Ferrari Rejects Green Pressure to Phase Out Internal Combustion Engines

Ferrari resists pressure to phase out combustion engine By Theo Leggett Business correspondent, BBC News Ferrari will continue to build cars with internal combustion engines into the late 2030s, despite efforts by governments around the world to phase out the technology. The boss of the Italian manufacturer said it would be “arrogant” to dictate to customers what they can buy. For Ferrari, as for many other premium brands, the move towards electric cars presents a steep marketing challenge. But the company is due to introduce its first electric supercar in 2025. … In a BBC interview, Ferarri boss Benedetto Vigna pointed to this decision as a sign that technology was evolving, and denied doing so would undermine the company’s environmental credentials. “I don’t want to be arrogant and impose a choice on our client,” he said. “It is the client who must choose if they want an ICE (internal combustion engine), a hybrid or an electric car.” … Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/65539880

What can I say – Ferrari we love you. I’d buy one of your cars if I could afford it.

Imagine if other car makers focussed on what customers want, instead of focussing on being woke.

The government 2030s 100% EV target is nonsense, unless there are radical improvements in EV technology, and a complete overhaul of our roads.

For example, my second hand 4WD diesel can easily get 600 miles per tank, “recharges” in minutes, is light enough to climb and descend difficult slopes, and is mechanically good for at least another 100,000 miles. I bought it because I was fed up with my road vehicle being shaken to pieces on our failing roads.

The thought of current generation EVs being driven regularly on such roads is absurd.

