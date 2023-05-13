Climate Debate Energy Environment

Column: The climate/energy/environment debate is completely unhinged – here’s why

7 hours ago
Charles Rotter
30 Comments

From BOE REPORT

 Terry Etam

Old-school politics used to be easy, industrially speaking. The left/right divide seemed so endearingly simple. People existed in two world views, generally cleaved along the lines of more/less government control, or more collective vision vs. more individual.

An analogy that works: Imagine someone starts a business, it grows wildly, they hire a thousand people, and the owner gets fantastically wealthy. Old school voters would fall into one of two camps: Camp free enterprise would say that not only did the owner deserve to get rich but also created a thousand jobs out of thin air; Camp socialist/social democrat would say this is an injustice because the owner got rich off the backs of the employees who did not fall into wealth.

People are what they are, and they believe what they believe, and we had some fairly decent democratic runs where the tug of war between those two camps did wonders. We had free enterprise societies, but we also had social safety nets. We had arenas where business’ best could compete, but where it wasn’t a free for all. We had economic growth, but also had environmental standards that grew more stringent over time.

It wasn’t perfect, but it was as good of a balance as we could hope for from people that inherently view the world diametrically opposite. We’d elect a government leaning one way until they stepped out of the box or were overwhelmed by their own incompetence, then we’d elect one leading the other way. It may not have seemed peaceful or great at the time, but compared to what we have now, it was paradise.

Now, we have two opposing forces governing the energy world, but what is hellish about this scenario is that each day pushes us further from the ability to constructively work together. The desired outcomes are mutually exclusive. Those searching for ‘middle ground’ don’t really understand the forces at play. 

Two opposing camps. Each day brings new evidence that their position is right, and the divide grows stronger.

One camp is linked to the weather, and is terrified of what is happening to the weather, so let’s call it Camp Thunder. Any weather event, to them, is proof that CO2 emissions must be stopped. Every day that goes by means more tonnes of CO2 in the air and that means more drought, rain, heat waves, tornadoes, hurricanes, and more extreme weather. (Google “climate change causes extreme weather” gets 139 million results.)

An extreme weather event occurs somewhere in the world every day. It has always been thus, but now we know about it. Instantly. A hundred years ago, a drought 150 miles northwest of Timbuktu would have been noticed by the four people living 150 miles northwest of Timbuktu. Now, those four people have cell phones, and photos of wide drought cracks in the earth appear around the world in the news in four seconds flat, and boom, just like that – more ‘proof’ we need to stop burning fossil fuels immediately.

For those that subscribe to that causal link, every tonne of carbon spewed into the air is another brick on the wall, another gallon of water coming aboard a sinking ship. Immediate and drastic action is not desirable; it is mandatory. A film called “How to Blow up a Pipeline” is receiving critical praise (“Here, the pipeline destroyers are the good guys.”). Pete Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and one of the more ardent members of the climate emergency camp, described the sound of jets flying overhead as the sound of babies being ground up. At a climate protest, where Kalmus chained himself to the door of a JPMorgan Chase building to protest the bank’s ‘fossil fuel lending’,  he lamented, “We’re going to lose everything, and we’re not joking, and we’re not lying, and we’re not exaggerating.”

I’m not exaggerating either when I say that every day the world consumes 100 million barrels of oil and 370 billion cubic feet of gas and 22 million tonnes of coal. And that brings us to the other camp.

Since this camp is unilaterally concerned with our ability to feed, fuel, and heat 8 billion people, let’s call this Camp Pipes, because nothing symbolizes utilitarianism like those things.

Camp Pipes is concerned that this energy transition is being guided by nothing other than government will, an ominous thought. Governments are not noted for their ability to successfully plan anything. Camp Pipes talks about things like cost, availability, and reliability. 

Every governmental policy unveiled to state Camp Thunder just strengthens the case of Camp Pipes that we are headed for a train wreck, and that the new policy just upped the speed of the runaway train. Camp Pipes points out, somewhat too quietly, that there aren’t enough critical metals/minerals in existence to force through such policies in an all-EV world. They try to shift the dialogue to the warning signs, which they hope will somehow break through policymakers’ tunnel vision and generate more sense.

But if you feel we are all doomed without immediate ‘climate action’, anything Camp Pipes says is deemed ‘obstructionist’ or ‘climate denier’ or ‘climate delayer’ or whatever this week’s insult is. And because every gram of carbon into the air makes the problem worse, the need for action grows, to the point that militant action is right around the corner. 

Think that’s an exaggeration? Nope, and probably an understatement. A recent strategy is for activists to openly vandalize or destroy energy infrastructure, then use in court the grounds that it is a necessity to save other lives that will suffer from climate change. “The necessity defense is a legal defense used in certain situations where a person’s actions that would normally be considered unlawful are justified because they were necessary to prevent greater harm or evil. For example, if a person breaks into a building to rescue someone who is in imminent danger, they may be able to use the necessity defense to argue that their actions were justified…As climate change threatens our planet, the climate necessity defense is gaining traction among environmental activists and attorneys practicing climate justice.”

Above, I said that those searching for middle ground don’t really understand the forces at play. That comment isn’t a condemnation of the sincere desire of many to adopt new energy sources and look to a new energy model for the future. It’s just a point that needs acknowledging before making real progress; that the doomsday loop needs to be broken before we are going to see any coherence in global energy policy (if policy is even the right word).

Here is a mini-catalogue of progress, provided by those that just do stuff, the ones that utilize every tool at their disposal to stand on the shoulders of giants and reach from there. They are doing what needs to happen, maintaining both existing productive capability and pushing new-energy technologies.

This small representative cluster was pulled from Q1/23 conference call scripts, showing how energy transition ideas are taking root in fertile ground: 

Weatherford International (emphasis added): The company noted $290 million of multi-year contract extensions in Latin America for onshore petroleum activity, a 3-year, 5-rig Azerbaijan deep water rig contract, and that “we continue to gain traction in the geothermal energy space through a combination of commercial wins and partnerships…entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with CeraPhi Energy to provide an integrated package of products and services to end users for the development of geothermal energy. Weatherford will offer its global expertise in data acquisition, digitalization, and automation services, and CeraPhi will leverage its proven engineering and project management services to provide enhanced geothermal technology solutions to the market.”

Nabors Drilling (emphasis added): the company talked about a 10-rig new-build program for the Saudi market, with the wells under a six-year contract…then this: “I will update several impactful technologies, which are focused on reducing our own environmental footprint as well as on third-party rigs…First is our PowerTap module, which connects rigs to the grid. We now have 15 of these units deployed… Second, our Smart Power Advisory and Control System optimizes utilization of the engines and reduces emissions. This solution is currently installed on all of our rigs in the Lower 48…Third, the NanO2 diesel fuel additive improves engine performance and reduces emissions. We have already successfully treated more than 17 million gallons of diesel to date. Clients indicate strong interest in our solutions that reduce fuel consumption and emissions…We are now in field testing for a new technology, which uses hydrogen economically generated at the well site to reduce fuel consumption. We expect this product to become commercial later this year.

EQT (largest US natural gas producer) (emphasis added): “EQT has taken material steps forward in achieving our peer-leading goal of net zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from production operations by 2025…completing our pneumatic device replacement initiative a year ahead of schedule…we announced EQT’s first nature-based carbon offset initiative earlier this month, partnered with…a public park in West Virginia, Teralytic a soil analytics company and Climate Smart Environmental Consulting to implement forest management projects with the goal of generating carbon offsets… These projects will span more than 1,000 acres of forest land and we will utilize Teralytics soil probe technology to ensure the quantification of offsets is accurate and transparent… One of the investments that we’ve made on our new ventures front has been an investment in a company that is going to address the behind-the-grid power generation company called what fuel cells is creating basically a fuel cell that runs off natural gas and generates power for the size of a microwave can power your house. These are the type of solutions that are going to strengthen our grid but it’s going to be the decentralized smaller scale opportunities that will exist and at price points that retail consumers can get into.”

Closer to home, we recently had news of Tourmaline’s excellent strategic move to enter the commercial truck fuelling CNG market via collaboration (oops, this is the ’20’s, I meant ‘collab’) with Clean Energy Fuels and Mullen Trucking (eccentric optimistic analysis here).

These are examples of the sort of critical innovation we need. This fascinating article gets into the concept of innovation, which outlines the relevance in an energy transition.

Innovation is not the same as invention. The odds of someone coming off the bench with some wild new invention that solves everything are pretty slim. Don’t buy the stock touting some new miracle battery; investors have been losing money on those for a century. Odds are far better that we will make progress through steady innovation.29dk2902lhttps://boereport.com/29dk2902l.html

The article also flags how innovation thrives in free environments. For energy to develop properly, that free environment is necessary. The predominant energy system, the one that will innovate us into a new world as in the above examples, is under mortal threat as described above from Camp Thunder. How much energy is spent fighting rearguard actions, fighting lawsuits to justify the industry’s very existence? What a freaking waste.

But sadly, here’s a widely-read reason why that waste will continue. The most recent edition of Toronto’s Globe and Mail Report on Business magazine tallies up the costs of all extreme weather events and ties them directly to climate change. “No excuses for half measures on global warming,” thunders the editor.

Sadly and more potently, one of the ‘experts’ quoted in the article is a spokesperson for Environmental Defense, a massively well-funded activist group, who declares that the time for innovation is over (“stop innovating, start implementing”). The EDF is ideologically and tactically aligned with our federal and Western leaders, and I am pretty sure they can speak with whomever they want in Ottawa or Washington at will.

So the beat goes on. The pressure grows.

The media absolutely loves the climate wars, they love misery, they love storms and floods and drought and people crying – which is simply more proof for the emotive Camp Thunder. Camp Pipes, standing there in dirty overalls, is no match at all. 

I don’t know how that gets reversed. I see fantastic new examples of progress as documented above, and they will form the backbone of the energy transition. Somehow the tension needs to be ratcheted down, but with the media structures in place, I don’t see how.

One last thought for the conversation: Have you ever had a kitchen fire, or had your car go into a skid on an icy road, or found yourself in a dangerous situation, or being unprepared for an exam, or any other situation that struck fear in your heart…ask yourself if panic was ever the right answer. Now do energy.

Energy dialogue should be exciting and positive – if you’re going to wade into the current energy mess, might as well enjoy it. Pick up  “The End of Fossil Fuel Insanity” at Amazon.caIndigo.ca, or Amazon.com. Thanks!

Read more insightful analysis from Terry Etam here, or email Terry here.

strativarius
May 13, 2023 2:29 am

“”People are what they are, and they believe what they believe””

Ordinarily that would be true, but today’s young have been indoctrinated and made to fear the weather – climate anxiety etc

16
186no
Reply to  strativarius
May 13, 2023 4:43 am

And they have had that part of their brains which does (critical) thinking slaughtered by their shite education and the brain cell devouring effect of soshul meja making them incapable of saying something like ” hold on a second, that doesn’t add up”; their ability to sift the total blx of AWG/CC, find and be astonished at the mendacity of the likes of Mikey Hockey Schtick and all those organs which remove data which shoots their narrative stone dead.
“Ever been had, kids?”

6
strativarius
Reply to  186no
May 13, 2023 4:51 am

 (critical) thinking “

Is a complete no-no.

Prison officers have been ordered to stop using the term “convicts” when referring to criminals in new guidelines. Civil servants working for the Prison Service have told staff that they should use terms such as “persons with lived experience” or “prison leavers” for ex-convicts.”
https://www.gbnews.com/news/woke-prison-service-tells-wardens-to-stop-referring-to-criminals-as-convicts

They do as they are told….

