Ferrari 125 S replica. By Herranderssvensson - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, link
Electric Vehicles Opinion

Ferrari Rejects Green Pressure to Phase Out Internal Combustion Engines

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; “… I don’t want to be arrogant and impose a choice on our client …”

Ferrari resists pressure to phase out combustion engine

By Theo Leggett

Business correspondent, BBC News

Ferrari will continue to build cars with internal combustion engines into the late 2030s, despite efforts by governments around the world to phase out the technology. 

The boss of the Italian manufacturer said it would be “arrogant” to dictate to customers what they can buy.

For Ferrari, as for many other premium brands, the move towards electric cars presents a steep marketing challenge. 

But the company is due to introduce its first electric supercar in 2025.

In a BBC interview, Ferarri boss Benedetto Vigna pointed to this decision as a sign that technology was evolving, and denied doing so would undermine the company’s environmental credentials.

“I don’t want to be arrogant and impose a choice on our client,” he said.

“It is the client who must choose if they want an ICE (internal combustion engine), a hybrid or an electric car.”

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/65539880

What can I say – Ferrari we love you. I’d buy one of your cars if I could afford it.

Imagine if other car makers focussed on what customers want, instead of focussing on being woke.

The government 2030s 100% EV target is nonsense, unless there are radical improvements in EV technology, and a complete overhaul of our roads.

For example, my second hand 4WD diesel can easily get 600 miles per tank, “recharges” in minutes, is light enough to climb and descend difficult slopes, and is mechanically good for at least another 100,000 miles. I bought it because I was fed up with my road vehicle being shaken to pieces on our failing roads.

The thought of current generation EVs being driven regularly on such roads is absurd.

Correction (EW): Corrected the quote from Ferrari boss Benedetto Vigna

mikelowe2013
May 15, 2023 6:12 pm

Full marks to Ferrari, and I’m hopeful that many more will follow if their owners have the courage!

10
Tom Halla
May 15, 2023 6:15 pm

Being technologically illiterate seems to be a benefit for politicians. If you actually know what you are demanding is not currently possible, it tends to limit your claims. Technology is for those geeks, anyway, who we can dismiss. We elites have Vision!

6
terry
May 15, 2023 6:23 pm

Methinks the Italian PM is about to tell the green blob to F…O

8
spangled drongo
May 15, 2023 6:30 pm

Went to Hollywood with a mate many years ago and bought one of those gorgeous 1947 model Ferrari 125s [1.5 liter V12] as a wreck and brought it back to Aus and restored it. Including those beautiful Borani wheels.
Couldn’t see myself doing all that for an EV.

5
StuM
May 15, 2023 6:31 pm

Geez, we can only dream of roads as good as that in PNG 🙂

4
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  StuM
May 15, 2023 7:25 pm

These aren’t our worst, I was worried about my tyres 🙂

2
leefor
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 15, 2023 7:39 pm

Yeah. I had to drive out to Canowindra, NSW recently. Couldn’t see the road for potholes. (only slight exaggeration).

2
megs
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 15, 2023 10:40 pm

There’s a saying out here in the regions, we mostly drive on the left hand side of the road and if necessary on the right, but these days we drive on what’s left of the road! Had to replace a damaged steering rod a few months ago. They can keep their EV’s!

1
Edward Katz
May 15, 2023 6:36 pm

As governments try to pass mandates requiring the sale of only EVs, it’s up to consumers to take strong stands against such laws by bombarding their elected representatives to withdraw such actions. There’s no way that the public should have these overpriced vehicles shoved down their throats because if they allow it, they’ll stay overpriced, something the manufacturers would love since sales of them have been sluggish for years now, and their producers are losing money on them. In fact, one of the reasons the prices of conventional gas/diesel vehicles has been rising is that money is needed to subsidize the poorly-selling EVs.

4
Martin Brumby
Reply to  Edward Katz
May 15, 2023 9:32 pm

Don’t want to be pernickety, but do you really need those words “to withdraw such actions.”?
Reads much nicer without them!
A good thought, either way.

0
Bob
May 15, 2023 8:16 pm

The potholes probably wouldn’t be so bad if you were driving on the correct side of the road.

4
Hivemind
Reply to  Bob
May 15, 2023 8:40 pm

He is on the correct (left) side. You just can’t tell because so many English roads are just one lane wide.

1
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Bob
May 15, 2023 9:04 pm

Yep, both sides were equally stuffed. And the bridge towards the end of the video is single lane, a road which is marked on the maps as a “highway”.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
2
Scarecrow Repair
Reply to  Bob
May 15, 2023 9:56 pm

The potholes were so bad on the right side that they kept bouncing him over to the side he had left.

1
Janice Moore
May 15, 2023 9:34 pm

Bravo! Bravissimo!

Internal Combustion Engines ROCK!

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.biography.com%2F.image%2Ft_share%2FMTM1NzE2NDUyNTQzMDEwMDY2%2Fenzo-ferrari_wikicommonsjpg.jpg

And so does LIBERTY!

Free markets forever!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Janice Moore
1
