090211-N-1082Z-111 GULF OF ADEN (Feb. 11, 2009) Suspected pirates keep their hands in the air as directed by the guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG-72) as the visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) team prepares to apprehend them. Vella Gulf is the flagship for Combined Task Force 151, a multi-national task force conducting counterpiracy operations to detect and deter piracy in and around the Gulf of Aden, Arabian Gulf, Indian Ocean and Red Sea. It was established to create a maritime lawful order and develop security in the maritime environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jason R. Zalasky/Released). Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jason R. Zalasky, USN, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Alarmism

Guardian: Climate Change is Linked to More Pirate Attacks

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

The authors appear to ignore some other more obvious explanations.

Impact of warmer seas on fish stocks leads to rise in pirate attacks

Study of piracy hotspots in east Africa and South China Sea found that piracy increases when fish populations decline and vice versa

Karen McVeigh @karenmcveigh1 Thu 11 May 2023 17.00 AEST

Dwindling fish stocks caused by the climate crisis are leading to an increase in pirate attacks, according to a new study looking at two piracy hotspots over the past two decades.

Warmer seas have negatively affected fisheries in east Africa, one of the world’s worst areas for piracy; while in the South China Sea, another hotspot for attacks, it has had the opposite effect: fish populations have risen.

This phenomenon created a “rare natural experiment” in which to test the links between climate breakdown and piracy risk, according to Gary LaFree, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Maryland, and one of the co-authors of the paper, published in the American Meteorological Society journal, Weather, Climate, and Society (WCAS).

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/may/11/impact-of-warmer-seas-on-fish-stocks-leads-to-rise-in-pirate-attacks

The abstract of the paper;

Climate Change, Fish Production, and Maritime Piracy

Bo Jiang and Gary LaFree

 Online Publication: 25 Apr 2023 Print Publication: 01 Apr 2023DOI: https://doi.org/10.1175/WCAS-D-21-0147.1 Page(s): 289–306

Contemporary social science has produced little research on connections between climate change and crime. Nonetheless, much prior research suggests that economic insecurity may affect individual calculations of the cost and benefit of engaging in criminal behavior, and climate change is likely to have important economic consequences for professions like fishing that depend directly on the environment. In this paper, we test the possibility that climate change affects participation in maritime piracy, depending on the specific ways that it impacts regional fish production. Our analysis is based on piracy in East Africa and the South China Sea. These two regions are strategic in that both areas have experienced a large amount of piracy; however, rising sea temperatures have been associated with declines in fish production in East Africa but increases in the South China Sea. We treat sea surface temperature as an instrument for fish output and find that in East Africa higher sea surface temperature is associated with declining fish production, which in turn increases the risk of piracy, whereas in the South China Sea higher sea surface temperature is associated with increasing fish production, which in turn decreases the risk of piracy. Our results also show that decreases in fish production bring about a larger number of successful piracy attacks in East Africa and that increases in fish production are associated with fewer successful attacks in the South China Sea. We discuss the theoretical and policy implications of the findings and point out that as climate change continues, its impact on specific crimes will likely be complex, with increases and decreases depending on context.

Read more: https://journals.ametsoc.org/view/journals/wcas/15/2/WCAS-D-21-0147.1.xml

Unfortunately the full study is paywalled. But there are other factors which might be contributing to food shortages in East Africa;

Challenges from Chinese distant water fishing fleets in Africa

By Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, ET BureauLast Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

China is consistently ranked at number one in the global list of 152 countries practicing illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Being an industrialized nation, China has been forcing its way into other poorer countries’ Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ), forcing the local fishermen out of jobs and disrupting the local marine ecosystem. The worst hit is taken by countries in Africa, Latin America and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), according to IJ-Reportika, a leading investigative journ .. 

According to a comprehensive report published by IJ-Reportika, about 20% of the global IUU catch comes from just six western African countries – Mauritania, Senegal, the Gambia, GuineaBissau, Guinea and Sierra Leone. There have been multiple incidents of Chinese incursions and conflicts with the local African fishermen. Mauritania is suffering from Chinese incursions and aggressive fishing vessels since 2018. In 2020, three Mauritanian artisanal fishermen died when their boat was struck by a large Chinese Trawler. Despite being a smaller EEZ, it has been reported that the Chinese have spent over 2 million hours fishing. 

Read more: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/challenges-from-chinese-distant-water-fishing-fleets-in-africa/articleshow/97268569.cms

The green war on agriculture and Ukraine war is also contributing to food shortages in poor countries.

Another issue undermining global food security is biofuel subsidies.