4
George Daddis
Reply to  strativarius
May 13, 2023 7:25 am

This “solution by name change” goes way back.
I remember in the 1950’s our school system felt the name “janitor” was demeaning and so changed the job title to “custodian”.
Not a single thing about his duties were changed.

0
Leo Smith
Reply to  strativarius
May 13, 2023 5:14 am

You have come up headlong against the great Philosophical Divide between Materialism and Science, and Idealism and Sociology.

In Materialism, what is, is independent of the mind that observes it.

In sociology, what is, is what people believe, and reality as such – material reality – plays no part whatsoever.

Climate change has lost all pretence at Science, and is now pure sociology.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Leo Smith
1
strativarius
Reply to  Leo Smith
May 13, 2023 5:17 am

I’m up against new Pagan lunatics who aim to bring modern civilisation to an end – as are all rational people

4
Peta of Newark
May 13, 2023 4:48 am

Here’s why it’s unhinged – the way we treat babies and from the very instant they’re born. We treat them worse than we treat plants.
<recalls: Glyphosate and shudders>

It’s a podcast, an hour long and many here will look at the title and just walk.

I invite you to jump in at 46:38 – where they start talking about Modern Science. Does any of it sound familiar?
(I could have done that interview)

If that bit interests, listen to the rest…………

Soundcloud (you *may* need an account)

-2
strativarius
Reply to  Peta of Newark
May 13, 2023 4:56 am

“the way we treat babies and from the very instant they’re born. We treat them worse than we treat plants.”

You speak for yourself. That’s really beyond the pale – even for you, Peta.

“How to talk to your parents about climate change”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-65339214

Last edited 3 hours ago by strativarius
3
Ian_e
May 13, 2023 5:01 am

Teaching your Granny to suck eggs, I’m afraid. (And in an extremely dull manner, too.)

0
Rich Davis
May 13, 2023 5:03 am

Terry Etam is what we might call a hottub-warmist.

In other words he’s not like any of us (who may be derided as “lukewarmists”) who say “Sure it’s warming a bit. Some of that is likely related to the greenhouse gas effect, but it’s mostly a beneficial milding. We can adapt to any negative impacts much more easily than to try to change the weather by returning to the 16th century”

Etam’s convinced that without urgent, prompt action, things will be on track for serious problems from overheating. (It’s fine to be in the hot tub for awhile but you can’t stay in for too long).

So it’s always his frame of reference that all rational people agree that global warming is real, caused by us, and ultimately dangerous. For him, the question is not whether there’s a danger but how soon and how to be effective in taking the action that everyone knows is necessary.

What he criticizes in the activist alarmists is not their misapprehension of risks (or lack thereof), but that their panic reaction leads to counterproductive activity akin to slamming on the brakes when hitting a patch of icy road.

In this badly edited post full of extraneous quotes that barely support his premise, he attempts to make the case that the West, or at least North America, is seeing a standoff between a camp irrationally afraid of the weather (golden-hearted but in need of intervention), and a camp of engineering types who know what to do to save the world but don’t have the emotional intelligence to persuade others about the path to safety (apparently the hapless good guys).

Where are those who point to empirical evidence that there is no danger and no cost justification for any action other than adaptation?

Where are those who raise the obvious fact that several billion people have no hope whatsoever of a decent life if they are to be denied access to abundant energy? They don’t exist in Terry Etam’s model of the world.

To the extent that he argues against the panicked destruction of society, he is an ally, but he’s ultimately a voice urging mistaken action at a calmer pace.

9
strativarius
Reply to  Rich Davis
May 13, 2023 5:08 am

he’s not like any of us (who may be derided as “lukewarmists”) “

I think I might be – in their terms – a climate bastard.

3
Scissor
Reply to  strativarius
May 13, 2023 6:04 am

Could be worse.

0
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Rich Davis
May 13, 2023 5:27 am

“mistaken action at a calmer pace”

Mistaken though it may be- it’s infinitely better than NET ZERO at a breakneck speed.

1
Rich Davis
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
May 13, 2023 7:01 am

Yes, but Terry wants Net Zero 2080 or something.

Like the prayer of St Augustine
“Grant me chastity and self-control, but not yet”.

0
William Howard
Reply to  Rich Davis
May 13, 2023 6:03 am

can’t stay in a hot tub forever is correct but spending trillions to remove a miniscule amount of CO2 from the atmosphere is more than absurd – every alarmist I have talked to believes that the amount of co2 in the atmospheres is at least 25% & look a little confused when told that it is less than 4 one hundredths of 1% – they are further perplexed when I tell them that the vast amount of that 4 one hundredths is naturally occurring (really confused whenthey learn that each human exhales 2 lbs each daynot to mention trillions of animals) which we can’t do anything about – but still they are not persuaded to change their view that CO2 is killing the planet – hard to change one’s religious beliefs

2
Rich Davis
Reply to  William Howard
May 13, 2023 6:22 am

Be careful William. If Nick Stokes sees your comment he will Nickpick that it’s not less than 4 but actually 4.2! As if that makes the whole point wrong.

0
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Rich Davis
May 13, 2023 8:00 am

Terry says what needs to be said to keep him on watermelon’s reading list rather than be branded the usual ‘denier’ status where he can’t enlighten many greensters.

0
Rich Davis
Reply to  DMacKenzie
May 13, 2023 8:42 am

So you think he’s being disingenuous with them? Because I don’t.

Going bankrupt slowly is not a big improvement over going bankrupt tomorrow.

Seems to me that he’s arguing that society needs to waste its collective resources on doing as much as humanly possible to solve a non-problem but just needs to be more realistic about how we commit suicide.

0
WillyD
May 13, 2023 5:19 am

Author makes very good points, though not for organization of the article — thesis never defended. That aside, think of the NASA fellow, who chained himself to bank doors: presumptively he lacks neither access to primary data nor is he poorly educated (at least no more poorly than the average so-called denier). Yet, he utters verifiably ludicrous prophecies. Why? It is not ‘shite’ education or ‘indoctrination’ — though both epithets are true — but the thing that allows for shitey indoctrination posing as education to take root and flourish. What is that thing? You. And me. Good people not getting involved.

Why do the lauded free market technologies discussed in the article even exist — and get celebrated? These, while free market (maybe), are celebrated as solutions to a problem that hasn’t been shown to exist. Are these the organic next steps in grid-scale power, or mis-directed resources, siphoned off by those exploiting the zeitgeist? Net zero by 2025 isn’t from ‘Camp Pipes’ — it’s right out of ‘Thunder’.

2
harryfromsyd
May 13, 2023 5:29 am

I’m not exaggerating either when I say that every day the world consumes 100 million barrels of oil “

Actually you must be exaggerating since the planet only produces just over 80 million barrels of oil a day.

The real question I have is why on earth did they unchain Kalmus from the door. I would have happily left him there, I’d even give him all the diuretics and laxatives a man could eat.

7
William Howard
Reply to  harryfromsyd
May 13, 2023 6:08 am

100 bbls of oil is nothnig compared to 8 billion people exhaling 2 lbs of CO2 daily not to mention trillions of animals – the amount of CO2 n the atmosphere from indutrial and transportatin is miniscule compared to the amount from natural causes

0
Rich Davis
Reply to  William Howard
May 13, 2023 6:49 am

I prefer to make the case that the effect of CO2 is minor and beneficial. Your argument is admitting that CO2 is harmful but “it’s not my fault, man”.

CO2 is the gas of life, the biosphere is just barely recovering from a brush with death by starvation. The real climate catastrophe will be when we inevitably see the advance of ice sheets again. Warmer is better.

