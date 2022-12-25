The Great Buffalo Christmas Blizzard Of 2022!

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 25. December 2022

MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYBODY!

The first half of December here in Central Europe was on the frigid side, but has since warmed up nicely and gotten wet.

USA, on the other hand has been seeing extremely brutal winter conditions. Buffalo is now seeing one of its worst blizzards in recorded history, accompanied by power outages:

Snow blowers and plows just can’t keep up.

But Joe Bastardi at Weatherbell’s latest Saturday Summary sees a significant thaw coming, so don’t despair. Relief is on the way.

