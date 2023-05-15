Mann’s Twitter Mania is Embarrassing

The Cleveland Clinic defines “mania” as: “…an extremely unstable euphoric or irritable mood along with an excess activity or energy level, excessively rapid thought and speech, reckless behavior and feeling of invincibility.

We’ve seen the so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” exhibited by the left, apparently Mann’s manic tweeting suggests he’s suffering from could be called “Curry Derangement Syndrome.” How else can you explain the last few days of obsessively tweeting and retweeting from others about her?

Here’s a few examples.

I'm afraid that transition was completed almost two decades ago:https://t.co/uNY5fCNAbB https://t.co/mqP0JKM1AZ pic.twitter.com/aMBsyxOEfH — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) May 14, 2023

Judith Curry continues to spout absurd climate denial nonsense. This is what science ACTUALLY has to say about the attribution of human-caused warming: https://t.co/FrIEoB6o0N pic.twitter.com/sOIEsPYfdl — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) May 13, 2023

As for what Curry has to say about the role of internal climate modes such as "AMO", "PDO", etc. we long ago debunked that in the peer-reviewed literature: https://t.co/M43mvqqRNP pic.twitter.com/4Xwd9RauBW — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) May 13, 2023



Yes–this is Judith Curry:

Important new book by @BjornLomborg.

Climate action is at the bottom of the list. https://t.co/eyGxHLMxBZ — Judith Curry (@curryja) May 12, 2023

and yes, this too:

Well this is interesting and provocative, from a very credible research team https://t.co/rNWDVTstan — Judith Curry (@curryja) May 10, 2023

Get help buddy.