2
Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  William Howard
May 13, 2023 8:55 am

Each of those breaths are just returning the CO2 to where it came from, it had been absorbed by a plant which you either ate, or you ate the animal that ate the plant and will, after exhalation, likely be absorbed by another plant and the cycle starts again. Had those 8 billion people never existed, the equivalent number of carbon atoms in their bodies would still be in the air attached to 2 oxygen atoms.

0
Bruce P
May 13, 2023 5:39 am

If you frame it as an intellectual debate between peers, the argument makes sense.

But it is not a debate, it is a propaganda war. The real actors are hidden, but once in a while the curtain slips.

One factor that may save us eventually is the price tag. The family may be all in for a new EV but when they get to the dealer reality strikes.

A township may vote enthusiastically for some green scam, but when the electric bills double and treble there is trouble in paradise.

The only question is whether this will save us before or after the predictable widespread famines and wars. If civilization truly collapses, will the Committee for Public Safety come out on top, or Napolean? Either way we all lose until wiser heads finally prevail.

2
Scissor
Reply to  Bruce P
May 13, 2023 6:08 am

I never understood people choosing suicide, especially making the same choice for their children.

0
mkelly
May 13, 2023 6:04 am

From article:”…backbone of the energy transition.”

Why do we need energy transition? It seems to me that you and your examples accept everything climate alarmist say about CO2. You and they just want to go slow.

Innovation to save money from the stupidity of raising the cost of oil, gas, and coal is good management but spending money to protect yourself from CO2 induced climate change is silly.

4
Pat Frank
May 13, 2023 6:48 am

Actually one camp is composed of wild-eyed demon-hunters and the other side is bemused and upset to see that insane people have absconded with the levers of police power.

1
Eric Vieira
May 13, 2023 6:52 am

The use of heating systems based on methane consuming fuel cells is pretty common in Japan. See: https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Japanese-makers-of-home-use-fuel-cells-plugging-into-Europe. Here in Switzerland, there will be an referendum on June 18, which would implement net zero laws .. a catastrophe, although we voted against CO2 legislation not even 2 years ago. That’s democracy nowadays. Practically only heat pumps will be usable for heating, and only EV’s if you own a car. More electricity generation ? Only wind and solar, like: the way to go is to fail like DE and UK. There’s a biogas facility close to my place, but I suppose that won’t be allowed for heating or driving either …

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Vieira
0
Pat Frank
May 13, 2023 7:21 am

Nabors Drilling’s “hydrogen economically generated at the well site” is almost certainly steam-methane reforming.

At its most basic: CH₄ + 2H₂O –> 4H₂ + CO₂

it doesn’t spare the CO₂, and it costs energy relative to burning the methane directly.

Reforming methane to make hydrogen is a stupid idea, unless one wants the hydrogen for an industrial gas and high-quality manufacture.

The only reason methane reforming can be economical for energy use is because it will be subsidized. Economical for the parasitic industry, expensive for the end-user (WUWT’s readers).

And please, let no one come along to say the CO₂ will be economically captured and pumped back down into the well for permanent storage.

2
Richard M
May 13, 2023 8:20 am

There’s no need for any “energy transition”. CO2 emissions do not cause warming. This kind of article gives credence to plans that are unneeded. Not only is “panic a bad idea”. Any kind of action, not driven by energy market dynamics, is unneeded.

Downwelling IR from increasing CO2 concentrations enhances evaporation, not warming. This action moves energy (latent heat) into the upper troposphere where it more efficiently condenses into clouds and rain which also reduces high altitude water vapor.

“The main problem with the Anthropogenic Global Warming (AGW) theory is the false treatment of the global hydrologic cycle which is not adequately understood by any of the AGW advocates. ” – Dr. William Gray

The additional absorption of energy, via widening of CO2 absorption frequencies, simply negates the cooling due to this water cycle increase. Instead of producing warming, the energy is used to produce more precipitation. This is exactly what is needed along with CO2 to expand the biosphere.

0
