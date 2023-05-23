Eco-vandals attacking the Trevi Fountain in Rome. Source CNN, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Intermittent Wind and Solar Opinion

Another Day, Another Priceless Artifact Wrecked by Climate Fanatics

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
8 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

If they break enough stuff, we have to listen, right?

Climate activists dump charcoal in Rome’s Trevi Fountain

By Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Updated 11:59 AM EDT, Mon May 22, 2023

RomeCNN — 

Climate change activists turned the blue water of the Trevi Fountain in central Rome black with diluted charcoal on Sunday. 

Around 10 activists from the climate group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) entered the 18th century late-Baroque fountain holding a banner that said, “Let’s not pay for fossil campaigns considering what is happening in Emilia Romagna,” referring to the deadly flooding in northern Italy, which some experts have linked to the climate crisis.

“Our country is dying,” other banners stated. 

All activists were arrested and face vandalism charges, Rome police said.

Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/charcoal-trevi-fountain-rome-climate-intl/index.html

What should we do about these outrages?

Obviously punishing the miscreants would be a good step, but courts frequently go soft on eco-vandals.

The obvious retaliation is to wreck all their solar panels and wind turbines.

Not the way they do it – not by physical vandalism. WUWT does not advocate breaking the law. Direct action over an issue as ridiculous as the fake climate crisis is for losers.

The wrecking ball we’re looking for is the election of fiscally conservative federal politicians who shut down all the green subsidies and market distorting renewable quotas, and punish states which defy the subsidy shutdown by penalising their federal grants.

Without subsidies and market distortions, the renewable energy industry will die.

I’m looking forward to the day when the only visible renewable installations when driving through the countryside are the rotting corpses of broken turbines and abandoned solar farms.

Onthe Move
May 23, 2023 10:02 am

I heard a report that the floods were caused by the drought, that made the soil too dry to absorb water.

Makes sense … /s

1
Decaf
May 23, 2023 10:11 am

After reading earlier that NY is going to monitor people’s purchases of meat and dairy, I’m wondering how long real New Yorkers are going to take to jump off of the climate alarmist sinking ship.

1
climedown
Reply to  Decaf
May 23, 2023 10:40 am

Decaf, not only monitor but restrict what you buy when you reach the ‘limit’ of (say) how much meat you can buy in a given period! They will be able to do this when it’s a cashless society and, like Canada, make restrictions on (any) Card Transactions.

0
JPadrick
May 23, 2023 10:26 am

I’m looking forward to the day when the only visible renewable installations when driving through the countryside are the rotting corpses of broken turbines and abandoned solar farms.”

All of this. With a bunch of nuclear power plants purring like kittens in their place, minding their own business.

1
KevinM
May 23, 2023 10:28 am

They just wanted attention. Mission accomplished.

1
Scissor
May 23, 2023 10:30 am

Fottili.

0
John the Econ
May 23, 2023 10:48 am

Their punishment will occur when they succeed in taking down the economy, where economically useless people like this will starve.

0
Rud Istvan
May 23, 2023 10:52 am

Two year old temper tantrums do not work. Adult weather tantrums do not work, either. The northern Italy flood problem is that it went from too dry to too wet too fast. Weather.

0
