Mann’s Twitter Mania is Embarrassing

The Cleveland Clinic defines “mania” as: “…an extremely unstable euphoric or irritable mood along with an excess activity or energy level, excessively rapid thought and speech, reckless behavior and feeling of invincibility.
We’ve seen the so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” exhibited by the left, apparently Mann’s manic tweeting suggests he’s suffering from could be called “Curry Derangement Syndrome.” How else can you explain the last few days of obsessively tweeting and retweeting from others about her?
Here’s a few examples.
Yes–this is Judith Curry:
and yes, this too:
Get help buddy.