In 2008 the United Nations admitted biofuel subsidies were causing widespread hunger, and urged nations to review their policies.

U.N. Says Biofuel Subsidies Raise Food Bill and Hunger

By Elisabeth Rosenthal

ROME United Nations food agency called on Tuesday for a review of biofuel subsidies and policies, noting that they had contributed significantly to rising food prices and the hunger in poor countries. 

With policies and subsidies to encourage biofuel production in place in much of the developed world, farmers often find it more profitable to plants crops for fuel than for food, a shift that has helped lead to global food shortages. 

Current policies should be “urgently reviewed in order to preserve the goal of world food security, protect poor farmers, promote broad-based rural development and ensure environmental sustainability,” said a report released here on Tuesday by Jacques Diouf, the executive director of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. 

In releasing the report, the United Nations joined a number of environmental groups and prominent international specialists who have called for an end to at least an overhaul of subsidies for biofuels, which are cleaner, plant-based fuels that can sometimes be substituted for oil and gas.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2008/10/08/world/europe/08italy.html

While there was some pullback, biofuel subsidies never really went away – they likely continue to exert upward pressure on food prices.

What if I’m wrong? What if global warming is having a direct impact on warm ocean fish stocks, which is possibly partially masked by other issues?

We can’t heat up the ocean to see what happens, but we can look at distant past periods in the same part of the world, when the world was much warmer than today.

RESEARCH ARTICLE| APRIL 17, 2021

Diverse marine fish assemblages inhabited the paleotropics during the Paleocene-Eocene thermal maximum 

Sanaa El-SayedMatt FriedmanTarek AnanMahmoud A. FarisHesham Sallam

The Paleocene-Eocene thermal maximum (PETM) was a short interval (120–220 k.y.) of elevated global temperatures, but it is important for understanding biotic responses to climatic warming. Consequences of the PETM for marine fishes remain unclear, despite evidence that they might have been particularly vulnerable to increasing temperatures. Part of this uncertainty reflects a lack of data on marine fishes across a range of latitudes at the time. We report a new paleotropical (~12°N paleolatitude) fish fauna from the Dababiya Quarry Member of Egypt dating to the PETM. This assemblage—Ras Gharib A—is a snapshot of a time when tropical sea-surface temperatures approached limits lethal for many modern fishes. Despite extreme conditions, the Ras Gharib A fauna is compositionally similar to well-known, midlatitude Lagerstätten from the PETM or later in the Eocene. The Ras Gharib A fauna shows that diverse fish communities thrived in the paleotropics during the PETM, that these assemblages shared elements with coeval assemblages at higher latitudes, and that some taxa had broad latitudinal ranges substantially exceeding those found during cooler intervals.

Read more: https://pubs.geoscienceworld.org/gsa/geology/article-abstract/49/8/993/598743/Diverse-marine-fish-assemblages-inhabited-the?redirectedFrom=fulltext

Given fish thrived in seas of coastal East Coast of Africa, during a period when global temperatures were at least 5C warmer than today, I think we can safely conclude that the claim global warming harms fish stocks or is likely to harm fish stocks in the foreseeable future is bogus.

I suspect there likely has been an increase in food distress in the last few decades in some parts of Africa, but the problems are more likely being caused by climate policy rather than climate change.

cgh
May 15, 2023 10:12 am

Piracy? Catch and release would deal with them and the dwindling fish problem. Simply heave them over the side after arresting them so they can swim home. Those that don’t make it will add to the supply of fish food.

Scissor
Reply to  cgh
May 15, 2023 11:33 am

Arrr, I think they be coming for me booty.

Mumbles McGuirck
May 15, 2023 10:19 am

Hmmm….
From
https://www.aoml.noaa.gov/hrd-faq/#hurricanes-novels-plays-cinema

China Seas (1935) directed by Tay Garnett
Based on a novel by Crosbie Garstin. Clark Gable stars as a ship captain plying the Hong Kong-Singapore trade, torn between Jean Harlow and Rosalind Russell. In addition to fighting off Malay pirates, he must pilot his ship through a typhoon.

Ferry to Hong Kong (1959) directed by Lewis Gilbert
This time it’s Orson Welles as the ship captain who battles pirates and a typhoon in the South China Sea. The question remains, do pirates cause typhoons or visa versa?

Oldseadog
May 15, 2023 10:28 am

I was twice boarded by pirates in Indonesian waters and a colleague had one of his junior officers killed by pirates. We eventually kept them away by running the fire pumps all the time and filling their boats with water if they came too close.
But they didn’t have firearms then.

