the day when the only visible renewable installations when driving through the countryside are the rotting corpses of broken turbines and abandoned solar farms.

