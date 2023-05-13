Carbon sequestration Climate ugliness EPA

EPA’s CCS requirement is illegal; The agency blocked its Science Advisory Board from saying so 10 years ago

EPA proposed today that utilities stop burning coal and natural gas by 2040 unless power plants can be outfitted with carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology. The agency tried mandating CCS 10 years ago, but its Science Advisory Board got in the way. So EPA killed SAB review of CCS.

After EPA’s September 2013 proposal to mandate CCS for new coal plants, a working group of the EPA’s SAB recommended the full SAB review the practicality of CCS:

But EPA didn’t want the SAB to conclude that CCS was not ready for print time. So agency staff told the SAB leadership to stop the review.

Tom Halla
May 13, 2023 6:18 am

The basic policy is a flat violation of West Virginia v. EPA, denying the EPA power to act on a major issue without Congress approving.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 13, 2023 7:52 am

Now if the ff industry had guts- it would organize and fight this all the way to the Supreme Court.

stinkerp
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 13, 2023 8:25 am

The problem is how bureaucrats and courts interpret the definition of a “major issue”, known as the major questions doctrine. Leftists, zealots, and the immoral will always twist the law and interpret it in ways that bear no resemblance to the original plain meaning to suit their agenda; for example, the ongoing battles in the courts to interpret “sex” (gender) in Title IX of the Civil Rights Act to include people with gender identity disorder, allowing men to compete in women’s sports. All they have to do is find judges that will go along with them, all the way to the Supreme Court. Luckily there are now 6 of 9 justices who (mostly) read the law with the original plain meaning, but that wasn’t always the case and may not be so in the future. Leaving it to courts to decide is precarious and anti-democratic.

The major questions doctrine arose from the 1946 Administrative Procedure Act (APA) when the “progressive” Democrats in Congress, in an astonishingly regressive move, gave bureaucrats in federal agencies legislative power that the authors of the Constitution specifically reserved only to elected representatives of the people in Congress for good reason. The number and size of federal agencies expanded dramatically during the progressive New Deal era starting in 1933 under Franklin D. Roosevelt and Democrat-majority congresses (that persisted for over 60 years until the electoral tide finally changed in the 1994 elections). Congress decided it could no longer be bothered with the minutiae of thousands of regulations that those new agencies wanted so they gave them (ostensibly) limited legislative power in 1946. That’s what started the explosion of regulations and court cases challenging them.

WattsUpWithThat frequently urges us to send emails during the “public comment period” of a proposed regulation, a process established by the APA. It’s largely meaningless and ineffectual. There is no statutory requirement for bureaucrats to stop a regulation if a majority of the public comments are opposed to it. They can (and often do) ignore the public.

The Supreme Court’s “major question” is about proposed regulation with such widespread and significant (economic and/or political) impact that it should be decided by Congress not bureaucrats. What constitutes a major question is nebulous and left to interpretation.

Federal agencies under the Executive Branch are given authority to “execute” the laws that Congress implements; to make sure they are enforced and penalties applied for non-compliance. Giving these unelected bureaucrats power to also create the laws is anti-democratic and inevitably leads to the autocratic mess we have today in the alphabet soup of federal agencies like the EPA, FDA, OHS, FCC, FTC, FAA, etc.

The only way this mess ends is if Congress takes back legislative power from federal agencies and keeps it where it belongs and where the Constitution properly placed it: with our elected representatives. Unlike agency bureaucrats, they answer to their constituents and we can fire them. Urge your representative to overhaul or repeal and replace the Administrative Procedure Act. Every other “solution” is simply “sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Ron Long
May 13, 2023 6:23 am

Good report from Steve Malloy over at JunkScience. There is no doubt that the EPA, along with DOJ, FBI, and Homeland Security, among others, has been radically Weaponized by the current Biden Administration. As a Professional Geologist with 48 years experience dealing with the BLM in filing permits for mining exploration projects in several western States, I believe this is what has happened, and will continue to happen: during Democrat Administrations the rules and regulations, to include outright misconduct, lurches way to the left, then under a Republican Administration it comes somewhat back toward the middle, but the net effect is moving to the left. Now, the Biden Administration has just outright weaponized many agencies, and we get the WOKE/CAGW nonsense writ large.

John Oliver
Reply to  Ron Long
May 13, 2023 8:26 am

Yes Ron you nailed, We heard from an individual living in China on another site about what it is like living in China. He had not been heard from in awhile. His multilayer VPN + set up had not been working for awhile .Paraphrase he said “Most people here are miserable afraid to speak out but grateful for what little they have” . I got the impression that many are either brainwashed or resigned to their situation. We are on the way to the same fate if things arn ‘ nt changed soon.

Pat Frank
May 13, 2023 6:40 am

The concise summary: agency officials have long since decided that Carbon Capture and Storage is within the remit of EPA eco-political hacks and that the Science Advisory Board should butt out.

Fred H Haynie
May 13, 2023 7:46 am

CCS will have little to no effect on atmospheric concentrations of CO2, nor will completely stopping burning of fossil fuels. Natural emissions of CO2 are at least 20 times greater than anthropogenic emissions and have been increasing sense the little ice age. There is no accumulation of CO2 in the atmosphere from year-to-year. The open, cold polar waters are the ultimate sinks for atmospheric CO2.

Steve Case
Reply to  Fred H Haynie
May 13, 2023 8:01 am

“There is no accumulation of CO2 in the atmosphere from year-to-year.”
So you don’t believe the “Keeling Curve“? Please tell me I’m just reading that wrong.

CD in Wisconsin
May 13, 2023 7:50 am

Sigh. Here we go again. Treating a necessary and beneficial component of the Earth’s atmosphere as a pollutant. And we are supposed to be believe CO2 is both? Reminds me of Orwellian doublethink:

tinyurl.com/5ypfsd6p

“Doublethink is a term first introduced by George Orwell in his novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four. In the novel, Orwell describes it as “the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one’s mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them.”” 

Let’s outlaw water too. It’s also a greenhouse gas. And when someone is exposed to excessive amounts of it, water can kill you. It’s called drowning.

When politicians, bureaucrats and the mass media stop taking their cues from Orwell’s novel, I will stop referring to them all collectively as Big Brother. “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength.”

CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
May 13, 2023 8:08 am

I should petition the EPA to regulate dihydrogen monoxide as a pollutant because it is a more potent greenhouse gas in its gaseous state than CO2 is. It also can cause a lot of property damage (flooding, rust and rot). Power plants need to stop emitting dihydrogen monoxide into the atmosphere.

Joseph Zorzin
May 13, 2023 7:50 am

“EPA is proposing Clean Air Act emission limits and guidelines for carbon dioxide…”

CO2 doesn’t need cleaning- it’s not dirty, so it can’t dirty the air. Subject closed.

Curious George
May 13, 2023 8:20 am

Down with the Second Law of Thermodynamics! EPA does not have the power to do it, but Congress might 🙂

Rud Istvan
May 13, 2023 8:47 am

A couple of small details the EPA is ignoring.
The only large scale CC in the world is unit 4 of SaskPowers Boundary Dam generation station. Despite years of effort it has never acheived more than about 60% uptime, while the parasitic power loss is over 30%.
The only large scale S trial in Illinois failed completely.
So there is no viable CCS. So the EPA rule violates reality. Hence no SAB review.