The lack of fish in the Gulf of Aden has been caused by overfishing by Chinese fishing boats, and the local fishermen have taken to ransome piracy becaquse there are no fish for them to catch any more.
Nothing to do with climate.

More Soylent Green!
Reply to  Oldseadog
May 15, 2023 10:58 am

But are you sure? Everything is simultaneously caused by climate change and causes climate change. It’s basic science.

Bob Tisdale
Editor
May 15, 2023 11:04 am

There’s gotta be a “shiver me timbers” joke here somehow.

Regards,
Bob

strativarius
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
May 15, 2023 11:19 am

Captain Flint would like to see you….

Oldseadog
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
May 15, 2023 11:54 am

Sorry, Bob, but since my crew and I have been victims I don’t see anything funny about pirates, they are thieves and murderers.
Killjoy?
Me?
Yep.

Gunga Din
Reply to  Bob Tisdale
May 15, 2023 1:08 pm

“There’s gotta be a “shiver me timbers” joke here somehow.”
Inappropriate since people “shiver” when they’re cold, not hot.
Wouldn’t fit the “Global Warming” meme for Africa.

(Oldseadog, arms and live ammo for merchant ship should be allowed for ships running in that area. A few .50 calibers on the rails plus an armed crew would cut down the piracy quite a bit.)

Oldseadog
Reply to  Gunga Din
May 15, 2023 1:31 pm

Armed security is now available, often supplied by agencies employing retired Gurka soldiers. But .50 calibers on the rail doesn’t do much against a twin pompom.There is plenty of info about all this on t’internet.
Since security has become commonplace successful piracy attempts have reduced dramatically, particularly in the S. China Sea / Malacca Strait areas.

Onthe Move
May 15, 2023 11:32 am

What “climate change” and CO2 cannot do?

The God molecule, indeed

John Oliver
May 15, 2023 11:53 am

From the University of Maryland, another Woke academic. I’m glad I leaving this state.

James Snook
Reply to  John Oliver
May 15, 2023 12:06 pm

Confirmation bias on steroids

LJ
May 15, 2023 11:59 am

Guardian is right, indeed…. The “Climate change” narrative cannot be matched by any piracy, i.e. the Climate change is indeed (linked to) unmatched piracy…

tom_gelsthorpe
May 15, 2023 12:15 pm

It is now official, irrefutable, scientific fact that climate change causes everything.

Think what a relief that is. We no longer need to search for any other explanations.

ResourceGuy
May 15, 2023 12:37 pm

What about pirate media raids on the truth?

Pat from Kerbob
May 15, 2023 12:42 pm

Climate policy requiring crimes against humanity trials.

And of course, everything is caused by climate change and nothing can be blamed on China so this story is a twofer.

general custer
May 15, 2023 1:04 pm

Causation/Correlation?

Fishing and piracy aren’t the only things going on in Africa. Probably not a good idea to drive on coastal African roads with a pocket-full of dinero, either. Adverse economic conditions lead to all manner of anti-social behavior. Has anyone been able to tie the business of Bernie Madoff to a warming of the Hudson River? Or Elizabeth Holmes to a lack of fish in San Francisco Bay?

SteveZ56
May 15, 2023 1:16 pm

I recently read a book saying that the “golden age of piracy” (in the Caribbean) was from about 1710 to 1725. Smack in the middle of the Little Ice Age.

Piracy occurs when ships carrying potential plunder are poorly guarded. It doesn’t have much to do with the weather, although pirates do tend to avoid hurricanes.

1
tom_gelsthorpe
Reply to  SteveZ56
May 15, 2023 2:15 pm

The Golden Age of piracy artwork was 160 years later, thanks to Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel “Treasure Island,” illustrated by George Wylie Hutchinson, and the even better-known pirate illustrations by Howard Pyle who illustrated other adventure stories.

Pyle created rakish costumes with red sashes, puffy sleeves, and baggy pants. Real sailors, piratical or otherwise, avoid costumes with loose ends that can get caught in the rigging and strangle or dismember the wearer, but they look dashing in pictures. Pirate movies have aped Pyle’s images ever since.

The Howard Pyle painting “Who Shall Be Captain” was mimicked in a scene in the outlaw movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”

None of the miscreants in “Treasure Island” or “Butch Cassidy” blamed their crimes on climate.

Who_Shall_Be_Captain_by_Howard_Pyle_B68.jpg
MIke McHenry
May 15, 2023 1:49 pm

I was on a business trip to Kuala Lumpur Malaysia in 200. I was at breakfast in a hotel reading a local English language paper. It highlighted the rise in piracy in the straits of Malacca. Nothing new about piracy

