Electric Vehicles Technology

Joe Rogan: EXPOSES The Battery Mining Industry!! EXTREME Problems in The Harshest Conditions !?!

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
6 Comments

JRE & the Fam

Joe Rogan & Siddharth Kara discuss the insane contains that the people in the Congo face while mining Cobalt. These companies say it is properly done with safety equipment and with people of the proper age, but that has been exposed. There is a percentage of this cobalt in every battery there is no way to avoid it. How can we fix these situations? What are you thoughts? Comment below

Siddharth Kara is an author and expert on modern-day slavery, human trafficking, and child labor. Look for his new book, “Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives,” on January 31, 2023.

Joe Rogan Experience #1914

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
Register     Login
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
December 29, 2022 2:10 pm

The legacy media is presumably afraid of the Chinese. King Leopold must be spinning in his grave

0
SMC
December 29, 2022 2:25 pm

This has been known about for years (decades). Maybe this will give the issue some traction and visibility but, I doubt it.

1
Rud Istvan
December 29, 2022 2:37 pm

Partly correct. The child labor is in the illegal artisanal cobalt mining. But that ‘only’ accounts for about 35-40% of Congo output (since illegal, nobody really knows), itself about 80% of world cobalt output. The Congo rest is large legal copper strip mines where cobalt is a byproduct. And EV battery cathodes are hardly the only use of cobalt. High temp steel alloys in all jet engine hot end turbine blades are another big user. But nobody lobbies to ban jet engines because of cobalt child slave labor.
Let’s not get carried away. Is it bad—yes. Is Joe Rogan ‘right’—no.

1
Paul S
December 29, 2022 2:38 pm

The morally superior libtard leftists will conveniently look the other way….

1
traildawg
December 29, 2022 2:46 pm

So the solution, once the faux guilt and horror subside, is (duh!) to use tractors instead of humans. Unclear why (and how) so many people are used instead of machinery.

0
traildawg
December 29, 2022 2:51 pm

Why TF is the word “artisanal” used? Can we at least say “laborers” instead, and not give these people airs? Or are some pounding rock with a unique craftsman strike?

1
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: