Joe Rogan: EXPOSES The Battery Mining Industry!! EXTREME Problems in The Harshest Conditions !?!

JRE & the Fam

Joe Rogan & Siddharth Kara discuss the insane contains that the people in the Congo face while mining Cobalt. These companies say it is properly done with safety equipment and with people of the proper age, but that has been exposed. There is a percentage of this cobalt in every battery there is no way to avoid it. How can we fix these situations? What are you thoughts? Comment below

Siddharth Kara is an author and expert on modern-day slavery, human trafficking, and child labor. Look for his new book, “Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives,” on January 31, 2023.

Joe Rogan Experience #1914

