EPA’s CCS requirement is illegal; The agency blocked its Science Advisory Board from saying so 10 years ago

From JunkScience

Steve Milloy

EPA proposed today that utilities stop burning coal and natural gas by 2040 unless power plants can be outfitted with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology. The agency tried mandating CCS 10 years ago, but its Science Advisory Board got in the way. So EPA killed SAB review of CCS.

After EPA’s September 2013 proposal to mandate CCS for new coal plants, a working group of the EPA’s SAB recommended the full SAB review the practicality of CCS:

But EPA didn’t want the SAB to conclude that CCS was not ready for print time. So agency staff told the SAB leadership to stop the review.

