Mann’s Twitter Mania is Embarrassing

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
The Cleveland Clinic defines “mania” as: “…an extremely unstable euphoric or irritable mood along with an excess activity or energy level, excessively rapid thought and speech, reckless behavior and feeling of invincibility.

We’ve seen the so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” exhibited by the left, apparently Mann’s manic tweeting suggests he’s suffering from could be called “Curry Derangement Syndrome.” How else can you explain the last few days of obsessively tweeting and retweeting from others about her?

Here’s a few examples.


Yes–this is Judith Curry:

and yes, this too:

Get help buddy.

Scissor
May 15, 2023 2:04 pm

Mikey doesn’t like anything.

Scarecrow Repair
Reply to  Scissor
May 15, 2023 2:25 pm

Even himself. The amount of self-loathing it takes to be so afraid of admitting wrong is breath-taking.

universalaccessnz
May 15, 2023 2:13 pm

The book A Disgrace to the Profession says it all. Steyn’s 2015 publication is about Mann and the damage he has done to science.

Henry Pool
May 15, 2023 2:21 pm

Here is some homework. Unfortunately only for the real clever people
https://breadonthewater.co.za/2022/12/15/an-evaluation-of-the-greenhouse-effect-by-carbon-dioxide/
Let me know if I made a mistake….

(inline comment added by Anthony)

FROM ANTHONY: YES, YOU MADE A MISTAKE. I have told you time and again to stop spamming WUWT with off-topic comments pointing to your ramblings on your website. We are not here to be your personal traffic generator.

You’re banned – Anthony

Last edited 2 hours ago by Henry Pool
KevinM
Reply to  Henry Pool
May 15, 2023 2:35 pm

Your personal experiences recounted to explain GH effect don’t connect with someone with memories from New England winter. I remember and associate turning off the shower with cold and wet.

KevinM
Reply to  KevinM
May 15, 2023 2:37 pm

I’m not saying anything’s wrong, I’m just saying you’re describing something in a way that may evoke a different reaction from someone from a different environment.

ladylifegrows
Reply to  Henry Pool
May 15, 2023 3:11 pm

Nice. This takes me right back to Organic Chemistry, second year. You have the IR graphs from CO2, methane, O2 and H2O.The peaks are the bottoms and the total absorption is the area below the top. H2O has way more absorption than CO2 on this graph–which would not take into account that water vapor is roughly 1 to 5% of the atmosphere, while CO2 is .042% currently. That’s at least 20 times as much. The CO2 might have a net warming effect by slowing the radiation of heat out from the Earth, but it would not be detectable against 20 times as much of a molecule that absorbs about 9 or 10 times more energy (my eyeball estimate).

ladylifegrows
May 15, 2023 2:26 pm

Wow, still pushing the hockey stick he disgraced the Ivy League with. No Roman Warm period, the Medieval Warm period is highlighted in pink– a slight decline–How did it get its name?

As to “fringe”–WUWT used to be the world’s most viewed climate site, and still very high quality. Try to find it, or any other skeptic site in ANY search engine. Then try other polaried things like Donald Trump or election fraud, or Vaccines. Search two dozen pages in each search engine. Notice that there are really only about four pages and then they keep repeating.
Then comes the real kicker–try something innocent like “pancakes.” You are not going to get 112,769 results or anything like that. Same four pages followed by repeats.
So yeah, Truth tellers like Curry, or Jo Nova, or actual clinicians like Dr. Carrie Madej, or world-renowned people like Dr. Joseph Mercola–nope, can’t find them unless you already know who they are. The censors can call this “fringe,” but it is genocidal censorship.
Anybody know somebody who could design a real search engine from scratch? We need one.

Mike
Reply to  ladylifegrows
May 15, 2023 4:14 pm

Wow, still pushing the hockey stick”
Mann without his precious hockey stick graph is like a monkey without it’s banana.

KevinM
May 15, 2023 2:29 pm

I don’t understand why someone would attempt to argue using purposefully curated charts and adjusted analytical data. The only people capable of hearing the argument will be unable to not-see the purposeful curation and adjustments and ask “why?”.

Last edited 1 hour ago by KevinM
Rud Istvan
May 15, 2023 2:37 pm

Charles, you have outdone yourself with this satiric post.

Judith is a respected acquaintance who kindly provided a foreword to my ebook Blowing Smoke. Mann sued Tim Ball, lost, and shirked payment. He sued Stein, and seven years later still tied up in DC SLAPP morass.

Mann:

  1. Invented centered PCA, which reliably produces hockey sticks from pure red noise.
  2. Became famous by not producing emails and code from his UVA tenure.
  3. Became more famous by promoting strip bark bristlecone pines as reliable climate indicators (hint, the clue is in why they are strip barked).
  4. Became most famous in a 2016? congressional hearing also imcluding Judith Curry, where under sworn testimony questioning he said ‘I never called Judith Curry a ‘climate denier’. To which Judith replied, ‘ In your written testimony for this hearing, you just did. (Page 15, if I recall correctly). Anyone can find the amusing snippet on line at You Tube. I archived it on my main machine.
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 15, 2023 2:43 pm

I went and got the exact You Tube coordinates for all WUWTers. Go to You Tube, and in the general search bar just type ‘Mann Curry denier’. It is still the first congressional testimony video snippet that comes up as of now—of course with rampant on line censorship as revealed by the Twitter Files, that might soon change after this comment gets discovered.

Curious George
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 15, 2023 4:07 pm

Regarding Invention 1 (centered PCA), did he patent it?

Tom Halla
May 15, 2023 3:15 pm

After being reamed by McIntyre and McKittrick, the fact that Mann is still publishing shows the corruption of “climate science”

Walter
May 15, 2023 3:24 pm

He bashes Judith Curry because she’s a powerful voice of reason that threatens their careers. They probably want her dead. It’s a good thing we don’t live in the Soviet Union.

David Wojick
May 15, 2023 3:40 pm

Gotta love it when he proclaims “Here is what the science says” and shows a ridiculous modeling result. No science there. Alarmism personified.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
May 15, 2023 3:50 pm

Yippeeee!: A Mikey Mann bashing thread.

I’ll be back to read more comments. Yay!!!

Regards,
Bob

gyan1
May 15, 2023 3:52 pm

Anger is a common response from ideological idiots. They don’t like being shown how stupid they are.

Interesting that Progressives appear to be incapable of acknowledging mistakes and learning from them. A main way that progress happens..

Mike
May 15, 2023 4:11 pm

I always had a suspicion the Mann was a rather shallow, simplistic, pathetic individual and this now confirms it beyond any question.

Chris Hanley
May 15, 2023 4:36 pm

Forcibly blocking thousands of years of human development based on an absurd model modeller-derived counterfactual is preposterous.

