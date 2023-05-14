By: Admin – Climate Depot
Lomborg: ‘Organic agriculture’ could optimistically support 4.7 billion people – ‘Industrial agriculture’ could optimistically support 12 billion – Current global population is 8 billion
It would seem that people haven’t bothered to read the article. The authors state clearly that:
“A reduction of animal proteins in diets to 26%, as recommended in healthy diets (Supplementary Table 3), would allow feeding ~13.6 billion people in B1–B3 and ~12.2 billion in B5” where B5 is the organic farming model.
Now the authors do state that current farming models are insufficient to feed everone using organic farming but also that it is possible to do so using improved nitrogen use and a reduction in animal proteins. If everyone was vegan or vegetarian then the number of people that could be supported would be even higher.
It is also amusing to note how quickly people here accept the output of models when they support the conclusions that they want to believe (e.g. organic farming is bad) but not when they disagree with them.
It seems to be an extremely difficult concept to grasp that cropping and grazing are complementary activities.
“It is also amusing to note how quickly people here accept the output of models when they support the conclusions that they want to believe (e.g. organic farming is bad) but not when they disagree with them.”
Did you have a canned smear already typed up on your computer?
Scanning the comments I see exactly zero people uncritically accepting the results of the study model!
Now if you are attempting to apply a broader filter and say this crowd crows about “organic farming” being bad, then you are at least half right.
However, our seeming calumny of organic farming is not based on models. The actual productivity of organic farming is demonstrably and measurably less than modern farming with the use of fertilizers.
There is much more to organic farming than just not using mineral-based fertilizers. Almost all herbicides are excluded as well, as are the majority of pesticides. Certification requirements probably vary widely as well, but there tends to be a requirement to not have used any of the excluded inputs on the paddock within the preceding 5 years. This results in using “organic farming” methods for 5 years before being able to obtain the price premium of certified organic crops.
Recent articles seem to have concentrated on Nitrogenous fertilizers. These are actually the least of the worries, because rotation with legune grain crops can keep yields and returns quite reasonable.
The bigger concern is the trace elements (mostly Zn and Mg) and major elements (P and K) which are depleted over time by cropping, and don’t seem to have a readily available organically certified source.
I thought the beauty of guano was that is supplied P and K along with the nitrogen?
Where are we going to get all of the sustainably-sourced guano for organic farming if the wind turbines keep chopping up all of the birds and the bats?
guano was the main source of phosphate fertilizers until sources became more difficult and expensive to utilise.
Those birds and bats would need to be fed on castor oil to keep up with the demand if rock phosphates are sent to the naughty corner.
Even at that, organic farming has an almost 30% reduction in productivity. over traditional farming.
And here is a comparison of Organic production as a relative percentage of traditional farming
For example, Organically grown Apples produce 84% of what traditional farming produces and Organic.Carrots produce just 37% of what traditional farming produces
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-cSP2QfocNjo/UXRYoKgujoI/AAAAAAAAAf4/3icYkVSVvlE/s1600/Some+Organic+Yields.jpg
To think that Organic farming alone can support our current population is idiotic, to think that it could feed even more people with an all vegan diet is ludicrous
organic farming has an almost 30% reduction in productivity.
That’s a bit of a snag. They don’t seem to be making a terrible lot more surface area on the planet.
“Now the authors do state that current farming models are insufficient to feed everone using organic farming but also that it is possible to do so using improved nitrogen use and a reduction in animal proteins. If everyone was vegan or vegetarian then the number of people that could be supported would be even higher.”
I frequently see similar expositions from the CAGW fear crowd. This seems to be based on the assumption that all surface acres of land are equivalent.
In this case, I don’t know if the pointy-headed intellectuals that couldn’t grow a lima bean in a cup are wrong, or if my “local knowledge” is wrong because it is NOT more widely applicable.
In my region, there is very little “protein production” on potential farmland. Crop ROI is much higher than grazing ROI. All of the cattle range land is either too rocky for agriculture or too arid for agriculture and does not have ample groundwater. These acres cannot be converted to farmland.
I do agree that the second order effect certainly does reduce the amount of plant calories available to support humans. Corn for animal feed does take up a significant portion of the some of the best farmland acres in the U.S.
However, the “get rid of grass-fed beef crowd” seems ludicrously uninformed to me if you ever hear them try to speak extemporaneously.
There are many hidden assumptions in an article like this. It makes me very skeptical of the conclusions one way or another.
Who measured the “typical” yields of the two kinds of farms? Did they have any financial interest in chemical companies or existing industrial agriculture? I have seen plenty of studies by those with some vested interest in “organic.” Surprise!: they show that organic has higher yields and twice the nutrient density.
Ultimately, the current “industrial” farming–poison-based monocropping–destroys ecosystems leading to deserts, and reduces soil mineralization, and affects soil texture in ways that result in very high local temperatures, and floods, and droughts–real man-made climate change (mostly very local). Therefore, poison-based monocropping is unsustainable, that is, it cannot possibly be sustained on a global basis. What CANNOT be, WILL not be.
We are learning many new techniques that can increase total yields. One of them that is a lot of fun to look at and play with is Sonic Bloom, http://www.originalsonicbloom.com Sonic Bloom is an organic growing method, but it does not require organic to work.
I am an optimist that increases in the worlds population will slow down and eventually stabilize.
Many countries have low birth rates with an increasing number of older people and a scarcity of workers .
Many countries are thinking of raising their retirement age as pensions are now a huge cost paid for by the people who are still working .
In many counties the birth rate is below the replacement rate .Europe North America Australia New Zealand ,Japan , China, India ,Turkey and Russia .
Where as the African continent ,some Pacific Islands and a few outliers like Afghanistan and Yemen have by far the highest birth rates, more than 3 births per woman.
The world can feed the current population using nitrogen fertilizer plus a boost from higher levels of CO2 plus a warmer climates with less frosts .
Nitrogen fertilizer grows food to feed 4 billion people around the world .
Any restrictions on availability with extreme price increases will cause a world wide food shortage .
We all know what inflation is but how can an essential fertilizer increase in price within a year from nz $380 to nz $1400 per tonne over a year .
This nitrogen fertilizer grows food to feed the world so some one has certainly attempted to curtail supplies .
Restrictions on gas supplies will cause famines
I would think that those responsible should be tried before the world court for crimes against humanity,including our former Prime minister Jacinda Ardern who banned all furter oil and gas exploration around New Zealands coasts .
The birth rate has drastically declined to below replacement in every developed country, leading inevitably to population decline in the near future. Some like Italy and Japan are already shrinking. China will lose almost half its population by 2100. The most likely scenario on this UN population projection barely exceeds 10 billion, only 25% more than today, then declines. With current agricultural methods, that’s easily sustainable. Unless we do a Sri Lanka. Or a Venezuela.