Energy and Environmental Review: May 22, 2023

Greed Energy Economics:

Battle Looms Among NY Democrats Over High Cost of Green Energy Plans

Renewable Energy Health and Ecosystem Consequences:

Three bat species at risk of becoming endangered as wind turbines take heavy toll on wildlife

New Study: Bat Mortality in Wind Facilities of Southern Europe: Temporal Patterns and Implications in the Current Context of Climate Change

Renewables (General):

*** EPA v. The Grid

*** The wind and solar power myth has finally been exposed

*** Causal Effects

*** Wind and Solar Aren’t Nearly Enough: Why Biden Is Suddenly Supporting Fossil Fuels

There Is No Green “Energy Transition”

Oxford University’s Our World in Data falls for renewables industry spin

Wind Energy — Offshore:

*** The Left claims offshore wind costs are “benefits”

*** US Lawsuits filed against Offshore Wind Projects

R.I. fishermen file lawsuit notice over South Fork Wind Farm

‘Take’ authorizations prove NOAA is lying about whale deaths

Natural Resources Defense Council Announces STATE OF EMERGENCY for Atlantic Whales

CFACT’s Rucker testifies to NJ Senate GOP hearing on whale deaths

30th Dolphin Strands itself on a New Jersey beach

Wind Energy — Other:

*** Taking the Wind Out of Climate Change (referencing 60± studies)

*** How much wind killing do we want?

*** New Study: Wind Turbines Dry Out Regional Soils

Studies Suggest That Wind Parks Cause Climate Change, Even Regional Drought

Study: The transmission of seismic vibrations from wind turbines

Nuclear Energy:

*** New Study: Nuclear Power Is Humanity’s Greenest Energy Option

*** Nuclear Power Everywhere All at Once

The Power of Fusion: Making America Energy Independent!

Fossil Fuel Energy:

*** NY Senator Introduces Legislation to Prohibit Use of Fossil Fuels in Manufacturing of Renewable Energy Equipment

*** An easy guide to rational energy policies

*** The Truth About Ozone

The Myth of Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Electric Vehicles (EVs):

*** Electric Vehicle Illusions

EPA’s almost bare-naked electric car mandate

California Will Be Exploiting Developing Countries to Achieve 1.8 Million EV Trucks

SUV emissions could wipe out EV gains

If the battery is the key to an EV future, China’s got a lock on it

Dominating EVs globally: How China is crushing the US car industry

Miscellaneous Energy News:

*** The EPA Threatens to Turn Out the Lights

*** Paths to Net Zero: Identified, but not Demonstrated

Wheels Up

FERC commissioners tell senators of major grid reliability challenges, with some blaming markets

Biden Wages Terrifying, Suicidal War on Energy Security

Manmade Global Warming — Some Deceptions:

*** The Frozen Climate Views of the IPCC: An analysis of AR6

*** Actual science is discrediting the apocalyptic fantasies of ‘climate change’ cultists

*** Climate & Fairy Tales

What I Learned about What Exxon “Knew” re Climate Change

The Political Agenda of the IPCC

Manmade Global Warming — Miscellaneous:

*** Senator Ron Johnson Asks Witnesses Blunt Questions About Climate Change

*** The Obliging Presstitutes of Climate ‘Journalism’

*** 3 Damning Equations to Defeat Global Warming Zealots

*** CO2 Coalition Announces Election of Nobel Laureate Dr. John Clauser to its Board of Directors

*** Princeton University: Why Climate Change Is NOT an Emergency

Spoof: EIS Approval for Dummies

Canada’s green extremism is leading to disaster for its economy

